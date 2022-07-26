DAMASCUS, Syria — Israeli airstrikes targeted sites around Damascus early Thursday, marking the third such strikes in a week, Syrian state media reported.
The vicious Cancel mob are too busy wreaking havoc on Sharron Davies to give his time to charity
SHARRON DAVIES is an Olympic medalist.
A woman who has devoted years of her life to grueling 5am starts and endless laps in verruca-plastered pools.
A woman who knows her craft.
Except no.
Fat, hairy Dave from Swansea and armchair fanatic Paul from Frinton – who may have completed their 25m swimming trophies when they were seven – know better.
Because she had the audacity to say that male-to-female trans athletes have an unfair biological advantage, Sharron was torn and devastated by the digital dogs.
Because she is committed to women’s sports, Sharron is now threatened with bankruptcy.
And to demand that women’s spaces be kept sacrosanct, she’s been dropped by charities — organizations that rely solely on the kindness of others to keep them going.
The irony escapes no one. . . Well, except for those at the forefront of the Cancel culture who are calling for Sharron to be burned at the stake or pushed onto a crouching stool. (Good luck keeping that freestyler underwater guys).
Says Sharron: “There was so much hate and bullying.
“It was very difficult.
“Charities I’ve worked with for 30 years have dumped me, agents I’ve worked with for 30 or 40 years don’t use me anymore because the trans activists can be so vicious and vicious — they go yours.” Work after, after your mark they attack everything.
“The money is almost gone now. But I can’t give in.”
Terrifying and more Orwellian than Orwellian.
Sharron, inserted below, is not against trans. She is pro-fair.
And it’s safe to say that those who spit their venom, those who love nothing more than a #bekind hashtag, haven’t given up their time for charity.
These limp Twitter trolls, probably the last to be placed on a school sports team, haven’t donated large sums of money to charities.
And they certainly weren’t asked by any charity to be guest of honor.
Because these tragic, cocky little losers are way too busy terminating others for this common sense nonsense.
Of course, “liberals,” often the ones leading the charge for pernicious cancel culture, insist they only care about free speech.
Until someone disagrees with them.
Then comes out the vile, threatening, abusive language in an attempt to shut down and silence said (free) speech.
Sharron — who was denied Olympic gold at the 1980 Moscow Games by East German drug swindler Petra Schneider, a woman dosed with excess testosterone — knows a thing or two about biological injustice.
As she says, mediocre biological males will always beat even top female athletes.
But the cancel culture mob won’t listen to reason.
They just want their pound of biologically female flesh.
NEED A PUSH TO GET FIT
A new survey has revealed HALF of UK women are not exercising regularly post-lockdown.
Two in five said they had given up the habit of exercising during the pandemic, while just 15 per cent of adults met the NHS target of 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity per week.
This is beyond depressing.
Last week, my father spent eight hours in the emergency room with a suspected blood clot, and about 70 percent of the other patients were seriously obese.
The woman next to him (cute) offered one of her chocolate covered marshmallows while all around us was a cacophony of crunchy chews.
Instead of berating us with sugar taxes and banning BOGOF food outlets, the government needs to get to the root of the problem — and actively encourage exercise.
It doesn’t cost anything to strap on a pair of sneakers and go for a walk. But where is the incentive?
KATE IS TALK OF TOWN
For 30 years, Kate Moss has remained largely mute and utterly mysterious.
The Croydon-born supermodel’s mantra has always been “never complain, never explain”.
Strange that at the age of 48 she appears to have developed a debilitating case of Tourette’s — and just won’t shut up.
First, Kate, who was apparently filmed snorting cocaine in 2005, signs a megabucks deal with Diet Coke and blithely tells the world’s assembled media, “I’ve always loved Coke.”
Then she does an interview with Vogue magazine where she gives her tuppence value to the next generation.
And now she’s recorded a warts-and-all chat with Desert Island Discs, revealing she was attacked by predators as a teenager.
She’ll probably be lounging on the sofa with Holly and Phil next.
HOW PR stunts go, this backfired.
The prime minister of a north Indian state was flown to hospital by plane after nailing a glass of water from a “sacred river”.
Bhagwant Mann, who later suffered from debilitating stomach pains, was filmed gleefully strangling the polluted water to prove the success of a recent water purification campaign.
Which uniquely refutes the theory that all PR is good PR.
MUCH has been talked about how diverse the 2022 Tory party is in the wake of recent leadership debates.
Racist, sexist, Marxist workers should apparently be shaking in their boots.
So then. Now for the last two: will our next leader be a PPE graduate from Merton College, Oxford or a PPE graduate from Lincoln College, Oxford?
There it is. Variety at its finest.
A LOVE GAME
I’ve banged the drum for Lionesses in three consecutive columns now, and with nine million of us watching their thrilling quarter-final win over Spain, it seems we’re all converts.
(So I hope that male reader who emailed last week yelled “Women who are just as skilled as men, dream on dear!” followed by a torrent of laughing emoji and an eggplant, feels appropriately humiliated).
And as role models, everyone on the squad beats every Love Island contestant, ever.
IT’S ALL HOT AIR
WE all agree that climate change is a very. Poorly. Thing. (Apart from getting a nice tan for this time of year).
The government’s ongoing obsession with net zero is all very well and well – and dignified.
I have no children, but yes, I also want my dachshund Dora’s grandchildren to have a very nice life, regardless of the prospect of a self-scorching sun.
But let’s not forget that the UK is responsible for one percent – ONE percent – of the world’s emissions.
We’re not the bad guys here.
Until we start imposing meaningful sanctions on China – whose emissions exceed those of all developed nations combined – it all seems a bit . . . futile.
KUDOS TO ROG
IS there a more passive, aggressive expression* in the English language than “with all due respect”?
So kudos to Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters for this seamless defeat.
The musician, furious that Canadian critics shunned his performance in favor of The Weeknd, replied: “With all due respect, I am far, far more important than any of them will ever be.”
- WITH the possible exception of removing the “friendly” from “best regards” in an email to let the recipient know you the fuck SEE.
I AM MED FOR IT
For the past three and a half weeks I have been plagued by a debilitating insomnia.
My new Oura ring, pictured – a high-tech kit that tells you exactly how much (or in my case little) sleep you’re getting at night – didn’t really help.
A notable low was when my “sleep efficiency” came with a health warning, my “deep sleep” measured at 29 minutes, and my “sleep latency” — the time it takes to fall asleep — hit a depressing four hours and 26 minutes. I can remember every painful, brooding minute.
Take a trip to the doctor and some hardcore sleeping pills.
But since I don’t want to go to Michael Jackson, I turned to something I never thought I would try – meditation.
(And an app called Ten Percent Happier, for anyone even remotely interested).
Which is probably as crazy as it sounds, but miraculously does the job. who knew
Syria reports Israeli airstrikes on targets in Damascus area
The attack follows similar strikes on Friday and Monday. Monday’s rare daytime airstrike injured one soldier, according to the Syrian army.
Friday’s strike was the first such attack since September 17, when an attack on Damascus International Airport and nearby military posts south of the Syrian capital killed five soldiers.
The Israeli military did not release a statement on the airstrikes. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses these operations.
Israel, however, has acknowledged that it was targeting bases of militant groups allied with Iran, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.
The Israeli strikes come amid a wider shadow war between Israel and Iran. Attacks on airports in Damascus and Aleppo feared they could be used to funnel Iranian weapons into the country.
washingtonpost
Kanye West Says His Huge D*** Is The Reason Y’all Love Him And Kurrco Confirms Seeing It!
Kanye West despite his f-ckery, is massively loved around the globe, and I’m sure you are one of those die-hard fans. Well, Ye in an interview with Kurrco claims y’all love him because of his huge d*** and the soo many years of hate he’s got just for being himself. Kanye is out here trying… Read More »Kanye West Says His Huge D*** Is The Reason Y’all Love Him And Kurrco Confirms Seeing It!
The post Kanye West Says His Huge D*** Is The Reason Y’all Love Him And Kurrco Confirms Seeing It! appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Ravens DE Calais Campbell out, 7 other starters questionable to play Thursday night vs. Buccaneers
Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell will miss Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of an illness, and seven other starters, including tight end Mark Andrews (knee), wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) were listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week.
Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) and Marcus Peters (quad) were listed as questionable, but both participated fully in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday. Bateman and Stanley also participated fully Wednesday, and Stanley told reporters Tuesday he expected to be ready for the game.
Linebacker Josh Bynes (quad) was listed as questionable after he was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. Running back Gus Edwards (knee) was listed as questionable but was a limited participant in all three practices this week after he carried 16 times against the Cleveland Browns in his first game action since January 2021. Cornerback Brandon Stephens (oblique) was listed as questionable but participated fully in Wednesday’s practice. Guard Ben Cleveland (foot) was not listed with an injury designation after he practiced fully for the entire week.
Andrews, the team’s leading pass catcher, did not practice at all this week, but he played 56 snaps in Sunday’s win over the Browns after missing two practices last week.
The Ravens will miss Campbell, who has played at least 40 defensive snaps in every game this season and leads the team’s interior linemen with three sacks and six quarterback hits. His long arms would have been a weapon against the quick throws of Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
Tampa Bay, meanwhile, ruled out four starters: safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion), cornerback Carlton Davis III (hip), left guard Luke Goedeke (foot) and tight end Cameron Brate (neck). Reserve wide receiver Russell Gage Jr. (hamstring) and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) are also out, while starting defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot) was listed as questionable. Coach Todd Bowles said wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) would be a game-time decision.
Tory MP accuses Braverman of being responsible for ‘multiple violations of the ministerial code’ | Suella Braverman
Rishi Sunak’s decision to reappoint Suella Braverman six days after she was forced to resign over a security breach faces new questions after a former Tory minister claimed the home secretary was responsible for “multiple violations of the ministerial code”.
Jake Berry, who was at the heart of Liz Truss’ government, said Braverman was responsible for a ‘really serious breach’ after he sent confidential information to a private address, sent it to an MP, tried to send it to the deputy’s wife, then accidentally. send it to a parliamentary staff member.
He also said the UK’s top civil servant, Simon Case, had been consulted and found he had broken the rules.
Sunak told MPs on Wednesday that Braverman had made an “error in judgement” and admitted his error, adding: “That’s why I was delighted to welcome him back to a united cabinet that brings experience and stability to the heart of government.”
When asked during Prime Minister’s Questions if officials had raised any concerns about the appointment – given that Case was reportedly furious – Sunak simply said he had already ‘addressed the issue’.
Speaking to Piers Morgan Uncensored on Wednesday evening, Berry said there were “multiple breaches of the Cabinet Code” after Braverman sent the document to his confidant and fellow MP Sir John Hayes.
“It was sent from a private email address to another MP,” he told TalkTV’s Kate McCann. “She then sought to copy this individual’s wife and accidentally sent her to a member of parliament staff. To me, that seems like a very serious violation, especially when it comes to cybersecurity documents, as I believe. It seems like a really serious offence.
“The cabinet secretary had a say at the time, I doubt he’s changed his mind in the last six days, but that’s the business of the new prime minister.”
The disclosure comes after Labor and the Liberal Democrats called for a Cabinet Office inquiry into national security concerns following Braverman’s reinstatement. No 10 refused to deny officials advised against reappointing her to major state office.
Braverman had been in the job for six weeks when she said she made a “mistake”, which she acknowledged was a “technical breach” of the rules.
Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper wrote to Case demanding an investigation “into the extent of this and other possible security breaches”.
“Given the Prime Minister’s decision to reappoint her to the cabinet position overseeing national security, it is vital for the public to have transparency about what happened,” Cooper wrote. “It must include the extent of the Home Secretary’s use of private email accounts to circulate government documents and the extent to which official documents were sent outside of government.”
Lib Dems home affairs spokesman Alistair Carmichael also called for an investigation.
“If it is confirmed that Suella Braverman has repeatedly violated the ministerial code and threatened national security, she must be removed. A Home Secretary who broke the rules is not cut out for a Home Secretary who plays by the rules,” he said.
The head of the union for senior FDA officials, Dave Penman, told the Guardian that the reappointment was a clear example of “double standards” given that its members would face stiff penalties for similar behavior.
“If a public official had acted in the way Suella Braverman was alleged to have, using private email accounts to send confidential government business to personal contacts, he would rightly be expected to face the most severe penalties. severe and loses his security clearance.
“Standards matter, and the clear signal from his appointment is that ministers can act with impunity if it suits the prime minister.”
Labor leader Keir Starmer responded at PMQs that a deal had been reached to boost support for far-right MPs who support Braverman. “He’s so weak that he made a dirty deal by trading national security because he was afraid of losing another leadership election,” Starmer said.
Braverman left the chamber minutes before a debate on his conduct after Labor received an urgent question.
Cooper said there are many unanswered questions regarding Braverman’s conduct. “Is this the only time she has done this or has she shared other documents? Or other sensitive information?
“What security clearance did the Minister of the Interior receive? Does she still have access to the most sensitive documents and information? Has the cabinet secretary warned against his reappointment?
Responding on behalf of the Government, Paymaster General Jeremy Quin was unable to say whether the Home Secretary had received full security clearance. However, he said the government would appoint a new independent ethics adviser.
Jalen Rose And Angela Rye Confirm Dating Rumor With First Official Public Appearance
Former NBA player and Talk show host Jalen Rose and 42-year-old political ESPN correspondent Angela Rye have confirmed dating rumors with their first public appearance at the Wearable Art Gala. And it is not surprising because rumors of the pair have been flying around for weeks and now it's official.
The post Jalen Rose And Angela Rye Confirm Dating Rumor With First Official Public Appearance appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
City Council funds demolition of vacant building, boosting prospects for Pedro Park
A vacant public safety annex building overlooking Lowertown’s long-stalled Pedro Park will be demolished by late January, a promising restart for park planning in the eyes of city officials.
On Wednesday, the St. Paul City Council approved using $500,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funding to demolish the four-story office building at 10th and Robert streets, which dates to 1925. The building, vacant since 2018, is in poor condition and costing taxpayers up to $100,000 annually in maintenance, according to a city staff report to the council.
Efforts by the Ackerberg Group to redevelop the public safety annex building into modern offices stalled in 2020, as did a community-driven lawsuit filed against the city’s redevelopment efforts. Ackerberg pulled out and the CapitolRiver Council assembled a new community work group to rethink the future of Pedro Park.
Pedro Park boosters have long pointed to promises made by city officials to the Pedro family in 2009, back when the five-story Pedro Luggage and Briefcase Center still anchored the Lowertown lot. They’ve insisted on a full-block park.
In July, the proprietors of Keys Cafe donated $2,000 toward park planning. “There’s a lot of interest in the community for community fundraising,” said Council Member Rebecca Noecker, who said parks officials will also look for funding opportunities for the future Pedro Park.
