Blockchain

Breaching Over Discord: Hackers Targeting NFT Platforms

3 months ago

Nft Portals Becoming Easy Prey For Crypto Scams
  • The NFT industry has suffered a loss of about $22 million.
  • Discord accounts rose by 55% in June 2022.

The Non-Fungible Token (NFT) sector is currently facing increasing attacks from cybercriminals, and more NFT platforms and communities are falling prey to their attacks. Web3 security firms TRM Labs have released a report on the latest wave of hacker attacks on Discord. 

Discord is a popular social media platform for NFT projects. According to the report, Discord has seen an increase in the number of hacker attacks over the past three months. Phishing attempts related to NFT minting frauds launched through hacked Discord accounts rose by 55% in June 2022 compared to the same month last year.

Endless Hacking on NFT Projects 

In the last two months, Chainabuse, a user-driven fraud reporting website run by TRM Labs, has received over 100 reports of Discord channel hacking. Since May 2022, the NFT industry has suffered a loss of about $22 million, according to TRM Labs’ data.

Many of the Discord hacks targeting NFT projects, according to the analysis of on-chain and off-chain data, exhibit similar patterns of activity. Hackers use a variety of methods to mislead Discord users.

The NFT project which was the target of Discord breaches (Source: TRM Labs)

TRM investigators’ observation of more than 15 prominent Discord compromises that targeted NFT servers and their investigation of on-chain and off-chain data lead them to believe that many of these recent account compromises are probably connected. 

Well-known NFT Discord project accounts including BAYC, Bubbleworld, Parallel, Lacoste, Tasties, Anata, and a dozen others are among the compromised accounts that have been linked, as per the TRM report.

On June 4th,  NFTs worth about $256,000 (145 ETH) was stolen after the Bored Ape Discord hack. It allows attackers to take at least 32 NFTs. Even the hackers target the NFT platform’s websites and Twitter accounts. Recently, Premint a popular NFT platform stole 320 NFTs worth more than $400,000, one of the biggest thefts of the year. Furthermore, the NFT influencer Zeneca was the new victim, attackers were advertised on Zeneca’s Twitter account to trap the investors.

Blockchain

Binance Releases Series of Educational Resources to Demystify Crypto This Halloween

1 hour ago

October 28, 2022

Binance Releases Series Of Educational Resources To Demystify Crypto This Halloween
This Halloween, Binance is starting an educational series that attempts to simplify the world of Web3, taking the weird out of crypto and giving people one less thing to be afraid of on this year’s Halloween.

Nearly 30 percent of respondents in a recent social media poll* to find out what people worried most about crypto indicated they were scared off by a lack of knowledge, and 42.8% said they were scared off by market unpredictability and volatility.

Binance is starting a new campaign to debunk, educate, and demystify the world of crypto, making it considerably less spooky and easing people’s fears that blockchain and digital assets are a pile of hocus pocus.

Stay away from the “Crypto Creepies”

This year, Binance is using Halloween as an opportunity to launch an educational social media series in which “Winny the Web3 Witch” will address some of the most prevalent concerns held by those working in the Web3 industry. Follow along on Twitter as Winny sets off on a “trick-or-treat journey” to disprove urban legends, urban myths, and urban lore.

When asked what they fear most about cryptocurrencies, the general public often lists volatility, scams, regulation, and utility as their top concerns; these are the five topics that will be covered in the forthcoming educational series. This is where you can see the series’ promotional trailer.

Debunking Crypto FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt) 

Binance thinks it’s important to address some of the industry’s most pressing problems and dispel some of the FUDs (fears, uncertainties, and doubts) plaguing the crypto and Web3 communities in order to keep up the momentum of their social media education series.

By combining research work with data gathered from a wide range of sources, Binance will investigate a number of issues and provide the facts in opposition to certain widely held misconceptions. As an example of a popular fallacy, it is often said that “most criminals use crypto,” but in reality, around 300 million individuals throughout the globe are already using crypto. The openness of blockchain technology and the numerous tools and databases utilized in the crypto sector maintain a highly safe and secure infrastructure, dispelling another prevalent fallacy that “crypto is not being safe or secure.”

Visit Binance’s research blog for more research on a wide variety of Web3 and cryptocurrency-related issues.

Access to a plethora of education resources:

If that isn’t enough to pique your interest, you can also earn (crypto) while you learn with Binance Academy, a dedicated education platform that covers everything from the foundations of crypto to establishing a crypto portfolio to more complex topics like learning about margin trading.

Blockchain

NFT Marketplace LooksRare Makes Creator Royalties Optional

2 hours ago

October 28, 2022

Nft Custody Services Now Offered By Swiss Seba Bank
NFT News
  • Solana NFT marketplace Magic Eden took a similar tack earlier this month.
  • LooksRare also said that it will allocate 25% of its protocol fee to authors.

With today’s announcement, Ethereum NFT marketplace LooksRare has joined the growing trend of NFT marketplaces abandoning enforcement of creator royalties by no longer requiring traders to pay these fees on transactions.

In a recent blog post, LooksRare said that it would “no longer support creator royalties by default” when traders sell NFTs, but rather provide purchasers the opportunity to “opt-in to pay optional royalties.” Solana NFT marketplace Magic Eden took a similar tack earlier this month when it revealed that artist royalties will be discretionary on the platform.

NFT Bear Market

However, LooksRare also said that it will allocate 25% of its protocol fee (the cost it charges buyers to transact their NFTs) to authors. Since LooksRare takes a 2% cut of the selling price overall, this implies that artists will now get 0.5% of the sale price instead of the standard 5% that would have gone to them as royalties.

Many NFT developers want to have a small percentage of any secondary sale—typically between 5 and 10 percent of the price—remitted to them automatically by the marketplace in which the NFT was first sold. However, certain markets have taken advantage of the fact that these royalties are not entirely enforced on-chain using existing NFT standards in order to entice traders.

Due to the continuing crypto and NFT bear market, Ethereum marketplaces like Sudoswap and X2Y2 have either abolished or made creator royalties optional in recent months. More so on Solana, where Magic Eden, with a 90% share of the Solana network’s market, succumbed and did the same after seeing others do it. 

Twitter Starts Its Tweet Tiles Experiment Into NFT Marketplaces

Blockchain

Marketplace For Buying Telegram Handles Now Live

2 hours ago

October 28, 2022

Telegram Proposes Auctioning Reserved Addresses As Nfts
