News
After hot bidding war JetBlue agrees to buy Spirit for $3.8B
By DAVID KOENIG and MICHELLE CHAPMAN
JetBlue Airways has agreed to buy Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion and create the nation’s fifth-largest airline if the deal can win approval from antitrust regulators.
The agreement Thursday capped a months-long bidding war and arrives one day after Spirit’s attempt to merge with fellow budget carrier Frontier Airlines fell apart.
Spirit CEO Ted Christie was thrust into the awkward position of defending a sale to JetBlue after arguing vehemently against the deal, saying that antitrust regulators would never let it happen.
“A lots been said over the last few months obviously, always with our stakeholders in mind,” Christie said on CNBC. “We have been listening to the folks at JetBlue, and they have a lot of good thoughts on their plans for that.”
JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes has argued all along that a larger JetBlue would create more competition for the four airlines that control about 80% of the U.S. market — American, United, Delta and Southwest.
Shares of Spirit, based in Miramar, Florida, rose 4% in trading before Thursday’s opening bell, to $25.28, still below the price that JetBlue is offering. JetBlue shares gained about 1%.
JetBlue and Spirit will continue to operate independently until the agreement is approved by regulators and Spirit shareholders, with their separate loyalty programs and customer accounts.
The companies said they expect to conclude the regulatory process and close the transaction no later than the first half of 2024. If that happens, the combined airline would be based in JetBlue’s hometown of New York and led by Hayes. It would have a fleet of 458 planes.
JetBlue said Thursday that it would pay $33.50 per share in cash for Spirit, including a prepayment of $2.50 per share in cash payable once Spirit stockholders approve the transaction. There is also a ticking fee of 10 cents per share each month starting in January 2023 through closing to compensate Spirit shareholders for any delay in winning regulatory approval.
If the deal doesn’t close due to antitrust reasons, JetBlue will pay Spirit a reverse break-up fee of $70 million and pay Spirit shareholders $400 million, minus any amounts paid to the shareholders prior to termination.
Spirit and Frontier announced their plan to merge in February, and Spirit’s board stood by that deal even after JetBlue made a higher-priced offer in April. However, Spirit’s board could never convince the airline’s shareholders to go along. A vote on the merger was postponed four times, then cut short Wednesday when Spirit and Frontier announced they were terminating their agreement, which made a Spirit-JetBlue coupling inevitable.
JetBlue anticipates $600 million to $700 million in annual savings once the transaction is complete. Annual revenue for the combined company is anticipated to be about $11.9 billion, based on 2019 revenues.
News
Bill Madden: Phillies-Astros World Series exposes the flaws in the Mets, Yankees
If nothing else, this Astros-Phillies World Series is serving as an eye-opener for the Yankees and Mets as to just how much work they both have to do to earn themselves a berth on baseball’s grand stage.
From April until the final two weeks of the season, the Mets ruled the National League East and trailed only the Dodgers for the best overall mark in the NL. Then came the three-game sweep by the Braves in Atlanta that dropped them out of first place on Oct. 1, followed by their elimination from the postseason by the Padres in the wild card series. And with the Phillies knocking off both the Braves and Padres en route to the World Series, the case can be made the Mets are now the third-best team in their own division. At the same time, the Yankees from April-July ran roughshod over the AL East, fashioning the best record in baseball before encountering a hitting malaise in August that continued into the postseason and exposed them as a decidedly inferior team to the Astros, who swept them in the ALCS.
So as they lick their wounds watching this World Series, the respective Yankee-Met high commands must face the reality that they could be going backward if they don’t fix multiple problems.
We start with the Yankees who thought they had sufficiently addressed the issues that plagued them in 2021 — shoddy defense, one-dimensional offense — only to discover they were still there when Isiah Kiner-Falefa imploded in the postseason and their lineup was a galaxy of outs (especially from Josh Donaldson) from the fifth hole on down. In the words of one veteran scout: “In reality the Yankees have only three hitters who really scare you — [Aaron] Judge, [Giancarlo] Stanton and [Anthony] Rizzo — and in the postseason Judge was largely marked absent.”
At the same time, Bryce Harper was seemingly singlehandedly slugging the Phillies into the World Series with a combined five homers and 11 RBI in the wild card series, NLDS and NLCS, and the media has renewed their bashing of the Yankees for passing on him as a free agent back in 2019. But what has been forgotten is that everybody passed on Harper, at least at the numbers his agent, Scott Boras, was demanding, and the 13-year, $330 million offer from the Phillies was sitting out there for weeks as Boras desperately tried to get the Yankees and Dodgers into the bidding. Clearly, Harper did not want to go to the Phillies and I wrote at the time Phillies CEO John Middleton deserved to be the One Dumb Owner of the year for bidding against himself with what even he admitted was “stupid money” for a player who wanted to play elsewhere.
At the last minute, the Dodgers satisfied Boras’ demand for the highest AAV (average annual value) in history ($45 million) but it was only for five years. The reason the Yankees weren’t willing to go there was because they’d already committed that money to Stanton — and say what you will about Stanton and the number of regular season games he’s missed, he’s always stepped up in the postseason (11 homers, 24 RBI in 27 games). So a mea culpa is due here to Mr. Middleton, who turned out not to be so dumb after all — although as one former Nationals exec recently told me: “Harper was a different guy with the Nationals, who beat to his own drum, wouldn’t take instruction from the coaches, and I think our guys were actually relieved when he turned down our offer. He’s really matured. He’s got a wife and kids now and become a real leader.”
As for the Yankees now, other than deciding on Oswald Peraza as the everyday shortstop and exploring trade options for Aaron Hicks, nothing can really be done about improving this team until Judge’s contract is resolved. Contrary to various media reports that have the Giants stockpiling a record amount of money to pursue him, or the Dodgers, who need to re-sign Trea Turner or a shortstop comparable, jumping in, it’s hard to imagine any team out-bidding the Yankees for Judge. After all, Judge will be 31 next year and Harper was 26 when he signed his deal with the Phillies.
On the other hand, while the Phillies and Braves are pretty much set, save for adding some pitching pieces, the Mets are looking at a major rebuild of their pitching staff and tough decisions to be made with Jacob deGrom, Edwin Diaz, Chris Bassitt (complicated by his season-ending pratfalls against the Braves and Padres), Taijuan Walker, Carlos Carrasco, Seth Lugo, Trevor May — plus Brandon Nimmo — all free agents. They will spend what it takes to retain Diaz, who has come to thrive in New York, but the others are problematic. Ordinarily, Nimmo would be a top priority but his agent is Boras and there is concern about 2022 being the first season he didn’t miss major time with injuries. In deGrom’s case, they don’t yet know if he really wants to stay in New York. At 34 with his history of injuries, they will offer him a three-year deal with a likely $40-plus million AAV, but if a One Dumb Owner emerges to offer him four years, they might have to decline.
After all, rich as Steve Cohen may be, there is just so much money to go around, and even if the Mets were somehow able to re-sign Diaz, Nimmo, deGrom and one of the other starting pitchers, there still remains the need for a big bat in the middle of the order to keep pace with the lineups of the Braves and Phillies.
IT’S A MADD, MADD WORLD
The financially compromised Marlins in his rearview mirror, Don Mattingly is back home in Evansville, Ind., spending his days playing backyard baseball with his seven-year-old son, putting together the final details for his Mattingly Charities country music concert on Dec. 1 at the local Victory Theater, and working on a documentary on hitting. He does not know if he’ll be back in baseball in some capacity next year but he is definitely not done with baseball and, at 61, would still like one more crack at managing. “It will have to be the right situation, but, yeah, I’d still want to manage,” Mattingly said by phone last week. He didn’t say it, but after seven seasons of managing the Marlins, he’d come to realize he was never going to be able to win there, not in the NL East where the Marlins payroll was always going to be some $150 million less than the Mets, Phillies and Braves. While he’s biding his time, Mattingly is putting together a documentary on hitting — because he thinks it’s important. “It concerns me that hitting in today’s game has gone backward at the same time the pitching is getting better. We have to get back to putting the ball in play.”…
We were glad to see Adam Wainwright, one of the game’s great competitors, decide to come back for one more season with the Cardinals. After leading the NL twice in both wins and innings and finishing second twice and third twice in the Cy Young voting from 2007-2014, Wainwright, 41, has put together a second career after missing most of 2015 with a ruptured Achilles tendon. Wainwright is 195-117 with a 3.38 ERA lifetime, but as he said last week there is “unfinished business” — especially reaching 210 wins which would put him second all-time on the Cardinals behind Bob Gibson.
()
News
Portland school bullies spray girl in common room while staff member walks past and does NOTHING
A group of female school bullies brutally attacked a girl in the common room while a male member of staff walked past.
The victim, who is only going through LS in a million dollar lawsuit brought by his mother, was charging an electronic device in the common room at Grant High School in Portland when a red-haired girl in a white hoodie approached her and started talking to her.
The two allegedly had a heated conversation for several moments before the assailant jumped on LS and began punching her repeatedly, the Oregonian reported.
During the scuffle on January 4, a male member of staff, who was seated at the back of the common room, can be seen hastily walking along the wall, not once looking at the altercation.
Portland Public Schools stopped employing officers in schools in June 2020 after the death of George Floyd because some activists feared officers were targeting students of color.
Grant High School, where the incident took place, employs security personnel. But Portland Public Schools fired school cops — also known as school resource officers — following the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin in May 2020.
A group of school bullies attacked a girl, identified only as LS, in the common room on January 4, brutally beating her and leaving her with physical and emotional injuries.
LS can be seen on his knees after being knocked to the ground in the fight as several girls attacked the junior. She was charging an electronic device when a girl in a white hoodie approached and struck up a heated conversation before punching her.
Surveillance video shows the girl wrapping her arm several times before punching the girl heavily as the conversation boils over.
LS – wearing a black hoodie – can be seen cowering away from the strikes, but soon after the other girls join in and surround her.
She can be seen kneeling on the ground at one point as the girl in the white hoodie slams her fists into the girl’s head.
The five girls can be seen calmly leaving the cafeteria shortly after the employee. A few seconds later, the girl in the hoodie comes back, but doesn’t touch her.
The girl can be seen huddled near the booth she was sitting in as two male students walk through the cafeteria. The trial found she had ‘a bloody nose and visible blood on her shirt’ and was ‘shaken’.
She suffered from “bruises on the head, [had] a swollen nose bridge, muscle tension in the head and neck, and ongoing pain and stiffness in the right shoulder. She also had a rotator cuff injury that required physical therapy.
Her mother, Rahel Fessehazion, 50, is now suing Portland Public School for $1.1 million for the physical and emotional injuries to her daughter and for the school’s negligence.
Fessehazion alleges that her daughter, a junior at the school, had been taunted by this group of girls since her first year. During LS’s first year, administrators issued a no-contact order, which kept the girls in separate classes.
A male member of staff sat at the other end of the common room and left after the altercation broke out, without once looking at the girls
The girls left shortly after him, leaving the girl with a bloody nose and visible blood on her shirt. LS had a no contact order against the girls since freshman year as they allegedly taunted her
The incident happened at Grant High School, which has an on-campus security system. Portland Public Schools once had police on campus, but that was halted in June 2020, after the death of George Floyd, after activists claimed police were targeting students of color.
The complaint also alleged that the school only took the girls out of school for “a few days” after the fight, which caused LS to suffer “additional harassment and additional emotional injury.”
LS was eventually granted a temporary harassment protection order against both girls after the fight. The protective order was finalized in February, according to the lawsuit.
Two of the girls were removed from Grant High School and transferred to another school on February 7.
LS would then transfer for her senior year, as she had “lost faith in Grant High School”.
Fessehazion claims the school knew of the dangers and allowed it to happen anyway.
She is seeking $780,000 for the staff member’s negligence and $400,000 for her daughter’s emotional distress.
dailymail us
News
Britain responds to Nord Stream attack accusation – RT World News
London denies being behind pipeline sabotage, dismissing Russia’s claim as ‘made up story’
The UK has denied Russia’s accusation of orchestrating an attack on Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea. The statement came hours after Moscow claimed the Royal Navy was involved in the blasts.
Writing on Twitter on Saturday, the British Ministry of Defense claimed that Moscow “resorts to peddling false claims of epic proportions” with the aim of distracting the global community from “their disastrous handling of the illegal invasion of Ukraine”.
The department then denounced the accusation as a “made up story” who “says more about the ongoing arguments within the Russian government than it does about the West.”
Meanwhile, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, signaled that Moscow intends to draw the attention of the world community and the UN Security Council to “a series of terrorist attacks against Russia in the Black Sea and the Baltic Sea” and Britain’s involvement in the case.
Earlier on Saturday, the Russian Ministry of Defense alleged that Royal Navy agents “participated in the planning, support and implementation” the plot to destroy the main Nord Stream gas pipelines. She provided no direct evidence to support her claim.
The Russian Foreign Ministry claimed earlier that NATO conducted a military exercise over the summer which included the extensive use of “offshore equipment”‘ near where the underwater explosions occurred.
The gas pipelines, which were built to deliver Russian natural gas directly to Germany, suddenly lost pressure on September 26, following a series of underwater explosions off the Danish island of Bornholm.
You can share this story on social media:
RT
News
For AAP’s ‘Red Light On, Car Off’ plan in Delhi, no green light from Lt. Governor
New Delhi:
In the AAP vs. Center battle over what is good for Delhi, traffic lights are the final battlefront. Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, appointed by the central BJP government, sees no logic in the AAP government’s desire to ask commuters to turn off engines at traffic lights as an “anti-pollution” measure.
He sent the case back to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for reconsideration – a series of questions joined – of the “Red Light On, Car Off” campaign which had already started advertising.
The AAP, which staged a protest at Mr Saxena’s home, sees his move as “another symptom of his illness”. “He has a disease called ‘chhapas’ (wanting to be in the news),” said AAP MP Sanjay Singh, “A lot of diseases have spread in our country. I pray that the LG stays healthy. But he caught this incurable disease.”
“He’s the first LG to support pollution,” Mr Singh said.
But Mr Saxena said: “There is no evidence that air pollution can be controlled in this way. Information on the effects seen during such campaigns in the past has not been provided in the proposal.”
And he also called the plan “inhumane and exploitative” of civil defense volunteers who would be posted as monitors “in the midst of excessive pollution and traffic” at the signals. “The Department of Law and Revenue should also investigate whether civil defense volunteers can be used in this way,” he said.
The cancellation of the case came as several leaders of the Aam Aadmi party earlier in the day staged a sit-in outside Mr Saxena’s home to “delay” the case.
Mr Saxena said Chief Minister Kejriwal stayed on the dossier for 10 days before sending it to him on October 21. According to the Lieutenant Governor, Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Arvind Kejriwal wrongly claim that the program was to start from October 28. while the date given to his office was October 31.
Delhi’s air quality continues to decline nonetheless, even as AAP and BJP rhetoric picks up ahead of polls by civic bodies that are expected to be announced at any time. The AAP, which has made ‘mountains of rubbish’ an issue in Delhi, is also challenging a BJP rooted in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, and has also made bids to secure some of the major BJP Hindutva votes.
As for pollution, Delhi’s air quality index at 1 p.m. Saturday was in the 400-500 range, or “severe” category. With pollution levels at their highest since January, some areas of Delhi are hovering around 500 on the index.
The concentration of PM2.5 (particulate matter up to 2.5 micrometers in diameter) is 40 to 60 times the annual World Health Organization safety limit. While the burning of paddy stubble in Punjab and Haryana is blamed, pollution from vehicles and weather conditions are also factors.
Featured Video of the Day
ndtv
News
Soucheray: Throw the meatloaf at the TV
Judging by letters to the editor, barroom conversations, drinking fountain tutorials and threats to throw the meatloaf at the TV, we are sick of political ads and most likely would insist they are worse in a polarized America than they have ever been before.
We are played for gullible saps. We are lied to and deceived. We are broken, helpless people who need the constant reassurance that our representatives are fighting for us at the grocery store and the gas pump. Angie Craig, the Democratic representative from District 2, is so exhausted from the Washington brawling, we are told in one ad, that she seeks relief by tearing around the Minnesota countryside in a Jeep – looks to be a Wrangler – even though she is a Green New Deal proponent and will demonize fossil fuels if she is told to.
Next stop, Cottage Grove!
Hypocrisy doesn’t even occur to these people.
Craig’s opponent is Tyler Kistner, who in Craig’s ads is called dangerous and extreme, apparently because he has the moral belief that abortion should be available and safe in cases of rape and incest and for the safety of the mother if she is in danger. That’s extreme? On his campaign website Kistner lists abortion No.13 on his list of 16 most pressing issues, between caring for veterans — he is one — and national security.
Craig also claims that Kistner has been wooed by BIG OIL. Why a guy who doesn’t hold office of any kind is already a toady of BIG OIL is a bit disingenuous for a Jeep-driving person. Angie must bite her lip when she fills the Wrangler for one of her tool-arounds.
Scott Jensen, running for governor, might as well be Michael Myers, just escaped from a mental hospital and returned to Haddonfield, only it’s Minnesota, where the dangerous and extreme Jensen will give each school in the state $1.29 so he can use education funding to provide tax breaks for billionaires. Not at all plausible. Education accounts for at least half the state’s budget.
Not to mention there are maybe five billionaires in Minnesota and they don’t really expect a handout.
Throw that meatloaf. This stuff is driving us crazy.
In one ad the Tim Walz brain trust accuses Jensen as someone who will not fully fund the schools. The Walz people have no idea what that means nor do they have a number. Jensen is heard saying, from his evil lair, that education funding is a black hole. He is correct. He saw it firsthand as a legislator.
Jensen is opposed to late-term or partial-birth abortions. We are to understand that in today’s political culture that makes him extreme.
Keith Ellison, running against Jim Schultz for attorney general, has, according to his ads, undergone a miraculous transformation. He is now a crime fighter. The same guy, Ellison, who stood with the Defund the Police movement after the death of George Floyd, is now pro-cop, so he says, and anti-crime. It seems like crime has never been worse.
I want to know what the incumbents, Walz and Ellison specifically, think about the food fraud scandal, but we don’t hear much. A quarter of a billion dollars gets stolen from the taxpayers and the people who should have known moved on it only glacially.
Now that’s dangerous and extreme.
Joe Soucheray can be reached at [email protected] Soucheray’s “Garage Logic’’ podcast can be heard at garagelogic.com.
News
Kari Lake says Liz Cheney added 10 POINTS to her lead with new ad
Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said U.S. Representative Liz Cheney’s campaign against her only widened her lead over her Democratic rival.
Hours after Cheney’s PAC aired an ad urging Arizonans to reject GOP candidates, directly naming Lake, the candidate released an open letter mocking her fellow Republican’s efforts to undermine her campaign.
“Dear Liz, thank you for your generous in-kind contribution to my campaign,” Lake wrote.
“Your recent TV ad urging Arizonans not to vote for me does the exact opposite.
“In fact, my team tells me that your ad should add another 10 points to our lead! I guess that’s why they call Cheney’s anti-approval the gift that keeps on giving.
It comes as polls this week show Lake, a Democrat turned MAGA star, beating opponent Katie Hobbs by three to 11 points.
Arizona GOP Governor hopeful Kari Lake (pictured Wednesday) mocked US Representative Liz Cheney’s efforts to undermine her campaign with an ad urging voters to reject her
In the ad, Cheney (above), who lost his own primary race, called on Arizonans to vote Democratic due to unsubstantiated voter fraud allegations by GOP candidates.
On Friday, Cheney’s The Great Task PAC aired a 30-minute ad criticizing Lake and Arizona Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem for echoing former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that the 2020 elections had been stolen.
The video opens with Cheney being criticized by members of her party as a Republican in name only (RINO), telling voters to pick the Democrats in November.
“I don’t know if I ever voted for a Democrat, but if I lived in Arizona I absolutely would,” Cheney said.
“You have a candidate for governor, Kari Lake, you have a candidate for secretary of state, Mark Finchem, who have both said they will only honor the results of an election if they are agree with that.
“And if you care about the survival of our republic, we can’t give power to people who won’t honor elections.”
Lake mocked the ad, saying the $500,000 broadcast prize was essentially a direct contribution to his campaign and joked that it “probably exceeds the $5,300 individual contribution limit of the ‘Arizona”.
The gubernatorial candidate also said donations to her campaign skyrocketed after Cheney’s announcement.
“Thank you again for the huge boost to our campaign,” Lake wrote. “Our campaign donations are skyrocketing and our website nearly crashed in traffic as people rushed to learn more about my plan to put Arizona first and join our historic movement.”
Lake said the $500,000 announcement only widened his lead against Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs, with polls showing the Republican up at least 3 points.
The race between Lake and Hobbs is one of the key races in the country, with a recent RealClearPolitics poll showing Lake has a 3.2% lead while a local Fox 10 Phoenix poll suggests she leads by 11%. .
Hobbs, the state’s current secretary of state, enjoyed a 7-point lead two months ago.
The state also has a crucial Senate race as Republican Blake Masters takes on incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly, the outcome of which could change which party takes control of the Senate.
Like Arizona, Georgia has its own hotly contested gubernatorial race, with Democrat Stacey Abrams challenging Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.
Pennsylvania also has major races for its governorship and a seat in the Senate. Democrat John Fetterman, who recently had a poor showing in a debate, is losing his lead to GOP nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Meanwhile, the state Senate race has become contentious following allegations that GOP candidate Herschel Walker asked several women to have abortions. Walker’s lead fell to less than 1% against Democratic opponent Raphael Warnock.
Another key election is unfolding in Texas, where gubernatorial hopeful Beto O’Rourke faces incumbent Greg Abbott. The Republican continues to enjoy an 8% lead over his Democratic opponent.
dailymail us
4 Tips for Hiring the Right Candidate for Your Company
Bill Madden: Phillies-Astros World Series exposes the flaws in the Mets, Yankees
Portland school bullies spray girl in common room while staff member walks past and does NOTHING
Britain responds to Nord Stream attack accusation – RT World News
For AAP’s ‘Red Light On, Car Off’ plan in Delhi, no green light from Lt. Governor
Soucheray: Throw the meatloaf at the TV
Kari Lake says Liz Cheney added 10 POINTS to her lead with new ad
Working Strategies: Working from home — Halloween edition
Florida’s New Election Crimes Bureau Reports Left-wing Ballot Harvest Operation in Orlando
The sub-store will close after 58 years on the North Shore
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Is your kid a couch potato? Here are 6 amazing activities to get them off the couch
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Is your kid a couch potato? Here are 6 amazing activities to get them off the couch
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype