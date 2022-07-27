News
Dolphins have high hopes as training camp opens under new coach Mike McDaniel
Training camp for the Miami Dolphins under new coach Mike McDaniel is set to begin with an opening practice on Wednesday after veterans reported to team facilities on Tuesday.
As the Dolphins posted a series of pictures and video clips on social media of players arriving at Baptist Health Training Complex across the street from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, the anticipation for what the Dolphins can be in 2022 only builds. It starts to feel real that it will soon be unveiled what the Dolphins look like with McDaniel leading a revamped offense that added wide receiver Tyreek Hill and left tackle Terron Armstead in the offseason and kept a potent defense intact.
With the regular-season opener against the New England Patriots about a month and a half away, the next several weeks of practice, along with three preseason games, will lead the Dolphins into this pivotal season where the team looks to turn back-to-back winning campaigns into a playoff berth.
McDaniel’s player-friendly coaching style is a pivot from predecessor Brian Flores’ disciplinarian approach. As he wants his players to feel comfortable being themselves, the team enters camp loose.
Nowhere is that more evident than with Hill, who brings his star persona to go with the elite play on the outside as a Pro Bowl in each of his six previous NFL seasons with the Chiefs. Hill has been outspoken throughout the offseason in the media and on his own, recently established podcast in talking up quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Tagovailoa has had every excuse through two seasons for his mediocre passing yardage and touchdown-to-interception numbers. Those excuses — a putrid pass-blocking offensive line, pass catchers that were constantly unavailable, an unsupportive ex-coach, to name a few — have largely all been addressed. After building chemistry with Hill, new slot receiver Cedrick Wilson and returning targets Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki in organized team activities and minicamp, Tagovailoa will immerse himself into a critical camp for his career now that he has the tools around him.
McDaniel, an offensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021 before arriving in Miami, will surely look to unlock Tagovailoa’s potential in the quarterback’s third professional season. He’ll have to make sure Hill doesn’t see a significant dropoff in production from what he did in Kansas City under coach Andy Reid with quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing it to him and alongside tight end Travis Kelce.
But maybe most important will be what he can implement in the running game with his wide-zone scheme he brings from the 49ers. McDaniel has the additions of Armstead and fellow free-agent acquisition Connor Williams on the offensive line. A refurbished backfield now has tailbacks Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel that should create a formidable committee with fullback Alec Ingold lead-blocking.
On the other side of the ball, defensive coordinator Josh Boyer now has the keys to that unit. McDaniel made the decision to keep him and most of the other position coaches on defense while retaining virtually all of the pieces that made the Dolphins’ blitz-heavy defense as successful as it was in the second half of 2021.
Boyer will have to prove he doesn’t need Flores, who had a defensive background from his time as an assistant in New England with Boyer, as a fallback. Signing defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah to a long-term extension and giving cornerback Xavien Howard the new deal he was looking for assured Miami it would return key components to the defense up front and in the secondary. The notable offseason addition on defense, while many believed would come at inside linebacker, instead was on the edge with veteran Melvin Ingram to give the pass rush another boost. The Dolphins’ first draft choice, however, at No. 102 overall late in the third round, was Georgia inside linebacker Channing Tindall.
A number of key position battles will take place over 18 practices — including a pair of joint practices with each the Buccaneers and Eagles — and three preseason exhibitions ahead of the season, most notably at running back and along the offensive line. Players at the edge of any 53-man roster projection and roster longshots alike will compete for those final few spots. Team leaders, either returning or new to the team, will come to light.
The Dolphins’ first few training camp practices are closed to the public while open to media, and the team’s first session open to fans will be on Saturday. The team site says the Dolphins have sold out their training camp tickets.
News
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Seventeen-year-old Matthew Francis Hill had a “blank stare” and was not speaking during an attack Tuesday on his family that killed his grandmother and seriously injured his mother and a sister, according to a charges filed Thursday.
The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged Hill by juvenile petition with second-degree murder and first-degree assault resulting in great bodily harm in connection with the brutal attack at the family’s home in the 1000 block of Ryan Avenue in Roseville.
Less than an hour later, Hill was arrested by St. Paul police officers after someone reported seeing a juvenile male running without shoes near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, which is about two and a half miles from the home. The caller had been alerted through an emergency alert sent out by Ramsey County’s 911 and dispatch center.
Later, in an interview with police, Hill did not speak or move much and stared off in the distance, which a detective described as a ”thousand-yard stare,” according to the charges. Hill said he felt like he was “going crazy,” which he described as ”being someone else.”
Hill attacked his grandmother, Patricia Frances Maslow, 88, while she was lying in bed, charges allege. A multi-tool with the knife blade open was found lying on her chest, and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner later determined Maslow’s cause of death as homicide caused by blunt- and sharp-force trauma.
When Hill’s mother went into Maslow’s room, the teen attacked the 55-year-old with a baseball bat, then hit his 23-year-old sister with it several times. Both women sustained head and facial injuries that likely will result in permanent disfigurement, charges say.
The county attorney’s office has filed a request to have Hill certified to stand trial as an adult. He made an initial appearance in juvenile court Thursday.
“This is a heartbreaking case,” Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said in a statement. “We will do everything in our power to support this family’s healing as it proceeds through our justice system. A very special thank you to the first responders in the Roseville law enforcement community for their work these past few days.”
Assault detailed
According to the criminal complaint:
Hill’s 20-year-old sister called 911 at 10:23 a.m. and said he ”went crazy” and attacked family members with a baseball bat and fled the home.
When officers arrived at the home, off Lexington Avenue and near County Road B, they saw blood on the outside of the front door. Once inside, they saw Hill’s 23-year-old sister with head wounds and his mother with significant injuries to her face and head. Both were bleeding profusely.
Maslow was unresponsive and covered in blood in a hospital bed in a rear bedroom on the home’s first floor. A multi-tool with the knife blade open was found lying on her chest.
Fire department medics responded and detected a faint pulse. Once Allina medics arrived on scene, her pulse was lost and she was pronounced dead.
Detectives responded to the home and saw a bloody, black aluminum baseball bat inside the front door. A significant amount of blood was in the stairwell and hallways.
Police issued an emergency area alert with a description of Hill.
Hill’s 20-year-old sister told police she lives at the home with her father, mother, two sisters, two brothers and grandmother. She said she awoke to screaming coming from downstairs, went there and saw her 23-year-old sister with a bloodied face struggling with Hill over a baseball bat.
She said her sister was screaming that Hill had gone crazy and to call 911. While on the phone with the 911 operator, she saw Hill drop the bat and run from the house. She described Hill as having a blank stare and not speaking to her or anyone else during the assault.
A 29-year-old sister said her father and older brother were at work at the time of the attack. She said she came upon Hill and her 23-year-old sister wrestling to get control of the bat. He then fled.
Mother attacked, sister fought
Hill’s mother and 23-year-old sister were transported to Regions Hospital for their injuries.
His mother suffered facial, skull, jaw, arm and hand fractures, and scalp lacerations. She underwent several surgeries and remains hospitalized.
The sister suffered scalp lacerations that required 10 sutures and 7 staples to repair. She’s been released from the hospital, according to police.
Two other sisters were treated for minor injuries that did not require hospitalization.
Officers interviewed the mother and sister at the hospital.
Hill’s mother told police she was in the upstairs of the home when she heard her mother, Maslow, ring a bell she uses when she needs help from a family member. When she went to her room, Hill suddenly attacked her. She said she couldn’t see what Hill was using to hit her, but she could tell he was hitting her with something. She indicated it appeared as though her mother was dead.
The sister said she was sleeping in her room when she awoke to the sound of her mother and brother yelling in her grandmother’s living area. She went to see what was going on and saw Hill swinging a metal baseball bat.
She said Hill then attacked her and hit her in the head with the bat multiple times. When she tried to wrestle the bat away from Hill, he dropped it. She grabbed the bat and struck Hill in the head. Hill was able to overpower her and again gain control of the bat. She yelled at Hill to leave, and he eventually fled the house.
She said she felt like Hill was going to kill her and her family.
‘Did not know who he was’
At approximately 11:09 a.m., St. Paul officers spotted Hill walking on Stella Street toward Como Avenue. He was wearing pajama shorts, a T-shirt and white socks. His hands were red with dried blood, and he had noticeable blood splatter on his face, arms and clothes. He was taken into custody without incident. Officers noted Hill’s eyes were wide open and glazed over, and he was seemingly unable to verbally communicate.
Hill was transported to the Roseville Police Department for an interview, but he was largely nonverbal and staring off in the distance. “Hill stated he did not know who he was and that who he is changes,” the complaint states.
When asked if he felt someone else was using his body to commit the murder and assaults, Hill replied, ”I’d like to say that it is not me. I’m not very sure who me is.”
When asked if he is saying he didn’t commit the murder and assaults, Hill replied, ”No, I’m not saying that.”
When asked if he felt responsible, Hill replied, ”I think I have to be.”
Scholz and Macron threaten trade retaliation against Biden – POLITICO
BERLIN/PARIS — After publicly falling out, Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron have found something they agree on: the growing alarm over unfair competition from the United States and the potential need for Europe to retaliate.
The German chancellor and the French president discussed their common concerns for nearly three and a half hours of talks over a lunch of fish, wine and champagne in Paris on Wednesday.
They agreed that recent U.S. state subsidy plans represent market-distorting measures aimed at convincing companies to shift production to the United States, according to people familiar with their discussions. And this is a problem they want the European Union to tackle.
The convergence of minds on this issue follows public disagreements in recent weeks on key political issues such as energy and defence, fracturing what is often seen as the EU’s central political alliance between its two most great savings.
But even though their lunch took place in a difficult context, the two leaders agreed that the EU could not remain inactive if Washington continued with its law on the reduction of inflation, which offers tax cuts and energy benefits to companies investing on American soil, in its current form. Specifically, recently signed US legislation encourages consumers to “buy American” when it comes to choosing an electric vehicle – a decision that is particularly infuriating for major automotive industries like France and Germany.
The message from the Paris lunch is this: if the United States does not downsize, the EU will have to fight back. Similar incentive systems for businesses will be needed to avoid unfair competition or loss of investment. This decision would risk plunging transatlantic relations into a new trade war.
Macron was the first to make this stern warning public. “We need a Buy European Act like the Americans, we have to book [our subsidies] for our European manufacturers,” said the French president on Wednesday evening in an interview with the France 2 television channel, referring in particular to state subsidies for electric cars.
Macron also mentioned similar concerns about China’s state-subsidized competition: “You have China protecting its industry, the United States protecting its industry, and Europe being an open house,” he said. Macron, adding:[Scholz and I] have a real convergence to move forward on the subject, we had a very good conversation.
Basically, Berlin – which has traditionally been more reluctant when it comes to confronting the United States in trade disputes – is indeed supporting the French push. Scholz agrees that the EU will have to deploy countermeasures similar to the US plan if Washington refuses to address key concerns expressed by Berlin and Paris, according to people familiar with the chancellor’s thinking.
Scholz is not a big fan of Macron’s formulation of a “Buy European Act” as he brings up the nearly 90-year-old “Buy American Act”, often criticized for being protectionist because it favors American companies. But the chancellor shares Macron’s concerns about unfair competitive advantages, the people said.
Earlier this month, Scholz said publicly that Europe will need to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act with the United States “in depth.”
Before pulling out the big guns, however, Scholz and Macron want to try to reach a negotiated solution with Washington. This should be done via a new “EU-US Taskforce on the Inflation Reduction Act” which was created during a meeting between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the US deputy adviser to National Security Mike Pyle on Tuesday.
The task force of EU and US officials will meet via video conference late next week, underscoring the seriousness of the European push.
On top of that, EU trade ministers will gather for an informal meeting in Prague next Monday, with US trade envoy Katherine Tai planning to attend to discuss the tensions.
In Brussels, the Commission is also watching with concern Macron’s formulation of a “Buy European Act”, which evokes protectionist tendencies that the European institution has long sought to combat.
“Every step we take must comply with World Trade Organization rules,” a Commission official said, adding that Europe and the United States should resolve their differences through talks and “not sink in trade war measures like we experienced them under [former U.S. President Donald] Asset.”
NFLPA president has surprising answers to concussion protocol questions surrounding Dolphins
With constant questions surrounding the NFL’s revised concussion protocol and its impact, NFL Players Association president J.C. Tretter shared an essay Wednesday on the union’s website to answer some of them.
Surprisingly, Tretter said Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s removal from the Oct. 9 game at the New York Jets was not a result of the league and union’s agreed-upon revision announced the day before.
“In short, no,” Tretter wrote. “Nothing that happened in Teddy’s case would have been treated differently than before the protocol change. The ATC spotter saw unsteadiness when he stood up and there was a brief pause in the game, which allowed both spotters and the booth UNC to rewatch the video of the previous play. All three agreed to call down to the club medical staff and he was removed from the game for having a no-go symptom.”
This contrasts from how coach Mike McDaniel described Bridgewater’s disqualification after one offensive play in that loss at MetLife Stadium — and as it was widely understood.
Tretter also touched on what transpired in the Dolphins’ Sept. 25 win over the Buffalo Bills, the Tua Tagovailoa stumble that sparked an investigation and debate leading up to the rule change.
Tretter explained that Tagovailoa displayed an automatic no-go symptom of gross motor instability, which should have removed him from the game, even though Tagovailoa cleared concussion tests at halftime. While attributing the instability to a back injury he sustained in that game, Tretter emphasized that doctors performing the evaluation never examined his back.
Regarding whether protocol at the time was followed, Tretter said: “If we are using the concussion protocols as a checklist and path to return players back into the game, then yes, each step was followed. But that approach takes us all the way back to the problems we faced before 2011, and the culture we had of return to work at all costs. This is the culture and practice we have worked so hard to change for so long. Our union does not care about checklists; our concern is for player care.”
What is the change that came about over the two weeks between Tagovailoa’s initial clearance against Buffalo and the rule change on Oct. 8?
Tretter explained that the gross motor instability symptom was changed to ataxia.
“Ataxia is defined as abnormality of balance/stability, motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological issue,” Tretter wrote. “The term is well-documented in medical literature, understood in the medical profession and should eliminate any ambiguity. It also removes the orthopedic loophole that inherently prioritizes returning a player to the field over conservative care.”
Thursday updates
Left tackle Terron Armstead returned to practice on Thursday after he missed Wednesday’s session with his persistent toe injury. Last week, Armstead also practiced Thursday before a solid effort in Sunday’s win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
All Dolphins on the active roster were present during the media viewing portion of Thursday drills, which also involved a return of safety Clayton Fejedelem from a groin injury and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram from veteran rest. Fejedelem and tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring) were seen working out on the side.
Right tackle Austin Jackson, who is still on injured reserve for his ankle injury, was not at practice again. Since he was designated to return by participating in practices two weeks ago, his 21-day clock to be activated off IR comes up next week.
This story will be updated.
Disney sticks to its ‘wake-up’ strategy — RT World News
The entertainment giant’s CEO has dismissed concerns that progressive programming is bad for business
After watching his company erase more than $100 billion from its market value in the past year alone, Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek has doubled down on his supposedly woke business strategy, saying the entertainment conglomerate will continue survive by providing inclusive programming. .
“We want our content to reflect the rich and diverse world we live in. . . “, Chapek said Wednesday at a Wall Street Journal conference. “The world is a rich and diverse place, and we want our content to reflect that.”
Chapek added that such an approach would appeal to the widest possible audience. “We now live in a world where everything seems to be polarized, but I think we want Disney to champion bringing people together.” He was asked if he believed Disney was too “wake up”, he said, “I think Disney is a company that has survived for 100 years by talking to its audience, and it’s going to thrive for the next 100 years by talking to its audience.”
However, much of Disney’s mainstream audience has apparently been alienated by its increasingly progressive programming. For example, the animated children’s film ‘Light year’, which was to be a blockbuster, instead bombed at the box office and banned in the Middle East due to a scene featuring a gay kiss. His net earnings for Disney could be $100 million less than the film’s production and marketing costs.
Disney’s market value has fallen by around $116 billion over the past year. To put that into perspective, it has taken the company nearly 90 years since its founding and 55 years since its beginnings with a publicly traded stock to reach $100 billion in market capitalization. Much of the drop has come since March, when the company publicly denounced a new Florida law that bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity through third grade.
After initially hesitating to address the political issue, Chapek spoke out against the new law, at least in part because of pressure from left-wing employees. Florida responded by depriving Disney of an improvement district that essentially allowed the company to self-govern the area around its Orlando theme parks.
Asked about lessons learned from the costly controversy, Chapek doubled down again, saying it reinforced his understanding that employees are at the heart of everything the company does. “We were reminded, through the passion of our cast’s reaction, how important their feelings are on these issues to make them feel part of The Walt Disney Co.”
Judge appoints lawyer to represent interests of Orioles owner Peter Angelos; Georgia, Louis Angelos appear at court
A judge appointed a lawyer on Thursday to represent the interests of Peter Angelos, who has been incapacitated by illness as his family fights over control of his assets, the Baltimore Orioles and his legendary law firm among them.
Baltimore County Circuit Judge Keith R. Truffer also moved to avoid a threat by Wells Fargo to freeze the Angelos law firm’s accounts because of the family dispute over the ownership and management of the practice, known for winning billions of dollars on behalf of asbestos and tobacco victims.
But the judged saved for another day decisions on other requests from lawyers, including whether the law firm should be placed under a temporary conservator.
Truffer appointed Benjamin Rosenberg, founder and chairman of Rosenberg Martin Greenberg in Baltimore, to represent Angelos in the legal proceedings that have his wife, Georgia, and elder son John, the Orioles chairman and CEO, on one side facing off against younger son Louis on the other.
Georgia Angelos, 80, waited in a courthouse hallway, expecting to be called to testify at the hearing, but Truffer determined that would be unnecessary. Louis Angelos, 53, who has been managing his father’s law firm, sat in the courtroom with his attorneys. John Angelos, 55, was not seen in the courtroom.
For all of Peter Angelos’ prominence in legal, political, philanthropic and sports circles, he and his family have largely shunned the spotlight that they now find themselves in.
“This family has always been a very private family,” Jeffrey E. Nusinov, who represents Louis Angelos, noted at one point during the hearing.
At issue was the fate of the Angelos law firm, with the litigation raising concerns at Wells Fargo, its longtime banker, over who was in charge and authorized to access funds in the practice’s 11 bank accounts.
Peter Angelos, who started practicing law in the 1960s, had long been the sole partner and shareholder of the firm. In June, Louis Angelos transferred the firm to himself, signing both sides of the transaction. He ha argued that because of his father’s disability, state law required ownership of the practice to be moved to a qualified person and, as the only lawyer among Peter Angelos’ immediate family, that was him.
Lawyers for Georgia Angelos, however, characterized the transaction as self-dealing and theft and filed suit in August on her behalf against Louis Angelos, alleging “financial elder abuse” of his father.
“It’s like Lamar Jackson has a great game,” said Doug Gansler, one of Georgia Angelos’ attorneys, going on to imagine the Ravens quarterback then saying, “‘I’m now going to sell the team to myself.’
“That’s not how it works,” said Gansler, a former state attorney general and two-time Democratic candidate for governor.
Gansler asked Truffer to put the firm under conservatorship until its ownership is settled. He noted that despite Peter Angelos’ incapacity, checks were still being signed with his stamp, even one last month for $500,000.
Nusinov argued that there was no need for a conservator with Louis Angelos having managed the firm for the past four years since his father’s illness. The issue was “concocted,” he said, by the other side using the law firm as leverage in the legal battle.
Georgia Angelos’ lawyers had written Wells Fargo to inform them of the dispute over the law firm and say that she was her husband’s attorney-in-fact and the only one authorized to act on his behalf.
Mary Zinsner, representing Wells Fargo, told Truffer that the bank was neutral in the family dispute but needed clarity on who had authority to sign checks.
“We need to know who to contact,” Zinsner said, particularly in the event of an issue with a particular check or account.
Truffer agreed to name three people suggested by Louis Angelos to be authorized to sign checks on the law firm’s bank accounts. The signatories were not named it court after Zinsner said making them public would raise security concerns.
It’s unknown if Louis Angelos was one of the three, with attorneys for his mother arguing he be excluded as having a conflict of interest given his lawsuit against his family members.
Louis Angelos, a day after transferring the law firm to himself, sued his mother and brother, saying John Angelos was seeking to consolidate control over the Orioles and his father’s other assets. He is seeking to have them removed as trustees from his father’s trust, into which Peter Angelos’ share of the Orioles has been transferred.
The litigation revealed that Georgia Angelos has been preparing for a future sale of the team, and that she wants to wind down or sell her husband’s law firm.
In appointing Rosenberg to represent Angelos, Truffer acknowledged the central — though silent — role the incapacitated team owner and lawyer has been playing in the family fight.
“Every discussion, every pleading, every email addresses one or another of Mr. Angelos’ assets,” Truffer said. “I do think it’s important to have Mr. Angelos made a party to this case.”
Rosenberg is a longtime litigator who has served on several judicial commissions, according to his firm’s website. He notes there that he formerly co-chaired the Equal Justice Council of the Legal Aid Bureau of Maryland, playing “a small part in ensuring that the phrase ‘Equal Justice for All’ is not an empty slogan.”
The judge also agreed to seal certain filings that deal with confidential financial information, as well as details about Peter Angelos’ health.
Truffer will hold another hearing on Nov. 9 to consider a range of issues, including Georgia Angelos’ request he invalidate Louis Angelos’ sale of the law firm to himself.
A trial has been scheduled for July, but the family members have agreed to try mediation.
The Murphy Theater is holding auditions for “Do You Hear What I Hear”
WILMINGTON – Calling all comedians! Auditions for “Do You Hear What I Hear” – the Murphy Theater’s Christmas special – are fast approaching.
Everyone is welcome to audition, from 5 to 500, and if you can catch all the rehearsals and performances posted on the Murphy Theater website, come to 50 W. Main St. with a song in your heart. you’ve prepared, or just come prepared to sing a few bars of something a cappella, or sing along with the help of their friendly accompanist – and chances are you’ll be in! If you have a number of scheduling conflicts, then maybe next year will suit you better.
The auditions take place this Sunday, October 30 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.; and Tuesday, November 1 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the theatre. No appointment is necessary and you do not need to attend both auditions.
Don’t feel that singing is your forte, but still want to get involved? There are also speaking roles available, specifically lines for the characters of mom and dad, both somewhere in their 50s to 70s, and their daughter and son-in-law, both in their 20s to 30s, as well as a few roles smaller. throughout the script which will be voiced by the singers of the show. The sides of the script will be provided during the auditions.
There are plenty of behind-the-scenes support opportunities too, so be sure to reach out to let them know you want to help.
The rehearsal schedule is posted on the Murphy Theater website at www.themurphytheatre.org beginning Friday evening, and if you can attend all rehearsals as well as performances, then show up at the audition, sing a few words, then you could be the next big Murphy Theater Christmas star…or something like that.
“Do You Hear What I Hear” is written and performed by Steve Burnette, with choral and musical direction by the one and only Mr. Ryan Hutcherson, and will feature members of the Clinton County Community Band as the show’s musical accompaniment, under the Eric Stanton’s wand.
It promises to be the most fun you’ve ever had in the months of November and December 2022.
