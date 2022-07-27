Connect with us

Blockchain

‘Final Fantasy’ Game Series NFT and Physical Collectibles Launched

'Final Fantasy' Game Series Nft And Physical Collectibles Launched
NFT News
  • NFTs may only be obtained by pre-ordering Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary items.
  • Enjin’s chief technology officer predicts that blockchain gaming will emerge.

A digital and physical collection of Final Fantasy VII, a prominent video game series, was launched by Square Enix and the non-fungible token (NFT) platform Enjin (ENJ) in partnership. NFTs may only be obtained by pre-ordering Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary items from Square Enix, according to a statement from Enjin. A code for the digital collectable equivalent, which can be redeemed on the NFT platform Efinity network in 2023, will be included with the goods.

In terms of digital assets and entertainment, the alliance will have a positive impact, according to Witek Radomski, chief technology officer of Enjin. According to the company’s CTO, this is due to Square Enix’s rise to prominence in the gaming business.

Web3 Gaming Sector on the Rise

Tokens and investments in the Web3 gaming industry were unveiled by the gaming giant in May. The company said that it plans to introduce additional NFTs based on its games in the year 2022. The firm’s first successful foray into NFTs has prompted it to take on further blockchain projects.

A round of funding for The Sandbox was launched by the video game production company back in 2020. The Sandbox was able to raise $2 million in cash and digital assets thanks to Square Enix and other investors. Enjin’s chief technology officer predicts that blockchain gaming will emerge after the bear market ends, and more experienced developers will build interesting games with NFT utility that aren’t simply play-to-win.

Meanwhile, analysts disagree on the Metaverse’s proper position in virtual reality (VR). Some people feel that the Metaverse and VR should be developed independently, without any respect for one another, while others believe that the two go hand in hand.

