The Rendon, Texas fire spreads to ‘9 buildings’, with propane tanks ablaze and power lines cut as crews battle massive blazes
A MASSIVE fire has spread to nearby buildings as propane tanks were set on fire and power lines in the area went down.
As of 7:35 p.m. local time, at least eight or nine buildings were affected by the fire.
The Rendon Fire Brigade said in a series of updates that the blaze reportedly started from a grass fire near Jessica Lane.
“Live power lines have failed and propane tanks are on fire,” the fire department said in another update tweet.
As of 8:20 p.m., the fire brigade announced that the progress of the fire had slowed down.
Several additional units have arrived on the scene, including personnel from the Fort Worth Fire Department.
No injuries were reported.
It is unclear what could have caused the fire.
The nature of the structures involved has not yet been specified, but initial reports suggest the fire could be near a trailer home.
Video footage from the crime scene shows huge plumes of black smoke rising from the flames.
Bennett Lawson Road has been closed in both directions as crews continue to fight the fire.
The Rendon Fire Department said residents near the blaze called 911 to warn authorities of buildings along Bennett Lawson Road that were “covered by embers”.
Rendon is a census-designated place located approximately 17 miles southeast of Fort Worth.
Don’t let Russia win, warns US NATO chief – POLITICO
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has a message for American Republicans who promise in the election to reduce support for Ukraine: it will only make China stronger.
Stoltenberg pushed his point in a lengthy interview with POLITICO this week, in which the military alliance chief argued for a long-term US presence in Europe and a general increase in defense spending.
“The presence of the United States — but also of Canada — in Europe is essential for the strength and credibility of this transatlantic bond,” Stoltenberg said.
Yet political circles fear that a more reluctant United States is on the horizon. The upcoming U.S. midterm elections could tip control of Congress back to the Republicans, handing power to an ascendant, MAGA-friendly Republican cohort that has been pushing to cut back on U.S. President Joe Biden’s high-profile military aid to Ukraine.
Stoltenberg warned that recent gains on the Kyiv battlefield would not have been possible without the support of NATO allies. And he appealed to the more strident anti-China sentiment running through both major US political parties.
A victorious Russia, he said, would be “bad for all of us in Europe and North America, in all of NATO, because it will send a message to authoritarian leaders – not only Putin but also China – that through the use of brutal military force, they can achieve their goals.
Stoltenberg, however, expressed optimism that the United States would not soon disappear from Europe — or Ukraine. Indeed, a contingent of more establishment Republicans have backed Biden’s repeated demands to send cash and weapons to Ukraine.
“I am confident,” the NATO chief said, “that after the midterm there will still be a clear majority in Congress – in the House and in the Senate – for strong and continued support for the Ukraine.”
Tough decisions ahead
The charged debate is the product of a troubling reality: Russia’s war in Ukraine looks likely to drag on for months as budgets tighten and economies decline.
In Washington, this discussion is intensifying ahead of the elections scheduled for November 8. And a chorus of conservatives is increasingly reluctant to spend huge sums on aid to Ukraine. Since the start of the war, the United States has pledged to provide Ukraine more than $17 billion in security assistance, well beyond what Europe has collectively pledged.
Stoltenberg said he was confident that Washington would continue to help Ukraine “in part because if [Russian President Vladimir] Putin wins in Ukraine, it will be a disaster for Ukrainians.
But he also underscored the connection to China at a time when Beijing is a priority for many US policymakers – including some of the same conservatives raising questions about the volume of aid to Ukraine.
The Biden administration recently described China as “America’s most significant geopolitical challenge” in its national security strategy.
And the document explicitly ranks China above longer-term Russia: “Russia poses an immediate and continuing threat to the regional security order in Europe and is a source of disruption and instability in the world.” scale, but it lacks the capabilities across the China spectrum.
Yet the collision of Russia’s long-running war in Ukraine, US domestic political pressures and the growing focus on Beijing are reigniting a long-running debate about burden-sharing within NATO.
In 2014, NATO allies agreed to “aim to” spend 2% of their economic output on defense by 2024. With that deadline looming – and the recognition that military threats only seem to be increasing – leaders grapple with what comes next. Will they increase the target number? Will they formulate spending targets differently?
“I expect the NATO allies, at the Vilnius summit next year, to make a clear commitment to invest more in defence,” Stoltenberg said while noting that “it’s a bit too early to say” what precise language NATO allies will accept.
NATO allies themselves have taken varying approaches to China, with some still taking a much softer line than Washington.
Stoltenberg acknowledged these discrepancies. But he argued the alliance had made progress in confronting Beijing, pointing to NATO’s decision earlier this summer to explicitly label China a challenge in its long-term strategy document.
It’s “important that NATO allies stick together and deal with the consequences of the rise of China – and we agree on that, and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” he said. he declared.
Yet although the allies have agreed to “cope” with China’s rise, they have not figured out who should foot the bill for these efforts. Some US lawmakers, academics and experts are advocating for Europe to take the lead in handling local security issues so the US can focus more on the Indo-Pacific.
Daniel Hamilton, a US State Department official during the wave of NATO enlargement in the 1990s, calls it “greater European strategic responsibility”. This approach, added Hamilton, now a senior fellow at Johns Hopkins University, would involve European allies providing, within 10 years, “half the forces and capabilities ‘required’ for deterrence and collective defense against Russia”.
European allies, some experts say, are just too comfortable in their dependence on Washington.
“European members of NATO have over-promised and under-delivered for decades,” said Harvard University professor and leading international affairs scholar Stephen Walt. The Europeans, he said, “will not make a sustained effort to rebuild their own defense capabilities if they can count on the United States to rush to their aid at the first sign of trouble.”
Over the next decade, Walt added, “Europe should assume primary responsibility for its own defense as the United States focuses on Asia and transitions from Europe’s ‘first responder’ status. to his “ally of last resort”.
Stoltenberg opposes such a strict division of labor.
Decoupling North America from Europe “is not a good model, because it will reduce the strength, the credibility of the link between North America and Europe”.
He has, however, relied on Europe’s NATO allies – which will include most of the continent west of Russia once Finland and Sweden’s memberships are approved – to continue to increase spending. defense.
“I strongly believe that European allies should do more,” he said, adding that he had “pushed hard” on the subject. “The good news,” he noted, “is that all allies and also European allies have increased and are now investing more.”
However, simple calculations show that Europe is not close to being autonomous in matters of defence.
“The reality is that 80% of NATO defense spending comes from non-EU allies,” Stoltenberg said. The oceanic and multi-continental layout of the alliance “makes it clear that you need a transatlantic link and you need non-European allies to protect Europe”.
“But above all,” Stoltenberg stressed, “it’s about politics – I don’t believe in Europe alone, I don’t believe in North America alone.”
Hartman’s first goal of season is a winner for Wild
OTTAWA, Ontario — Ryan Hartman’s first goal of the season proved to be the winner as the Minnesota Wild beat Ottawa 4-2 Thursday night, snapping the Senators’ four-game win streak.
Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov scored and Frederick Gaudreau added a empty-netter for the Wild, playing the third game of a five-game trip. Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves.
After opening the season with consecutive road losses, Ottawa was looking to close out a five-game homestand with a perfect record. Instead, the Senators went 4-1-0.
Alex DeBrincat and Thomas Chabot scored for the Senators. Anton Forsberg, back in goal after missing the last game with an undisclosed ailment, stopped 36 shots.
Trailing 3-1, Ottawa made the most of a two-man advantage 4:03 into the third period when DeBrincat found a wide-open Chabot for his second goal in as many games.
With just over two minutes remaining in regulation, the Senators went on the power play and pulled Forsberg. That’s when Minnesota sealed it as Gaudreau scored into an empty net.
The Wild dominated the second period, outshooting the Senators 17-8 and carrying much of the play. Hartman netted his first of the season 4:25 into the period for a 3-1 lead.
Fleury made key stops when Ottawa did have chances, including three huge saves late in the period with the Senators on the power play.
DeBrincat opened the scoring 3:47 into the first, beating Fleury glove side. The Wild went on to score twice to finish the period up 2-1.
With Forsberg screened, Zuccarello had a clear lane for his fifth of the season at 7:53. Kaprizov gave the Wild the lead with 1:36 left in the period, tipping Jared Spurgeon’s point shot.
Fleury preserved the lead with a glove save on DeBrincat with 17 seconds remaining in the period.
Notes
The Senators signed forward Mark Kastelic to a two-year contract, which has an average annual value of $835,000. Ottawa goalie Cam Talbot, who is dealing with a rib injury, took shots in practice Thursday, which was encouraging. … Minnesota’s Tyson Jost was a healthy scratch for the first time this season. He has one assist in six games.
Up next
Minnesota: At Detroit on Saturday in the fourth game of a five-game trip.
Ottawa: At Florida on Saturday in the first of a two-game trip.
Quentin Tarantino is not responsible for the use of the N-word in his films
Quentin Tarantino is known for including the N-word in his movie scripts, but actress Pam Grier swears Samuel L. Jackson is actually responsible for the number of times the word is spoken on screen.
Grier, who starred in Tarantino’s 1997 film “Jackie Brown,” recalled Thursday on SirusXM how Jackson chose to add the N-word to many of his lines.
“That was Sam’s acting profession,” Grier told host Bevy Smith. “So, and people brought that up. And Quentin says, ‘I don’t know why they’re doing this. I did not do it. And Sam said, ‘No, I did. I said it.’”
Jackson has starred in several of Tarantino’s directorial efforts. Grier said the actor, in fact, improvised many of the N-words spoken in “Pulp Fiction” and “Jackie Brown.”
“Because her character should say that multiple times,” Grier continued on the radio show. “‘My n—-, my, go now.’ You know, it’s an affection. It’s that lingo. It’s the bustle of the street, your tone.
Grier also clarified that Jackson’s use of the word reflects the character he plays, never the “Django Unchained” star himself.
“Sam didn’t,” Grier said. “[Tarantino] only wrote maybe 10 times in the script, but Sam’s character did it like 50.”
She also fought the idea that Tarantino’s scripts could be perceived as offensive since he is white.
“That’s overthinking it,” Grier reasoned. “It’s too much to think about. … These are people trying to figure out, ‘Is there something wrong with the filmmaker?’ Where they never ask him. And Sam said it in articles, but people don’t read. They don’t read everything. They are too quick to tell.
“Like…to vote right now,” she continued. “’We’re going to stop the crime.’ And explain, you know, people who are dyslexic, who haven’t had an education or a job and they’re hungry and they steal TVs just to eat. This kind of crime? Or the crime for someone who is mentally ill and who sees, hears voices in his head and goes to buy a machine [gun] and kills 20 children.
“This kind of crime? Explain yourself. It’s so easy to say one word and generalize, which deceives everyone of the truth,” Grier concluded.
In 2017, Jackson defended Tarantino against the director’s accusations of racism.
“He [Tarantino] has enough trouble being reviled as a racist for using so many n—- in his scripts, or putting those kind of words in a character’s mouth.
“I always tell people…I don’t understand why they can’t look at his work and realize that every character he gave me is pretty much the smartest character in the movie,” he said. he adds.
Earlier this month, Jackson and his “Pulp Fiction” co-star Uma Thurman reunited backstage at the Broadway revival of August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson.”
Ravens TE Mark Andrews suffers shoulder injury, questionable to return vs. Buccaneers
It took just one half for injuries to pile up for the Ravens in Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tight end Mark Andrews was taken into the locker room after suffering a shoulder injury during the second quarter, while cornerback Marlon Humphrey exited with a hamstring injury near the end of the half. Both were listed as questionable to return, but Humphrey started the second half on defense.
With 11:25 left, Andrews caught a 6-yard pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson before walking off the field in obvious pain. Andrews was evaluated inside the team’s medical tent and then escorted into the locker room by trainers.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection did not practice throughout the week as dealt with a knee injury and was listed as questionable before kickoff.
Andrews’ injury is huge for Baltimore, as he has been Jackson’s go-to target. After Andrews set single-season franchise records in receptions (107) and receiving yards (1,361) in 2021, he has totaled a team-leading 488 receiving yards and five touchdowns through eight games this season.
Depending on the status of Andrews, Jackson will have to lean on wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who has been dealing with a foot injury, and rookie tight end and preseason standout Isaiah Likely. Bateman was limited in the first half Thursday, playing just 10 of the Ravens’ first 26 snaps while sitting on the sideline during their fourth drive of the evening.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who has had his snap counts limited in his return from an ankle injury, was also on the sideline for the Ravens’ last two drives of the first half.
Humphrey and fellow cornerback Marcus Peters (quad) were listed as questionable to play Thursday, but both participated fully in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday and suited up.
Cornerback Daryl Worley, who plays mostly on special teams, also exited the game near the end of the first half. The Ravens trailed the Buccaneers, 10-3, at halftime.
This story will be updated.
Mississippi government to push for complete elimination of income tax
JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has vowed to push for a complete elimination of state income tax in the 2023 legislative session. The move would make Mississippi the 10th tax-free state on income.
Addressing a crowd of business leaders Thursday at an event hosted by the state Chamber of Commerce, Reeves touted “the biggest tax cut in Mississippi history during the session of 2022” and said he wanted to go even further.
“Last session, the fiscal and financial environment was right to do exactly that, but unfortunately the political environment was not,” Reeves said. “This session, I hope that’s not the case.”
Mississippi’s Republican-controlled legislature passed legislation in 2022 that will eliminate the state’s 4% tax bracket beginning in 2023. Over the next three years, the 5% bracket will be reduced to 4% .
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, nine states have no income tax and one, New Hampshire, only taxes interest and dividends. Washington state passed a capital gains tax for high earners in 2021 that is facing a legal challenge.
Proponents of the Mississippi tax cut in 2022 said it would spur economic growth and attract new residents to Mississippi. Opponents said the income tax cut would mean less money for schools, health care, roads and other services, which would particularly hurt poor and working-class Mississippi residents.
SEE ALSO: Mortgage Rates Rise, Inflation Expectations Lower Despite Third Quarter Growth
Mississippi’s income tax accounts for 34% of state revenue. Lawmakers said the tax cut would reduce state revenue by $185 million in the first year. By the last year, the figure would be $525 million.
Reeves said tax incentives have been supplanted by labor concerns for companies deciding where to locate. “It’s all about whether I can hire enough people to bring my product to market,” he said.
Mississippi’s population has shrunk over the past decade, even as other Sun Belt states are teeming with new residents. The tax cut proposals are a direct effort to compete with states that do not tax income, including Texas, Florida and Tennessee.
“You don’t have to be a geographer to look at a map and recognize that we have Texas to the west, Florida to the east, and Tennessee to the north,” Reeves said. “These three states have no income tax, and therefore these three states have a competitive advantage when we recruit both business and individual talent.”
Democratic state senator Hob Bryan said the idea of people choosing where to live based on tax policy is “laughable on the face of it.”
“Do I need to repeat it? It’s laughable on the face of it,” Bryan told The Associated Press on Thursday.
“The legislation passed last year was the most disastrous legislation we’ve passed in my 40 years (in parliament),” Bryan said. “The State of Mississippi desperately needs water, sewers and roads. We cannot give away a third of state revenue and have enough money to provide basic services.
Many business interests have not taken a strong stance on the elimination of income tax in Mississippi. In a 2022 report detailing the concerns of state business leaders, the Mississippi Economic Council wrote that “Mississippi’s tax environment was not highly publicized or ever meaningfully discussed as a priority.”
Bryan said the biggest factor preventing capital from flowing into Mississippi is “hospitals across the state on the verge of closing.”
“People aren’t going to move to a place where there’s no health care,” Bryan said.
The 2023 legislative session begins in January.
Michael Goldberg is a member of the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places reporters in local newsrooms to report on underreported issues. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/mikergoldberg.
AP sources: Elon Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives
Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and ousted the CEO, chief financial officer and the company’s general counsel, two people familiar with the deal said Thursday night.
The people wouldn’t say if all the paperwork for the deal, originally valued at $44 billion, had been signed or if the deal has closed. But they said Musk is in charge of the social media platform and has fired CEO Parag Agrawal and the other executives. Neither person wanted to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the personnel moves.
The departures come just hours before a deadline set by a Delaware judge to finalize the deal on Friday. She threatened to schedule a trial if no agreement was reached.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
Elon Musk attempted to soothe leery Twitter advertisers Thursday, a day before a deadline to close out on his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform, saying that he is buying the platform to help humanity and doesn’t want it to become a “free-for-all hellscape.”
The message appears aimed at addressing concerns among advertisers — Twitter’s chief source of revenue — that Musk’s plans to promote free speech by cutting back on moderating content will open the floodgates to more online toxicity and drive away users.
“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” Musk wrote in an uncharacteristically long message for the Tesla CEO, who typically projects his thoughts in one-line tweets.
He continued: “There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society.”
Musk has previously expressed distaste for advertising and Twitter’s dependence on it, suggesting more emphasis on other business models such as paid subscriptions that won’t allow big corporations to dictate policy on how social media operates. But on Thursday, he assured advertisers he wants Twitter to be “the most respected advertising platform in the world.”
The note is a shift from Musk’s position that Twitter is unfairly infringing on free speech rights by blocking misinformation or graphic content, said Pinar Yildirim, associate professor of marketing at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.
But it’s also a realization that having no content moderation is bad for business, putting Twitter at risk of losing advertisers and subscribers, she said.
“You do not want a place where consumers just simply are bombarded with things they do not want to hear about, and the platform takes no responsibility,” Yildirim said.
Musk said Twitter should be “warm and welcoming to all” and enable users to choose the experience they want to have.
“I didn’t do it to make money,” he said of the pending acquisition. “I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love. And I do so with humility, recognizing that failure in pursuing this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility.”
Friday’s deadline to close the deal was ordered by the Delaware Chancery Court in early October. It is the latest step in a battle that began in April with Musk signing a deal to acquire Twitter, then tried to back out of it, leading Twitter to sue the Tesla CEO to force him to go through with the acquisition. If the two sides don’t meet Friday’s deadline, the next step could be a November trial that could lead to a judge forcing Musk to complete the deal.
But Musk has been signaling that the deal is going through. He strolled into the company’s San Francisco headquarters Wednesday carrying a porcelain sink, changed his Twitter profile to “Chief Twit,” and tweeted “Entering Twitter HQ — let that sink in!”
And overnight the New York Stock Exchange notified investors that it will suspend trading in shares of Twitter before the opening bell Friday in anticipation of the company going private under Musk.
Musk is expected to speak to Twitter employees directly Friday if the deal is finalized, according to an internal memo cited in several media outlets. Despite internal confusion and low morale tied to fears of layoffs or a dismantling of the company’s culture and operations, Twitter leaders this week have at least outwardly welcomed Musk’s arrival and messaging.
Top sales executive Sarah Personette, the company’s chief customer officer, said she had a “great discussion” with Musk on Wednesday and appeared to endorse his Thursday message to advertisers.
“Our continued commitment to brand safety for advertisers remains unchanged,” Personette tweeted Thursday. “Looking forward to the future!”
Musk’s apparent enthusiasm about visiting Twitter headquarters this week stood in sharp contrast to one of his earlier suggestions: The building should be turned into a homeless shelter because so few employees actually worked there.
The Washington Post reported last week that Musk told prospective investors that he plans to cut three quarters of Twitter’s 7,500 workers when he becomes owner of the company. The newspaper cited documents and unnamed sources familiar with the deliberation.
Musk has spent months deriding Twitter’s “spam bots” and making sometimes contradictory pronouncements about Twitter’s problems and how to fix them. But he has shared few concrete details about his plans for the social media platform.
Thursday’s note to advertisers shows a newfound emphasis on advertising revenue, especially a need for Twitter to provide more “relevant ads” — which typically means targeted ads that rely on collecting and analyzing users’ personal information.
Yildirim said that, unlike Facebook, Twitter has not been good at targeting advertising to what users want to see. Musk’s message suggests he wants to fix that, she said.
Insider Intelligence principal analyst Jasmine Enberg said Musk has good reason to avoid a massive shakeup of Twitter’s ad business because Twitter’s revenues have taken a beating from the weakening economy, months of uncertainty surrounding Musk’s proposed takeover, changing consumer behaviors and the fact that “there’s no other revenue source waiting in the wings.”
“Even slightly loosening content moderation on the platform is sure to spook advertisers, many of whom already find Twitter’s brand safety tools to be lacking compared with other social platforms,” Enberg said.
