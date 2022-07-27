Two Prominent Eth Whales Bought 533.93 Billion Shiba Inu (Shib)

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AP #BITF—BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”) today announced that its subsidiary, Alliance Cloud Services, LLC (“Alliance Cloud Services”), plans to launch enterprise data center services at its Michigan data center. Alliance Cloud Services has developed a diversified site, including commercial real estate for office, warehouse and distribution, a high-density computing data center focused on Bitcoin mining, and the announced enterprise data center with plans to offer hosting and colocation services for third parties.

Alliance Cloud Services owns and operates a 617,000 square foot facility located in Michigan. The site was purchased in January 2021 and consists of a 100,000 square foot data center and 517,000 square feet of improved space occupied by commercial real estate tenants. The site currently has access to approximately 28 megawatts of power and multiple telecommunications carriers with physically separate fiber entrances and geographically diverse routes. The high-density portion of the site began operations in September 2021 and is anticipated to reach full capacity by the end of November 2022. The enterprise data center component is nearing completion and will soon be ready to serve prospective customers interested in hosting and colocation services.

Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Company’s Executive Chairman, stated, “We believe the capabilities of our Michigan data center are in high demand and we are focused on adding enterprise data center customers in the near future, further expanding revenue provided by this facility.”

