Inflation cooking: Five inexpensive recipes to bookmark
Inflation is dominating the news, and all we seem to be talking about at New York Times Cooking (virtual) headquarters is how much groceries cost.
I picked five bang-for-your-buck recipes I love for this week’s offerings. And here are a few basic rules for when you’re thinking about meals and current grocery prices: Move away from meat (which is up considerably, especially beef) or make recipes that use it in smaller amounts. Embrace vegetables and beans, which are less impacted by inflation. Canned tuna is your friend, as are anchovies, which can bring incredible flavor to your cooking.
Chicken-Zucchini Meatballs With Feta
Generally speaking, meatballs are a thrifty way to eat meat: Ground meat is less expensive than steaks or chicken breast, and the meat is “stretched” with added ingredients. A little goes a longer way. In this excellent Ali Slagle recipe, the addition is zucchini — inexpensive always and abundant right now.
Yield: 4 servings
Total time: 45 minutes
- 3 large zucchini (about 1 1/2 pounds)
- Kosher salt and black pepper
- 1 large shallot, halved
- 1/2 cup panko
- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon red-pepper flakes
- 1 pound ground chicken or turkey
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint, basil, parsley or dill, plus more for serving
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for greasing and drizzling
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice (from 1 large lemon)
- 4 ounces feta
1. Heat the oven to 425 degrees. Cut 2 of the zucchini into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Transfer to a plate, season with salt, and set aside.
2. Working over a large bowl, using the large holes of a box grater, grate the remaining zucchini. Grate 1 shallot half into the bowl as well. Add the panko, cumin, 1/2 teaspoon red-pepper flakes and 1/2 teaspoon salt, and use your hands to toss until combined. Add the chicken and herbs and toss gently until combined.
3. Lightly grease a baking sheet. With wet hands, form the chicken mixture into 16 meatballs (around 2 to 3 tablespoons each) and place them on one side of the baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and roast for 10 minutes.
4. Meanwhile, pat the sliced zucchini dry, then lightly coat with about 1 tablespoon olive oil. Season with pepper.
5. Coarsely chop the remaining shallot half and transfer to a small bowl. Add the lemon juice, season with salt, and stir to combine.
6. Add the sliced zucchini to the other half of the baking sheet, moving the meatballs over, if necessary. Bake until the meatballs are cooked through and the zucchini is golden on the underside, another 15 to 20 minutes. For more browned meatballs, broil for a few minutes, if desired.
7. Meanwhile, crumble the feta into the shallot mixture. Add the 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon red-pepper flakes. Stir, breaking up the feta a bit, and season to taste with salt and pepper.
8. Eat the meatballs and zucchini with a drizzle of the feta sauce and more fresh herbs.
Cold Tofu Salad With Tomatoes and Peaches
Fresh fruits and vegetables have been less susceptible to inflation, which makes this gorgeous silken tofu salad from Hana Asbrink a good choice for dinner. Serve it with greens or with rice noodles tossed in some of the dressing.
Yield: 4 to 6 servings
Total time: 20 minutes
For the salad:
- 12 to 14 ounces silken tofu, chilled
- 2 to 3 ripe medium peaches
- 3 to 4 ripe medium tomatoes
- Flaky sea salt
- 1/4 cup packed fresh basil leaves
- 2 tablespoons fresh mint leaves
- Black pepper
For the dressing:
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 1 tablespoon unseasoned rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
- 2 teaspoons soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon sugar
1. Prepare the tofu: Carefully drain the tofu in its packaging, then remove the tofu. Gently wrap it with paper towels or a clean kitchen towel to absorb excess moisture and set it on a plate.
2. Meanwhile, prepare the peaches and tomatoes: Pit and cut each peach into 1-inch-thick wedges, then core and cut each tomato into 1-inch-thick wedges. Place tomatoes and peaches on a serving platter, pouring any tomato or peach juices from the cutting board over the dish. Season generously with flaky sea salt to draw out juices.
3. Remove the tofu from the paper towels and place it back on the plate. Using a large spoon, scoop out tofu mounds onto the tomatoes and peaches. Season tofu with flaky sea salt.
4. Prepare the dressing: In a small glass jar, combine dressing ingredients, cover and shake to combine. Spoon 4 tablespoons of the dressing over the tomatoes, peaches and tofu. Extra dressing can be served alongside.
5. Just before serving, stack together the basil and mint leaves and roughly chop. Top the salad with chopped herbs and black pepper. Serve immediately, taking care to spoon extra dressing and juices from the bottom of the platter.
Pasta With Tuna, Capers and Scallions
This Melissa Clark dish says “I’m having a light meal on Mediterranean island,” and you can buy most of the ingredients at Costco. Cheap and chic, and easy to make, too.
Yield: 3 to 4 servings
Total time: 30 minutes
- Salt
- 12 ounces long, thin pasta, such as bucatini, spaghetti or linguine
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 3 scallions, thinly sliced, white and green parts separated
- 6 to 10 anchovies, chopped
- 3 tablespoons drained capers
- 1 cup torn fresh herbs, such as parsley and dill, or celery leaves, plus more for serving (optional)
- 1 (5- or 6-ounce) can tuna, drained
- Red-pepper flakes, for serving
- Lemon wedges, for serving
1. In a well-salted pot of boiling water, cook pasta according to package directions until al dente. Drain, saving 1 cup pasta water.
2. In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium. Add garlic and scallion whites, and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add anchovies and capers and cook until anchovies melt and capers and garlic turn golden, 2 to 3 minutes longer. Add 1/2 cup pasta water, let it reduce until there is just a little left in the pan, then add pasta and herbs and toss well to coat. Add tuna and toss well.
3. Serve with red-pepper flakes on top, more herbs, scallion greens, and a drizzle of olive oil. Serve with lemon wedges on the side for squeezing.
Vegan Coconut-Ginger Black Beans
In addition to being enormously versatile and climate-friendly, beans tend to be pretty affordable, especially if you start with dried beans. You can feed yourself handsomely with recipes like this one, from Ali Slagle, which pairs black beans with coconut milk, a classic combination found in various cuisines.
Yield: 4 servings
Total time: 30 minutes
- 2 (15-ounce) cans black beans
- 2 tablespoons coconut oil or extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin or coriander
- 1 (3-inch piece) fresh ginger, peeled and finely grated (about 3 tablespoons)
- 1 (13-ounce) can full-fat coconut milk
- Kosher salt and black pepper
- 1/2 cup plantain chips or toasted coconut flakes
- 1 teaspoon lime zest plus 2 tablespoons juice (from 1 lime)
- Hot sauce, for serving (optional)
1. Rinse 1 can of black beans, and set aside. In a large saucepan, heat the coconut oil over medium. Add the cumin and half of the ginger and cook until fragrant, stirring constantly, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the rinsed black beans and the remaining whole can of black beans (including the liquid), and the coconut milk; season generously with salt and pepper.
2. Bring to a boil over medium-high, then reduce heat to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the beans are soft and the mixture is flavorful, 15 to 20 minutes. (If you want a thicker consistency, smash some of the beans with the back of a spoon as the mixture cooks, and simmer longer.)
3. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, crumble the plantain chips into bite-size pieces. Add the lime zest and a few generous grinds of black pepper, and stir to combine.
4. Remove the beans from the heat. Stir in the remaining ginger and season with salt and pepper to taste. Stir in the lime juice a little at a time until the beans taste bright but the coconut flavor is still rich. Top with the seasoned plantain chips and serve with hot sauce for more kick.
Caramelized-Scallion Noodles
This Francis Lam recipe checks a lot of boxes. It’s cost-effective. It’s make-ahead, in large part (the sauce will keep in your refrigerator for weeks). It’s customizable for eaters of all ages. It’s an excellent vehicle for leftover meat and vegetables. And it’s completely delicious! Make it!
Yield: 2 servings
Total time: 20 minutes
- Salt
- 6 ounces Chinese broccoli (or other cooking greens), cut into 2-inch pieces
- 10 ounces fresh noodles (or 6 ounces dry pasta)
- 6 tablespoons caramelized-scallion sauce (find recipe online), or to taste
- 3 to 4 ounces cooked chicken, ham, tofu, mushrooms or whatever meaty thing you like, sliced, warm
- 2 soft-boiled eggs, halved
- Oyster sauce, to taste
- Soy sauce, to taste
- Raw ginger or spicy pickles of your choice, julienne, for garnish
1. Bring a pot of water to boil, and salt it well. Cook the Chinese broccoli until tender, about 4 minutes. Scoop the greens out with a skimmer, and dry well. Keep the water boiling.
2. Cook the noodles according to the package directions. As soon as they’re drained, return them to the empty pot, off heat, and dress them with 6 tablespoons of the caramelized-scallion sauce or to taste. Season with salt, if desired.
3. Divide the noodles into bowls, and top with the Chinese broccoli, the chicken (or whatever protein you choose) and the eggs. Drizzle oyster sauce on the Chinese broccoli, and season the eggs with a few drops of soy sauce. Top with a few pinches of julienne ginger or pickles, and serve immediately.
Man dies in freak crash with ATM in downtown parking lot – WSB-TV Channel 2
ATLANTA — A man has died after police say he was trapped in a downtown Atlanta parking lot.
Police received a call just before midnight from a parking lot on Peachtree Street near Colony Square about a car crash.
When the police arrived, they found a man inside a van at the cash machine. He died instantly.
According to the police, the victim walked past the cash machine. Police say he forgot to park his truck as he opened his door to go back and pay for his ticket.
His arm got stuck. Police said the man died after being pinned between the truck door and the ticket office.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Elon Musk takes charge of Twitter and plans to lift lifetime bans
Elon Musk has named himself CEO of Twitter as he reportedly prepares major changes to the social media site, including the lifting of lifetime usage bans.
Musk – who completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter on Thursday night after a deadly legal battle that dominated headlines for six months – plans to remain CEO in the meantime, although he is likely to step down. and hire a full-time replacement, according to Bloomberg News.
The new boss also plans to scrap the old regime’s policy of banning provocateurs and others for life who violated Twitter’s content moderation policies, Bloomberg News said, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Observers will be watching closely if Musk delivers on his promise to make Twitter a platform for greater freedom of expression. Musk has promised to restore Donald Trump’s Twitter account, which was permanently suspended after the riots at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
It’s unclear whether Trump would be allowed to return to Twitter in the short term, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.
In one of his first steps as CEO, Musk jettisoned the company’s leadership by taking control of the San Francisco-based site. He fired former CEO Parag Agrawal, who will receive a $38.7 million payout as a result of acquiring his shares when he was fired.
Musk also canned CFO Ned Segal, who walks away with a golden parachute of $25.4 million. Vijaya Gadde, the legal director, and Sarah Personette, the chief account officer, were also made redundant.
Gadde will walk away with $12.5 million while Personette will receive a payout of $11.2 million.
Musk made a grand entrance to Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters on Wednesday. He posted a video on Twitter showing him wearing a sink, a play on the popular internet meme “let it flow”.
A photograph released by journalist Walter Isaacson, who is believed to be working on a biography of Musk, shows the new boss holding court with several Twitter employees at the company’s coffee bar on Thursday.
Reports said Musk had planned to lay off up to 75% of Twitter employees, but the new CEO reportedly denied this when asked about it during his employee meeting.
Anticipating backlash from Madison Avenue over the possibility of allowing Trump to resume tweeting, Musk on Thursday issued a note to advertisers pledging not to let the site descend into a “free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said without consequences”. .”
Musk has pledged to make the site “warm and welcoming to everyone”. He promised that advertisers can rely on the site to “strengthen your brand and grow your business”.
Advertisers were reportedly spooked by Musk’s earlier pledge to reverse some of the site’s key content moderation decisions, including Trump’s reinstatement.
According to the Wall Street Journal, a dozen clients of advertising firm GroupM, which serves the biggest tech and retail brands, said they planned to suspend ads on Twitter if Trump’s account was restored.
The eccentric tech billionaire is adding Twitter to a vast portfolio of companies he runs, including electric car maker Tesla, space company SpaceX, tunneling company Boring Company and brain chip maker Neuralink.
New York Post
Northern Ireland prepares for elections before Christmas
Northern Ireland is bracing for another election before Christmas after a deadline to restore the Stormont executive was missed.
British ministers could step in to trigger the poll today after efforts to get unionists and nationalists on board for power-sharing failed.
The DUP declined to take on the role of deputy premier due to the ongoing dispute over the post-Brexit protocol for the province. Under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement, both sides of the sectarian divide must agree to participate.
Posting on Twitter today, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he was ‘hugely disappointed’ that an executive had not been formed and would provide an update on its “legal obligation to act”.
Northern Ireland is preparing for another pre-Christmas election after a deadline to restore Stormont (pictured) was missed
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has insisted it’s the UK government’s fault that devolved government in Northern Ireland doesn’t work
Posting on Twitter today, Mr Heaton-Harris said he was ‘extremely disappointed’ an executive had not been formed and would provide an update on his ‘legal duty to act’ .
Mr Heaton-Harris tweeted: “The people of Northern Ireland deserve a fully functioning devolved government.
“Today Stormont could make decisions to alleviate the challenges people are facing. Instead, the legal duty to act rests with me as Secretary of State.
“I will provide an update on this.”
A six-month legislative deadline to form an administration expired in the early hours of Friday.
With no ministerial executive in place, the UK government bears the legal responsibility to call new elections.
Although Mr Heaton-Harris has yet to give details, there has been speculation the poll will take place on December 15.
Stormont ministers, who have been operating in the shadows since the Assembly collapsed earlier this year, also stepped down from office at midnight.
Responsibility for the management of deconcentrated services will henceforth be entrusted to senior civil servants, although their powers are limited.
Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said this morning that the elections “will definitely take place”.
“I think it’s unfortunate that the parties couldn’t come together to form this executive,” she told Sky News.
“But the law was clear. We passed the law to make this happen and there was clearly not enough agreement to be able to avoid an election.
“It was not in the hands of the government, it was in the hands of the parties representing the different communities in Northern Ireland.
“I hope the next election will be an opportunity for people to reconsider their approach, recognizing the New Decade, New Approach agreement that was signed only a few years ago, and we need to make sure we do that. we can to work together to try to make that happen.
Asked if there was a chance that the election could be avoided with new legislation, she replied: “It will definitely happen.”
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has insisted it is the UK government’s fault that devolved government in Northern Ireland does not work.
“We had six months to do something about the protocol, and in those six months we had three prime ministers, we changed governments many times and we didn’t see the necessary progress,” he said. he declares. BBC Radio Ulster.
“I think the government would be right to say, given that six months have passed and no progress has been made, that we need more time to sort this out, find a solution on the protocol which restores Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market and which will see the institutions restored immediately.
Sinn Fein MP Conor Murphy dismissed the idea that the DUP’s tactic of refusing to form an executive was putting pressure on the government in Westminster to act above protocol.
He told the BBC: ‘The chaos and infighting going on within the Tory government means they are fully focused on themselves, and if there is a negotiation with the EU that will happen. because the British government wants it to happen, not because the DUP punishes the people of the north by preventing them from having their own institutions.
“The DUP’s action only harms the people they represent, and whom we all collectively represent, and serves no purpose other than to do so.”
Although Mr Heaton-Harris has yet to give details, there has been speculation the poll will take place on December 15.
MPs gathered in a recalled sitting of the Assembly on Thursday, but a bid to elect a new president – which must be made before the election of first and deputy first ministers – did not go down. took place because the DUP refused to support the nominations.
The meeting was then suspended.
The DUP’s boycott of the Stormont institution is part of a campaign to oppose protocol, and the party says it will not return to power-sharing until decisive action is taken to remove barriers economic benefits to trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
The government is committed to securing changes to the protocol, either through a negotiated compromise with the EU or through proposed national legislation – the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill – which would empower ministers to abandon the arrangements without Brussels’ approval.
The last Northern Ireland Assembly election was in May this year and Sinn Fein became the largest party for the first time.
Images of cute zoo animals hide Oakland’s deplorable tax plan
Click here for a full list of our election recommendations.
While the foundation that runs the Oakland Zoo already raises public grants and distributes some of its ticket revenue to other organizations, it now wants city voters to boost its annual revenue by $12 million per year. year thanks to a new property tax.
Measure Y on the Nov. 8 ballot would tax Oakland homeowners for 20 years from $68 a year per residential unit — an amount that could rise, using an unusual escalator, more than the rate of inflation at the consumption. Non-residential properties would be taxed more based on frontage distance and square footage of a parcel.
It’s a bold and greedy tax grab in a city where property owners are already overly burdened with special levies. And it’s especially unfair because only about 15% of zoo visitors come from Oakland. At a minimum, this should have been a countywide measure rather than placing the entire burden on Oakland residents.
Most of us love the zoo. But don’t be fooled by mailings showing adorable photos of children petting animals, adorable big-eyed felines or vets performing operations. It’s a horrible tax proposal. Vote no on measure Y.
The measure would provide a huge financial boost to the Conservation Society of California, the foundation that runs the city-owned zoo. The departure tax would raise about $12 million per year, increasing annual funding by about 46% to about $38 million. Meanwhile, other valuable Oakland sites that serve children, such as Fairyland at Lake Merritt and the Chabot Space and Science Center, would receive no new money.
The foundation already raises more than $2.3 million in grants each year from Oakland property taxes, a share of hotel taxes and the city’s general fund. And although he claims to need a huge taxpayer bailout to run the zoo, he is literally giving the money away.
The zoo donates money
According to its nonprofit filing with the IRS, the Conservation Society distributed $430,981 in the year ending September 30, 2021 to groups across the country and around the world to save animals from the extinction. The source of the money is 50 cents on each admission ticket and $2 on each membership, according to Nik Dehejia, the organization’s CEO.
While saving the animals from extinction is a worthy cause, the contributions are incompatible with the group’s goal of keeping the zoo running, its insistence that it needs more money, and the quest for taxpayers already short of paying the bill. And the foundation certainly shouldn’t divert money from admissions revenue to support other causes.
If the members of the foundation want to donate money, they must form a completely separate group from the zoo and raise funds independently. They must not use the zoo to support other causes.
Still, the foundation’s annual contributions to other organizations have quadrupled over the past four years, according to IRS filings. These contributions are not disclosed on the ballot asking voters to approve new taxes. Dehejia says they will continue if Measure Y passes.
How the tax would increase
Meanwhile, zoo officials say they will use part of the tax revenue from Measure Y to subsidize free and discounted tours for city residents. But there is no language in the initiative that requires it.
Instead, Measure Y allows the money to be spent on all operations, staffing, maintenance, capital improvements, or administrative expenses related to the zoo. Zoo officials only provided us with a sketchy, non-binding outline of how they would spend the money.
Measure Y also contains an unusual indexing provision for the $68 rate. It requires the city council to raise the tax each year by a percentage up to the greater of the Bay Area Consumer Price Index increase, which is common in ballot measures, or California’s per capita personal income, which is unusual.
Over the past four years, the Bay Area’s CPI has grown an average of 4.0% annually, while the state’s per capita personal income has grown an average of 6.9%. If, for example, the city had applied the actual annual increases for the last four years to the proposed Measure Y tax, it would have resulted in a levy of $77 using the Bay Area CPI and a rate of $89 using the less common personal income rate. .
Of course, this difference would magnify over longer periods, particularly because Measure Y instructs the board to apply the index with the largest increase each year. This pecking would increase the tax more than sticking to one of the indices.
Trust and transparency
The foundation currently receives about $15 million of its annual budget of about $26 million in entrance fees and memberships, according to Dehejia. Other sources are concessions and rides, philanthropy, education programs, and Oakland’s more than $2.3 million in tax grants.
If Measure Y passes, the total budget would increase to $38 million, of which more than $14 million would come from current municipal grants and the new tax. And the tax contribution would increase every year.
Even though there are few restrictions on how Measure Y money could be spent, Dehejia says residents and taxpayers should trust him and other zoo officials to use the money wisely.
But Dehejia won’t reveal anything as basic as his own compensation. He took over as CEO in April 2021. His predecessor’s compensation was about $315,000 in the prior fiscal year, according to that year’s filing. Dehejia declined to say how much he receives, although the foundation will eventually have to report it.
So much for transparency and building trust. The only thing voters should trust is what is written in the initiative. And that is not enough to protect taxpayers.
It’s not about whether the zoo is an asset to Oakland residents or East Bay as a whole. He is. These are the injustice of placing the entire tax burden on a city’s landowners, the excessive magnitude of annual tax revenues and increases, and the lack of proper safeguards to prevent the money from the zoo is diverted elsewhere.
Vote no on measure Y.
Henry Cavill makes his red carpet debut with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso
No mystery to solve here: Henry Cavill and Nathalie Viscuso are stronger than ever.
For the Netflix movie premiere on October 27, Enola Holmes 2, the actor and his girlfriend made their stunning red carpet debut as a couple. For the special occasion, Henry wore a gray pinstripe suit, while Natalie donned a cream off-the-shoulder maxi dress.
Their exit comes more than a year after the two made it Instagram official, with Henry and Natalie sharing a photo of themselves engaged in a chess match in April 2021.
“I’m the one looking quietly confident shortly,” said the Steel man star captioned the photo. “Before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie destroys me at chess.”
But not one to get beat up, the Legendary Entertainment executive shared the same photo on her own Instagram post, writing, “I’m just teaching my dear Henry to play chess…or…maybe that he let me win?”
Football star stabbed in fatal supermarket rampage — RT Sport News
Spanish footballer Pablo Mari is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in an attack in Milan which claimed the life of one person. A 46-year-old man who suffered from mental health issues was arrested after the incident.
Mari, who is a defender for English Premier League side Arsenal but is currently on loan at Italian Serie A side Monza, was among six people who were attacked at a shopping center in the Assago district of Milan on Thursday night.
A supermarket worker was killed in the series of stabbings, according to Sky Italy. Two other people are said to be in serious condition, although Mari, 29, is not among them.
Mari’s parent club Arsenal released a statement saying he was “shocked to hear the terrible news of the stabbings in Italy.”
“We have been in contact with Pablo’s agent who told us he was in hospital and not seriously injured,” he added. add the statement.
Mari’s wife, Veronica, and four-year-old son were believed to have been with him at the time of the incident but were not injured.
According to the general manager of Monza, where Mari is spending this season on loan, Mari was “checked in” because of his height of 6ft 4in, but was punched in the face anyway before being stabbed in the back.
“Pablo Mari had a fairly deep injury to his back, which fortunately did not affect vital organs such as the lungs or others”, Adriano Galliani was quoted as saying by Sky.
Galliani added that Mari remained in Niguarda hospital but “should recover quickly” and hoped to return to training as early as next week.
However, Mari is expected to undergo surgery to reduce muscle damage to her back.
The attacker allegedly snatched a knife from a display in a Carrefour supermarket before embarking on his stabbing rampage.
The victims ranged in age from 28 to 81, and the supermarket worker who was killed was 30. The police ruled out terrorism as the motive for the attack.
Mari joined Arsenal on a permanent deal from Brazilian club Flamengo in 2020.
He struggled to get a regular place at the Gunners and was loaned out to Monza – which is former Italy manager Silvio Berlusconi’s new footballing project – ahead of the 2022/23 season.
Mari has made eight appearances so far for the northern Italian club.
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
