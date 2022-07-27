Connect with us

Blockchain

Dogecoin Seen Doubling In Price, Despite Shedding 10% In Last 7 Days

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

3 months ago

on

By

Dogecoin
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin1
1 Shares

After everything is trading in red in the crypto space, Dogecoin price made a refreshing spike and may even more than double in price by the end of 2022, according to analysts’ long-term price forecast.

Being the original and top meme token, Dogecoin is killing it in the crypto game. DOGE has seen a slight gain of 0.5% as seen in the past 24 hours.

As of press time, DOGE is currently trading at $6.2. Dogecoin is currently the world’s 10th largest crypto in terms of market cap. It has a market capitalization of $8.3 billion which has declined by 2% from its all-time high of $73.8 on May 8, 2021.

DOGE Seen To Wrap Up 2022 At $0.16

Forecast by 15 FinTech analysts revealed that DOGE price is said to grow twofold and could end 2022 at $0.16 which is a 158% jump compared to the meme coin’s current value. In comparison, DOGE ended 2021 at $0.17.

Fred Schebesta, founder of Finder, maintains a bullish perspective for DOGE price. He forecasts that the meme coin will end 2022 trading at a range of $0.25 to $0.30.

DOGE for Schebesta is unassailable and should never be undermined being the original meme coin.

Suggested Reading | Cardano (ADA), After 35% Spike, Locks On Next Target: $0.55

 According to Schebesta:

“This shouldn’t be underestimated in the world of cryptocurrency where breaking traditional methods for identifying value is a cherished pastime. Investors can likely sit tight knowing that while there will be more, and others will come and go, Doge will forever be the original.”

On the other hand, John Hawkins, University of Canberra Senior Lecturer, is bearish with its forecast of DOGE. He says that Dogecoin is bound to end the year trading at $0.05 or down by 20%.

Hawkins believes that while DOGE is the original meme coin, its price is directly impacted by the controversial tweets of Elon Musk. While it can hoist the coin further up, it’s influence of DOGE price seem to dissipate over time.

DOGE total market cap at $8.3 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

DOGE To End 2030 At $0.54

CoinMarketCap data reveals that DOGE currently trades at $0.06104, which is 93.896% below the support line. Additionally, DOGE has also shaved off around 5.91% today as well as dropped by 9.80% over the past week.

The meme coin’s current market cap is a miserable number compared to its all-time high of $85 billion seen on May 5, 2021.

At the beginning of the year, many analysts were extremely bullish and believe that DOGE price will hover to $0.92 or close to $1 by the end of 2030 but to date, the predictions have now moved at $0.54.

Suggested Reading | Solana (SOL) To Hit $166 By 2025, Despite Current Bearish Conditions

Featured image from Finance Magnates, chart from TradingView.com
Share
Tweet
Pin1
1 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Dogecoin (DOGE) Clears Key Resistance; Here Is Why $0.1 Is On The Cards

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

7 mins ago

on

October 29, 2022

By

Dogecoin (Doge)
google news
  • DOGE’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range as price rallied to a high of $0.085 with eyes set on $0.1. 
  • DOGE could rally more if the price breaks and closes above $0.1 with good volume, as the price of DOGE looks bullish now. 
  • DOGE’s price remains strong on the daily timeframe above the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) as the price aims for more rallies.

The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) has been one of the standout performers during the past few days, gaining the attention of many traders with the news of Elon Musk finalizing the ownership of Twitter becoming an increasingly fundamental to propel the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) to $0.1. The past few days have seen the crypto market has looked more decent, with the likes of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) showing some great price movement in recent times. DOGE’s price rallied from $0.05 to a region of $0.085 as the price aims to take the market by its horn. (Data from Binance)

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.

In recent times, Dogecoin has struggled to regain its bullish momentum as the price has had a more quiet time ranging in a weekly low of $0.05; despite the uncertainty that has befallen the crypto space, the price of DOGE held its ground as price defended its key support area of $0.05. 

DOGE’s price had struggled to replicate its rally that took the price of DOGE to an all-time high of $0.75 before it faced rejection to trend higher.

After trading in a range for weeks as the price continued to look difficult to trade due to little to no volume to push the price higher as the price continued to look stagnated, the price of DOGE finally showed some movement with the positive news of Elon Musk taking over Twitter as this has become a catalyst for price movement.

Weekly resistance for the price of DOGE – $0.1.

Weekly support for the price of DOGE – $0.0.068.

Price Analysis Of DOGE On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily DOGE Price Chart | Source: DOGEUSDT On Tradingview.com

In the daily timeframe, the price of DOGE continues to show a more bullish scenario as the price rallied to a high of $0.85 before facing resistance to the trend to a region of $0.1. 

The price of DOGE needs to break and hold above $0.87 for the price to trend higher to a region of $0.1, which is a key supply zone for most traders. If the price of DOGE fails to break and hold above this level we could see the price retesting the region of $0.075-$0.07

Daily resistance for the DOGE price – $1.

Daily support for the DOGE price – $0.75-$0.07

Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview 

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Celsius Bankruptcy Case Trustee Criticizes $2.96M Bonus Scheme

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

23 mins ago

on

October 29, 2022

By

Celsius Bankruptcy Case Trustee Criticizes $2.96M Bonus Scheme
google news
8 seconds ago |