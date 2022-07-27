Finance
Corporate Social Responsibility in India – An Empirical Research
Introduction:
India has become one of fast growing economies of the world. It is growing at the rate of 9 per cent p.a. As an emerging market all are looking at India from an international perspective. At the stage when India is set to acquire a global position, it is essential to gauge whether the economic growth is due to successful business operations. Organizations must realize that government alone will not be able to get success in its endeavor to uplift the downtrodden of society. The present societal marketing concept of companies is constantly evolving and has given rise to a new concept-Corporate Social Responsibility. Many of the leading corporations across the world had realized the importance of being associated with socially relevant causes as a means of promoting their brands. Cause-related marketing and corporate social responsibility has provided companies with a new tool to compete in the market. CSR refers to the corporation’s obligation to all the stakeholders. It stems from the desire to do good and get self satisfaction in return as well as societal obligation of business. This could be a strategic marketing activity a way for a company to do well by doing good-distinct from sales promotion, corporate philanthropy, corporate sponsorship, corporate Samaritan acts and public relations. Now, it is assumed to be responsibility of the business houses too.
Nothing builds brand loyalty among today’s increasingly hard to please consumers, like a company’s proven commitment to a worthy cause. Other things being equal many consumers would do business with a company that stands for something beyond profits. In nutshell, CSR and cause related marketing results in increased sales, visibility, and consumer loyalty and enhanced company image along with positive media coverage.
Rural India has a population of 700 million people spread across 6,38,000 villages. Thus more than 60 per cent of India’s total population is rural by nature. A report by National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) shows that rural consumers comprise more than 50% of consumers and are a prime market for consumer goods and essential services. Culture is the pillar of our country and if the pillar has strength, then it can raise our country to a top level. Organizations are helping to sustain as well as revive the rich culture of the country through their programs. Today, India’s literacy rate stands around 65 per cent, up from 52 per cent in 1991. (NSSO Survey) Considering the rate of increase, it would take some 20 to 25 years to clear this problem. Hence, the CSR agenda of corporate consider rural development as one of the important dimension.
On the other hand, a nonprofit organization is an organization, which exists for providing some benefit or assistance or a sort of self-help group. Like the name suggests, the organization will have all the properties of a profit-making organization, i.e. a mission statement, a vision, offices, infrastructure etc., but the objective will not include making a profit out of its operations. However, to run any organization, funds are needed, and this has to come in to the non-profit in terms of financial i.e. grants, subsidies, donations etc or services in terms of staff support or infrastructure support.. The sources for these funds could be individuals, the government or other charitable institutions and finally companies. These business houses through their CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiatives contribute to the mission of social progress and growth of India.
Defining Corporate social responsibility
Definitional issues regarding “corporate social responsibility” (CSR) have been debated since many years. Early CSR models was initiated in the early 1960s.It showed the “social” aspect of CSR as referring directly to those responsibilities above and beyond economic and legal obligations (Carroll, 1979; Waddock, 2004; Matten and Crane, 2005). Many considered corporate social responsibility synonymous with voluntary and philanthropic acts by business organizations which are designed to alleviate social ills or in order to benefit a disadvantaged group chosen by the corporation’s managers.
The World Business Council for Sustainable Development in its publication “Making Good Business Sense” by Lord Holme and Richard Watts, used the following definition. “Corporate Social Responsibility is the continuing commitment by business to behave ethically and contribute to economic development while improving the quality of life of the workforce and their families as well as of the local community and society at large”
“CSR is about capacity building for sustainable livelihoods. It respects cultural differences and finds the business opportunities in building the skills of employees, the community and the government” “CSR is about business giving back to society.
Traditionally, CSR has been defined much more in terms of a philanthropic model. Companies make profits, unhindered except by fulfilling their duty to pay taxes. Then they donate a certain share of the profits to charitable causes. It is seen as tainting the act for the company to receive any benefit from the giving.
According to Philip Kotler, “Corporate Social Responsibility: Doing the Most Good for your Company and Cause” does a terrific job of describing the range of corporate social initiatives and suggests best practices for choosing, implementing and evaluating them.
Thus, corporate social responsibility has been a topic that has received a lot of attention in recent years (Sethi, 1995).
Need for study:
The basic aim of the study is to gain familiarity or formulating a problem or to achieve new insights into it. In this particular study, an attempt has been made to comprehend and gain insight into behavior or attitude of companies towards various aspects of social contribution. This study deals with the behavior of the corporates. It tries to identify complex behavior and set patterns in it. The present study relates to the attitude of 50 companies in India so as to predict the behavior.
Why will any company give funds or services to a non-profit? The government will provide for funds and or services as it is responsible for the social welfare of the people. Similarly a charitable institution will do the same as it is their objective to help the social cause. An individual may donate to a nonprofit due to reasons of philanthropy, or in memory of some person etc, but why does a commercial organization contribute for a social cause? The basic objective of a commercial organization is to make profits. Why will it divert substantial funds to a nonprofit if there is no return on that investment?
Objective of the study:
The objective of the study was to try and understand why an organization contributes to a social cause and what it expects to gain in the process. Is it philanthropy, is it a feeling of obligation to the society in general or is it for financial benefits in terms of tax exemptions, etc.
Research design process:
To understand the reason why an organization contributes to a social cause, it was necessary to get an insight into the organizations’ view of the business, its views , its policies , the reasons why it contributes and its objectives and relationships with all its stakeholders i.e. employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and society. The questionnaire was designed accordingly to get the relevant information from the respondents.
In this study the researchers have adopted convenience sampling. Population of study includes companies located in India.
Sources of Data Collection:
The research consists of the application of both primary and secondary data. Primary data was collected by administering questionnaire.
The secondary data was collected through websites and from various journals and magazines. Reasons for contribution to CSR by organizations were a sensitive issue. Hence the researchers had to gain the confidence of the management otherwise a study of this nature was impossible.
The questionnaire was administered to various companies. Anonymity of responses was promised. While it was sent to about 70 companies, only 50 companies responded. The responses were obtained through the human resource departments of the company or indirectly through the concerned department or official handling the area. The questionnaire was coded into SPSS and then the data from the questionnaire entered into the database. While frequency and cross tabulations were used for most of the data analysis, factorization was used to group attributes, which were important reasons for contributing to a social cause.
The Analysis and Findings:
Views towards business: 82.4% of the companies seem to strongly agree that business means maximizing benefits, making money and doing your work well. No company disagrees on this point. 17.6% more agree than disagree to the same. 76.5% says that business is making money. 88.2% strongly agree as well as agree that it is all about social responsibility while 17.8% more disagree than agree.
Place for ethics in business: 88.3% believe that there is place for ethics in business. However, a small majority, 11.8% strongly feel that there is no place for ethics in business.
Business & Economic attitude: 82.3% believe that business needs only an economic attitude while 17.7% respondents felt that business does not need an economic attitude, balance feel it is needed.
Social policies: 70.6% of the corporates connect to the community through social activities, and 23.5 % through specific NGO. Only half (52.9%) have a clear-cut policy on social development. 64.7% feel that their social responsibility is towards both the community and their employees. 29.4% feel that their social responsibility is only towards their employees. 35.3% have not adopted any village or social organization. The participation of the company in various activities is mixed, with no clear-cut trend emerging.
Donations: 70.6% feel that giving a donation will not increase the image of the company. However, 29.4% give donation to benefit from tax.
However, cross tabulation of these two parameters revealed that only 71.4% respondents who said that donations do not improve its image while 28.6% respondents say that giving donations improves image building. About 50% contribute to a social cause, invest as a long-term investment. 70% responded that they do not donate for tax.
Credo of the organization:
Principal Component Factor Analysis methodology was used with varimax method to identify the relevant factors which has been consistently identified as primary by the respondents. The rotated component matrix was used, as it would be easier to determine which variables are loaded on which factor.
Factor analysis shows that 4 main factors used by organizations as their credo. The first factor 1 as company value: internal stakeholders which include humane approach, employee and customer satisfaction, quality of life.
Factor 2: Profit Maximization, which include team work and profit maximization.
Factor 3: Social Responsibility, which combines with hard working behavior.
Factor 4: Ethical Practices
CSR: Objectives and Relationships with stakeholders:
Customers: 47.1% have their objectives towards the customer as satisfying them by providing quality, and within this, 50% term their relationship as friendly. Another 29.4% objective is to give good value and satisfactory service.
Shareholders: 41.2% objectives are more towards good returns and 35.3% express the real picture of the company, while 23.5% assure profit to its shareholders.
Employees: 64.7% feel that their objective towards the employees is to motivate to achieve goals and rewards, 23.5% satisfy by fulfilling needs while 5.9% feel that their relationship is that of family feeling and another 5.9% provide them with an opportunity for self development.
Suppliers: 5.9% have their objective as mutual benefits, which also explain that it feels its relationship is that of a teammate (29.4%). Balance is equally divided in terms of relationships. Almost 47.1% company’s objective vis-à-vis suppliers are quality and price of product related.
Community: Over 52.9% of the companies have social welfare as the objective towards the community. 11.8% companies have stated that their relationship with the community is that of a family member so as to provide help to the target group who needs it and 17.6% have stated that their relationship is cordial and friendly. They are sensitive to the needs of the community and another 17.6% include community welfare in the objectives of the company
Attributes as important reasons for contributing to social causes:
The present study of the researchers is to study the reason of the company’s corporate social responsibility. The variance chart and the scree plot show that 4 components explain 83.03% of the variance. The principal component analysis was used using varimax rotation method. The rotation converged in 5 iterations. The resultant rotated component matrix was analyzed. The constituents of the four factors are identified as
Factor 1: (Customer oriented)
Customer goodwill .966
Customer loyalty .966
Philanthropy .752
Factor 2: (Ethical oriented)
Projecting the company as one with explicit moral judgment .873
Projecting an upright character of the company .944
Contributing to a specific cause .637
Bottom-line benefits .618
Factor 3: (Community oriented)
Helping the community .894
Social responsibility .889
Factor 4: (Humane oriented)
To remove the image of the company as a faceless institution. .903
Bottom-line benefits – .542
Philanthropy in the first component and bottom-line benefits in the second component seem to be out of line of the components. Else the first component talks about customer relationships, the second on moral character of the company and the third on social responsibility. Bottom-line also plays an important role.
Conclusion:
The study was conducted to find out the company’s reasons towards corporate social responsibility on cause related and its impact on the company’s brand image and sales. The important factors that influence the company to contribute are: Customer oriented, Ethical oriented, Community oriented, Humane oriented.
Financial benefits in terms of tax benefits also are important, though the responses to this issue seem to be guarded.
Companies must generate awareness to the various stakeholders regarding its contribution to corporate social responsibility through its affiliation with social cause through event management (Mumbai marathon events) & company websites as it is directly related to increase in sales and brand loyalty. India being a developing country with over 250 million strong middle class families has a large potential for any marketer & at the same time it can support quiet a good number of causes which benefits the society at large. e.g. due to operation of CRY’ a NGO 89244 children lives were permanently transformed 1013 communities experienced 100% school enrollment, 159 primary health centers began functioning and long term rehabilitation program were initiated in almost 100 tsunami affected villages in Tamilnadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala and earth quake relief & rehabilitation programs were initiated in 11villages in Jammu & Kashmir. So we can conclude that corporate social responsibility and cause related marketing is beneficial both for company and the society.
Limitations:
While companies have responded, 25% of them (spokesman) have requested that the source should not be mentioned – i.e. the company should not be identified. The sample size being very small, the result of the study may not represent the whole population.
References:
Carroll, A.B. (1979), “A three-dimensional conceptual model of corporate performance”, Academy of Management Review, Vol. 4 No. 4, pp. 497-505.
Matten, A. and Crane, D. (2005), “Corporate citizenship: toward an extended theoretical conceptualization”, Academy of Management Review, Vol. 30 No. 1, pp. 166-79.
Sethi, S.P. (1995). “Introduction to AMR’s special topic forum on shifting paradigms: Societal expectations and corporate performance.” Academy of Management Re view, 20, pp.18- 21.
Waddock, S. (2004), “Parallel universes: companies, academics and the progress of corporate citizenship”, Business and Society Review, Vol. 109 No. 1, pp. 5-42.
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
Whether you are leading a booming company with huge annual turnover or owning a small business house, you can’t ignore daily meeting with investors, clients & your employees. The advance formulas of conferencing solutions will help you in attending to these meetings from anywhere in the world.
These days, the conference calling services are increasingly used by trade houses to engage multiple parties in an audio/video conference meeting regardless of their distance from the place of conference call. The conferencing solutions have made it possible for them to interact with business associates all over the world during an emergency.
For making conference calls a company will have to buy or hire the conference calling services from either a web conferencing solutions provider or telephone company. The organizer of the conferencing call will have to inform about its schedule to all of the attendees in advance & they need to trace the call in the said time. The conferencing call can be arranged to make all the attendees hear what the presiding authority will have to say or express their opinions on the discussed matter.
If you are seeking an entry into the interactive world of conference call you may feel confused to find so many conferencing solutions providers in market. Just like a perfect business man you would like to compare them & have the best conference calling services matching to your business needs & budget.
You will have to take into consideration a number of factors while choosing from a number of conference call companies. First of all you’ll have to find out the number of people that can participate in a conference call. In most of the cases the number is found to be falling in a range of 20-150. Since there are different types of conference calling you will have to choose the one that will prove out to be most convenient & effective for you. For example, the web conferencing call will enable you to display important presentations & data to other attendees in a system. If you want to make the conferencing call at your free time then you can use the option of Reservationless conference call.
When you analyze the competence of conferencing solutions companies, don’t get overwhelmed by the term “free conference call”. It is a fact that a sign up account with a conferencing call company will make you access its service for free but all the parties involved will have to pay for the long distance call charge for a specific duration.
The conferencing call has led the way to powerful & interactive corporate meetings where nobody is required to be present physically. These conference calls are easy & more than one can be made at a time. Thus business men can conference with his counterpart from India, China, Africa or Spain at once.
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Upon establishing your presence in the internet by creating your website, the next thing to do is promote to have higher ranking and better popularity. There are many ways to promote a website: you can have the organic way of acquiring traffic like using different SEO strategies or paid advertisements.
If you are want to get visible results in no time, then Google AdWords is the one for you. It is a pay per click (PPC) platform developed by the popular search engine to provide better ad placement services to advertisers.
Basically, Google AdWords is composed of text lines for an ad copy that usually appears on the right side of related search result pages. It easily boosts your website’s popularity as your ads are easily visible.
It might cost you a bit as you pay for every click made on your ad copy but other online marketers who are using this platform for quite some time now have a technique on how to save on the marketing cost. And this is by availing a Google AdWords coupon.
A Google AdWords coupon is a voucher that offers discounted or even free services that let you save big time on the PPC program. Usually, the banners that are regularly used will be replaced by keywords.
To avail a Google AdWords coupon, all you have to do is find websites through the use of search engines that give away such coupons for free.
However, these websites give the coupons for free but along with a purchase so you will still be spending some money. But if you find the product interesting, then you can do some calculations and when you have proven that you can still save with what the site offers, you can do the purchase and enjoy the Google AdWords coupon.
You can also join a business network that uses Google AdWords. Being a member of such network, you can also avail the incentives that Google provides to the whole network.
To utilize your Google AdWords coupon, you must ensure that your site is interesting and worthy of visit. If it is, then you can offer Google to use several parts of your site to be used as advertising space.
But make sure that your website has been established for quite some time now and has already earned a number of followers so you can assure them that the ads posted will get good number of clicks. Moreover, having an interesting website can lure more people visiting your site thus making the ads more visible – remember that people become interested once you are able to stir their curiosity.
Now, acquiring a Google AdWords coupon that can save you from expensive operational costs is easy.
Choosing an Affiliate Business Internet Marketing Program – The Journey Begins!
The most commonly asked question I hear is how to choose a marketing program for a new online venture among all the affiliate program business opportunities. The question is valid. Online is just about the only place you can decide where you want your business to go.
It is scary and every doubt you ever had seems to come slithering out of your mental woodwork.
Here’s how you can go about it without taking years off of your life:
1. Unless you were born with a silver spoon in your mouth, you want to keep your launch on the cheap. I know there is all kinds of guru advice about Pay Per Click and all that, but the truth of the matter is that unless you know your way around PPC or PPL, you can lose money very quickly, sometimes a large amount.
You want to learn the ways of the internet so that:
- You will know how to generate organic free traffic.
- An opt-in list is the way to make really good money. On average, it takes seven visits before someone buys something on the internet. An opt-in keeps you in their face. You want to know how to create one.
- A beautiful way to generate long term, free traffic is to build web pages properly. Over a period of time, your site becomes known as an authority site.
2. Web hosting is critical and just about everybody is trying to do some. Go only with reputable companies. An even better step is to go with a company that gives you all kinds of free training. Get a company that shows you about search engine optimization, web traffic, organic traffic and article marketing.
3. The best internet marketing program is one that is built on free traffic. That means good quality web pages on your site, a well designed list of keywords and long tailed keyword phrases. It should include software to optimize your affiliate business internet marketing program.
Can you see now the basics of what you need for your small business? Highly targeted traffic generated free from the engines should be the bedrock of your program.
Pro and Con List For Deciding Whether to Sue For a Car Accident
If you are unable to reach a settlement you are comfortable with the insurance company after a car accident you will have to decide whether or not you wish to pursue your case in Court by filing a lawsuit. As with all other major decisions there are pros and cons that need to be weighed in advance in order to make the best decision for you.
Pro
Filing a lawsuit can take the decision making authority away from the insurance company and vest it in a neutral judge or jury. The insurance company professional adjusters make decisions in the best interest of the company. A Court should make a decision based on an application of the law.
Con
It is not unusual for cases to take several years to reach trial after a lawsuit has been filed. During this time the insurance company earns interest on the money, not you.
Pro
After a lawsuit is filed frequently the adjuster initially assigned to the case is replaced by a more experienced litigation adjuster, who may revalue the case and be willing to continue negotiations. The majority of cases eventually settle, and you may not have to wait years for a trial if you are able to come to an agreement.
Con
Litigation is expensive. Even if your lawyer is working on a contingency basis you are still going to be responsible for paying for filing fees, process servers, depositions, and witness appearance fees.
Pro
A judge or jury may be willing to consider other forms of damages that an insurance company will tell you they won’t. This may include lost income from a second job, loss of spousal companionship or punitive damages.
Con
At the conclusion of a lawsuit if either side is not satisfied with the result they may file an appeal. This may add years onto the process and an additional layer of cost onto the case.
Pro
Once a lawsuit is filed you have the ability to conduct what is called pre-trial discovery. This may include a compulsory process for interviewing witnesses and the ability to issue subpoenas for important evidence.
Con
You may have to appear for depositions and court proceedings that are scheduled at inconvenient times.
Pro
In serious cases you will have the ability to obtain a judgment in excess of the insurance policy limits and may be able to collect directly from the assets of the at-fault driver.
In order to determine if you should, or should not sue, you will have to carefully weigh these options. You have to consider not only your desire for the maximum award possible but also how quickly you need your case resolved. An experienced car accident attorney who has trial experience will be your best source of guidance in making this decision.
NetSuite and Google Analytics: How Can You Distinguish a Customer From a Visitor?
Over the last decade, online businesses have grown from boutique online retailers to market players such as Amazon and eBay. As the online market share continues to grow relative to traditional retail, and as the online experience becomes a crucial part of all business planning, web analytics and analysis will move to the forefront for tracking growth and revenue.
For website analysis, the standard that most everyone uses is the free Google Analytics tool. By applying some simple codes to your web pages, Google can track referrals, visitors, time on site, search keywords, on page clicks, and many other valuable pieces of data. Most everyone uses Google Analytics because it is good and quite comprehensive – and considering that it’s free, it represents a great value. Google Analytics has a great system for reading referral traffic; and considering that Google is the standard for pay per click, it is easy to hook up PPC campaigns and track their performance.
The challenge with Google, however, is the same challenge one faces when using Salesforce.com. In most instances, once someone places an order, we have to move to a different system to track that order. This same issue crops up when working in an ecommerce environment and the analytics are disconnected from the order system.
Some of the benefits of a NetSuite based ecommerce system is that NetSuite can track most, if not all, of what Google Analytics tracks, including search keywords. For example, to match up keyword conversion tracking from Google to NetSuite, you define all the keywords you want to use in Google and then manage the inventory in NetSuite which will generate unique campaign URLs that reference your landing pages. These URLs are then used as landing pages for keyword campaigns in Google. Once you do this, as people click through PPC ads, NetSuite will track the information. Now that you have both NetSuite and Google Analytics tracking the same data, you can use both reporting systems to compare results to get a comprehensive perspective of your web site visitor behavior.
NetSuite’s Reporting Goes Beyond Google Analytics
NetSuite can also go further because it can distinguish between a visitor and a customer. Because NetSuite is an integrated CRM and ERP, the reports will have information on customers and their order history, and is capable of giving a more comprehensive view of how a visitor and customer behaves on your site. Simply, NetSuite’s offers more data, providing a more robust reporting structure.
Lead conversion is available because we are tracking the speculative activity on the shopping system, as well as the orders taken. From here, we can view conversion percentages – this is where Google may have a difficult time tracking. Even though there are ways Google can do this, such as by setting up analytics scripts on receipt pages and informing Google of the order and the amount, in experience, they are often inaccurate. NetSuite’s holistic system provides a more error free environment to analyze conversion data and metrics.
Bottom line, when using web analytics on a NetSuite eCommerce site, you will want to code for both NetSuite and Google Analytics, and compare the data. That way, you will be getting the best of both worlds, and have more comprehensive – and insightful – web reports.
Copyright © Marty Zigman 2011
Small Business Internet Marketing Tips
Small business internet marketing is when you promote and try to sell your product or service on the internet. Marketing your company on the internet is very simple, but there are a variety of tasks involved in developing a successful marketing strategy. It’s not about putting up banner ads and graphics. Developing a online presence is about presenting good, quality information. When done right, your business will flourish and you can have an enjoyable career. There are a variety of ways to market your small business on the internet. We will go over four marketing strategies, Pay Per Click(PPC), Press Release/Ezine Marketing, Comment Marketing, and Social Website Marketing.
Pay Per Click Advertising
PPC is the process of signing up with large traffic sites and putting an advertisement on their site. You get charged a set amount each time a visitor to the site clicks on your ad. You will compete against other advertisers for a particular phrase or keyword. This strategy is guaranteed traffic. People want to come to your site or they would not have clicked on the ad. PPC is great at obtaining feedback for your business. PPC is a professional tool that tracks each ad and how well it is working. PPC is simple, its quick and cheap. PPC is a great tool for small business owners regardless if you are a web based businesses or a brick and mortar store. Don’t forget to sign up with your local phone company. Local customers will find you online now because its faster then pulling out the huge phone book they send to your front door. PPC is attracting new businesses everyday. PPC is not going anywhere any time soon. With the way it is going right now, PPC advertising will one day be the majority of listings on all sites. PPC is flexible as it allows for guaranteed placement of your ads without requiring any web site changes. PPC is an easy way for any business to generate lots of traffic and promotion.
Press Release/Article Marketing
Press releases and article marketing are similar in some ways. They both promote your organization and its products. Essentially you write an article/press release about your product or service and submit it to article or press release sites that send your information across the internet. For the most part you can get this done for free. There are a lot of sites that can be easily found with a quick search. Sending releases and articles frequently works effectively as a marketing tool. You can use this internet marketing strategy again and again to build your small business. It is a quick and easy way to get your company noticed.
Comment Marketing
Comment marketing is a little known tool that when used properly can promote a website all over the internet for free. This is one strategy that needs to be enforced. Pretty much how this marketing concept works is you find sites over the internet that are like yours and you leave a comment about something they wrote and put a link back to your site in the comment section. If the site you are leaving a comment on get’s a lot of traffic your site will be get a link from the search engines. You also have the opportunity to have that sites visitors click on your link too. If you are a small business owner, you should get in the habit of doing this every time you are on a site you read for pleasure or business.
Social Website Marketing
Social website marketing is becoming very popular. This is the practice of making a account with a social website such as myspace or Facebook and making a page about your small business. Some sites will not allow you to do this, but there are ways around it. Make your own personal page and put links to your business website from it. Get your friends to put links to your business or start a group that is all about your product. Its very simple to do. Make sure you stay within the sites guidelines. A lot of larger companies are asking their employees to put links to the companies website on their personal site. It helps with free traffic and the search engines like links. Make this apart of your internet presence and you will see results in traffic and sales.
The four internet marketing strategies are unique in their own way. PPC is the only one that costs any money, and the best part is that you pay as you go. Article Marketing/Press Releases, Comment Marketing, and Social Website Marketing are cheap and effective ways to get your company noticed. Small business owners should include all of these internet marketing strategies to get their business up and running.
