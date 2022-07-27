Indian Crypto Exchange Eliminates Bitcoin Transaction Costs 

- All BTC transactions are eligible for the new zero-fee trading offer.
- Currently CoinSwitch has listed 100 cryptocurrencies to its platform.
India’s prominent cryptocurrency exchange platform, CoinSwitch, has removed trading costs for Bitcoin (BTC) transactions on its network, for a short period. During this offer period, all users with fully verified Know-Your-Client (KYC) and bank accounts can trade Bitcoin at ‘zero cost’ in Indian Rupees (INR) on CoinSwitch.
All Bitcoin transactions, including systematic investment plans (SIP), limit orders, and the sale of Bitcoins obtained as incentives for referrals and other promotional activities, which are applied to the zero-fee trading offer.
Benefits To Be Delivered Via ‘Bitcoin Trading Fest’
According to CMC, Bitcoin currently has around 41.5% dominance in the global crypto market. Bitcoin’s market cap accounts for more than 35% of the CRE8 real-time Indian crypto market index. In order to captivate Bitcoiners and ease their investment journey in this bearish market, CoinSwitch platform comes up with new strategies. All kinds of users, both fractional and high-value investors, can benefit from this offer, as there is no lower or maximum limit on the order value.
CoinSwitch trading platform currently has over 18 million registered users. In the previous month, the exchange firm listed 100th coin in its marketplace, allowing users to buy and sell these crypto assets in Rupees while adhering to safe investing principles.
Recently, the platform brought out a Pet Care and Adoption Policy to support employees on pet care and adoption. Also, CoinSwitch collaborated with Startup Karnataka, to organize a blockchain hackathon, ‘Building Future Cities’ to recognize blockchain-based solutions to everyday issues faced by individuals across the nation.
Recommended For You