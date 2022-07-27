News
APSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2022 » Apply Online 162 Post
APSC Recruitment 2022: Assam Public Service Commission has issued the latest notification for the APSC Veterinary Officer recruitment 2022 of Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer Vacancy at 162 Posts in APSC Jobs. Interested candidates can apply to Assam PSC Recruitment 2022 through the official website APSC Jobs by 26 August 2022.
Trump loses court bid to block Congress from obtaining tax returns
Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a rally in Warren, Michigan, U.S., October 1, 2022.
Former President Donald Trump lost his latest effort in court on Thursday to block years of his tax returns from going to the House Ways and Means Committee.
The federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., has denied Trump’s request that that court’s full slate of judges rehear his appeal of a lower court order requiring the Treasury Department to turn over those statements. of income.
In August, a three-judge appeals court panel unanimously rejected Trump’s appeal of the lower court’s decision.
Thursday’s ruling from the full appeals court, which had no noted dissent, sets the stage for Trump to make a long-awaited request to the Supreme Court to hear his appeal. However, the court is not obliged to accede to this request.
The Ways and Means Committee first asked the Treasury Department in 2019 for Trump’s tax returns and those of the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust and seven LLCs, one of which operates under the name of Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump was president at the time.
Trump as a Republican presidential candidate and as president broke decades of tradition by refusing to publicly release his tax returns.
A federal judge last December dismissed the former president’s challenge by the House committee to obtain his tax records from the Treasury Department as part of an investigation into how the IRS verifies tax returns. presidential.
In its August ruling dismissing challenges to that order, the three-judge DC Circuit Court of Appeals Panel noted that while tax returns are generally confidential under federal law, when the Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee requests such statements in writing from the Treasury Department that the advice does not apply.
Dolphins star Xavien Howard sued by woman alleging he gave her an incurable STD
A woman has filed a lawsuit against star Miami Dolphins player Xavien Howard Thursday, alleging he gave her genital herpes, a lifelong sexually transmitted disease.
The lawsuit, filed in Broward County, seeks damages in excess of $30,000 and a jury trial. It alleges Howard negligently transmitted genital herpes and intentionally inflicted emotional distress.
“Maaaaan I been told you I was sorry for giving it to you,” Howard allegedly told the woman, according to the complaint. “But what can I do now? The damage is done.”
Xavien Howard is a Miami Dolphins cornerback and is considered perhaps the biggest star in the Dolphins’ defense.
The complaint says Howard met the woman, identified only as Jane Doe, in February 2018 while she was working at Quest Diagnostics, and shortly after Howard asked her out on a date. Howard showed the woman a copy of an STD screening dated Feb. 5, 2018, which had all negative results.
In 2019, Howard learned he contracted herpes simplex virus type 2, genital herpes, the complaint says, but did not inform the woman with whom he had a relationship. He further told the woman he had been tested for STDs on other dates “and that he remained free of any sexually transmitted disease.”
Jane Doe learned she had the STD in March 2021 after a routine screening, the complaint says, and confronted Howard, “knowing that Defendant Howard was the only individual who could have transmitted” it.
Howard first denied it but “ultimately admitted” that he knew he had herpes.
The complaint says the woman has suffered permanent bodily injury as a result of Howard’s actions, which were “outrageous and beyond all bounds of decency in a civilized community.” She has also suffered “mental anguish, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, and past and future medical expenses.”
“She’s looking forward to proving what we have alleged, and we expect just based on the reckless conduct in which he’s engaged that she won’t be the only person making similar allegations,” said Brad Edwards, the attorney representing Jane Doe. “I would be surprised if she is.”
The damages his client has suffered “are far above $100,000 or even a million dollars,” Edwards said.
“If he were to do the right thing, there’s no way it should ever get to this point,” Edwards said. “When you mess up, take responsibility, make up for it, own up to it, and that’s just not what has happened or what seems like is going to happen, so this is the way that she’s going to get justice.”
Howard’s agent did not immediately return voicemails seeking comment Thursday evening. Attorney information for Howard was not immediately available.
On the field, Howard, has been a Pro Bowl selection in three of the past four seasons and was All-Pro in 2020. He is one of the highest-paid players on the team, in April signing a five-year contract extension that averages more than $25 million per year, one of the longest and most lucrative for any cornerback in the NFL.
Howard has 20 tackles and five pass deflections in his six starts this year.
His best season was 2020, when he led the NFL with 10 interceptions and 20 pass deflections, which earned him a third-place finish in Defensive Player of the Year voting. He also recorded a league-leading seven interceptions in 2018.
With 27 career interceptions, Howard has the most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2016. The next closest is the 25 interceptions that Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson had during that time span.
Howard, a Houston native who attended Baylor University, was selected by the Dolphins in the second round, No. 38 overall, of the 2016 draft.
Sun Sentinel staff writer David Furones contributed to this report.
This is a developing story, so check back for updates.
Boy found in suitcase in Indiana identified as Cairo Jordan; great-grandmother says mum Dejaune Anderson took him and disappeared
SALEM, Indiana — Family members of Cairo Jordan, the young boy whose body was found in a suitcase in southern Indiana this spring, are speaking out after his remains were identified this week.
Cairo Jordan’s great-grandmother, Mary Jane Jordan, said his mother took him away one day and his family in Atlanta never saw him again.
Police have issued an arrest warrant for the child’s mother, Dejaune Anderson.
“You think it’s going to calm down and it’s going to come back, but you never heard from her again,” Jordan said. “She blocked our number. All of us, no one. She didn’t want to be bothered by us anymore, period.”
Police say Anderson is on the run and was last seen in California.
“She came like this. She came running,” Jordan said. “He didn’t deserve this. She could have brought him back, I would have kept him.”
Cairo was 5 years old at the time of his death. He would have turned 6 on October 24, police said.
RELATED: Child found in suitcase in southern Indiana died of electrolyte imbalance, police say
The suitcase containing the Cairo remains, which had a Las Vegas design, was found April 16 on a remote, dead-end road in Washington County, authorities said.
Cairo’s autopsy showed no signs of physical trauma and his cause of death was ruled as “electrolyte imbalance”, possibly caused by “viral gastroenteritis”, police said. His toxicology report was negative, police added.
Indiana State Police identified two suspects on Wednesday: Cairo’s mother, Dejaune Anderson, 37, of Atlanta; and Dawn Coleman, 40, of Shreveport, Louisiana.
SEE ALSO | Police are looking to identify a boy found in a suitcase in a heavily wooded part of Indiana
Anderson is wanted for murder, neglect of a dependent causing death and obstruction of justice, police said.
In the months leading up to his son’s death, officials said Anderson talked about exorcisms, spells and living with a demonic child. WLKY reported that Anderson posted on social media, “I survived my 5-year-old child’s fatal attacks throughout the five years he lived. I was able to weaken his powers through our blood . I have his real name and he is 100 years old. Need help.”
Coleman was arrested in San Francisco on Oct. 19 for negligence of a dependent causing death and obstruction of justice, police said.
Anderson is still at large. Her last known location was Los Angeles, police said, adding that she is known to travel and has recently been to San Francisco, San Diego, Las Vegas and Houston.
Anyone with information regarding this case, especially anyone with information about Anderson’s whereabouts, is asked to call 911 or the national toll-free line at 1-888-437-6432.
ABC News contributed to this report.
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All rights reserved.
Savvy Vikings veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson defying his age
With the Vikings returning from their bye week on Wednesday, veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson texted coach Kevin O’Connell before players arrived back at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. He wanted to get the leadership group together to make sure everyone was on the same page.
“The second half of the season is about to start,” Peterson said when asked why exactly he texted O’Connell. “Now it’s about time for us to start separating ourselves.”
It doesn’t take much for things to go sideways, Peterson explained, noting how he’s been on teams in the past that have stumbled right when it was time to make a push. He experienced that as a member of the Arizona Cardinals, who happen to be the next opponent on the schedule.
“I’ve been in the desert where we had great starts and didn’t make the playoffs,” Peterson said. “It all came down to the second half of the season.”
Though his focus remains on the team as a whole, as the Vikings prep to host the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium, the 32-year-old Peterson is hoping to build off of his best game of the season. He balled out against the Miami Dolphins a couple of weeks ago with an interception and a trio of passes defended. He joked that the South Florida heat had his muscles feeling good.
“I don’t know,” said Peterson, a native of Pompano Beach, Fla. “The old man was feeling a little bit looser than normal. I felt great. I just want to continue trending in the right direction to continue to help this team win ballgames.”
That performance from Peterson garnered high praise from O’Connell.
“His energy was really a deciding factor for us on a hot day down there in Miami,” O’Connell said. “I thought every snap he just kept getting better and better and better. Now, ultimately what I’ve challenged Patrick to do is be that guy each and every week for us. We’re going to rely on him.”
Maybe in different ways than they’ve relied on him so far.
In the game in Miami, for example, Peterson played press coverage more than he has at any point this season. He got into the body of Dolphins receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at the line of scrimmage as a way to negate their speed.
“We’re going to go ahead and greenlight him to maybe get up and be more competitive at the line of scrimmage because he’s got that skill set and experience doing that,” O’Connell said. “He’s done a great job of using the experience of all those years of playing against elite receivers.”
Asked about playing Peterson in press coverage, defensive coordinator Ed Donatell refused to tip his hand. Though he noted that he wants the secondary to “deny the ball” on a regular basis, Donatell kept the game plan as vague as possible.
“As for how we present our looks, it’s week-to-week,” he said. “There’s a plan with that, and that will vary.”
Not surprisingly, Peterson stuck to the script when asked if he expected to be used in press coverage.
“That probably was the most that we were able to get into the receivers,” Peterson said. “Maybe we’ll see more of it, maybe we won’t. That’s something that varies week to week, depending on how aggressive the game plan is.”
No matter how the Vikings plan to use Peterson moving forward, he wants to continue making an impact at a high level. He takes pride in being the heartbeat of the position group despite being much older than his peers. In a sense, Peterson being a born leader is what keeps him young at heart.
“No doubt about it,” he said. “The body feels great. The energy level is always going to be there. Just my passion and my fire to not only be my best, but to try to bring the best out of my teammates. That’s the joy that I get out of it. Just putting that fire into others and helping them reach their full potential.”
Hot mic Schumer admits to Biden that Fetterman hurt his chances in Oz debate
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer admitted in a hot mic moment Thursday that Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman hurt his chances with a shaky debate on Tuesday night.
“It looks like the debate hasn’t hurt us too badly in Pennsylvania so far,” Schumer, DN.Y., told President Biden on the tarmac during Biden’s trip to New York on Thursday. “So it’s good.”
FETTERMAN’S PERMANENT STROKE EFFECTS WILL CLEARLY DISABLE HIM AS A SENATOR, GOP SENATE EXPERTS SAY
Fetterman often struggled to communicate during his debate against Republican candidate Mehmet Oz due to the lingering effects of a stroke he suffered earlier this year. Fetterman needed closed captioning to understand comments from Oz and the moderators during the debate.
Schumer and the Democrats are in a neck and neck battle with the Republicans over who will control the Senate in the next Congress, with Pennsylvania being one of the races that could tip the majority one way or another.
Schumer also appeared in the conversation with Biden to refer to another Senate seat, which the Democratic leader did not have an optimistic outlook for.
“This seat, we’re in danger in this seat,” Schumer said. “We will see.”
TRUMP PUT HIS MONEY WHERE HIS MOUTH IS IN MID-TERM ELECTIONS
It is unclear which seat Schumer was referring to. But Schumer appeared to respond to a comment from Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, DN.Y., who said one person is “a nice man” and “one of the only moderates” who “still works with us.”
Schumer also weighed in on the tight Senate races in Georgia and Nevada.
“I think we’re gaining momentum in Nevada,” Schumer said.
“The state we’re going to, though, is Georgia. It’s hard to believe they’re going for Herschel Walker,” Schumer added.
Schumer also mentioned that Georgia’s turnout for early voting was “huge.”
The Senate is currently split 50-50, with Democrats technically in the majority as Vice President Harris can break tie votes. Republicans only need to win one seat to secure a majority, which could see them thwart much of Biden’s agenda for the rest of his first term.
Women’s basketball: Gophers lose Aminita Zie to season-ending leg injury
Already without freshman wing Niamaya Holloway, the Gophers women’s basketball team announced Thursday that post player Aminita Zie will miss this season after having surgery to repair a leg injury.
Zie, a 6-foot-1 post who transferred last spring from Western Nebraska Community College, was injured last week, the team said in a release. The Gophers are scheduled to play an exhibition game against Wisconsin-River Falls on Sunday at Williams Arena. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.
“Unfortunately Aminata suffered a leg injury last week, and we were saddened to learn later that it is season ending,” coach Lindsay Whalen said in a statement. “We’re obviously disappointed for Aminata but our entire team is here to assist and support her every step of the way as she moves forward in this recovery process.”
A redshirt sophomore who started her career at Stony Brook, Zie led the National Junior Athletic Association (NJCAA) in field goal percentage (67.9 percent) in her only season at Western Nebraska, where she averaged 9.2 points and 8.9 rebounds a game and helped the team advanced to the national semifinals.
Holloway, part of a highly ranked recruiting class, was lost to a season-ending knee injury in July.
