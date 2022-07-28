Ehson Aminzoda seemed to follow the path of many Central Asian immigrants to Russia – initially working as a bricklayer after arriving in Moscow earlier this year and then at a local restaurant, saving up her modest earnings in hopes of returning to her native Tajikistan to get married. On October 10, he left to meet friends, and was seen leaving Lyublino metro station in southeast Moscow. Then he disappeared.
2 found dead after house explodes in Hopkins, authorities say
Two people were killed Wednesday morning when an explosion and fire demolished a Hopkins home, authorities said.
Hopkins Fire Chief Dale Specken said it was a “pretty violent explosion” that shook many other homes in the neighborhood.
The cause of the blast has not been determined. Specken said crews found no gas leaks on the exterior of the home in the 200 block of 21st Avenue North.
Two bodies were recovered from the debris, a Hopkins police spokeswoman said. They have not been identified. Police said two elderly people lived in the home.
Scott Waryan, who lives two houses from where the explosion occurred, said he first thought that his own house had been hit by lightning. He said his neighbor’s home “was up in flames” within 5 minutes.
As Brazil cracks down on fake news, Bolsonaro’s new move is straight out of Trump’s playbook
CNN
—
After Donald Trump’s failed 2020 re-election bid, some supporters claimed the media and social media had been unfair to the former president – a narrative that continues to resonate among his base today .
Similar claims now echo thousands of miles south in Brazil, where right-wing populist President Jair Bolsonaro’s allies claimed he was a ‘victim’ even before the October 30 ballot for the presidency began – offering a glimpse of how Bolsonaro could challenge a possible victory for his rival, former president Luis Inácio Lula da Silva.
“Bolsonaro is the victim of the greatest electoral fraud ever,” Bolsonaro’s son, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, tweeted on Wednesday.
Right-wing Senator Lasier Martins meanwhile called for the election to be postponed – a chilling suggestion in a country that still bears the scars of military dictatorship.
Both were reacting to a decision by Brazil’s electoral authority on Wednesday to dismiss a complaint that Bolsonaro’s ads had received less airtime than those of Lula da Silva, in an alleged violation of campaign laws.
Late Wednesday night, Bolsonaro called a last-minute press conference in Brasilia where he made the same allegations of airtime violations, and vowed to appeal the decision.
“Tens of thousands of ads for the other side, and for our side we haven’t seen, on the radio we’ve seen almost none,” he said.
“We know it’s at the last minute, the elections are approaching (…) but that’s why the urgency and why we are appealing,” Bolsonaro added, perhaps aware of the optics of desperation.
Alexandre de Moraes, chief justice of the Supreme Electoral Court, defended the ruling, saying it is not the role of the court to monitor political ad placements – and even called for an investigation into Bolsonaro’s campaign to allegedly attempting to muddy the waters of the election by submitting a baseless complaint so close to election day.
Brazilian authorities have aggressively stepped up a crackdown on disinformation ahead of Sunday’s runoff between the two political titans – a move that has drawn overbroad criticism.
Brazil’s Supreme Electoral Court saw complaints of online false information increase by 1,600% during the 2020 election. Bolsonaro and da Silva both filed complaints about their opponents’ attack ads during this electoral cycle. The ads linked Bolsonaro to cannibalism and pedophilia, and da Silva to satanic cults and organized crime.
To deal with the avalanche, Brazil’s Supreme Court issued a ruling on Tuesday that allows its electoral authority to order the removal of specific posts and videos containing false information within an hour of their publication.
On Friday, with the new ruling already in effect, Moraes ordered the removal of 135 posts deemed disinformation and the closure of two Telegram channels that carried messages of political violence, CNN Brasil reported.
But Bolsonaro’s supporters argue that the crackdown itself constitutes unfair interference – and that if his campaign was allowed to continue to speak freely, it would win the election.
His opponents fear a similar argument will be taken up by Bolsonaro himself after Election Day; if he loses, he could focus his anger on the claim that election officials “blocked” him from spreading information.
Bolsonaro pledged Friday to respect the election result, saying after a televised debate with Lula da Silva that “that’s democracy, whoever has the most votes wins.”
Even so, it did little to reassure his detractors.
Whether the right-wing incumbent wins or loses the election, a Trump-like strategy could still prevail; by the end of this electoral cycle, Bolsonaro will have introduced into Brazilian democracy the idea that democratic institutions – even those established to protect the fairness of elections – are not to be trusted.
If today’s rhetoric in America, two years after the 2020 election, is any indication, Brazil should be bracing for deeper division for some time to come.
Community leaders and neighbors come together to fight violence in Hamilton
Leaders, pastors and community members are mobilizing to create change in Hamilton.

It comes after two people were killed and two others injured, including a toddler, in a shooting on Tuesday night.

"We want the community to understand that we're taking a stand. We're going to do everything we can and you can't do it just by saying stop," Pastor Victor L. Davis said.

On Tuesday, a 22-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were shot and killed. Two others survived, including a 3-year-old girl who was hit by bullet fragments while outside with her mother.

"Someone said something about water. I don't know about water, but I know something is different," Bishop Greg Andrews said.

Through partnerships, presence and programs, these groups are joining forces to help curb growing violence. On Thursday, various members of Hamilton gathered in Bailey Square to bring about change.

"It's going to be a process and we need those who are truly concerned to help join us in the process," Pastor Andrew Smith said.

Messages like "love rather than hate" and "peace in our city" struck a chord with many of those attending Thursday's vigil.

"We are all victims because these are all our communities. Whether you live directly in the community, outside the community, it affects all of us," Davis said. "It's almost impossible in this community to talk to a family that hasn't had someone affected by the violence."

Although there is a lot of work to be done, these various members of Hamilton believe this is a step in the right direction.

"We can't worry about who's not there. As long as we're consistent in what we're doing and have to keep it in front of everyone. Let it affect everyone," Davis said.
Leaders, pastors and community members are mobilizing to create change in Hamilton.
It comes after two people were killed and two others injured, including a toddler, in a shooting on Tuesday night.
“We want the community to understand that we’re taking a stand. We’re going to do everything we can and you can’t do it just by saying stop,” Pastor Victor L. Davis said.
On Tuesday, a 22-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were shot and killed. Two others survived, including a 3-year-old girl who was hit by bullet shrapnel while outside with her mother.
“Someone said something about the water. I don’t know about the water, but I know something is different,” Bishop Greg Andrews said.
Through partnerships, presence and programs, these groups are joining forces to help curb growing violence. On Thursday, various members of Hamilton gathered in Bailey Square to bring about change.
“It’s going to be a process and we need those who are truly concerned to help join us in the process,” Pastor Andrew Smith said.
Messages like “love rather than hate” and “peace in our city” struck a chord with many of those attending Thursday’s vigil.
“We are all victims because these are all our communities. Whether you live directly in the community, outside the community, it affects all of us,” Davis said. “It’s almost impossible in this community to talk to a family that hasn’t had someone affected by the violence.”
Although there is a lot of work to be done, these various members of Hamilton believe this is a step in the right direction.
“We can’t worry about who’s not there. As long as we’re consistent in what we’re doing and have to keep it in front of everyone. Let it affect everyone,” Davis said.
‘Nothing has been easy in my career’ – Arnold Allen expects a tough road to become Britain’s third UFC champion after legendary victories over Michael Bisping and Leon Edwards
Featherweight contender Arnold Allen is believed by many to be the next fighter from British shores to hold UFC gold.
The 28-year-old put together an impressive eight-fight winning streak to secure the biggest fight of his career against perennial contender Calvin Kattar who he faces at UFC Vegas 63 on Saturday night.
A win could put him next in line for a shot at longtime champion Alexander Volkanovski who recently flirted with the idea of upping his weight to fight for the lightweight title won by Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. .
With the 145-pound title picture currently uncertain, ‘Almighty’ predicts he will have to overcome a few more hurdles after Kattar to become Britain’s third UFC champion.
“It will probably be a long and difficult road. Nothing has been easy in my career. I had to be patient and wait for everything,” Allen told talkSPORT.
Leon Edwards recently became the second British fighter to win MMA’s first world title after viciously knocking out Kamaru Usman in August at UFC 278.
Prior to that, fighting legend Michael Bisping was Britain’s only UFC champion after claiming the title in 2016 with a first-round knockout victory over Luke Rockhold.
“The Count” went on to defend the belt against Dan Henderson before handing it over to Georges St-Pierre and retiring in 2018 for a life in the UFC commentary booth.
bored
Askren rips inactive McGregor after Makhachev call, Twitter spit and gym invite
MOUNTAIN PEAK
Kattar vs Allen LIVE: UK start time, undercard and how to follow Ipswich’s ‘Almighty’
test
Hasbulla practices ring walking after signing UFC deal amid Conor McGregor feud
customer
Conor McGregor hits back at UFC rival who says Irishman will never win again
heavy weights
Conor McGregor jokes he’s the same weight as Francis Ngannou after gaining weight
light work
Conor McGregor teases UFC return for ‘millions and millions of dollars’
Lately a new wave of British UFC fighters have come to the fore after two epic events at London’s O2 Arena earlier this year, but Allen is way ahead of them when it comes to being a real contender for the title.
For now, he is only focused on getting Kattar who he believes will bring out the best in him due to their mutual love of punching.
“He’s really good. I watched a lot of his fights, followed his career and all that. That’s why I asked for it after the [Dan] Hooker just fights because I like the match-up,” Allen added.
“Two predominantly boxers make for an exciting fight. He’s someone who doesn’t try to put me down and will probably bring out the best in me.
“The way you saw him with Hooker, the style he fought with forced me to put out my best game. I think all the things he does will bring out my best, that’s why I wanted the fight.
Falcons outlast Tanks in 38-0 playoff win
CHILLICOTHE — With a strong will to open the game, Clinton-Massie flexed her postseason muscle on Friday night in a 38-0 win over No. 4 Unioto in the first round of the Division IV playoffs Region 16.
Clinton-Massie (6-5) advances to the second round to play No. 5 Urbana (9-2) at 7 p.m. Friday. Urbana beat Graham 42-35 in the first round.
The Falcons won the toss and took the ball to start the game. What followed was classic triangle football. With Keegan Lamb back in the lineup at quarterback, Massie embarked on a 12-play, 73-yard opener that chewed 6:40 off the clock.
Logan Chesser danced to the end zone as Massie took a 7-0 lead after Ean McGuinness’ extra kick.
Ultimately, those were all the points the Falcons would need to post the playoff shutout.
“That first practice was really big,” Massie head coach Dan McSurley said. “I think it cost them a lot.”
After the defense stopped the Tanks on the next drive, the offense continued on a 10-play, 75-yard drive with Gavan Hunter slashing his way to the dirt at 8:42 of the second period. Ball game.
Chesser added a 60-yard canter for another score after a defensive effort that included a 21-yard sack and an interception by Brighton Rodman.
“Our defense has really strengthened,” McSurley said. “They have really good talented players.”
With Hunter and Brody Clutter posting touchdowns in the second half and the defense offering a Miles Theetge interception and a Hunter Monds interception to close it out, the Falcons won their seventh straight postseason game.
“Right now we’re playing with house money,” McSurley said. “It’s fun. It was a great atmosphere. There’s no pressure on this team and we’ll just go out and have fun.
SUMMARY
October 28, 2022
@Unioto High School
Clinton-Massie 38, Unioto 0
RATING
CM^7^17^7^7^^38
U^0^0^0^0^^0
first quarter
MC: Logan Chesser 7-yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 5:27
second quarter
CM: Gavan Hunter 6-yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 8:42
CM: Logan Chesser’s 60m run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 5:39
CM: Ean McGuinness 28 yards field goal, 0:26
Third quarter
CM: Gavan Hunter 1 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 8:12
Fourth trimester
CM: Brody Clutter 2-yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 6:49
STATISTICS
Passing: CM (0-3) Keegan Lamb 0-3; U (10-25-3, 110 yards) Newton Hoops 10-25-3, 110 yards
Rushing: CM (46-343) Brody Clutter 12-60 Logan Chesser 15-169 Gavan Hunter 16-83 Gabe McDowell 2-13 Keegan Lamb 1-19; U (27-128) Matt Griffin 8-59 Cody Tuttle 6-35 Corbin Demint 7-25 Holden Neukircher 1-22 Casey Dray 2-15 Conner Dollison 2-3 Newton Hoops 2-(-24)
Receive: CM(0); U (10-110) Maddox Fox 3-36 Blake Hoops 2-30 Conner Dollison 2-18 Casey Dray 1-11 Corbin Demint 1-7 Cody Tuttle 1-6
Tackles: CM Gavan Hunter 12 Elijah Groh 5 Brighton Rodman 5 (o.5 for loss) Tristen Trampler 4 Brandon Updike 4 (o.5 for loss) Nolan Phipps 4 Brodie Green 4 (o.5 for loss) Gabe McDowell 3 Cooper Carmacak 3 (1 for loss) Peyton Brewer 3 Eli Muterspaw 3 Ty Clutter 3 (o.5 for loss) Jack Elkins 2 Miles Theetge 2 Hunter Monds 2 Owen Trick 1 Logan Chesser 1 Adam Frisch 1 Brady Russell 1 Marshall Hunter 1
Interceptions: Brighton Rodman 1 Miles Theetge 1 Hunter Monds 1
Photo by Mark Huber
Photo by Mark Huber
Contact Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email or on Twitter @wnjsports
JT Realmuto’s 10th HR crowns Phillies comeback victory in World Series opener
By Kristie Rieken AP Sports Editor
HOUSTON — JT Realmuto homered in the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies, saved by a slippery catch from right fielder Nick Castellanos, rallied the Houston Astros 6-5 on Friday night in Game 1 of the World Series. .
Trailing 5-0 early to Astros ace Justin Verlander, the Phillies became the first team in 20 years to overcome a five-point deficit to win a World Series game.
They can thank Castellanos for having this chance. Known far more for his bat than his glove, he rushed to grab Jeremy Peña’s blooper with two outs in the ninth inning and a runner in the second.
Realmuto, who scored an even two-run brace in the fifth against Verlander, completed the comeback when he led in the 10th by sending a Luis García fastball into the right field seats.
Kyle Tucker homered twice for the Astros, who were 7-0 in the playoffs.
Houston had a chance in the 10th when Alex Bregman doubled with one out. After Yuli Gurriel walked two out, David Robertson rebounded on a wild pitch that put the runners up for second and third.
Pinched hitter Aledmys Díaz was then hit by a 2 and 0 pitch from David Robertson – but plate umpire James Hoye ruled Díaz had hunched over the field and not allowed him to go first for load the goals.
Díaz failed on a 3 and 1 pitch to end it.
The last team to take a 5-0 World Series lead was the 2002 San Francisco Giants, who wasted their chance in Game 6 to close out the Angels and win the title under Dusty Baker.
Baker saw it happen again this time as Astros manager, by the same final score of 6-5.
The Astros, who have 106 wins, hadn’t lost to anyone since Philadelphia beat them Oct. 3 to clinch a wildcard berth as the third-place team.
Houston took a big lead thanks in large part to Tucker’s two homers. But the Phillies surged as Verlander struggled again in the World Series.
Perfect as he took a 5-0 lead in the fourth, he came out after the fifth with the score at 5-all. That left him 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight career World Series starts — nowhere near the line for a pitcher who is set to earn his third Cy Young Award soon.
The Astros fell 0-5 in early World Series games and dropped their first game this postseason after sweeping the American League Division Series and AL Championship Series.
Seranthony Domínguez threw a scoreless ninth to claim the win when Castellanos made another stellar catch in the ninth inning this postseason, this one definitely a game-saver.
With Jose Altuve at second base after his two single and stolen bases, Peña hit a ball that went off the bat at 68 mph and only traveled about 200 feet. Castellanos ran a long way, then with a lunge made the end-of-round hold while sliding to the floor.
In Game 1 of the NLDS against Atlanta, Castellanos made three runs and helped retain the lead with a somewhat similar hold in the ninth of that 7-6 victory.
In the World Series for the fourth time in six years — and after losing to Atlanta in six games last year — these Astros are looking to give Baker his first managerial title and secure their second championship after winning him. won in 2017, a title marred by a placard theft scandal.
The surprising Phillies, who have two championships, are participating in the World Series for the first time since 2009. They rebounded from a 21-29 start that led manager Joe Girardi to fire with a 66-46 finish to reach the playoffs.
They won their eighth pennant by eliminating the San Diego Padres in five games in the NLCS under the management of Rob Thomson.
Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler takes on Framber Valdez when the best-of-seven series continues Saturday night.
PETTIS BACK COACHING THIRD FOR ASTROS
Gary Pettis was back as the Houston Astros’ third base coach in Game 1 after missing the entire ALCS due to illness.
Baker said before Friday night’s game that Pettis was doing fine and had been cleared by the team doctor to return to the field.
“I didn’t think he was going to be, but he wants to be here,” Baker said. “He’s done everything necessary to clear the health protocols, and so he’s doing great.”
Omar Lopez returned to practice from first base after moving to third to replace Pettis. Quality control coach Dan Firova coached first base while Pettis was out.
Pettis, a former Angels center back, has also been the club’s outfield and core coach since joining the Astros before the 2015 season.
The Astros did not elaborate on the nature of the illness that kept Pettis out of the ALCS.
Pettis was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in September 2020 and was absent from the team until July 2021 while undergoing treatment for blood cancer.
NO REPEAT
While the Astros are in the World Series for the second straight season and the fourth time in six years, there will be no repeat champion for the 22nd straight season.
The Atlanta Braves beat Houston in six games in last year’s World Series, winning the title at Minute Maid Park.
Atlanta’s pursuit of a second straight championship ended in the best of five National League Division series, when they were eliminated in four games by the underdog Phillies.
The New York Yankees were the last team to win back-to-back World Series, with three straight titles from 1998-2000.
NO WEAPONS AT BALLPARK
The City of Houston tweeted a reminder to fans heading to Game 1: Leave your guns at home.
People can qualify under Texas law to carry a handgun in a public place without a license, but there are still situations where it’s not allowed.
In a tweet on the city’s official account, a Houston police sergeant welcomes everyone to town for the World Series by reminding that guns are not allowed at Minute Maid Park.
The post encouraged fans to leave their guns at home or in their hotel room, and also said that having a car safe was great. But he also said 3,700 firearms were stolen from cars in Houston last year.
LYRICS OF SINGER FLUBS ANTHEM
Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton lost track of the lyrics during “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of Friday night’s World Series opener between Houston and Philadelphia.
With players and staff lined up on the pitch for the traditional pre-match ceremony and a giant American flag unfurled on the outfield, the Black Pumas’ group leader skidded down the second line. He sang, “What we so proudly hailed at the last trickle of twilight” instead of “shining”.
It continued correctly with: “Whose broad stripes and shining stars through perilous combat.” But then, instead of “O’er the ramparts we watch’d was so gallantly streaming?” he returned to “What We So Proudly Greeted at Last Twilight” before again singing “streaming” instead of “shining.”
Burton then picked up correctly with “And the red burst of the rocket, the bomb bursting through the air” and finished without incident.
Burton performed at last year’s televised concert for President Joe Biden’s inauguration.
THESE FIGHTERS! #World Events pic.twitter.com/tBnyeldpbU
—MLB (@MLB) October 29, 2022
Nick Castellanos with a saving take! 😱 #World Events
(MLB x @T-Mobile) pic.twitter.com/sAIzqHOSwi
—MLB (@MLB) October 29, 2022
JT Realmuto chats with Tom Verducci after his big 3 RBI match for the @Philliesincluding go ahead HR as extras! #Red October pic.twitter.com/Jo1ioSoxp4
– FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2022
“We’re down 5, we faced adversity and we did what we always do: we just found a way to pass the baton and move something forward.”
Nick Castellanos joined @Ken_Rosenthal after the @Phillies comeback victory in the #World Events pic.twitter.com/fh41Dly5dV
– FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2022
SEE YOU!
First round of #World Events is a circuit of K Tuck!
📺: FOX and the FOX Sports app pic.twitter.com/dctbMh6N4G
– FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2022
GO KING TUCK!! 2ND HOMER OF THE MATCH!
HOUSTON ROCKS!
📺: FOX and the FOX Sports app pic.twitter.com/owcqzdSl3C
– FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2022
An AWESOME Nick Castellanos track to get the @Phillies on the board!
📺: FOX and the FOX Sports app pic.twitter.com/rSjZ7aHVd7
– FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2022
DON’T GO ANYWHERE PEOPLE! We have a game.
Alec Bohm brings in 2 and the Phillies have a 2 out rally!
📺: FOX and the FOX Sports app pic.twitter.com/EUUEDNVzwu
– FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2022
And just like that… TIE GAME! 😱
5-0 is now 5-5 #World Events Game 1! pic.twitter.com/wnC2igDdTP
– FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2022
Mass shooting in Belgorod reveals Russia’s forced mobilization of migrants
Five days later, according to Russian authorities, Aminzoda, 24, was in Belgorod, just 24 miles from the Ukrainian border, where he and another man, Mehrob Rakhmonov, 23, allegedly opened fire on a military training base, killing 11 people and injuring 15 others.
The Russian Defense Ministry said the shooting took place during a training session for a group of volunteers “who wanted to participate in the military operation in Ukraine”. Russian authorities quickly labeled the incident a terrorist attack, deliberately highlighting the nationality of the alleged shooters, who were Tajiks.
Officially, little has been released about the shooting, which has been overshadowed by the continued death and destruction of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
But rights activists and relatives of the alleged shooters believe they were forcibly recruited. They said the mere presence of the two Tajik men at the Belgorod base indicates widespread abuse against migrant workers in Russia and long-simmering ethnic tensions, which have worsened following the chaotic and much criticized military mobilization. of Russian President Vladimir Putin. .
While many men of fighting age have fled Russia to avoid being sent to fight in Ukraine – creating a new reverse migration of Russians to Central Asian countries, including Tajikistan – some migrants in Russia have been drawn in the ranks of the Russian army despite their no obligation to serve.
Some appear to have volunteered to fight, potentially enticed to enlist by a new law offering a “fast track” to Russian citizenship for foreigners who sign a one-year military contract.
In other cases, advocates say, men seeking help from Russia’s Federal Migration Service were tricked into signing military papers, while other migrants were caught up in the botched mobilization campaign. and illegally issued draft orders despite not being Russian citizens.
It is unclear how Aminzoda ended up in Belgorod, which is a major staging ground for the war in Ukraine. Relatives said they had no idea.
“How he ended up in Belgorod, we don’t know,” Firuz Aminzoda, a brother of the suspected gunman, told Radio Ozodi, the Tajik service of RFE/RL. “My brother was not a terrorist and he had no such thoughts. He [was] an ordinary immigrant who wanted to work and build his life. He pointed out that Ehson Aminzoda was not a Russian citizen and therefore not eligible for mobilization.
Ksenia Sobchak, Russian star linked to Putin, fled with an Israeli passport
The suspected Belgorod shooters vanished around the same time authorities in Moscow began raiding offices and hostels, and nabbing men off the streets in what seemed like a mad push to reach the mobilization targets. (On Friday, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu declared it over).
Shortly before Putin issued his mobilization decree on September 21, the Russian military opened a recruiting office in Moscow’s main migrant service center. Since the center opened, lawyers and activists say they have been inundated with calls for help from migrants who say they were detained, coerced or tricked into enlisting in the military.
Videos on Ukrainian social media also appear to show Russian prisoners of war who claim to be Central Asian workers and were sent into combat because they did not have their papers in order.
Valentina Chupik, director of Tong Jahoni, a nonprofit that helps Central Asian migrants in Russia, said she received at least 70 requests for help from migrants, with some saying they were beaten and tortured.
According to Chupik, who is based in Yerevan, Armenia, after being deported from Russia, a man from Kazakhstan was loaded into a van, where police beat him, shocked his genitals and forced him to sign a draft order.
The Washington Post could not independently verify Chupik’s account. The alleged victim fled to Kazakhstan and could not be reached.
But other Central Asian migrants living in Russia have said in interviews that they were detained by police and forced to enlist. They spoke on condition of anonymity due to security risks.
A 35-year-old food delivery man from Uzbekistan who has lived in Russia for 15 years, said when he went to the migrant center, officials marked his passport, took his fingerprints and announced without explanation that he had just signed a service contract.
The man said he refused and left the center. He was then apprehended by the police who tried to intimidate him into signing the documents. He was released and is now trying to leave Russia.
“When I first heard the words ‘mobilization’, I didn’t feel anything, because my situation is much worse than any mobilization campaign in Russia,” the man said. “Here, the attitude towards migrants is very harsh.”
He added: “I would never fight in a foreign land and for the sake of foreigners.”
A second man, a 36-year-old Russian-Tajik citizen who works as an electrician and gives legal advice to other migrants in Moscow, said he was arrested during a police raid on the construction site where he works, because of his Caucasian ethnic appearance. The man said he was taken to a police van where officers threatened to beat him and forced him to sign the convocation.
“I’m not going to serve, I’m against it,” he said, adding that he was trying to leave Russia as soon as possible. “Why take someone else’s land for yourself in the first place?”
“But if they catch me again, I will have to serve,” he said. “It’s either that or years in prison.”
The lawyers said that Russian authorities use several methods to pressure migrant workers into enlisting, including falsifying criminal charges against them, promising money and threatening deportation.
Russian arrested by Norway attended seminar on hybrid attacks and pipelines
Karimjon Yorov, a Moscow-based lawyer and human rights activist who helps Tajik migrants, said some migrants had registered voluntarily, lured by the promise of money or citizenship, but others had seen their residence permit canceled if they refused to enlist.
Chupik called the brutal methods “a bunch of crimes rolled into one.”
“First is mercenarism, which is prohibited by Russian law,” Chupik said. “Second, when a person is forced to do military service, that is already, of course, a crime, and it is coercion to commit the crime of mercenary. Third, violent crimes would have been committed, including abuse of authority and acts of torture.
Chupik said forcing migrants to fight a war was just the latest example of cruelty and injustice they face in Russia, where they are still in an “extreme position of oppression”.
“Naturally in a war they are the first casualties, because they are defenseless,” Chupik said. “Who will come out for them at a rally? Who will defend them? Who can they complain to so that their voice is heard?
How the EU failed to deliver on its promises to Ukrainian refugees
Military analysts say a disproportionate number of Russian fighters in the war in Ukraine are ethnic minorities from regions outside the main cities of Moscow and St. Petersburg, including Buryatia in Siberia and Chechnya and Dagestan in the North Caucasus. These regions suffered heavy losses.
Putin had long resisted declaring a mobilization in part to prevent the war from being felt by middle-class Russians in Moscow and St. Petersburg who are more likely criticize and resist. However, following the September decree, protests erupted in Dagestan and Yakutia, and governors in several regions acknowledged that many men had been mistakenly mobilized.
A recent report by the Institute of the Study of War, a US-based research group, found that the shooting in Belgorod was likely a consequence of the Kremlin’s “continued reliance” on ethnic communities minorities to bear the burden of mobilization.
“Ethnic minorities who have been targeted and forced into a war defined by Russian imperial goals and shaped by Russian Orthodox nationalism will likely continue to feel alienated, creating feedback loops of discontent leading to resistance followed by repressions. against minority enclaves,” the report said. “The Belgorod shooting is probably a manifestation of such domestic ramifications.”
Details on the shooting remain scarce. Russian media and war-focused Telegram channels reported that it may have been sparked by an argument between volunteer fighters training at a firing range and a senior officer who made derogatory remarks about Allah.
“I think we won’t know the truth about the shooting or the shooters for a while, if ever, because it’s not in the interests of the military or the state,” Yorov said. lawyer and rights activist. “But the Russian authorities will surely make life even more difficult for migrants in Russia, especially Muslims.”
