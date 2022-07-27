Giancarlo Stanton headed to 10-day IL with Achilles tendonitis

Justin Jefferson’s desire to be one of the NFL’s best receivers isn’t anything new. He’s been talking about it since he was 10.

In 2009, Jefferson’s brother, Jordan Jefferson, was LSU’s starting quarterback and Patrick Peterson was a star cornerback for the Tigers. Justin was playing catch after a game with the LSU players when he made a bold declaration.

“He was telling Jordan, his brother, and myself, ‘I’m gonna be one of the best receivers to ever play the game,’ ” Peterson recalled Thursday.

Peterson is with the Vikings now, and Jefferson, who also went on to star at LSU, is a teammate. And he definitely is one of the top receivers in the game.

Jefferson, 23, drew notice before the season when he said he was the NFL’s second-best receiver behind Davante Adams of Las Vegas — and that by the end of the year he would be No. 1. But Jefferson already is No. 1 in one category for receivers, and that includes the entire history of the NFL.

Jefferson, in his third season as a pro, is averaging 94.1 yards receiving per game. That’s the highest figure in the 103 years of the NFL, with Tampa Bay’s Julio Jones second at 91.2 yards and hall of famer Calvin Johnson third at 86.1. In case you’re wondering, Adams ranks 24th with a 70.7-yard average.

“That’s definitely exciting to say I have that many yards, average per game, is amazing,” Jefferson said. “It shows you the stuff that I bring to this team, to this offense. But I have a long career. I’m going to keep going, keep stacking up those 100-yard games, and hopefully by the end of my career I can still be on top of that list.”

Jefferson, whose Vikings (5-1) return to action Sunday against Arizona at U.S. Bank Stadium after a bye week, also looked back Thursday at when he told his brother and Peterson about his lofty goal.

“I was 10 years old,” Jefferson said. “But just those dreams and just wanting to be on that type of level, being that caliber of receiver to say I’m one of the top receivers in the league. So I definitely had that dream of me being a little kid, and I still have dream now. So to say that I’m actually fighting for that dream and I’m very close to reaching that dream is very special to me.”

Jefferson began the season with an average of 91.4 yards per game, which was then second in league history behind Jones’ 91.9. He took over the top spot with 184 yards in the opener against Green Bay, dropped to second when he had just 64 yards combined in Weeks 2 and 3 against Philadelphia and Detroit, then moved back into first with 147 yards on 10 catches against New Orleans in London on Oct. 2.

After that, Jefferson had a career-high 12 receptions for 154 yards on Oct. 9 against Chicago and six grabs for 107 yards on Oct. 16 at Miami. So, for the first time in his NFL career, he has had three straight games of 100 or more receiving yards.

“I feel like (head coach Kevin O’Connell) and the rest of this coaching staff is doing a great job of getting me open and moving me around a little bit so we can avoid those double teams and triple teams,” Jefferson said about the changes made after he was held in check against the Eagles and Lions. “So, it’s really kudos to them. I’m just really listening to what they have game-planned for me, and I feel like we’re all executing our plays accordingly and just motioning me around before the snap is what really helps.”

Put it all together, and Jefferson has 46 catches for 654 yards and two touchdowns this season. He told the Pioneer Press in July goal is to have the NFL’s first 2,000-yard season, and he currently is on pace for 1,853.

If Jefferson keeps putting up 100-yard games, 2,000 would be in reach in the NFL’s second 17-game season. The record is 1,964 yards by Johnson for Detroit in a 16-game season in 2012.

“He’s going to have a lot more (100-yard games),” Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said. “He had a couple of games where he didn’t (have that production), (but) he’s a consistent player, as far as every day out on the practice field and in this building. He’s really got a great, kind of an almost child-like love for the game with the way he approaches practice, the way he goes out, the way he works every day.”

Jefferson apparently has had that “child-like love” since he was indeed a child. Peterson is thrilled to see how far he has come since he made his boast to be great 13 years ago.

“Just very special,” Peterson said. “Super proud of the strides he’s been taking throughout his NFL career. … I just can’t wait to continue to see his growth, and just to see how his teammates love him, how the community loves him, and it’s not going to his head. It’s monumental.”