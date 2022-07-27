Candace Cameron Bure Breaks Silence On Jojo Siwa’s Diss: ‘I Was Shocked’

As the Ravens entered halftime trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10-3 on Thursday night, most observers must have been puzzled.

Did offensive coordinator Greg Roman just allow quarterback Lamar Jackson to throw 30 passes in the first half? Was it real or a new version of the latest video game?

In the second half, Roman and Jackson came to their senses as the Ravens rushed for 204 yards over the final two quarters to secure a 27-22 victory from behind.

Sometimes coordinators blow a fuse trying to find a way to fabricate points, and that could explain the odd game calling early Thursday night. But this was a team looking for an identity, and they could have found one.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said getting the ball out early and often is part of the team’s game plan.

“It really explained exactly how we anticipated, in terms of what we called, when we called it in terms of run-to-pass ratio,” he said. “I thought we would do a little better than three points; we all thought we would score a little over three, but their defense is tough, and we couldn’t start with first downs and extend practices, but that’s how we planned to do it.

It wasn’t too smart, regardless of the fact that the Buccaneers were missing three starting cornerbacks and a safety through injury. The game plan for this team should be simple: run, run and run again.

The Ravens are unlikely to succeed in the playoffs with this run-first approach, but that looks too far in the future.

The Ravens needed something now, something they could lean on. They needed a “go-to ground,” a Nolan Ryan fastball that had eluded them for seven games as they mixed offensive linemen and running backs.

Now they have something. They believed running back JK Dobbins was the answer to his return from a season-ending knee injury. It lasted about two weeks until his knee tightened up in a win over the New York Giants. Now he’s going to have arthroscopic surgery that could sideline him for four to six weeks.

Then came Gus Edwards, aka “The Bus”.

Like Dobbins, Edwards has spent the last year recovering from a torn ACL. He finally entered the field on Sunday and rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Then came the encore the Ravens had been waiting for. Edwards rushed 11 times for 65 yards against Tampa Bay after only carrying the ball seven times for 27 yards in the first half.

Edwards is out with a hamstring injury that isn’t considered serious, but the rest of the NFL got to see what an impact a 6-foot-1, 236-pound halfback can have on an offense. Apparently, the Ravens got a wake-up call at halftime and Edwards just wore the Buccaneers down in the second half.

And when they had enough of Edwards, the Ravens gave them Kenyan Drake (seven carries for 62 yards), Justice Hill (four carries for 28 yards) and a bit of Lamar Jackson (nine carries for 43 yards) .

In the middle of the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers pleaded “no mas”.

Rookie tight end Isaiah probably said right tackle Morgan Moses was yell on the touchline to get the ball running in the second half.

“By playing for so long, you get a rhythm of play and you kind of feel the [defensive] the guys in front of you, and you know when it’s time for them to tap,” Moses said. “So it was just me feeling the game, feeling the lineman D, thinking, ‘Hey, this is an opportunity we can take advantage of.

“I think we executed well, and I think everyone who ran the ball, who touched the ball. … You look at the first half, I think we had negative yards, and we go out and end the game with [231 rushing yards] so it was a [heck] of a job, not just the offensive linemen, but the quarterback, the running backs, the blocking receivers, the blocking tight ends, the 11 people on the field.

The solid running game also helped Jackson find his groove. Heading into Thursday night, he struggled with his accuracy and mechanics. But in the second half, he didn’t have to carry the offensive.

He was 8 for 8 in the final 30 minutes thanks to numerous playoffs, which helped him go 27 for 38 for 238 yards and two touchdowns.

The run game also kept Baltimore’s much-maligned defense off the field as the Ravens made 71 offensive plays to Tampa Bay’s 59. By the end, the Ravens were nearly 17 minutes ahead of possession time.

Jackson appeared more comfortable in the pocket than in previous games and was able to involve more receivers than usual. With tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder) and wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) injured, Likely (six catches for 77 yards) and veteran wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (six catches for 64 yards) stepped up, as did the player of third year. Devin Duvernay (four catches for 31 yards).

This is why establishing the race was so important. In today’s NFL, it’s hard to imagine a winning team with this approach. It can happen, but a lot of things have to fall into place.

At least for now, the Ravens have a solid base with a good running game. It’s only two games, but it’s finally coherent.

