AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2022 » Apply Sr Resident 41 Post
AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raebareli has issued the latest notification No. AIIMS/ RBL/ REC/ SR/ 2022/ 209 for the AIIMS Raebareli Senior Resident recruitment of Senior Resident (Anaesthesiology, Biochemistry, Dentistry, Dermatology, Medicine, Microbiology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Ophthalmology, Orthopaedics, Otolaryngology, Paediatrics, Pathology, Psychiatry, Radiology, Surgery, Transfusion Medicine) Vacancy at 41 […]
Former Philadelphia congressman charged with smuggling weapons used in deadly school shooting
A former Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy allegedly illegally sold two firearms that were used in a deadly school shooting, federal prosecutors say.
Samir Ahmad, 29, of Philadelphia, has been charged with trafficking firearms and selling firearms to a person illegally in the United States, the Justice Department announced Thursday.
Ahmad allegedly sold a confidential FBI informant who was illegally in the United States several firearms while employed as a deputy sheriff at the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday.
One of the sales, for a revolver, took place on April 27, according to the complaint. Prosecutors further alleged that he sold the informant two semi-automatic pistols for $3,000 on October 13.
Law enforcement traced the two guns to a recent shooting outside Roxborough High School in Philadelphia, according to federal prosecutors. Five high school students were shot, including one fatally, after at least four people opened fire outside the school on Sept. 27, the DOJ said.
“Just two weeks later, the defendant obtained two of the weapons used in this shooting and then sold them to the informant,” prosecutors said in a motion for remand filed Wednesday. “The fact that the defendant had access to these weapons so quickly after they were used to commit such a horrific crime speaks volumes about the danger this defendant poses to the community.”
The motion further alleges that Ahmad sold the informant another semi-automatic pistol, along with more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, on October 18.
Ahmad, who had been employed as a deputy in the sheriff’s office since February 2018, was fired and arrested on Oct. 19, the DOJ said. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison for the firearms trafficking charges and could face additional charges for the alleged drug and firearms sales on Oct. 18, according to the DOJ.
It is not known whether Ahmad has a lawyer. Online court records do not list any information about attorneys.
“As alleged, Samir Ahmad abused his authority – to the fullest extent possible – as a sworn law enforcement officer,” U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero said in a statement, accusing the former deputy to “fueling the already incendiary fire of deadly gun violence in the city of Philadelphia.”
The Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that Ahmad was terminated “for repeated violations” of the office’s “guidelines, policies and procedures”.
“As always, the Sheriff’s Office will continue to cooperate with local, state and federal authorities,” the statement said.
2 images of Britain, taken 7 weeks apart, that speak volumes
LONDON — They are two photos taken exactly seven weeks apart, capturing the traditional and ceremonial rites of the monarch meeting the British prime minister-in-waiting to ask them to form a new government.
They are also bookends.
Between the taking of the first and of the second, much elapsed, throwing a nation into mourning and then into an acute, turbulent economic crisis — tectonic shifts, one after the other, that many in the country had never experienced.
Queen Elizabeth II met incoming prime minister Liz Truss on Sept. 6. It was the last time the monarch was seen in an image by the public after her 70 years on the throne. Her reign had straddled two centuries, post-colonialism, Brexit and a pandemic.
For Truss, it was a new start, capping weeks of bruising battle for the Conservative party leadership with Rishi Sunak (more on him later) and handing her the keys to 10 Downing Street. Her predecessor, Boris Johnson, had been forced to resign amid a haze of ethics scandals.
The queen, using a walking cane after prolonged mobility issues, is seen smiling. Truss, too, from the side angle can be seen smiling as they shake hands. The queen died two days later.
For many, the meeting was probably the high point of Truss’ premiership. After that, it sped downhill, crashed and burned in 45 days. Her libertarian economic policies caused convulsions in the markets and saw the pound crater to its lowest ebb against the dollar in nearly 40 years.
And now, this week, another photo: former Treasury chief Sunak, now prime minister, pictured Tuesday shaking hands with King Charles III. The same Sunak who said Truss’ economic plan was a “fairy tale.” He may have gotten the last word with his predecessor, but he has huge obstacles ahead — one of Britain’s most severe economic crises in modern history.
Britain is on its third leader this year, and the two most recent ones took the post without a direct mandate from the British people — they were elected leader of the Conservative Party and became prime minister automatically. There is a clamor among the opposition and beyond for a general election. By law, that doesn’t have to be until 2024, and Sunak has said he won’t call one — after the recent turmoil, the Tories face possible obliteration at the polls as it stands now.
Charles III is secure in his position and almost certain to outlast the government. His mother met 15 prime ministers in her 70 years on the throne; Charles is on his second after less than two months. But he is nevertheless the oldest person ever to ascend to the British throne.
In the middle of such chaos, who knows what the next photograph might show?
Australian TV presenter Tony Jones reveals tooth loss on show
There is nothing to smile about.
Australian TV sports reporter Tony Jones revealed live on Friday morning that he had accidentally lost a tooth. (Melbourne is several hours ahead of the United States.)
“Can I just say right off the bat, sorry if you say something funny, and I’m not laughing. I had a tooth that fell out this morning,” Jones told Channel 9’s ‘Today’ colleagues Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon.
Jones did not show her new smile to the cameras, but pointed out the gap to her fellow hosts. They recoiled at the sight. Jones brushed them off before declaring, “It’s not that bad.”
“It’s a crown that was put in place about 30 years ago,” Jones added. “I feel like I’m 99 or something.”
Langdon pointed out that the gap was towards the back of his mouth, noting that “it could be worse.”
“We love you for your personality, TJ,” she added for good measure.
Jones’ speech was slightly affected by the loss of teeth, but he continued as usual during the show. He knows the drill.
Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks happy to dispense advice about former Cardinals team
Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks has been happy this week to field all questions from teammates about the Arizona Cardinals.
Hicks signed as free agent last March with Minnesota after playing the past three seasons with Arizona, and the teams will meet Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Quarterback Kirk Cousins said Wednesday he planned to ask Hicks about his former team.
Hicks said Thursday he “definitely will” talk to Cousins and will answer “anything that I get asked” from Minnesota players.
Hicks started all 49 games during his Cardinals tenure. He is seeking to remain on an even keel entering Sunday’s game.
“(I’m going to) prepare the same way, watch the film the same way and go out there,” Hicks said. “Obviously, I’m going to be very excited going out there, but I’m trying not to make it too big,”
Hicks said it will be a challenge facing the Cardinals’ offense. He called quarterback Kyler Murray “extremely elusive” and “extremely talented with his arm.” And he pointed to the return of receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who had 10 catches for 103 yards in a 42-34 win over New Orleans on Oct. 20 after serving a six-game NFL suspension.
“He’s tough and you’ve got to always account for him,’’ Hicks said.
Hicks faced the Vikings last season in a 34-33 home win by the Cardinals in Week 2. Minnesota kicker Greg Joseph missed a 37-yard field goal on the final play.
“It felt like we snuck away with one,’’ Hicks said.
THE THIELEN 500
With six catches Sunday, Adam Thielen would move into third place on Minnesota’s all-time receiving list. With seven receptions, he would reach 500 for his career.
Thielen, in his ninth Minnesota season, has 493 receptions for 6,250 yards and 51 touchdowns. He is closing in on tight end Steve Jordan, who had 498 catches for the Vikings from 1982-94. And he is vying to join Cris Carter (1,004) and Randy Moss (587) as the only other Minnesota players to reach the 500 mark.
“I was trying to emulate those guys (when I was a kid), trying to be Cris Carter and Randy Moss and Jake Reed,” Thielen said of growing up in Detroit Lakes.
With two touchdown catches, Thielen would pass Anthony Carter to have the third-most in team history. The all-time Minnesota leader is Carter with 110 and Moss is second with 92.
WELCOMING WHITLEY
The Vikings were on a bye week when they plucked outside linebacker Benton Whitley off Kansas City’s practice squad, but he wasted no time getting to Minnesota.
Whitley said he learned Oct. 18 that the Vikings wanted him and he was in the Twin Cities the next day. He went to the TCO Performance Center for several days to study up before his first practice Monday.
“I was really excited,” Whitley, undrafted last spring out of Holy Cross, said of signing with Minnesota. “It kind of came out of left field. But I was talking to the Vikings a little bit after the draft, so it wasn’t totally unexpected.”
Whitley believes he can be an asset on special teams and with his pass rush.
“He’s a young player that has some rush traits,’’ said defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. “Our personnel department, they’re never sleeping. They’re just going to comb and turn over rocks and look for guys with traits and present them to us and see what we can do with them.”
BRIEFLY
Hall of fame safeties Steve Atwater and LeRoy Butler both have said they hope Vikings safety Harrison Smith one day will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio. Donatell, who previously coached both Atwater and Butler, has the same mindset. “If you look down through my career, I’ve just been able to get connected with some really special guys, some hall of fame guys,’’ Donatell said. “(Smith is) another one of those guys.” … For the second straight day, all players on Minnesota’s 53-man roster were full participants Thursday in practice.
Democrat panic spreads as Biden plans campaign trip to New Mexico
The White House announced Wednesday that President Joe Biden plans to travel to New Mexico to campaign with Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.
The president will travel to New Mexico on Nov. 3, days before Grisham’s election.
Democrats are increasingly nervous about their prospects in the state after a recent poll showed her struggling against Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti.
A Trafalgar Group poll released this week showed Ronchetti with 46.6% of the vote and Grisham with 45.5%.
Democrats increasingly face tough races across the country, even in traditionally Democratic states.
Biden traveled Thursday to appear with New York Governor Kathy Hochul as a recent poll shows her in a tight race with her Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin.
The president also traveled to Portland earlier in October to campaign with Oregon Governor Tina Kotek as polls show Republican Christine Drazan taking the lead.
In September, Biden appeared in Michigan to campaign and hold hands with Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who faces a tougher-than-expected challenge from her Republican challenger, Tudor Dixon.
The president remains hesitant to visit George as Democrats are also concerned about Stacey Abrams’ flagging campaign against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, in what they hoped would be a rematch that would overturn the seat.
It’s not ‘business as usual’ for the Chicago Bears after the trade of Robert Quinn, a respected team leader: ‘There is a void’
Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams hates the phrase “business as usual.”
In the wake of the Bears trading respected veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday, Williams welcomed emotion from his players. The trade for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick might have been the smart move for general manager Ryan Poles, but it still affected Quinn’s teammates.
Late Monday, the Bears were celebrating an upset victory over the New England Patriots and dreaming of what might happen if they keep playing that brand of football. But 48 hours later they were saying goodbye to a team captain who in his own quiet way made an impact on and off the field — a stark reminder that executives are building this team for the future and not this season.
The aftermath was not, Williams said, business as usual.
“It happens in the NFL and really in any job where people come and people go, there’s a change of guard so to speak,” Williams said Thursday. “You let your emotions flow, you wish them well, and it’s not business as usual. … We still have a job to do. But we’re going to miss him on a personal and professional level. So you let those things show, but when we get on the field we focus in on the job at hand.”
That’s the major challenge this week as the Bears get set to face a 5-2 Dallas Cowboys team that has lost only to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 and the 6-0 Eagles — where Quinn is headed — in Week 6.
Young defensive ends Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson spoke Thursday of being sad to see a mentor move on and eager for an opportunity to make a bigger impact on the field.
The Bears drafted Gipson, who has two sacks and six quarterback hits this season, in 2020, the same year Quinn signed his five-year, $70 million contract to come to Chicago. Over three seasons, Gipson said the veteran taught him “a mountain of things” — different moves and techniques, tendencies to watch on the offensive line, how to handle his business, the importance of mental stability and how to be appreciative in the moment.
Gipson frequently has referenced the mentorship of Quinn and Khalil Mack, who memorably were shown doing Gipson’s Thor sack celebration in an October game last season.
“It is very weird,” Gipson said. “It’s down and up if I’m being completely honest. I was sad and I didn’t expect it. Even when I came in my rookie year, I’ve always been with Rob. He showed me the ropes. It was hard telling him goodbye last night, especially. But it is an opportunity and I’m just going to give it my all.”
It’s obviously a huge task on the field to replace Quinn, who had one sack and three quarterback hits. He played 68% of the defensive snaps this season, according to Pro Football Reference.
And while his production was well off his 18 ½-sack season in 2021, Quinn undoubtedly occupied a lot of the heads pace and planning of opposing offenses.
Along with Gipson and Robinson, the Bears have veteran Al-Quadin Muhammad and undrafted rookie Kingsley Jonathan as options to see increased snaps in the rotation.
“I told the guys yesterday that they don’t have to be Robert,” Williams said. “I still want them to be themselves. There is a void, but I’ll just wait and see who fills that void naturally. As a coach you don’t want to push guys into being or doing something that they are not comfortable with or are not capable of. So ultimately there is a void, and ultimately someone will step up. We’ll just see who that missing piece is.”
When Poles was asked Wednesday about feeling comfortable trading Quinn, he spoke of his trust in Gipson, his satisfaction with the intensity and toughness that Muhammad brings and the flashes he has seen from Robinson, the former quarterback and wide receiver who converted to defense late in college and has 1 ½ sacks this season.
Poles said Robinson, who tipped a pass that led to Roquan Smith’s interception Monday, has a “promising future,” something the 2022 fifth-round pick called “a confidence booster.”
“My confidence has been building ever since I got here though,” Robinson said. “I came in during the rookie stuff kind of a little nervous, but once I saw I could play and play with some of these guys, I was, ‘OK.’ And then as the weeks keep going on, my confidence continues to build. So keep trying to stack and do what I do best.”
Robinson said he was happy to soak up what he could from Quinn while he was in Chicago. He said Quinn told his teammates what happened when the trade went through. Williams also addressed it with the defense in a meeting.
“When I got the chance to talk to him after our meetings, one-on-one, I told him I appreciated him, I loved him for everything he did for me and that I was blessed to be able to sit back and watch him and develop a little bit and learn from him,” Robinson said. “Because honestly, he’s going to be a Hall of Famer at some point. I truly believe that, and hopefully he gets a ring to be able to add on to what he’s done.”
