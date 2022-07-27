Mets top Yankees, 6-3, to take first game of Subway Series at Citi

Newsletter Sign-Up
The first game of the 2022 Subway Series hit all the notes one would expect.
Players on both sides stepping up, delivering big home runs and scintillating defensive plays? Check.
Fans of both teams displaying behavior that should probably get them institutionalized? You bet.
A game time well over three hours? Absolutely.
In the end, the Mets won 6-3. They got a four-out save from Edwin Diaz — who has struck out more than half of the batters he’s faced this year — and an encouraging showing from their starting pitcher.
Taijuan Walker, who figures to be a load-bearing beam in the Mets’ rotation down the stretch, overcame a brutal first inning to turn in a gutty performance. Walker went six innings for his ninth consecutive start, the longest streak of his career.
His first inning began with a 104 mile per hour comebacker, which he snared on a bounce to throw out DJ LeMahieu. Then Aaron Judge sliced a ball over the right-center field fence to give the guests an early lead, and before the Yankee fan contingent could sit down, Anthony Rizzo followed suit with an opposite field smash of his own.
After that, the only hard contact the Yankees managed off Walker was a grounder from Josh Donaldson and another deep shot by Rizzo, but this one fell gently back to earth and into Brandon Nimmo’s waiting glove. Walker, making his 17th start of the year and first since the All-Star break, allowed seven hits and three earned runs. While nothing from his stat line will appear super impressive, the overall performance was laudable. The Mets’ offense seemed to agree, banding together to make Walker’s early hiccup nothing more than that.
Facing the normally steady Jordan Montgomery, the Mets came back with four runs in their half of the first. Starling Marte matched his opponent in the two-hole with a solo homer of his own, tucking a curling line drive just inside the left field foul pole. Francisco Lindor came up next and blooped a double into right field, then Pete Alonso split the left and center fielders to bring Lindor in. The big exclamation point came from perhaps the most unlikely source, the eternally struggling Eduardo Escobar.
Escobar came into the game as one of three players in Major League Baseball this season to have made at least 350 plate appearances and have a batting average under .220, an on-base percentage below .275 and a slugging percentage of .400 or worse. With a two-run homer to cap the Mets first inning, though, Escobar briefly threw all those stats out. The first episode of the Subway Series needed someone to leave their mark, and it was the Mets’ disappointing third baseman.
A chaotic start (Walker picked off Kiner-Falefa in the second, Gleyber Torres was hit by a pitch that might have got him in the head if his arm didn’t get in the way, a run scored when Lindor was earholed by a throw to first while trying to beat out a grounder) gave way to a mellow ending.
Neither team scored a run from the fifth inning on. The Yankees were presented a grand opportunity in the seventh, but a bizarre decision to double steal cost them an out when Rizzo was gunned down at second. Sure, Judge made it safely to third on the play. But with reliever Adam Ottavino — who was excellent in his 1.2 innings of work — only needing one more out at that point, Torres’ infield pop up abruptly ended the inning.
The Yankees are now 5-9 in their last 14 and searching for answers. With the trade deadline looming, this once impenetrable team is starting to fray a bit. In the long run, they will most likely be fine, and will still glide into the postseason. But Josh Donaldson is inviting questions about the efficacy of playing him every day in the playoffs, and while the Yankees have downplayed it the whole way, Giancarlo Stanton’s injury is still in the Achilles tendon, a frightening area for any athlete. Add that to the pre-existing questions about their injured bullpen, and the next week becomes even more compelling.
()
Local
A 7-year-old child brought a loaded gun to a primary school in Dorchester on Thursday, police said.
Boston police responded to the Up Academy Holland school around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a student with a gun. Upon arrival, officers recovered the weapon from a 7-year-old student attending the school.
It is not known how the student gained access to the firearm, or how it was discovered.
Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said the incident is still under investigation as the department focuses on the proliferation of guns in the city.
“The person responsible for granting access to this weapon will be held accountable,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement. “No child should be near a gun, let alone in direct danger at such a young age.”
The discovery comes the same day that Boston City Hall officials held a hearing on school safety. According The Boston Globethe state found that the district had “no effective process” to track and respond to complaints from parents about bullying, assault, sexual misconduct and other safety issues.
Leaders acknowledged that Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper, who took office last month, inherited longstanding issues within the district. In a statement, Skipper said she was “speechless” after the Thursday afternoon incident.
“I don’t have the words. It’s really devastating,” she said. “We have to ask ourselves how does a very young student come into possession of and gain access to a firearm…. When a young person has access to a gun out of reach, we really have to ask ourselves, how does this happen? »
Boston
St. Paul Academy 6, St. Cloud Cathedral 0: Ezra Straub netted three goals as the Spartans advanced to the Class A boys state soccer semis.
St Paul Academy 1, St. Charles 0: Andrea Gist scored the game winner in the second half to push the Spartans onto the Class A girls state semifinals.
Playing his 999th career game on Wednesday night and his last home game before reaching 1000, Josh Bailey got to hear his goal song at UBS Arena once again.
Bailey has never scored more than 18 goals in a season, and he hadn’t scored this year until Wednesday, but it was fitting nonetheless. Only two other players have reached 1,000 games in their entire career with the Islanders: Bryan Trottier and Denis Potvin. No current athlete in New York has played with their current teams longer than Bailey with the Islanders, who he made his debut for in 2008. Serenading him was fair game.
“Usually it’s after a goal so it’s usually a good feeling,” Bailey said after the 3-0 win over Rangers. “But even throughout the game, I will never forget the playoffs, especially the Coliseum, hearing it. It was something special for sure. Very grateful for all the support.
Bailey is reluctant to talk about himself or his personal accomplishments, but he admitted his kids sing the song, as do their friends. And his teammates are well aware of what the number means.
“It’s really special,” Islanders captain Anders Lee said last weekend. “It’s an extremely difficult feat to accomplish. Josh is a tough guy, a real pro and has seen a lot of different things and also fought against a lot of different things, and just for him to accomplish that with our team is really special.
“I am extremely proud for him and his family. It’s a huge honour. So I can’t wait to celebrate tonight with him. I’m lucky to be with him for a lot of those games, so a lot of great memories we had together on and off the ice. Just a really cool and special moment.
Matt Martin added: “It’s an incredible achievement. One, to stay healthy. Second, being a good enough player to last that long. He’s a good pro, he comes every day whether it’s going well or badly, he’s a leader in this team and he stays focused at all times. He is a very, very close friend and in many ways I admired [him] during my career. Doing it all with one franchise is even more spectacular.
Bailey’s goal on Wednesday was his first point of the season, and it was his first game on the first line with Mathew Barzal and Oliver Wahlstrom – a combination that seemed to work well.
Lee, who is in his 11th consecutive season with Bailey, said his game was underrated by fans.
“Bails, his game is so cerebral,” Lee said. “He always finds the guy open and plays smart. Much of his talent is undercover. … Playing alongside him is always great. You always know you’re getting a good look. You have someone there who views the game in a very high way.
Kieffer Bellows, who the Islanders waived on Wednesday, was picked up by the Flyers.
New York Post
In a strange half-season of soaring starts, wild finishes and everything imaginable in between, Thursday night offered maybe the strangest ending yet for the Ravens: an offense missing three of its top weapons rolling to maybe its best game — and biggest win — of the season.
With All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews, top wide receiver Rashod Bateman and top running back Gus Edwards all sidelined by injuries, quarterback Lamar Jackson led the Ravens to 24 second-half points in a 27-22 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
In securing their first winning streak of the season, the Ravens (5-3) scored on all four of their second-half possessions, excluding a late kneel-down. Their 453 yards of total offense were the most Tampa Bay (3-5) has allowed all season.
Jackson finished 27-for-38 for 238 yards, including a perfect 8-for-8 after halftime, and two touchdowns and added seven carries for 45 yards. The Ravens’ running game rolled for 231 yards on 31 carries. Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely had six catches for a team-high 77 yards. Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson had a game-high-tying six for 64 yards.
Brady, in maybe his final start against the Ravens, finished 26-for-44 for 325 yards and a touchdown. He was also sacked three times, passing the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger for the most taken in an NFL career, and lost a third straight game for the first time in 20 years. Wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin combined for 198 yards.
The Ravens have now 11 days to rest up before a “Monday Night Football” matchup against the New Orleans Saints, their final game before a Week 9 bye. If the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Cleveland Browns on Monday, the Ravens would fall out of first place in the North.
A more pressing deadline awaits, though. The Ravens, needing an impact wide receiver and perhaps defensive depth as they steel themselves for an intense divisional battle, have until 4 p.m. Tuesday to trade for help.
They didn’t need much of it in the second half. After a ragged first half of offense, Jackson led the Ravens on back-to-back-to-back touchdown drives, marching 77 yards for the first, 80 for the second and 83 for the third.
Their running game, largely ignored in the first half, powered the first two touchdown pushes until Jackson punctuated them through the air. He found running back Kenyan Drake for a 5-yard touchdown to tie the game and tight end Isaiah Likely for a 10-yard score and 17-10 advantage.
The decisive blow came midway through the fourth quarter, when wide receiver Devin Duvernay took an end-around on third-and-1 for a 15-yard touchdown. The Buccaneers cut into the Ravens’ 27-16 lead with a short field goal and a last-minute touchdown drive, but the scores sandwiched a Ravens field goal by kicker Justin Tucker. An onside-kick recovery by Likely set the Ravens to win with a rare sigh of relief.
Injuries waylaid the Buccaneers before the short-week game — they were without Pro Bowl safety Antoine Winfield Jr., starting cornerback Carlton Davis III and starting tight end Cameron Brate, among others — and the Ravens during it.
Andrews, kept out of practice all week by a knee injury, left early in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return. Bateman, again limited by a foot injury, ran 11 routes and got just one target in the first half, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, before he was ruled out. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey left briefly in the second quarter with a hamstring injury. Edwards walked off the field slowly after a fourth-quarter hamstring injury.
Before injuries mounted up, though, missed opportunities plagued the Ravens’ start. After a heads-up play by safety Geno Stone forced a Buccaneers fumble on their first punt return, the Ravens settled for a field goal after starting at Tampa Bay’s 6-yard line.
On the Buccaneers’ opening possession, Humphrey dropped a would-be interception on Brady’s first drop-back. Later, cornerback Marcus Peters missed an open-field tackle on Godwin’s 44-yard catch-and-run. A defensive-holding penalty on Peters near the goal line kept the Buccaneers from a third-and-10.
The end result: Tampa Bay’s first first-quarter touchdown all season and first touchdown overall since Week 5, a 1-yard plunge by running back Leonard Fournette. After the Ravens went three-and-out, the Buccaneers followed their 75-yard drive with a 50-yard drive and added a 31-yard field goal for a 10-3 lead.
If the Ravens’ early defense was erratic — they stiffened up in the second quarter — their early offense, often missing its top two receivers, was invisible. The unit’s first play went for 22 yards. Over their next 12 plays, the Ravens went backward (a combined minus-6 yards). Their fourth drive ended on a third-and-22; their fifth drive, on a third-and-36, was pushed back by penalties on wide receiver James Proche II and Jackson.
Their sixth drive was their best of the game, getting as far as Tampa Bay’s 9 just before halftime, but it yielded nothing. On fourth-and-2, the Ravens kept Tucker on the sideline; Jackson’s end-zone pass to Robinson was broken up.
When Tucker did get a crack at his second field goal attempt, a 61-yarder as time expired in the first half, it was blocked. The Ravens jogged off to the locker room, where a comeback was already underway.
This story will be updated.
Week 9
Ravens at Saints
Monday, Nov. 7, 8:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
A seemingly unrepentant Kanye West has revealed he lost $2 billion in a single day following his series of anti-Semitic comments which prompted a cancellation campaign pressuring his business partners to abandon ship .
In an Instagram post on Thursday that showed no signs of contrition, West addressed Hollywood uber-agent Ari Emanuel, who was the first to call for an all-out corporate boycott, telling companies like Apple, Spotify and Adidas to stop working with the billionaire rapper and fashion mogul.
“I lost $2 billion in one day,” West wrote. “And I’m still alive.” He made a bizarre ‘love speech’ reference before concluding: ‘Money isn’t who I am. The people are who I am.
As Breitbart News reported, a growing number of companies and businesses have announced that they will no longer partner with Kanye West. The list includes Adidas, Foot Locker, Balenciaga, vogue magazine and Hollywood mega-talent agency CAA.
However, Spotify’s CEO defied the pressure campaign, saying the streaming service won’t remove West’s music from its platform.
In a recent editorial in FinancialTimesAri Emanuel, who is the CEO of Hollywood talent agency and media giant Endeavour, demanded that all companies cut ties with West.
“Those who continue to do business with West are giving an audience to his misguided hatred. There should be no tolerance anywhere for West’s anti-Semitism,” he wrote. “This is a time in history where the stakes are high and being open about our values, and living them, is essential. Silence and inaction are not an option.
Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Do you have any advice? Contact me at [email protected]
Breitbart News
PA
Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and ousted the company’s CEO, CFO and top lawyer, two people familiar with the deal said Thursday night.
People wouldn’t say if all the deal documents, originally valued at $44 billion, had been signed or if the deal was done. But they said Musk was in charge of the social media platform and fired CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and chief legal counsel Vijaya Gadde. Neither person wanted to be identified due to the sensitive nature of the case.
The departures come just hours before a deadline set by a Delaware judge to finalize the deal on Friday. She threatened to schedule a trial if no agreement was reached.
Although it came quickly, the major staff moves were widely expected and are almost certainly the first of many major changes Tesla’s mercurial CEO will make.
Musk clashed privately with Agrawal in April, just before deciding to bid on the company, according to text messages later revealed in court documents.
Around the same time, he took to Twitter to criticize Gadde, the company’s top lawyer. His tweets were followed by a wave of harassment of Gadde from other Twitter accounts. For Gadde, a Twitter employee of 11 years who also heads public policy and security, the harassment included racist and misogynistic attacks, in addition to calls for Musk to fire her. On Thursday, after he was fired, the harassing tweets flared up again.
Musk’s changes will aim to increase Twitter’s follower base and revenue.
In his first big move earlier Thursday, Musk tried to appease wary Twitter advertisers by saying he was buying the platform to help humanity and didn’t want it to become a “free hellscape.” for everyone”.
The post appeared to be aimed at addressing concerns from advertisers – Twitter’s main source of income – that Musk’s plans to promote free speech by reducing content moderation will open the floodgates to more online toxicity and drive away the users.
“The reason I acquired Twitter is that it is important for the future of civilization to have a common digital public square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy way, without resorting to violence. “, wrote Musk in an unusually long message for the Tesla CEO, who typically projects his thoughts in one-line tweets.
He continued, “There is a great danger right now that social media will split into far-right and far-left echo chambers that are generating more hate and dividing our society.”
Musk has previously expressed his disgust with advertising and Twitter’s reliance on it, suggesting a greater focus on other business models such as paid subscriptions that won’t allow big companies to dictate policy on how it works. social media. But on Thursday, he assured advertisers that he wanted Twitter to be “the most respected advertising platform in the world.”
The memo is a shift from Musk’s position that Twitter unfairly infringes the right to free speech by blocking misinformation or graphic content, said Pinar Yildirim, associate professor of marketing at the Wharton School of the University. University of Pennsylvania.
But it’s also a realization that the lack of content moderation is bad for business, putting Twitter at risk of losing advertisers and followers, she said.
“You don’t want a place where consumers are just bombarded with things they don’t want to hear about, and the platform takes no responsibility,” Yildirim said.
Musk said Twitter should be “warm and welcoming to everyone” and allow users to choose the experience they want to have.
The Friday deadline to complete the deal was ordered by the Delaware Chancery court in early October. It’s the latest leg of a battle that began in April with Musk signing a deal to acquire Twitter and then trying to pull out, leading Twitter to sue the Tesla CEO over him. force to make the acquisition. If both sides miss Friday’s deadline, the next step could be a trial in November that could lead to a judge forcing Musk into the deal.
But Musk signaled that the deal is in the works. He walked around the company’s San Francisco headquarters on Wednesday with a porcelain sink, changed his Twitter profile to “Chief Twit” and tweeted “Enter the Twitter headquarters – let him in!”
And overnight, the New York Stock Exchange notified investors that it would suspend trading in Twitter shares before the opening bell on Friday in anticipation of the company going private under Musk.
Musk is expected to speak directly to Twitter employees on Friday if the deal is finalized, according to an internal memo quoted in multiple outlets. Despite internal confusion and low morale over fears of layoffs or a dismantling of the company’s culture and operations, Twitter executives this week at least welcomed Musk’s arrival and messages.
Sales manager Sarah Personette, the company’s chief customer officer, said she had a “great chat” with Musk on Wednesday and appeared to approve of his Thursday message to advertisers.
“Our ongoing commitment to brand safety for advertisers remains unchanged,” Personette tweeted Thursday. “Looking forward to the future!”
Musk’s apparent enthusiasm to visit Twitter’s headquarters this week stands in stark contrast to one of his previous suggestions: the building should be turned into a homeless shelter because so few employees worked there.
The Washington Post reported last week that Musk told potential investors that he plans to cut three-quarters of Twitter’s 7,500 employees when he takes ownership of the company. The newspaper cited documents and unnamed sources close to the deliberation.
Musk has spent months deriding Twitter’s “spam bots” and making sometimes contradictory statements about Twitter’s problems and how to fix them. But he shared few concrete details about his plans for the social media platform.
Thursday’s memo to advertisers shows a new focus on ad revenue, in particular the need for Twitter to deliver more “relevant ads” – which generally means targeted ads that rely on collecting and analyzing people’s personal information. users.
Yildirim said that unlike Facebook, Twitter hasn’t been good at targeting advertising to what users want to see. Musk’s post suggests he wants to address this issue, she said.
Insider Intelligence senior analyst Jasmine Enberg said Musk had good reason to avoid a massive shake-up in Twitter’s advertising business, as Twitter’s revenue has been hit hard by the weakening of the economy, months of uncertainty surrounding Musk’s proposed takeover, changing consumer behaviors and the fact that “there is no other source of revenue waiting in the wings.”
“Even a slight relaxation of content moderation on the platform is sure to scare off advertisers, many of whom already find Twitter’s brand safety tools lacking compared to other social platforms” , Enberg said.
NPR News
