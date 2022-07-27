Chelsea transfer news LIVE: Wesley Fofana offer, Harry Kane interest shocked, Frenkie de Jong set to join Blues ONLY

JERUSALEM — Two Palestinians were killed and a third was injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank early Friday, Palestinian health officials said, as conflicting claims about the incident emerged.
San Diego County supervisors vote to build memorial to fallen firefighters
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously this week to build a memorial in Waterfront Park to firefighters who died in the line of duty.
Tuesday’s vote to build the San Diego Regional Firefighters Memorial marked the first step in the planning and fundraising process, according to an aide to council chairman Nathan Fletcher, who proposed the memorial.
To pay for early planning and conceptual design, the council approved the transfer of $10,000 from the Fletcher Community Improvement Program budget to the County Parks and Recreation Department.
Supervisor Joel Anderson thanked Fletcher for proposing the memorial and offered to match the existing $10,000 from his office’s account.
The nonprofit San Diego Regional Firefighter Foundation will be established to raise funds, add names to the memorial and hold an annual event honoring fallen firefighters, the aide said.
Waterfront Park, outside the San Diego County Administrative Center, is the site of a memorial for law enforcement. The proposed firefighters’ memorial would be of a similar size, based on a design by a representative from Cal Fire, the Fire Department and County Parks and Recreation and other related groups.
The proposed memorial is supported by the San Diego County Fire Chiefs Association, which has pledged to help guide its creation process, said Criss Brainard, vice president of the association and chief of San Miguel Fire & Rescue.
2 Palestinians killed by Israel; the army alleges an ambush
The Israeli army said soldiers at a military post south of Nablus opened fire after being shot from a passing car. He said troops identified two suspicious vehicles and responded with live fire, reporting “hits”. The army did not say whether they were people killed or injured in the cars.
An armed group, the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, described the incident as an attack and said its fighters were involved, but did not give details. The group is an offshoot of the Fatah party of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtayyeh claimed the two men were killed in cold blood, but offered no evidence.
The Palestinian Health Ministry identified those killed as two men from the Askar refugee camp near Nablus, aged 47 and 35. Ishtayyeh said they worked for Civil Defense, a department of the Palestinian self-government that includes firefighters and other emergency service workers.
The shooting took place three days after Israeli forces attacked a stronghold of a small armed group in Nablus, detonating a bomb lab and engaging in a firefight. Five Palestinians were killed at the time, including a militia leader, who calls himself Lions’ Den.
The ongoing Israeli arrest raids in the West Bank pose a serious challenge to Abbas’ Palestinian Authority. Abbas relies on security cooperation with Israel, especially against its Islamic militant rivals, to stay in power. At the same time, this cooperation is deeply unpopular among Palestinians who resent Israel’s indefinite occupation, now in its 56th year.
Young Palestinians are particularly disillusioned. Small groups of armed men have formed in some areas, first in the Jenin refugee camp, a militant stronghold, and now in Nablus. These groups challenge the Palestinian Authority and carry out attacks against Israeli targets.
More than 125 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and East Jerusalem this year. The fighting has increased since a series of Palestinian attacks killed 19 people in Israel in the spring. The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed were militants. But young stone throwers protesting the incursions and others not involved in the clashes were also killed.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war and built more than 130 settlements there, many resembling small towns, complete with apartment buildings, shopping malls and industrial areas. The Palestinians want the West Bank to form the main part of their future state. Most countries view settlements as a violation of international law.
From flamethrowers to challenging Putin to battle, why Elon Musk is the king of publicity stunts
After months of back and forth, Elon Musk now owns Twitter.
Hours after taking office, Musk, the eccentric billionaire, fired key executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, making it clear he wants to overhaul the social media company. According ReutersAgrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and chief policy officer Vijaya Gadde were all escorted by security as Musk took control.
The takeover of Twitter comes after Musk and Twitter were locked in a decade-long legal battle after they were cold-eyed about going through with the deal. In the saga, which many have called Musk’s biggest publicity stunt, the billionaire accused the social media giant of misleading him and other investors on fake or spam accounts. When Agrawal responded to his claims, Musk responded, incredibly, with a poo emoji.
At one point during Musk’s attempt to take over, he also said Twitter was dying, prompting a harsh reaction from Agrawal and describing his comments as unnecessary and an “internal distraction”.
But, the Twitter episode isn’t the only time his eccentric ways have come to the fore and shown he doesn’t necessarily have the greatest business acumen.
Outside of his many controversial statements on Twitter and his remarkably controversial personal life, he has some of the craziest and most jaw-dropping publicity stunts to his credit in recent memory.
Flaming Flamethrowers
In early January 2018, one of Elon Musk’s many companies, The Boring Company, announced the launch of Not-A-Flamethrower (official product name), which, ironically, was a flamethrower.
At the time, he tweeted, “When the zombie apocalypse comes, you’ll be glad you bought a flamethrower. Works against undead hordes or money back!”
He had also posted a video on his (now deleted) Instagram where he was seen wielding one of the devices and charging towards the person filming it.
Unsurprisingly, the sale of flamethrowers has not been without controversy.
Musk insisted that “obviously a flamethrower is a super terrible idea” warning people to “definitely don’t buy one…unless you like to have fun”. He said the flamethrower didn’t shoot flames more than 10 feet, so that was “A-OK.”
In February, Musk announced that the 20,000 flamethrowers had sold for $500 each, raising $10 million.
Tequila Tesla!
Think about this scenario. You are marketing for a new car and want a crossover product and limit it to alcohol.
That’s what happened with Elon Musk, who originally suggested Tesla Tequila as an April Fool’s joke.
On April Fool’s Day 2018, the American entrepreneur joked that Tesla had gone “completely and utterly bankrupt”, which led to him being “found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by ‘Teslaquilla’ bottles. », the traces of dried tears still visible on her cheeks.
Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by “Teslaquilla” bottles, the dried tear marks still visible on his cheeks.
This is not a forward-looking statement, because obviously what’s the point?
Happy new month! pic.twitter.com/YcouvFz6Y1
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2018
Six months later, Musk applied to the US Patent and Trademark Office to trademark the “Teslaquila” trademark and teased a visual of the bottle on Twitter.
Two years later, the drink was launched at a price of $250. Contained inside a lightning bolt-shaped glass bottle, which could be a reference to the company’s electric cars, the product is only available in certain US states.
Tesla in space
In 2018, Musk did something crazy and completely out of this world! He launched Starman – an astronaut-like dummy – into orbit on a Tesla Roadster (his own personal car) attached to SpaceX’s Heavy Falcon rocket.
This move has been called by many advertising and marketing gurus one of the greatest marketing stunts of all time.
The launch live stream reached over 2.3 million concurrent viewers on YouTube, making it the second most-watched live event on the platform, behind another space-related event: the Felix Baumgartner’s jump from the stratosphere in 2012.
Two years later, in October, it was reported that Starman had crossed paths with Mars for the first time.
Challenge Putin to fight
Of all the things Musk has done, this might be the craziest to date.
The billionaire recently baffled the internet after challenging Russian leader Vladimir Putin to “single combat”, with Ukraine as the stake.
I hereby challenge
Владимир Putin
in single combat
The stakes are Україна
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022
“Do you accept this fight? he added in Russian, speaking directly to the 69-year-old president’s official English-language Twitter account.
Talk about publicity: the tweet so far has seen 53,600 retweets and 3.9 lakh likes on the social media website.
A pig called Gertrude
One of his other publicity stunts was when he unveiled a pig called Gertrude with a coin-sized computer chip in its brain to demonstrate his ambitious plans to create a working brain-machine interface in 2020. .
His company Neuralink’s ambition is to develop consumer brain-computer interfaces that let you control things with your mind, as well as cure depression, spinal injuries and neurological disorders.
What happened to the pig after that, no one knows, and no one knows where Musk got the technology to create the interface.
The names of his children
When people have children, they come up with names like Sally or John or Peter. However, when Musk had a baby in May 2020 with indie-pop star partner Grimes, they named the infant X Æ A-12 Musk, which was even by their standards.
The couple then announced that they also had a second child, with an equally odd name – Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, Y for short.
Rishi Sunak shows the growing influence of Indian talents in the West
With Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, it is now impossible to deny what has been evident for some time: Indian talent is revolutionizing the Western world far more than was predicted 10 or 15 years ago. .
You might think British leadership is an exception, but consider the United States. It is entirely possible that there will be a presidential election in 2024 or 2028 between Kamala Harris (who is of half Indian descent) and Nikki Haley, who is of Indian descent. Few people consider this to be the most likely match, but it’s definitely possible.
If the two most prominent members of the Atlantic Alliance end up being led by people of Indian origin, it is a testament to the flexibility and strength of the United Kingdom and the United States. It’s hard to imagine the same happening in China or most of the rest of the world. And a striking feature of Sunak is that his ethnicity does not dominate political discussion.
The success of talents of Indian origin is at this stage overwhelming. Important Indian-born CEOs include Sundar Pichai of Alphabet, Satya Nadella of Microsoft, Parag Agrawal of Twitter (maybe not for very long), Shantanu Narayen of Adobe, Arvind Krishna of IBM, Raj Subramaniam of FedEx , Sonia Syngal from Gap, and (coming soon) Laxman Narasimhan from Starbucks. All of this is happening in an America that is arguably the greatest generator of managerial talent the world has ever seen. These people find it difficult to succeed in a weak or non-competitive environment.
Moreover, many of these people were born in India. Estimates vary, but India’s per capita income, according to the World Bank, is always below $7,000. You cannot credit India’s capital endowment for their success. It’s their talent, even though many of them come from relatively wealthy families.
Of the various ethnic groups that have settled in the United States, people of Indian descent have the highest per capita income. Already.
Or consider my own profession, economics. Two of the three most influential academic economists of the past 20 years have been Raj Chetty, for his work on mobility, and Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee (with his French-born wife and co-author Esther Duflo, also a laureate of the Nobel Prize) on economic development. and randomized controlled trials. You can debate who else could belong to this higher level, but the presence of Indian origin is unquestionable.
It’s not just the Anglo-Saxon world. Indian talent is spreading more widely. In Germany, for example, 58% of workers of Indian origin have either university degrees or specialist skills. This is about double the rate for ethnic Germans.
Together with Shruti Rajagopalan, I oversee a philanthropic program, Emergent Ventures India, to provide grants to promising young (and sometimes older) people in India. I’ve met most of the winners, and they’re remarkably ambitious and energetic.
I am of the opinion that India is by far the world’s largest source of undiscovered and undervalued talent. It is akin to Germany and Central Europe in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, and one day will be seen as such. It is possible to believe this and still have mixed or uncertain opinions about the future of India as a nation, just as Central Europe at that time was facing a lot of turbulence.
As tech entrepreneur and author Balaji Srinivasan has suggested, the internet will quickly become much more of an Indian playground, influencing our ideas and moods as well as the way we write and speak English. The future of our intellectual spaces will largely be derived from India.
Imagine a visitor to Britain in 1900, then the world’s preeminent power, pondering how to shape the future of their own nation. Whatever their area of concern, they probably should have paid a lot of attention to the United States. Now imagine a visitor to the United States today, thinking about the future of his own nation: he should really focus on India.
The success of Indian-born talent is not limited to India’s conspicuously high population. Creative talent flourishes often have an element of mystery, but in this case some factors are obvious; some fluency in the English language, “good enough” internet connections, and an ambitious attitude that doesn’t take prosperity for granted.
More subjectively, I would add that India has historically been able to absorb and synthesize foreign influences, including many conquerors. This can help Indian talent adapt particularly well to very different overseas environments, especially in the UK and the US.
Tyler Cowen is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. His books include “The Compplacent Class: The Self-Defeating Quest for the American Dream”.
California driver smashes into grandma and toddler on marked crosswalk
Horrific moment hit-and-run driver rams into 68-year-old grandma, pushing toddler in stroller as they cross California street: Woman fights for life in intensive care as may the boy recover
- A gray Mazda rammed a 68-year-old woman who was pushing her three-year-old grandson in a stroller at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday
- The woman is in intensive care with broken ribs and a broken shoulder while the toddler escaped with a scar and a bruise on his head
- The collision happened on Sierra Road – a busy four-lane road in San Jose
- Residents who live there think the road needs proper signals to avoid accidents
A woman and her grandson were crossing a quiet road in San Jose, California when they were hit by a car that drove off without stopping.
The grandmother, 68, is now in an intensive care unit with three broken ribs and a broken shoulder, the mother of the boy, three, said.
A home security camera captured the moment a dark gray 2012 Mazda 3 slammed into the woman, who was pushing her grandson in a stroller, around 5.40pm on Tuesday.
The boy is recovering with a scar and a bruise on his head, his mother told KTVU. The police have opened an investigation to find the car and identify its driver.
“I couldn’t believe it happened,” the three-year-old’s mother said. I can’t imagine how anyone could drive like that. This is so bad.’
The collision occurred at the intersection of Sierra Road — a four-lane highway that connects the eastern foothills of San Jose to the East Capitol Freeway — and Mauna Kea Lane.
The 68-year-old woman pushing the stroller was knocked to the ground by the speeding gray Mazda. She was taken to intensive care with broken ribs and a broken shoulder
The Mazda was captured in home security footage driving through the crossing without slowing down before or after colliding with pedestrians
The collision happened at the intersection of Sierra Road – a four-lane highway that runs from East San Jose Foothills to East Capitol Expressway – and Mauna Kea Lane
The video was recorded by security cameras outside a house near the intersection.
Yong Oin, who lives there, said, “I know her. Every day she walks around here and takes her grandchildren on the school trail.
“Cars like this don’t even stop,” she said.
Residents living along the busy stretch of Sierra Road said they felt a simple crosswalk was not enough to cross the road safely.
“A traffic light is better,” Oin said.
The grandmother can be seen starting to cross the road moments before being hit by the Mazda
Residents living along the busy stretch of Sierra Road said they felt a simple crosswalk was not enough to cross the road safely
San Jose police are asking for help in locating the driver. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 408-277-4654.
This South Indian Superstar Has Been Approached To Play Dev In Brahmastra 2
Over the last few years, South Indian Cinema has been leading the charge while Bollywood has been going downhill. The nepotism debates, repetitive content, political involvement – they all have been piling up on Bollywood’s misery. However, the story has been exactly opposite for South Indian Industry. In 2022 only, we have witnessed some content-driven masterpieces as well as some mass-entertainers.
KGF 2 and RRR are the Top 2 highest-grossing Indian films this year, with RRR making Western Audience crazy. Vikram and Ponnyin Selva: I earned praises from critics and fared well at the Box Office too. The latest entrant in the list is Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’, which is simply a masterpiece. The root cause of these films’ success was how well they were connected to the roots and how well they portrayed our culture.
With Brahmastra, Bollywood tried doing something similar, even though it didn’t pan out as well as they’d have liked. Now they’re going a step ahead and looking to hire a South Indian Superstar for the lead role in Brahmastra – Part Two. It’s none other than the KGF Fame, Mega Star – Yash.
With rising stardom and PN India success, he was bound to get big film offers and that’s exactly what’s happened. If a recent report by Pinkvilla is anything to go by, he has been approached to play Dev in Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra 2. Not just this, Yash was also offered Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s ‘Karna’, based on the great epic Mahabharat.
It remains to be seen whether Yash will accept these tempting offers. The bigger question is whether Bollywood will be able to use his stardom properly. Regardless of what happens, Cinema Lovers are up for a treat and some proper Masala Entertainers if rumours turn out to be true. Speaking of South Indian Cinema, you can check this out ; we’ve compiled a list of the 30 Best South Indian Suspense Thrillers in Hindi. Enjoy!
