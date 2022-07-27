Connect with us

Blockchain

Two Prominent ETH Whales Bought 533.93 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB)

3 months ago

Altcoin News
  • The Whale bought 199.99B SHIB for $2,075,999 ($2.07M) in the initial transaction.
  • Shiba Inu has the largest holding among the top 2000 ETH whales.

“Gimli” and “BlueWhale0159,” the two significant ETH Whales, have amassed 533.99B SHIB in the last 24 hours, totaling $5,624,279 ($5.62M). For the 248th-biggest Ethereum hoarder known as “Gimli,” the WhaleStats page just stated that they’ve acquired an astounding number of 386.99B SHIB worth a total of $4.06 million ($4.06 million). The Whale bought 199.99B SHIB for $2,075,999 ($2.07M) in the initial transaction.

Rising Demand For SHIB

For its second transaction, the Whale bought 187B SHIB valued at $1,991,550 ($1.99M) after a few hours. WhaleStats reports that the 373rd largest ETH Whale, “BlueWhale0159,” made a huge transaction totaling $1,556,730 ($1.55M) in one massive transaction.

Shiba Inu was also one of the top 10 most recently bought tokens among the 100 largest ETH whales after this significant accumulation. According to WhaleStats statistics, Shiba Inu has the greatest holding among the top 2000 ETH whales, with $633,980,343 ($633.98M) in tokens.

The Shiba Inu foundation’s launch of a crypto card is presently the major fuel for the 200 percent burn rate surge, which has prompted the burning of 144 million SHIB tokens in the previous 24 hours. Its. According to the Shiba Inu-related coin-burning website, the market observed a 65 percent rise in the rate of coins burned. The SHIB Burn Twitter account previously announced that the SHIB Burn Visa Card would be released on July 25, which will burn tokens whenever a user makes a payment.

According to CMC, the Shiba Inu price today is $0.000011 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $313,409,352 USD. Shiba Inu is up 1.77% in the last 24 hours.

Blockchain

NFT Marketplace LooksRare Makes Creator Royalties Optional

12 mins ago

October 28, 2022

Nft Custody Services Now Offered By Swiss Seba Bank
NFT News
  • Solana NFT marketplace Magic Eden took a similar tack earlier this month.
  • LooksRare also said that it will allocate 25% of its protocol fee to authors.

With today’s announcement, Ethereum NFT marketplace LooksRare has joined the growing trend of NFT marketplaces abandoning enforcement of creator royalties by no longer requiring traders to pay these fees on transactions.

In a recent blog post, LooksRare said that it would “no longer support creator royalties by default” when traders sell NFTs, but rather provide purchasers the opportunity to “opt-in to pay optional royalties.” Solana NFT marketplace Magic Eden took a similar tack earlier this month when it revealed that artist royalties will be discretionary on the platform.

NFT Bear Market

However, LooksRare also said that it will allocate 25% of its protocol fee (the cost it charges buyers to transact their NFTs) to authors. Since LooksRare takes a 2% cut of the selling price overall, this implies that artists will now get 0.5% of the sale price instead of the standard 5% that would have gone to them as royalties.

Many NFT developers want to have a small percentage of any secondary sale—typically between 5 and 10 percent of the price—remitted to them automatically by the marketplace in which the NFT was first sold. However, certain markets have taken advantage of the fact that these royalties are not entirely enforced on-chain using existing NFT standards in order to entice traders.

Due to the continuing crypto and NFT bear market, Ethereum marketplaces like Sudoswap and X2Y2 have either abolished or made creator royalties optional in recent months. More so on Solana, where Magic Eden, with a 90% share of the Solana network’s market, succumbed and did the same after seeing others do it. 

Blockchain

Marketplace For Buying Telegram Handles Now Live

28 mins ago

October 28, 2022

Telegram Proposes Auctioning Reserved Addresses As Nfts
