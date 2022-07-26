Week 4 Pool Banker Room for Sat 30th July 2022 – UK 2022/2023

pool draw this week 4; 2022 bankers room – Prove your banker, pair or payline here

Week 4 bank room 2022: Welcome to bank room 2022, pool draw this week 4 pool bank room for this weekend, draw on coupon selection. Here on our pool banker room forecasters all around the world have a platform where they can contribute with their vast knowledge of football swimming football voucher and create equivalent yet highly compelling banker, pair and payline content for each game week on Coupon.

In order to keep this forum competitive and organized, comments must be approved by the administrator before comments can be displayed to our visitors and fans. Be guided and informed that comments with irrelevant details or content not related to the game week will not be approved by the admin.

Submit your safe banker for the week here. Showing off your draws, your pairs winning streak, your contribution to our banking room and your efforts in ensuring prompt weekly winnings is greatly appreciated by our viewers is greatly appreciated by all visitors and members of this site.

There is no successful forum without a rule to guide and govern it. Before we dive deep into the rules that will guide this discussion room for this week, here is a quick guide to the purpose, goal, and objectives of this One Banker Room pool.

1]To ensure regular profits among the members and visitors of this weekly forum;

2]To enable forecasters to exchange ideas for current coupon key sequences on Coupon;

3]To help our valued visitors around the world benefit from your experiences and contributions;

4]To provide a profitable platform, social benefits and up-to-date football pool information for visitors to this forum.

To view this week’s posts, navigate our site using these quick links:

Pool Fixings – Click Here

Pool Result – Click Here

RSK Papers – Click here

BigWin papers and Pool Telegraph – Click Here

Bank Room – Click Here

Weekend Discussion Room – Click here

Pool Dead Games – Click Here

Pool Nap Market – Click Here

Before posting your draws for this week, here are the rules and regulations guiding visitors to post bankers in this thread. It is important to follow this rulebook or guide in order for your bankers to be approved by our admin. Failure to comply with these terms will automatically result in disqualification of your post by the Administrator.

1} Here in our bankers room you just have to post your best banker, payline, pair or best nap for that game round; secured with current or previous proof of work. You are allowed to post as many times as you want as long as it is not irrelevant (multiple posting of replies is only allowed with admin approval). Observations and other discussions should be moved to the dead and discussion room – click here.

2} Cell phone number or contact information like phone number and email should not appear in the text of your comment, that means you are not allowed to write your contact information while posting your bankers, couples, etc. If a visitor or member of this thread or forum would like to acknowledge your efforts. They will be connected to whoever if contacted by admin and your gift or token reward will be given to you by admin.

3} Spam, suspicious or advertising comments are allowed in this bank room, any form of spam or advertising will be automatically discarded and not approved in this section. No buying and selling games in this thread.

4} Finally, to all members and visitors of this pool bankers room, use of the comments posted here is entirely at your own choice and risk. Always insist on checking the evidence that accompanies the number of your choice and verify that the sequence is current and still working. Analyze the games before proceeding to place them on your coupon betslip. This is to ensure success, although games will fail even with well-working proofs. Insist on information about labor pools.

PLEASE NOTE: This forum is for pool information only. Just do your part by firstly being honest with yourself and secondly by making yourself a respected character or household name on this forum. Then you can be appreciated by the administrator or other visitors of Africa’s largest pool banker room.

The admin of this one banker forum is an experienced expert and detailed professional soccer pool expert. So rest assured that the activities of this forum will be handled professionally and fairly in all respects.

Contact the administrator at:

E-mail: [email protected]

Voucher information for week 4

Empty: –

ECO: –

LKO: 1 and 7.

Sunday: 10 and 36.

Monday: –

Blackboard: –

Other: Played on Saturday.

(Updated every Thursday in the comments section or Check our Pool results this week for recent updates on voucher information)