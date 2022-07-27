Shamita Writes Of “Hellfire And Holy Water” After Announcing Breakup

After months of back and forth, Elon Musk now owns Twitter.

Hours after taking office, Musk, the eccentric billionaire, fired key executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, making it clear he wants to overhaul the social media company. According ReutersAgrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and chief policy officer Vijaya Gadde were all escorted by security as Musk took control.

The takeover of Twitter comes after Musk and Twitter were locked in a decade-long legal battle after they were cold-eyed about going through with the deal. In the saga, which many have called Musk’s biggest publicity stunt, the billionaire accused the social media giant of misleading him and other investors on fake or spam accounts. When Agrawal responded to his claims, Musk responded, incredibly, with a poo emoji.

At one point during Musk’s attempt to take over, he also said Twitter was dying, prompting a harsh reaction from Agrawal and describing his comments as unnecessary and an “internal distraction”.

But, the Twitter episode isn’t the only time his eccentric ways have come to the fore and shown he doesn’t necessarily have the greatest business acumen.

Outside of his many controversial statements on Twitter and his remarkably controversial personal life, he has some of the craziest and most jaw-dropping publicity stunts to his credit in recent memory.

Flaming Flamethrowers

In early January 2018, one of Elon Musk’s many companies, The Boring Company, announced the launch of Not-A-Flamethrower (official product name), which, ironically, was a flamethrower.

At the time, he tweeted, “When the zombie apocalypse comes, you’ll be glad you bought a flamethrower. Works against undead hordes or money back!”

He had also posted a video on his (now deleted) Instagram where he was seen wielding one of the devices and charging towards the person filming it.

Unsurprisingly, the sale of flamethrowers has not been without controversy.

Musk insisted that “obviously a flamethrower is a super terrible idea” warning people to “definitely don’t buy one…unless you like to have fun”. He said the flamethrower didn’t shoot flames more than 10 feet, so that was “A-OK.”

In February, Musk announced that the 20,000 flamethrowers had sold for $500 each, raising $10 million.

Tequila Tesla!

Think about this scenario. You are marketing for a new car and want a crossover product and limit it to alcohol.

That’s what happened with Elon Musk, who originally suggested Tesla Tequila as an April Fool’s joke.

On April Fool’s Day 2018, the American entrepreneur joked that Tesla had gone “completely and utterly bankrupt”, which led to him being “found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by ‘Teslaquilla’ bottles. », the traces of dried tears still visible on her cheeks.

Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by “Teslaquilla” bottles, the dried tear marks still visible on his cheeks. This is not a forward-looking statement, because obviously what’s the point? Happy new month! pic.twitter.com/YcouvFz6Y1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2018

Six months later, Musk applied to the US Patent and Trademark Office to trademark the “Teslaquila” trademark and teased a visual of the bottle on Twitter.

Two years later, the drink was launched at a price of $250. Contained inside a lightning bolt-shaped glass bottle, which could be a reference to the company’s electric cars, the product is only available in certain US states.

Tesla in space

In 2018, Musk did something crazy and completely out of this world! He launched Starman – an astronaut-like dummy – into orbit on a Tesla Roadster (his own personal car) attached to SpaceX’s Heavy Falcon rocket.

This move has been called by many advertising and marketing gurus one of the greatest marketing stunts of all time.

The launch live stream reached over 2.3 million concurrent viewers on YouTube, making it the second most-watched live event on the platform, behind another space-related event: the Felix Baumgartner’s jump from the stratosphere in 2012.

Two years later, in October, it was reported that Starman had crossed paths with Mars for the first time.

Challenge Putin to fight

Of all the things Musk has done, this might be the craziest to date.

The billionaire recently baffled the internet after challenging Russian leader Vladimir Putin to “single combat”, with Ukraine as the stake.

I hereby challenge

Владимир Putin

in single combat The stakes are Україна — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

“Do you accept this fight? he added in Russian, speaking directly to the 69-year-old president’s official English-language Twitter account.

Talk about publicity: the tweet so far has seen 53,600 retweets and 3.9 lakh likes on the social media website.

A pig called Gertrude

One of his other publicity stunts was when he unveiled a pig called Gertrude with a coin-sized computer chip in its brain to demonstrate his ambitious plans to create a working brain-machine interface in 2020. .

His company Neuralink’s ambition is to develop consumer brain-computer interfaces that let you control things with your mind, as well as cure depression, spinal injuries and neurological disorders.

What happened to the pig after that, no one knows, and no one knows where Musk got the technology to create the interface.

The names of his children

When people have children, they come up with names like Sally or John or Peter. However, when Musk had a baby in May 2020 with indie-pop star partner Grimes, they named the infant X Æ A-12 Musk, which was even by their standards.

The couple then announced that they also had a second child, with an equally odd name – Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, Y for short.

