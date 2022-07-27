News
Candace Cameron Bure Breaks Silence On JoJo Siwa’s Diss: ‘I Was Shocked’
Candace Cameron Bure has spoken out after being called the “rudest” celebrity teen sensation JoJo Siwa has ever met. The 19-year-old So You Think You Can Dance judge took to TikTok on July 24 to partake in a trend that asks people to reveal their best and worst celebrity interactions, and unfortunately, the Fuller House star, 46, did […]
Russia will have new opponents for soccer friendlies – media – RT Sport News
Russia’s men’s team will meet Uzbekistan and Tajikistan in November, reports say
The Russian national men’s soccer team will play friendly matches in Uzbekistan and Tajikistan next month, according to reports. It was previously claimed that Russia will face Iran and Bosnia and Herzegovina next month, although those plans now appear uncertain.
Match TV reported on Thursday that Russia will travel to face Tajikistan, likely on November 17, followed by a trip to Uzbekistan three days later. The news has not been confirmed by the Russian Football Union (RFU), although Tajik football authorities said talks of a match are ongoing.
It was reported last month that Russia were planning friendlies against Iran and Bosnia and Herzegovina, both of which were due to be held in November.
However, no date or venue has been confirmed for the game against Iran, who kick off their 2022 World Cup campaign against England in Qatar on November 21. The Iranians also have a friendly match scheduled against Nicaragua on November 10.
Football officials in Bosnia and Herzegovina confirmed in September that they had reached an agreement “in principle” to face Russia at the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg on November 19.
Since then, prominent Bosnian players Edin Dzeko and Miralem Pjanic have criticized the game plans, as well as board members of the Bosnian Football Association.
The Bosnian FA said they would make a final decision on whether to go ahead with the game at a meeting scheduled for late October.
During a trip to Moscow in September, Bosnian Serb political leader Milorad Dodik expressed hope for the game to happen – sentiments that were echoed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Bosnian football officials have faced outside pressure from the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) to call off the match, even though, as a friendly international, it would take place outside the auspices of the UEFA and FIFA.
Ukrainian football chief wants Russia banned from FIFA and UEFA
Russian teams remain banned from all official FIFA and UEFA competitions due to the conflict in Ukraine.
This decision has prevented the men’s national team from attempting to qualify for the 2022 World Cup and will also exclude them from qualifying for the 2024 European Championships in Germany.
Valeri Karpin’s side played their first match since last November when they faced Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek last month, claiming a 2-1 win.
After winning $160,601 in his first ‘Jeopardy!’ run, MN meteorologist Eric Ahasic is back for the Tournament of Champions
After dominating six games in a row on “Jeopardy!” in June – and winning $160,601 in the process – Minneapolis meteorologist Eric Ahasic is back for the game show’s Tournament of Champions. And he’s facing not just stiff competition, but some of the most successful players in the history of “Jeopardy!”
“I found myself as an underdog,” Ahasic said. “Here I am with six wins next to two ‘Jeopardy!’ millionaires and other players with an incredible number of wins. I had no expectations other than to go out, have fun and enjoy the experience.”
The Tournament of Champions, which airs locally at 4:30 p.m. on KARE 11, begins Monday and features every contestant who won four or more games since the previous tournament in 2020 as well as the winners of the National College Championship, Professors Tournament and two winners from the show’s first-ever Second Chance competition.
Ahasic competes on the episode that airs Friday, Nov. 4.
Three of the other contestants performed so strongly during their first run, they’ll skip straight to the semifinal round after battling each other in a first-of-its-kind special exhibition game on Nov. 8. And they stand among the show’s all-time top five players in terms of consecutive games won and highest winnings for regular season play: Amy Schneider (40 games), Matt Amodio (38 games) and Mattea Roach (23 games).
The No. 1 player with the most consecutive wins and largest regular season winnings is Ken Jennings, who will host the Tournament of Champions.
FAN TURNED CHAMPION
Fittingly, it was Jennings’ record-breaking streak of 74 consecutive wins in 2004 that turned the 33-year-old Ahasic into a “Jeopardy!” fan. He applied 15 times over the years before he finally made it onto the show.
When Ahasic arrived on set for the first time in April – the show films in advance, five episodes per day, twice a week – he learned he was not only going to compete in the first game of the day, he was up against Ryan Long, who had won nearly $300,000 over the course of 16 games. (Long will compete on the first day of the Tournament of Champions on Monday.)
A meteorologist at the Chanhassen office of the National Weather Service since 2015, Ahasic said the experience was nerve wracking and utterly exhausting, both physically and mentally. And yet he proved to be a natural and, thanks in part to his keen ability to find and win Daily Doubles, he entered Final Jeopardy! with enough money to ensure his win for five of his first six episodes.
But in his seventh time at Final Jeopardy, a Watergate question did him in and he lost by a mere $2.
ENJOYING THE EXPERIENCE
When Ahasic returned to tape the Tournament of Champions in September, he was far less nervous and much more interested in just enjoying the experience.
“Everyone’s games are out there, there’s all the stats out there,” Ahasic said. “Everyone’s really good. And we all hung out and got to know each other. It was really cool. But two people go home at the end of each episode and it was almost like you don’t want to see your friends lose.
“If you’re a fan of ‘Jeopardy!’ – especially ‘Jeopardy!’ played at the highest level – you’ve got to watch the tournament. Don’t just tune in for my episode, tune in for all of them. They’re all really good.”
Mike Preston: Ravens identity clear: Run the ball and run some more
As the Ravens entered halftime trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10-3 on Thursday night, most observers must have been puzzled.
Did offensive coordinator Greg Roman just allow quarterback Lamar Jackson to throw 30 passes in the first half? Was it real or a new version of the latest video game?
In the second half, Roman and Jackson came to their senses as the Ravens rushed for 204 yards over the final two quarters to secure a 27-22 victory from behind.
Sometimes coordinators blow a fuse trying to find a way to fabricate points, and that could explain the odd game calling early Thursday night. But this was a team looking for an identity, and they could have found one.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said getting the ball out early and often is part of the team’s game plan.
“It really explained exactly how we anticipated, in terms of what we called, when we called it in terms of run-to-pass ratio,” he said. “I thought we would do a little better than three points; we all thought we would score a little over three, but their defense is tough, and we couldn’t start with first downs and extend practices, but that’s how we planned to do it.
It wasn’t too smart, regardless of the fact that the Buccaneers were missing three starting cornerbacks and a safety through injury. The game plan for this team should be simple: run, run and run again.
The Ravens are unlikely to succeed in the playoffs with this run-first approach, but that looks too far in the future.
The Ravens needed something now, something they could lean on. They needed a “go-to ground,” a Nolan Ryan fastball that had eluded them for seven games as they mixed offensive linemen and running backs.
Now they have something. They believed running back JK Dobbins was the answer to his return from a season-ending knee injury. It lasted about two weeks until his knee tightened up in a win over the New York Giants. Now he’s going to have arthroscopic surgery that could sideline him for four to six weeks.
Then came Gus Edwards, aka “The Bus”.
Like Dobbins, Edwards has spent the last year recovering from a torn ACL. He finally entered the field on Sunday and rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Then came the encore the Ravens had been waiting for. Edwards rushed 11 times for 65 yards against Tampa Bay after only carrying the ball seven times for 27 yards in the first half.
Edwards is out with a hamstring injury that isn’t considered serious, but the rest of the NFL got to see what an impact a 6-foot-1, 236-pound halfback can have on an offense. Apparently, the Ravens got a wake-up call at halftime and Edwards just wore the Buccaneers down in the second half.
And when they had enough of Edwards, the Ravens gave them Kenyan Drake (seven carries for 62 yards), Justice Hill (four carries for 28 yards) and a bit of Lamar Jackson (nine carries for 43 yards) .
In the middle of the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers pleaded “no mas”.
Rookie tight end Isaiah probably said right tackle Morgan Moses was yell on the touchline to get the ball running in the second half.
“By playing for so long, you get a rhythm of play and you kind of feel the [defensive] the guys in front of you, and you know when it’s time for them to tap,” Moses said. “So it was just me feeling the game, feeling the lineman D, thinking, ‘Hey, this is an opportunity we can take advantage of.
“I think we executed well, and I think everyone who ran the ball, who touched the ball. … You look at the first half, I think we had negative yards, and we go out and end the game with [231 rushing yards] so it was a [heck] of a job, not just the offensive linemen, but the quarterback, the running backs, the blocking receivers, the blocking tight ends, the 11 people on the field.
The solid running game also helped Jackson find his groove. Heading into Thursday night, he struggled with his accuracy and mechanics. But in the second half, he didn’t have to carry the offensive.
He was 8 for 8 in the final 30 minutes thanks to numerous playoffs, which helped him go 27 for 38 for 238 yards and two touchdowns.
The run game also kept Baltimore’s much-maligned defense off the field as the Ravens made 71 offensive plays to Tampa Bay’s 59. By the end, the Ravens were nearly 17 minutes ahead of possession time.
Jackson appeared more comfortable in the pocket than in previous games and was able to involve more receivers than usual. With tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder) and wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) injured, Likely (six catches for 77 yards) and veteran wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (six catches for 64 yards) stepped up, as did the player of third year. Devin Duvernay (four catches for 31 yards).
This is why establishing the race was so important. In today’s NFL, it’s hard to imagine a winning team with this approach. It can happen, but a lot of things have to fall into place.
At least for now, the Ravens have a solid base with a good running game. It’s only two games, but it’s finally coherent.
California Daily Newspapers
Lisa Jarvis: What parents can do as RSV spikes among children
A surge in cases of a common respiratory virus is filling up pediatric hospital beds around the U.S. The early and swift arrival of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is stretching the limits of an already exhausted health care system. Layer on COVID and the flu, and you’ve got the makings of another unpleasant pandemic winter.
This isn’t the kind of triple threat anyone wants to see. But there are plenty of ways to lower the risk of each of these viruses — both in the short term and over the long term.
RSV is typically nothing more than an annoying cold or cough for most children, but it can be dangerous for others — particularly infants, babies born prematurely and kids with underlying medical problems or who are immunocompromised. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some 58,000 kids under the age of 5 are hospitalized with the virus each year in the U.S. RSV is also risky for older adults, killing some 14,000 people over the age of 65 each year in the U.S.
RELATED: WHAT’S BEHIND WORRYING RSV SURGE IN US CHILDREN’S HOSPITALS?
This year’s RSV season has arrived about two months earlier than expected. Cases are growing sharply and follow two seasons with very little spread. Those two mild seasons mean most infants and young children have never been exposed to the virus, making a large population of kids particularly susceptible this year. And while most of those children won’t wind up in the hospital, they still become vectors for spreading it to others who could.
Meanwhile, some community hospitals that shifted pediatric beds to support adults during the early months of the pandemic permanently reduced or abandoned their services for children. As RSV cases rise, children are being shuffled to facilities with beds, sometimes in other states. One hospital in Connecticut is even reportedly talking with the National Guard and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to set up a tent outside to support more admissions.
All of this has made pediatric infectious disease doctors worried about what the next few weeks might bring. Stretched hospital capacity and a combination of a more conventional RSV season and a potentially severe flu season “worries me a lot,” says Larry Kociolek, medical director of infection prevention and control at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.
In the short term, there are some things parents can do to lower the risk for their kids, while also helping to minimize the societal spread of the virus. RSV is often transmitted by droplets from someone who coughs or sneezes. It also can live on surfaces for several hours. As every parent can attest, small children love nothing more than to put everything within their reach into their mouths. Stay vigilant about cleaning surfaces, not allowing children to share utensils, and washing hands. Families who have an infant at home and a toddler at day care should be especially mindful of those tasks — and if the older child has respiratory symptoms, Kristin Moffitt, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Boston Children’s Hospital, recommends trying to isolate them from their sibling.
In general, the same kind of common sense measures many people adopted to fight COVID also apply to RSV. This virus is contagious for 3-8 days after symptoms present, so if you’re bringing your littles to an event where you can’t be certain people will stay home if they’re sick, know that you’re putting them at risk of one of the myriad respiratory viruses floating around. Consider staying home, or urge attendees with any symptoms to opt out of the festivities.
For families with members who are particularly vulnerable to RSV, the flu or COVID, “now would be a really smart time to say, ‘I’m going to put that mask back on when I’m headed indoors,’ ” Moffitt says.
One other concrete thing that parents can do is get their children vaccinated for the flu and COVID. Not only will it reduce the risk from those illnesses, but it can help keep pediatric hospitalizations down overall.
Unfortunately, there is no vaccine for RSV. There’s just a decades-old preventive treatment called Synagis — it’s a monoclonal antibody that is given to high-risk infants to prevent severe illness. But it’s less than ideal. Because the antibody doesn’t stick around for very long in the body, infants need monthly doses to be protected throughout a typical five-month RSV season.
And while the overwhelming majority of children who get RSV come out of it with just a cold, vaccines and treatments are sorely needed for those most at risk. More and better options are getting very close to the market, but not in time for this winter.
After a long quest to figure out how to immunize people against RSV, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna all have late-stage RSV vaccines in development. So far, the two most advanced vaccines (from Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline) look remarkably effective, but there’s a catch: They are initially being tested in older adults, who are also at risk of hospitalization from RSV. Pfizer is pursuing its RSV vaccine in pregnant women, who would then pass on protection to their newborns.
AstraZenca is developing a long-acting antibody that would allow an at-risk infant to get just one shot per season, and Pfizer and others are developing antivirals that are earlier on in development.
None of us has time or energy for the triple threat of RSV, flu and COVID. But if everyone does their part to lower their family’s risk, we can make this winter more manageable for us all.
Alaska-Australia flight could put bird in record books: NPR
EJ Woehler/AP
CANBERRA, Australia – A young bar-tailed godwit appears to have set a non-stop distance record for migratory birds by traveling at least 13,560 kilometers (8,435 miles) from Alaska to the Australian state of Tasmania, said Friday a bird expert.
The bird was tagged as a hatchling in Alaska during the northern hemisphere summer with a tracking GPS chip and a small solar panel that allowed an international research team to track its first annual migration through the Pacific Ocean, said Eric Woehler, head of Birdlife Tasmania. Because the bird was so young, its gender was not known.
About five months old, he departed southwest Alaska in the Yuko-Kuskokwim Delta on October 13 and landed 11 days later at Ansons Bay on the northeast tip of the island of Tasmania, October 24, according to data from Germany’s Max Plank Institute for Ornithology. . The research has not yet been published or peer reviewed.
The bird started on a southwesterly track toward Japan, then turned southeast over Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, according to a map released by New Zealand’s Pukoro Miranda Shorebird Center .
The bird was heading southwest again when it flew over or near Kiribati and New Caledonia, then passed the Australian mainland before heading directly west for Tasmania, the state Australia’s southernmost. The satellite track showed he had traveled 13,560 kilometers (8,435 miles) without stopping.
“Was it an accident, if this bird got lost or if it’s part of a normal migration pattern for the species, we still don’t know,” said Woehler, who is part of the research project.
Guinness World Records lists the longest migration recorded by a bird without stopping to feed or rest at 12,200 km (7,580 miles) by a satellite-tagged male band-tailed godwit flying from Alaska to New Zeeland.
This flight was recorded in 2020 as part of the same decade-old research project, which also involves Fudan University of China, Massey University of New Zealand and the Global Flyway Network.
The same bird broke its own record with a flight of 13,000 kilometers (8,100 miles) on its next migration last year, researchers say. But Guinness has yet to acknowledge this feat.
Woehler said researchers don’t know if the last bird, known by its satellite tag 234684, was flying alone or in a group.
“There are so few birds that have been tagged, we don’t know how representative this event is or not,” Woehler said.
“Half of the birds that migrate from Alaska may come directly to Tasmania rather than through New Zealand or it may be 1%, or it may be the first time this has happened,” he said. he adds.
Adult birds leave Alaska earlier than juveniles, so the tagged bird is unlikely to have followed more experienced travelers south, Woehler said.
Woehler hopes to see the bird once the wet weather clears in the remote corner of Tasmania, where it will put on weight after losing half its body weight during its journey.
ASK IRA: Is Heat’s starting lineup in the Heat’s best interests?
Q: Tyler Herro needs to come off the bench. This is looking almost exactly like the ‘20-21 season. – Luis.
A: It is the quick pulls from Tyler Herro that particularly seem out of place when you are trying to get Bam Adebayo more involved, Kyle Lowry into a rhythm, and now seemingly can also swing the ball to Jimmy Butler for 3-pointers. Those are the types of shots that work for a sixth man, when the surrounding talent is not necessarily A-list. Look, Max Strus has done a nice job stabilizing the second unit, but he just as easily could slide back onto the opening unit. But this also is the part of the equation that makes pro sports so tricky. Tyler wants to start. The Heat paid Tyler like a stater. So now it comes down to whether someone takes a stand for the greater good. Look, Jordan Poole received a similar extension, and he still comes off Golden State’s bench. This is where the influence of Pat Riley might come into play, and tales of how he made it work to championship levels with Bob McAdoo’s willingness to play off the bench. Or perhaps get McAdoo, still a Heat employee, involved, as well. Of course, new-school player might not always want to hear about old-school glory.
Q: You mentioned how the Heat spread the floor with Nikola Jovic. Couldn’t they do that also with Omer Yurtseven? – Eddie.
A: While Omer Yurtseven has shown Nikola Jovic-like 3-point skill at times, he lacks the ballhandling and playmaking of Jovic. Plus, opponents likely would not be as quick to respect Omer at the 3-point line. But, yes, a spread, five-out offense could work with the Heat’s attackers and shooters. But there also has to be a place for Bam Adebayo in the mix.
Q: Jimmy Butler’s flat-footed 3-pointers look good. – Kapil.
A: And that’s the thing, with Jimmy Butler’s ability to attack, he gets the type of space needed for such launches. These shots are truer to his form than that forced 3-point miss at the end of Game 7 of last season’s Eastern Conference finals against the Celtics.
