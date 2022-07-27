News
Five things to keep an eye on at Vikings training camp
While everyone got a sneak peak into the Kevin O’Connell era during spring workouts, the small sample size didn’t provide enough time to glean much about the Vikings’ new head coach.
As much as O’Connell let his personality shine at times, there were many questions left unanswered about how he actually planned to operate this season. Those answers will start to crystalize when the Vikings open training camp on Wednesday at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.
It will mark the first time since 2014 that the Vikings will go through training camp with someone other than Mike Zimmer in charge. Though it’s been a welcomed change so far with O’Connell at the helm, the next few weeks will be an important next step as the Vikings set their sights on the 2022 season.
Here are five things to keep an eye during training camp:
WHAT’S THE OVERALL VIBE?
It’s no secret that Zimmer started to wear on people (especially players) by the end of his tenure. His demeanor was brash, and according to star linebacker Eric Kendricks, he led “a fear-based organization” from the top down. So, it’s no surprise that O’Connell is in many ways the antithesis of Zimmer. That was evident throughout organized team activities as O’Connell preached culture and connectedness. It will be interesting to see how that translates to the whole team during training camp.
HOW DOES KIRK COUSINS LOOK?
There’s reason to believe that Kirk Cousins could be poised for the best season of his 10-year career. He threw for 4,221 yards and 33 touchdowns last season, playing for Zimmer, who wasn’t his biggest fan. Now, Cousins has O’Connell firmly in his corner, which could make a big difference when it comes to production. As much as he has become a lightning rod for criticism over his past four seasons with the Vikings, and for good reason, Cousins is objectively talented for the position. Will he be able to flourish with an offensive-minded coach leading the way?
IS JUSTIN JEFFERSON ELITE?
Justin Jefferson has goals of establishing himself as the best receiver in the NFL. Luckily for him, O’Connell knows how to help receivers reach their full potential. As the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams last season, O’Connell helped Cooper Kupp post video-game numbers: 145 receptions 1,947 yards, 16 touchdowns in 2021. That bodes well for Jefferson, who had 108 receptions for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
WILL DEFENSE BE IMPROVED?
For as much as the Vikings struggled on defense last season, it’s easy to see a pathway for improvement this season. With pass rusher Danielle Hunter healthy, and fellow pass rusher Za’Darius Smith added to the mix, the Vikings should be able to generate a ton of pressure off the edge. That alone can cover up a lot of weakness for a defense. Add in the fact that new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell has a scheme that has been known to confuse opposing offenses, and the Vikings likely won’t be as porous as they were last season.
WHO WINS POSITION BATTLES?
As is the case with every training camp across the league, the Vikings have a number of position battles that will be won or loss over the next few weeks. Chris Reed and Jesse Davis will be battling it out to be the starting right guard; Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Bisi Johnson and rookie Jalen Nailor appear to be in a fight for the No. 4 receiver spot, and rookie Lewis Cine will be competing with Cam Bynum for the starting safety spot opposite Harrison Smith. May the best men win.
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson enjoying his spot as all-time leader in receiving yards per game
Justin Jefferson’s desire to be one of the NFL’s best receivers isn’t anything new. He’s been talking about it since he was 10.
In 2009, Jefferson’s brother, Jordan Jefferson, was LSU’s starting quarterback and Patrick Peterson was a star cornerback for the Tigers. Justin was playing catch after a game with the LSU players when he made a bold declaration.
“He was telling Jordan, his brother, and myself, ‘I’m gonna be one of the best receivers to ever play the game,’ ” Peterson recalled Thursday.
Peterson is with the Vikings now, and Jefferson, who also went on to star at LSU, is a teammate. And he definitely is one of the top receivers in the game.
Jefferson, 23, drew notice before the season when he said he was the NFL’s second-best receiver behind Davante Adams of Las Vegas — and that by the end of the year he would be No. 1. But Jefferson already is No. 1 in one category for receivers, and that includes the entire history of the NFL.
Jefferson, in his third season as a pro, is averaging 94.1 yards receiving per game. That’s the highest figure in the 103 years of the NFL, with Tampa Bay’s Julio Jones second at 91.2 yards and hall of famer Calvin Johnson third at 86.1. In case you’re wondering, Adams ranks 24th with a 70.7-yard average.
“That’s definitely exciting to say I have that many yards, average per game, is amazing,” Jefferson said. “It shows you the stuff that I bring to this team, to this offense. But I have a long career. I’m going to keep going, keep stacking up those 100-yard games, and hopefully by the end of my career I can still be on top of that list.”
Jefferson, whose Vikings (5-1) return to action Sunday against Arizona at U.S. Bank Stadium after a bye week, also looked back Thursday at when he told his brother and Peterson about his lofty goal.
“I was 10 years old,” Jefferson said. “But just those dreams and just wanting to be on that type of level, being that caliber of receiver to say I’m one of the top receivers in the league. So I definitely had that dream of me being a little kid, and I still have dream now. So to say that I’m actually fighting for that dream and I’m very close to reaching that dream is very special to me.”
Jefferson began the season with an average of 91.4 yards per game, which was then second in league history behind Jones’ 91.9. He took over the top spot with 184 yards in the opener against Green Bay, dropped to second when he had just 64 yards combined in Weeks 2 and 3 against Philadelphia and Detroit, then moved back into first with 147 yards on 10 catches against New Orleans in London on Oct. 2.
After that, Jefferson had a career-high 12 receptions for 154 yards on Oct. 9 against Chicago and six grabs for 107 yards on Oct. 16 at Miami. So, for the first time in his NFL career, he has had three straight games of 100 or more receiving yards.
“I feel like (head coach Kevin O’Connell) and the rest of this coaching staff is doing a great job of getting me open and moving me around a little bit so we can avoid those double teams and triple teams,” Jefferson said about the changes made after he was held in check against the Eagles and Lions. “So, it’s really kudos to them. I’m just really listening to what they have game-planned for me, and I feel like we’re all executing our plays accordingly and just motioning me around before the snap is what really helps.”
Put it all together, and Jefferson has 46 catches for 654 yards and two touchdowns this season. He told the Pioneer Press in July goal is to have the NFL’s first 2,000-yard season, and he currently is on pace for 1,853.
If Jefferson keeps putting up 100-yard games, 2,000 would be in reach in the NFL’s second 17-game season. The record is 1,964 yards by Johnson for Detroit in a 16-game season in 2012.
“He’s going to have a lot more (100-yard games),” Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said. “He had a couple of games where he didn’t (have that production), (but) he’s a consistent player, as far as every day out on the practice field and in this building. He’s really got a great, kind of an almost child-like love for the game with the way he approaches practice, the way he goes out, the way he works every day.”
Jefferson apparently has had that “child-like love” since he was indeed a child. Peterson is thrilled to see how far he has come since he made his boast to be great 13 years ago.
“Just very special,” Peterson said. “Super proud of the strides he’s been taking throughout his NFL career. … I just can’t wait to continue to see his growth, and just to see how his teammates love him, how the community loves him, and it’s not going to his head. It’s monumental.”
Trump loses court bid to block Congress from obtaining tax returns
Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a rally in Warren, Michigan, U.S., October 1, 2022.
God-nalio Chery | Reutersm
Former President Donald Trump lost his latest effort in court on Thursday to block years of his tax returns from going to the House Ways and Means Committee.
The federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., has denied Trump’s request that that court’s full slate of judges rehear his appeal of a lower court order requiring the Treasury Department to turn over those statements. of income.
In August, a three-judge appeals court panel unanimously rejected Trump’s appeal of the lower court’s decision.
Thursday’s ruling from the full appeals court, which had no noted dissent, sets the stage for Trump to make a long-awaited request to the Supreme Court to hear his appeal. However, the court is not obliged to accede to this request.
The Ways and Means Committee first asked the Treasury Department in 2019 for Trump’s tax returns and those of the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust and seven LLCs, one of which operates under the name of Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump was president at the time.
Trump as a Republican presidential candidate and as president broke decades of tradition by refusing to publicly release his tax returns.
A federal judge last December dismissed the former president’s challenge by the House committee to obtain his tax records from the Treasury Department as part of an investigation into how the IRS verifies tax returns. presidential.
In its August ruling dismissing challenges to that order, the three-judge DC Circuit Court of Appeals Panel noted that while tax returns are generally confidential under federal law, when the Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee requests such statements in writing from the Treasury Department that the advice does not apply.
Dolphins star Xavien Howard sued by woman alleging he gave her an incurable STD
A woman has filed a lawsuit against star Miami Dolphins player Xavien Howard Thursday, alleging he gave her genital herpes, a lifelong sexually transmitted disease.
The lawsuit, filed in Broward County, seeks damages in excess of $30,000 and a jury trial. It alleges Howard negligently transmitted genital herpes and intentionally inflicted emotional distress.
“Maaaaan I been told you I was sorry for giving it to you,” Howard allegedly told the woman, according to the complaint. “But what can I do now? The damage is done.”
Xavien Howard is a Miami Dolphins cornerback and is considered perhaps the biggest star in the Dolphins’ defense.
The complaint says Howard met the woman, identified only as Jane Doe, in February 2018 while she was working at Quest Diagnostics, and shortly after Howard asked her out on a date. Howard showed the woman a copy of an STD screening dated Feb. 5, 2018, which had all negative results.
In 2019, Howard learned he contracted herpes simplex virus type 2, genital herpes, the complaint says, but did not inform the woman with whom he had a relationship. He further told the woman he had been tested for STDs on other dates “and that he remained free of any sexually transmitted disease.”
Jane Doe learned she had the STD in March 2021 after a routine screening, the complaint says, and confronted Howard, “knowing that Defendant Howard was the only individual who could have transmitted” it.
Howard first denied it but “ultimately admitted” that he knew he had herpes.
The complaint says the woman has suffered permanent bodily injury as a result of Howard’s actions, which were “outrageous and beyond all bounds of decency in a civilized community.” She has also suffered “mental anguish, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, and past and future medical expenses.”
“She’s looking forward to proving what we have alleged, and we expect just based on the reckless conduct in which he’s engaged that she won’t be the only person making similar allegations,” said Brad Edwards, the attorney representing Jane Doe. “I would be surprised if she is.”
The damages his client has suffered “are far above $100,000 or even a million dollars,” Edwards said.
“If he were to do the right thing, there’s no way it should ever get to this point,” Edwards said. “When you mess up, take responsibility, make up for it, own up to it, and that’s just not what has happened or what seems like is going to happen, so this is the way that she’s going to get justice.”
Howard’s agent did not immediately return voicemails seeking comment Thursday evening. Attorney information for Howard was not immediately available.
On the field, Howard, has been a Pro Bowl selection in three of the past four seasons and was All-Pro in 2020. He is one of the highest-paid players on the team, in April signing a five-year contract extension that averages more than $25 million per year, one of the longest and most lucrative for any cornerback in the NFL.
Howard has 20 tackles and five pass deflections in his six starts this year.
His best season was 2020, when he led the NFL with 10 interceptions and 20 pass deflections, which earned him a third-place finish in Defensive Player of the Year voting. He also recorded a league-leading seven interceptions in 2018.
With 27 career interceptions, Howard has the most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2016. The next closest is the 25 interceptions that Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson had during that time span.
Howard, a Houston native who attended Baylor University, was selected by the Dolphins in the second round, No. 38 overall, of the 2016 draft.
Sun Sentinel staff writer David Furones contributed to this report.
This is a developing story, so check back for updates. Click here to have breaking news alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Boy found in suitcase in Indiana identified as Cairo Jordan; great-grandmother says mum Dejaune Anderson took him and disappeared
SALEM, Indiana — Family members of Cairo Jordan, the young boy whose body was found in a suitcase in southern Indiana this spring, are speaking out after his remains were identified this week.
Cairo Jordan’s great-grandmother, Mary Jane Jordan, said his mother took him away one day and his family in Atlanta never saw him again.
Police have issued an arrest warrant for the child’s mother, Dejaune Anderson.
“You think it’s going to calm down and it’s going to come back, but you never heard from her again,” Jordan said. “She blocked our number. All of us, no one. She didn’t want to be bothered by us anymore, period.”
Police say Anderson is on the run and was last seen in California.
“She came like this. She came running,” Jordan said. “He didn’t deserve this. She could have brought him back, I would have kept him.”
Cairo was 5 years old at the time of his death. He would have turned 6 on October 24, police said.
RELATED: Child found in suitcase in southern Indiana died of electrolyte imbalance, police say
The suitcase containing the Cairo remains, which had a Las Vegas design, was found April 16 on a remote, dead-end road in Washington County, authorities said.
Cairo’s autopsy showed no signs of physical trauma and his cause of death was ruled as “electrolyte imbalance”, possibly caused by “viral gastroenteritis”, police said. His toxicology report was negative, police added.
Indiana State Police identified two suspects on Wednesday: Cairo’s mother, Dejaune Anderson, 37, of Atlanta; and Dawn Coleman, 40, of Shreveport, Louisiana.
SEE ALSO | Police are looking to identify a boy found in a suitcase in a heavily wooded part of Indiana
Anderson is wanted for murder, neglect of a dependent causing death and obstruction of justice, police said.
In the months leading up to his son’s death, officials said Anderson talked about exorcisms, spells and living with a demonic child. WLKY reported that Anderson posted on social media, “I survived my 5-year-old child’s fatal attacks throughout the five years he lived. I was able to weaken his powers through our blood . I have his real name and he is 100 years old. Need help.”
Coleman was arrested in San Francisco on Oct. 19 for negligence of a dependent causing death and obstruction of justice, police said.
Anderson is still at large. Her last known location was Los Angeles, police said, adding that she is known to travel and has recently been to San Francisco, San Diego, Las Vegas and Houston.
Anyone with information regarding this case, especially anyone with information about Anderson’s whereabouts, is asked to call 911 or the national toll-free line at 1-888-437-6432.
ABC News contributed to this report.
Savvy Vikings veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson defying his age
With the Vikings returning from their bye week on Wednesday, veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson texted coach Kevin O’Connell before players arrived back at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. He wanted to get the leadership group together to make sure everyone was on the same page.
“The second half of the season is about to start,” Peterson said when asked why exactly he texted O’Connell. “Now it’s about time for us to start separating ourselves.”
It doesn’t take much for things to go sideways, Peterson explained, noting how he’s been on teams in the past that have stumbled right when it was time to make a push. He experienced that as a member of the Arizona Cardinals, who happen to be the next opponent on the schedule.
“I’ve been in the desert where we had great starts and didn’t make the playoffs,” Peterson said. “It all came down to the second half of the season.”
Though his focus remains on the team as a whole, as the Vikings prep to host the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium, the 32-year-old Peterson is hoping to build off of his best game of the season. He balled out against the Miami Dolphins a couple of weeks ago with an interception and a trio of passes defended. He joked that the South Florida heat had his muscles feeling good.
“I don’t know,” said Peterson, a native of Pompano Beach, Fla. “The old man was feeling a little bit looser than normal. I felt great. I just want to continue trending in the right direction to continue to help this team win ballgames.”
That performance from Peterson garnered high praise from O’Connell.
“His energy was really a deciding factor for us on a hot day down there in Miami,” O’Connell said. “I thought every snap he just kept getting better and better and better. Now, ultimately what I’ve challenged Patrick to do is be that guy each and every week for us. We’re going to rely on him.”
Maybe in different ways than they’ve relied on him so far.
In the game in Miami, for example, Peterson played press coverage more than he has at any point this season. He got into the body of Dolphins receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at the line of scrimmage as a way to negate their speed.
“We’re going to go ahead and greenlight him to maybe get up and be more competitive at the line of scrimmage because he’s got that skill set and experience doing that,” O’Connell said. “He’s done a great job of using the experience of all those years of playing against elite receivers.”
Asked about playing Peterson in press coverage, defensive coordinator Ed Donatell refused to tip his hand. Though he noted that he wants the secondary to “deny the ball” on a regular basis, Donatell kept the game plan as vague as possible.
“As for how we present our looks, it’s week-to-week,” he said. “There’s a plan with that, and that will vary.”
Not surprisingly, Peterson stuck to the script when asked if he expected to be used in press coverage.
“That probably was the most that we were able to get into the receivers,” Peterson said. “Maybe we’ll see more of it, maybe we won’t. That’s something that varies week to week, depending on how aggressive the game plan is.”
No matter how the Vikings plan to use Peterson moving forward, he wants to continue making an impact at a high level. He takes pride in being the heartbeat of the position group despite being much older than his peers. In a sense, Peterson being a born leader is what keeps him young at heart.
“No doubt about it,” he said. “The body feels great. The energy level is always going to be there. Just my passion and my fire to not only be my best, but to try to bring the best out of my teammates. That’s the joy that I get out of it. Just putting that fire into others and helping them reach their full potential.”
Hot mic Schumer admits to Biden that Fetterman hurt his chances in Oz debate
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer admitted in a hot mic moment Thursday that Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman hurt his chances with a shaky debate on Tuesday night.
“It looks like the debate hasn’t hurt us too badly in Pennsylvania so far,” Schumer, DN.Y., told President Biden on the tarmac during Biden’s trip to New York on Thursday. “So it’s good.”
FETTERMAN’S PERMANENT STROKE EFFECTS WILL CLEARLY DISABLE HIM AS A SENATOR, GOP SENATE EXPERTS SAY
Fetterman often struggled to communicate during his debate against Republican candidate Mehmet Oz due to the lingering effects of a stroke he suffered earlier this year. Fetterman needed closed captioning to understand comments from Oz and the moderators during the debate.
Schumer and the Democrats are in a neck and neck battle with the Republicans over who will control the Senate in the next Congress, with Pennsylvania being one of the races that could tip the majority one way or another.
Schumer also appeared in the conversation with Biden to refer to another Senate seat, which the Democratic leader did not have an optimistic outlook for.
“This seat, we’re in danger in this seat,” Schumer said. “We will see.”
TRUMP PUT HIS MONEY WHERE HIS MOUTH IS IN MID-TERM ELECTIONS
It is unclear which seat Schumer was referring to. But Schumer appeared to respond to a comment from Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, DN.Y., who said one person is “a nice man” and “one of the only moderates” who “still works with us.”
Schumer also weighed in on the tight Senate races in Georgia and Nevada.
“I think we’re gaining momentum in Nevada,” Schumer said.
CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“The state we’re going to, though, is Georgia. It’s hard to believe they’re going for Herschel Walker,” Schumer added.
Schumer also mentioned that Georgia’s turnout for early voting was “huge.”
The Senate is currently split 50-50, with Democrats technically in the majority as Vice President Harris can break tie votes. Republicans only need to win one seat to secure a majority, which could see them thwart much of Biden’s agenda for the rest of his first term.
