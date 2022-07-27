Breaching Over Discord: Hackers Targeting NFT Platforms

The NFT industry has suffered a loss of about $22 million.

Discord accounts rose by 55% in June 2022.

The Non-Fungible Token (NFT) sector is currently facing increasing attacks from cybercriminals, and more NFT platforms and communities are falling prey to their attacks. Web3 security firms TRM Labs have released a report on the latest wave of hacker attacks on Discord.

Discord is a popular social media platform for NFT projects. According to the report, Discord has seen an increase in the number of hacker attacks over the past three months. Phishing attempts related to NFT minting frauds launched through hacked Discord accounts rose by 55% in June 2022 compared to the same month last year.

TRM investigators are tracking a 55% month-on-month increase in the number of phishing attacks deployed through Discord in June 2022, with dozens of these recent account compromises likely being related.

Read the full report here: https://t.co/KhdnDFXN8y pic.twitter.com/FvSIvsUYI5 — TRM Labs (@trmlabs) July 26, 2022

Endless Hacking on NFT Projects

In the last two months, Chainabuse, a user-driven fraud reporting website run by TRM Labs, has received over 100 reports of Discord channel hacking. Since May 2022, the NFT industry has suffered a loss of about $22 million, according to TRM Labs’ data.

Many of the Discord hacks targeting NFT projects, according to the analysis of on-chain and off-chain data, exhibit similar patterns of activity. Hackers use a variety of methods to mislead Discord users.

The NFT project which was the target of Discord breaches (Source: TRM Labs)

TRM investigators’ observation of more than 15 prominent Discord compromises that targeted NFT servers and their investigation of on-chain and off-chain data lead them to believe that many of these recent account compromises are probably connected.

Well-known NFT Discord project accounts including BAYC, Bubbleworld, Parallel, Lacoste, Tasties, Anata, and a dozen others are among the compromised accounts that have been linked, as per the TRM report.

On June 4th, NFTs worth about $256,000 (145 ETH) was stolen after the Bored Ape Discord hack. It allows attackers to take at least 32 NFTs. Even the hackers target the NFT platform’s websites and Twitter accounts. Recently, Premint a popular NFT platform stole 320 NFTs worth more than $400,000, one of the biggest thefts of the year. Furthermore, the NFT influencer Zeneca was the new victim, attackers were advertised on Zeneca’s Twitter account to trap the investors.

