The vicious Cancel mob are too busy wreaking havoc on Sharron Davies to give his time to charity

SHARRON DAVIES is an Olympic medalist.

A woman who has devoted years of her life to grueling 5am starts and endless laps in verruca-plastered pools.

A woman who knows her craft.

Except no.

Fat, hairy Dave from Swansea and armchair fanatic Paul from Frinton – who may have completed their 25m swimming trophies when they were seven – know better.

Because she had the audacity to say that male-to-female trans athletes have an unfair biological advantage, Sharron was torn and devastated by the digital dogs.

Because she is committed to women’s sports, Sharron is now threatened with bankruptcy.

And to demand that women’s spaces be kept sacrosanct, she’s been dropped by charities — organizations that rely solely on the kindness of others to keep them going.

The irony escapes no one. . . Well, except for those at the forefront of the Cancel culture who are calling for Sharron to be burned at the stake or pushed onto a crouching stool. (Good luck keeping that freestyler underwater guys).

Says Sharron: “There was so much hate and bullying.

“It was very difficult.

“Charities I’ve worked with for 30 years have dumped me, agents I’ve worked with for 30 or 40 years don’t use me anymore because the trans activists can be so vicious and vicious — they go yours.” Work after, after your mark they attack everything.

“The money is almost gone now. But I can’t give in.”

Terrifying and more Orwellian than Orwellian.

Sharron, inserted below, is not against trans. She is pro-fair.

And it’s safe to say that those who spit their venom, those who love nothing more than a #bekind hashtag, haven’t given up their time for charity.

These limp Twitter trolls, probably the last to be placed on a school sports team, haven’t donated large sums of money to charities.

And they certainly weren’t asked by any charity to be guest of honor.

Because these tragic, cocky little losers are way too busy terminating others for this common sense nonsense.

Of course, “liberals,” often the ones leading the charge for pernicious cancel culture, insist they only care about free speech.

Until someone disagrees with them.

Then comes out the vile, threatening, abusive language in an attempt to shut down and silence said (free) speech.

Sharron — who was denied Olympic gold at the 1980 Moscow Games by East German drug swindler Petra Schneider, a woman dosed with excess testosterone — knows a thing or two about biological injustice.

As she says, mediocre biological males will always beat even top female athletes.

But the cancel culture mob won’t listen to reason.

They just want their pound of biologically female flesh.

NEED A PUSH TO GET FIT

A new survey has revealed HALF of UK women are not exercising regularly post-lockdown.

Two in five said they had given up the habit of exercising during the pandemic, while just 15 per cent of adults met the NHS target of 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity per week.

This is beyond depressing.

Last week, my father spent eight hours in the emergency room with a suspected blood clot, and about 70 percent of the other patients were seriously obese.

The woman next to him (cute) offered one of her chocolate covered marshmallows while all around us was a cacophony of crunchy chews.

Instead of berating us with sugar taxes and banning BOGOF food outlets, the government needs to get to the root of the problem — and actively encourage exercise.

It doesn’t cost anything to strap on a pair of sneakers and go for a walk. But where is the incentive?

KATE IS TALK OF TOWN

For 30 years, Kate Moss has remained largely mute and utterly mysterious.

The Croydon-born supermodel’s mantra has always been “never complain, never explain”.

Strange that at the age of 48 she appears to have developed a debilitating case of Tourette’s — and just won’t shut up.

First, Kate, who was apparently filmed snorting cocaine in 2005, signs a megabucks deal with Diet Coke and blithely tells the world’s assembled media, “I’ve always loved Coke.”

Then she does an interview with Vogue magazine where she gives her tuppence value to the next generation.

And now she’s recorded a warts-and-all chat with Desert Island Discs, revealing she was attacked by predators as a teenager.

She’ll probably be lounging on the sofa with Holly and Phil next.

HOW PR stunts go, this backfired. The prime minister of a north Indian state was flown to hospital by plane after nailing a glass of water from a “sacred river”. Bhagwant Mann, who later suffered from debilitating stomach pains, was filmed gleefully strangling the polluted water to prove the success of a recent water purification campaign. Which uniquely refutes the theory that all PR is good PR.

MUCH has been talked about how diverse the 2022 Tory party is in the wake of recent leadership debates. Racist, sexist, Marxist workers should apparently be shaking in their boots. So then. Now for the last two: will our next leader be a PPE graduate from Merton College, Oxford or a PPE graduate from Lincoln College, Oxford? There it is. Variety at its finest.

A LOVE GAME

I’ve banged the drum for Lionesses in three consecutive columns now, and with nine million of us watching their thrilling quarter-final win over Spain, it seems we’re all converts.

(So ​​I hope that male reader who emailed last week yelled “Women who are just as skilled as men, dream on dear!” followed by a torrent of laughing emoji and an eggplant, feels appropriately humiliated).

And as role models, everyone on the squad beats every Love Island contestant, ever.

IT’S ALL HOT AIR

WE all agree that climate change is a very. Poorly. Thing. (Apart from getting a nice tan for this time of year).

The government’s ongoing obsession with net zero is all very well and well – and dignified.

I have no children, but yes, I also want my dachshund Dora’s grandchildren to have a very nice life, regardless of the prospect of a self-scorching sun.

But let’s not forget that the UK is responsible for one percent – ONE percent – of the world’s emissions.

We’re not the bad guys here.

Until we start imposing meaningful sanctions on China – whose emissions exceed those of all developed nations combined – it all seems a bit . . . futile.

KUDOS TO ROG

IS there a more passive, aggressive expression* in the English language than “with all due respect”?

So kudos to Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters for this seamless defeat.

The musician, furious that Canadian critics shunned his performance in favor of The Weeknd, replied: “With all due respect, I am far, far more important than any of them will ever be.”

WITH the possible exception of removing the “friendly” from “best regards” in an email to let the recipient know you the fuck SEE.

I AM MED FOR IT

For the past three and a half weeks I have been plagued by a debilitating insomnia.

My new Oura ring, pictured – a high-tech kit that tells you exactly how much (or in my case little) sleep you’re getting at night – didn’t really help.

A notable low was when my “sleep efficiency” came with a health warning, my “deep sleep” measured at 29 minutes, and my “sleep latency” — the time it takes to fall asleep — hit a depressing four hours and 26 minutes. I can remember every painful, brooding minute.

Take a trip to the doctor and some hardcore sleeping pills.

But since I don’t want to go to Michael Jackson, I turned to something I never thought I would try – meditation.

(And an app called Ten Percent Happier, for anyone even remotely interested).

Which is probably as crazy as it sounds, but miraculously does the job. who knew