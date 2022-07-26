The pub. The Corner Shop. The chippy. cornerstone of our communities.

The UK simply cannot allow half the country’s fish and chip shops to go bust.

We understand why Boris Johnson is insisting on a 35% tariff on the Russian fish our takeaways rely on so heavily.

We must defend freedom through economic pressure on the Kremlin.

But that could also be the last straw for many chippies, with costs rising.

We have to source fish from somewhere else – for example from Norway.

The government should lower commercial tariffs and cut VAT and environmental taxes from stores’ energy bills. Communities MUST use their Chippies. . . or risk losing them.

And the floe just won’t be the same.

SNAKE STARMER

WHY would anyone believe a word Keir Starmer utters?

Labor says it will never nationalize rail, water or energy.

Within a few hours, Starmer turns on rails.

None of this means anything. It’s just this week’s pitch.

Starmer has only one real belief – that Tories are bad and wrong.

Leavers know the remainer-in-chief cannot be trusted. The left knows that too.

He betrayed every promise he made to them.

And the voters suspect it.

Eventually he told them an anti-Semitic extremist would make a great prime minister.

Now he claims he would never make a deal with the SNP or the Lib-Dems to secure power. It’s gossip.

Starmer is dying to be heard over the noise of the Tory lead race.

It just reminds the public how sad he is — and how beatable.

FOX DEVIL

If anyone still doubts the border chaos was revenge by the Brexit-hating French, they have spelled it out handily.

Only half of their passage agents turned up for work in Dover last weekend before lazily checking every detail.

Yesterday France suggested we could keep allowing free movement as if our referendum had never happened.

Macron’s transport minister, Clément Beaune, sneered: “France is not responsible for Brexit.”

Paris needs to know that this tantrum is self-injurious. Brits will not volunteer for these queues for long. They will spend their holiday money anywhere except France.

For French politicians, however, even economic damage is a price worth eyeing Brexit Britain.

PRIME TIME

GET ready for an exciting historical battle.

Both sides have had an epic journey.

Can either of them hammer home a crucial winner tonight?

Or do they concede a disastrous own goal?

This is Rishi v Liz at The Sun.

Then it’s the Lionesses against Sweden in the Euro.

Come on England!