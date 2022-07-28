Relationship
Best Gifts For the Coffee Lover in Your Life
Anyone who truly loves coffee knows that it can be so much more than a mindless part of your everyday morning routine. Coffee can be a little moment of joy that you give yourself in the morning (or any time of day) to start your day on a positive, thoughtful note. And there’s a reason “grabbing a cup of coffee” is such a popular meeting, hangout or first date option – it’s such a simple, enjoyable way to slow down and really get to know someone.
Many coffee lovers have a favorite bean, brewing process and local coffee shop, but part of the fun of being a coffee connoisseur is trying new things and adding new flavors and routines to your daily cup (or cups).
Next time you want to send a gift to the coffee-lover in your life, try to think beyond their typical bag of beans and ask yourself how you can help them expand their palette, explore new flavor profiles or simply have a more enjoyable coffee-sipping experience on an everyday basis. Here are a few fun gift ideas for your loved one (and here’s hoping they invite you to join in!):
Subscription to a coffee bean box
It really does seem like there’s a subscription box for anything nowadays! If you’re stuck trying to figure out what type of coffee to get your friend, let the pros take the guesswork out of the process. A coffee bean subscription box will send personalized mini bags of beans to your friend every month based on their current tastes and interests.
This is the perfect gift for a friend who loves to mix things up and doesn’t always have time to sample a bunch of different coffees on their own. Subscription boxes also have the added bonus of continuing to bring joy and value beyond the initial moment of gifting – who wouldn’t love a beautiful box of new coffee beans delivered right to their door every month?
A collection of gift cards to local shops
Does your friend love finding cute new coffee shops and supporting local businesses? Make it easy for them to do so by creating a mini gift basket filled with $5-10 gift cards to a few adorable local coffee shops! If you want to go above and beyond to make the experience even more inviting, grab a little knick-knack from each shop, like a mug, sticker, or fresh-baked pastry.
This is an especially fun gift for a friend who has just moved to a new city and is still trying to find their go-to spot. It can also be a fun gift to give to loved ones who love trying new places, but don’t necessarily know where to start.
Travel-sized coffee makers
Ever meet a person who is so immersed in their coffee obsession that they refuse to drink plain coffee from hotels or offices? A portable coffee maker may be the perfect solution for them.
A mini espresso machine, single-cup pour over kit or a mini cold brew kit makes the perfect gift for a coffee connoisseur on-the-go who wants the best of the best at all times. Even if they aren’t traveling, they can keep it at their desk at work to give them the perfect pick-me-up (much needed, especially on a Monday).
Before you send a gift like this, it may be a good idea to figure out what method of brewing your friend prefers in general. Do they love iced coffee, even in the winter? Opt for a cold brew maker. Do they swoon over a full-bodied cup of black coffee? A pour over is always a good option.
All the accessories their coffee-loving heart could ever want
Someone who loves coffee as much as your loved one does is unlikely to turn down the gift of a cute new mug. A high-quality home or travel mug is always a welcome gift – or, if you want to go above and beyond, paint a mug for them yourself!
A mug is far from the only coffee accessory you can give to your friend. Help them jazz up their typical morning cup with a frother or a selection of unique flavors of creamer.
If your friend is exceptionally adventurous, another amazing idea is to introduce them to different types of coffee from around the world. For example, Turkish coffee and Cuban coffee are often prepared very differently than your standard American latte – why not introduce them to a new way of enjoying coffee by giving them a book about coffees around the world or even a beautiful new Turkish coffee set?
At the end of the day, coffee lovers will always appreciate any opportunity to explore new flavors and add some excitement into their everyday cup. Whether you’re sending a gift to a friend far away or sending your loved one on a scavenger hunt through local coffee shops, your friend is sure to be excited.
5 Laws That’ll Help You With Regards to Sexual Abuses
You should know the legal ramifications if you’re concerned about sexual abuse. Most child sexual abusers gain access to their victims through deception and enticement. It often starts within a relationship and escalates with time. Many child sexual abusers frequent playgrounds and schoolyards. Some sexual assaults on adult women are considered confidence rapes. To avoid these abuses it is better to look for other options or ways to be entertained like looking for porn or the best porn deals.
Criminal Sex with a Minor
Criminal sex with a minor is a serious offense that can result in jail time and fines. It also comes with social stigma and mandatory registration as a sex offender. The penalties for sex crimes differ from state to state, and the severity of the penalties depends on the nature of the offense.
A criminal rape charge involves engaging in deviant sexual intercourse with a minor. A person is guilty of first-degree rape if they engage in sexual intercourse with a minor under 18. If the perpetrator is between 16 and 13, it is considered statutory rape.
Sexual misconduct with a minor is a serious felony, and a successful defense requires thorough research and preparation. Experienced sex crime attorney Charles Grose has more than 20 years of experience defending clients charged with sex offenses. He has been invited to speak at seminars on defending sex offenses.
Sodomy Without Consent
Sodomy without consent is a crime when the perpetrator performs sex with a minor without their consent. It is a Class C felony with a minimum sentence of five to ten years. Unlike other crimes, sodomy is a felony in its most basic form: sexual penetration of an innocent minor.
Sodomy has similar elements as rape, including a lack of consent, criminal intent, and causation. It is also a crime when the perpetrator uses force to penetrate a sexual organ or anal region. Sodomy is also similar to incest, which is sexual intercourse between family members who are not legally married.
Carnal Knowledge
In the United States, sexual abuse is defined as the mistreatment of children. This is because they are not yet old enough to consent to sexual acts. The age for consent is 16 or 18, depending on the state. However, defining what constitutes sexual abuse can be complicated. Knowing how your state defines abuse can help you take legal action and determine the appropriate punishment.
Generally, any sexual activity that is not consensual is a crime. This includes any touching or penetration of an intimate area without consent. This includes oral sex or the penetration of an anus with a body part without consent. This is known as statutory rape.
Penalties for Subsequent Violent Felony Sexual Assaults
Penalties for sexual assaults vary based on the severity of the offense and the offender’s criminal history. A first-time offender may face between four and 15 years in prison, while a repeat offender may face as long as 20 years. If the offender is found guilty of sexual assault, they may also be required to pay fines and provide compensation for victims’ expenses directly related to the crime. This can include medical care, physical and occupational therapy, and attorney’s fees.
Penalties for subsequent violent felony sexual attacks are much more severe than those for a first offense. If you have committed two or more sexual assaults, you face between 1.5 and four years in prison. This is a much tougher sentence than the first offense, but it’s well worth it if you’re willing to take a long prison term.
Behavioral Signs of Abuse
Some behavioral signs of sexual abuse include regressive behavior, changes in mood and personality, and lack of self-esteem. Some children may also experience significant changes in school performance, exhibit age-inappropriate behavior, or suffer from physical injury. Often, these children exhibit poor peer relations or lack social skills.
Sexual abuse can also include grooming a child by offering gifts or trips. Children may also be pushed to engage in physical affection by a parent or caregiver. Some parents may treat their child as their favorite and show an unusual interest in their child’s sexual development. Behavioral signs of sexual abuse vary among different age groups, so it’s important to be aware of the signs in your child.
Some of these signs can also indicate a parent or caregiver is causing a child to experience emotional and physical abuse. Physical signs of abuse can include difficulty sitting or walking, bloody underwear, or frequent urinary tract infections. Behavioral signs of sexual abuse include inappropriate sexual knowledge, nightmares, weight changes, or even suicide attempts.
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
Shopping for your partner? I know how tough that is. If you’re anything like me you never know what to get them. You see, I’m an old-school romantic. I’m the kind of person who sends flowers on the second date. What I’m trying to say is, that I’m not above reciting a sonnet or two for the person I love. So as you can probably surmise. When I’m trying to get my partner something. I want it to be special. I want it to be one of those gifts that not only shows them how much I care. But it is one of those special kinds of gifts that my partner didn’t even know they needed it. One of those pieces that seems like it has always belonged to them. One of those rarified gifts, where you see it just naturally assimilate itself into your partner’s wardrobe. Aren’t those the best kinds of gifts? Those raving passionate gifts, that say to your partner. “Honey, I’m not joking. I do know you.” I feel like those are the kinds of moments that you hear about in a song or film. Those incredible delightful moments. Filled with anticipation, because you’ve gone out on a limb. To get someone you like, something they’d like. There’s something so sweet, and simple about that kind of exchange. And while that may be a little schmaltzy for some. I’ve found that for the right people, these moments work their magic. So suppose you want one of those moments. But here’s the problem. Your life is a mess. Work’s been hectic, and you hardly feel like you have time to be good to yourself. Let alone your partner! Don’t worry you’re not alone! Thankfully I’m here to help. You see, I’ve created this magnificent guide for all of you out there who are trying to pull off that last-minute hail mary!
That Perfect Piece
Let me tell you a personal story. It’s something that happened to me, maybe three months ago. That for the rest of my life will have some private chamber forever sequestered away in my interior. One afternoon, I was lying in bed with my partner. It was one of those lazy Sunday afternoons in mid-spring. The kind of day where everything feels a little hazy, and the only thing you want is to be with your partner. While we were lying in bed she was asking me questions. Those silly kinds of questions you ask in the first month of a relationship. Did you like eighth grade? What was the first movie you ever saw? And finally, she asked me. What’s your favorite animal? I replied. “wolves.” And immediately rolled over to get a glass of water. I didn’t think about it at all afterward. And she didn’t mention it to me again, until about a week and a half later. When she handed me a box, with the most sheepish grin I have ever seen. “It’s a little dorky, but I hope you like it.” I opened the box. It was a little pendant with a wolf. Howling at the stars. I’d never cried from receiving a gift before. But I couldn’t explain how touched I was. For her to remember some small little detail about me. Something so internal and fundamental to myself, literalized right in my hands. I’ve worn it every day since. That’s how special receiving a piece of jewelry can be. It’s an eternal symbol of love. A tactile thing. Held in the palm of your hands. If you want to do something for your partner. Getting something like a mens pendants uk is a great start!
A Little Casual Couture
So maybe your partner isn’t a jewelry person. Maybe they don’t enjoy all the fuss that comes with a gold chain. Well, that’s ok! Because I have just the suggestion. Why don’t you try getting them a new piece of clothing? I know it may seem a little basic at first. But a shirt you just love from someone you love is a gift anyone would be crazy to turn down. If you’re going with this route here’s what you need to do. First, over the next week make sure to pay special attention to his style. What’s he feeling this week? Maybe he’s favoring tank tops over t-shirts? These are all good things to note. Then over the weekend, take him shopping. Take him out and look to see if he takes a second glance at anything. If he does, remember it and come back later! This is a great and practical way to make sure what you’re getting is something your partner legitimately wants!
Buying for your partner is tough. With so many variables, it’s easy to see why it can be so daunting for so many people. At the end of the day, my advice is this. Listen. Simply, listen to your partner. Let them tell you what they want. Because at the end of the day, all a gift is. It tells some that you care. And all your partner wants is to know that you care.
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
No matter how much time you spend looking around for a really good sexting app, the chances are very high that you’re never going to end up on the one that can really make you happy. There are just so many on the internet that you can never find the right one and that’s what a lot of them are hoping for. They want you to just pick the first one that you see and stick with it for a long time. That’s going to keep the money flowing to them and that’s all they want. If you really want to have a good time, here are the four best sexting apps of 2022.
Best sext chat apps of 2022
- Confide – a very secure app
- Arousr – real women to sext with
- Adult Friend Finder – millions of users
- Tinder – popular hookup app
1. Confide – a very secure app
If security means a lot to you then you really have to try out Confide. This is one of the best apps that you can use when you really want to make sure that your data is kept safe. There’s no way for the other users to ever be able to trace you when you use it. It’s the best app for anyone to use when they happen to be married or dating someone. Your partner is never going to find out about the fun that you’re having when they’re not around. On top of that, you can really talk about anything that you want. It’s never going to get out and you never have to worry about anyone finding out about your kinky preferences. You simply use the app to have your fun and then close it out. All of that data is going to be secure and you never have to second guess your decision to play around with a total stranger.
2. Arousr – real women to sext with
Of course, the big problem with most of these apps is that you’re going to spend a lot of time coming across women who are getting paid to talk to you. Lots of these destinations have been overrun with porn stars that need to make some extra money on the side. That’s never going to happen to you if you use Arousr, a popular sext chat site. This is a site that’s only filled with the girl next door, and you just can’t go wrong with that. They don’t have any reason to be on the app other than having a powerful orgasm with a total stranger. It’s the only thing they crave, and you get to have it with them. Just sign up and check out all of the profiles that the site has waiting for you. All of the girls will be regular women who happen to be horny and in the mood to play around with someone just like you. That’s what sexting is really supposed to be all about.
3. Adult Friend Finder – millions of users
Then you get to an app like Adult Friend Finder. This is an app that’s been around for a very long time and there’s a reason for that. It simply works and that’s all there is to it. New members only have to spend a few minutes on it to realize that it’s going to give them what they want. Other users keep on coming back to it because they know exactly what they can get out of it. They can play around with anyone they want and get into any of the fetishes and kinks that they desire. It doesn’t get much better than that when you’re in the mood to have a good time with someone new. There’s always someone online who’s into the same exact things as you happen to be into. Once you see the vast user base that this app has to offer you, you’ll never want to bother going back to any of the other options ever again.
4. Tinder – popular hookup app
Finally, we are reviewing Tinder. This is another app that’s been around for a very long time because it really works. This is the perfect destination for anyone who’s looking for hookup buddies to play around with. It’s almost exclusively filled with girls in their adolescent life. They’re still very enthusiastic about sex and they want to have a lot of it. There aren’t many things that they don’t want to try, and you get to be the person who introduces them to it. If you’ve ever seen a sweet lady on the street and wanted nothing more than to teach her how to have the perfect orgasm, this is where you need to be. Just make sure that you have plenty of energy for them. They’re going to want to get off multiple times with you and you have to be ready to keep up with them. That’s the only way to make sure that they keep coming back to you to cum.
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
People of all ages and genders all over the world deal with sexual performance anxiety. It can stop you from getting closer to your partner, but this is a fear that everyone can and should get over.
The best way to do this is still with a sex doll, especially if you are still new to bed and lack confidence.
Here are all the ways a sex doll can make your future (or current) partner happier and give them more mind-blowing orgasms every time you “do the deed.”
Practice makes you better
No matter if it’s your first time having sex with a new partner or just your first time having sex in general, first times are usually challenging. The less pressure you’ll feel to perform in bed, the more experience you’ll have.
Now, some could claim that masturbating isn’t a legitimate sexual experience, but we respectfully disagree.
Learning more about your own sexual wants is the major objective of “practising” sex with a sex doll; this knowledge is necessary before you can satisfy the requirements of another person.
You might wonder how it differs from other forms of masturbation. It’s straightforward: sex dolls seem like real ladies (or men), stimulating your imagination more than typical solitary play. The doll won’t ever become too weary to practise with you, so it’s the ideal method to do it!
Increase your stamina
It takes a lot of physical energy to engage in sexual activity. You won’t likely be able to get your body to move the way you want it to if you’ve been out of shape for a time. The greatest approach here is probably to exercise your physical endurance on a doll.
Sex doll Torso, like those available at xndoll.com, are never going to be “too sleepy” or “not in the mood” for some practise sessions, as we’ve already indicated. So, yes, despite how strange it may sound, this method of “practising” is considerably more successful than doing it with a partner.
Your ability to give your lover more pleasure will undoubtedly increase as your body is accustomed to lengthier motions (and yourself for that matter). Nothing is more alluring than a man who can take charge in bed, and with enough practise, you’ll quickly develop into that kind of man.
Learning your limitations
If you’re a male, you undoubtedly experience significant pressure to stay in bed longer. Because the pressure and stimulation of sleeping with a woman for the first time may be extremely overpowering, this is quite challenging for inexperienced guys.
You may understand your boundaries for sexual activity by using sex toys and regular masturbation. You’ll discover when it’s appropriate to quit or alter the level of stimulus you’re receiving. The easiest technique to stay in bed longer and experience really powerful orgasms is to practise edging.
Overall, sex dolls may be a great tool for learning how to stay in bed longer, which your spouse will undoubtedly enjoy.
The bottom line
All in all, those who struggle with performance anxiety may find great relief from using sex dolls. You’ll probably be able to improve as a lover sooner than you would expect as long as you spend money on a high-quality sex doll!
In any case, we hope our post helped to make the subject more understandable. We also wish you (and your future partners) a tonne of good times in the bedroom.
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Living with a roommate can be great…or it can be the worst experience of your life. If you’re unlucky enough to have an irresponsible roommate, then this blog post is for you!
We will discuss six ways that you can keep them in check and make sure they don’t destroy your home or drive you crazy. Follow these tips and hopefully things will start running more smoothly for you!
- Establish rules and expectations early on
Ah, the joys of living with a roommate! Sharing living space with someone can be a great way to make new friends and save money on rent. However, it can also be a recipe for disaster if your roommate is irresponsible.
An irresponsible roommate may not clean up after themselves, play their music too loud, or have friends over all the time. If you’re stuck living with an irresponsible roommate, it’s important to establish rules and expectations early on and enforce them consistently.
This way, your roommate will know what is expected of them and they will be less likely to engage in disruptive or destructive behavior. It’s important to keep in mind though —the higher your expectations, the greater your disappointment may end up being. So make sure to keep your expectations low, and enjoy a nice surprise if they are exceeded!
- Discuss financial responsibilities and create a budget
Another important thing to do when living with an irresponsible roommate is to discuss financial responsibilities and create a budget. This way, you will both be on the same page when it comes to expenses and you can avoid arguments about money later on.
Sit down with your roommate and figure out who is responsible for what bills and how much rent each of you will be paying. Once you have a budget in place, it will be easier to keep track of expenses and make sure that everyone is contributing their fair share.
- Keep your living space clean and tidy
An irresponsible roommate may not care about keeping the living space clean and tidy, but this doesn’t mean that you should have to live in a pigsty. If you want to keep your living space clean and tidy, it’s important to take matters into your own hands and do some cleaning yourself.
This way, even if your roommate doesn’t pitch in, at least the place won’t be a total mess. You may even find some old cannabis under the couch. Learn more about whether or not it’s still good to smoke, before lighting up though!
Plus, it’s always nice to come home to a clean and tidy apartment or house.
- Set boundaries if necessary
If your roommate is being disruptive or destructive, it’s important to set boundaries in order to keep them in check. For example, if they are constantly having friends over and the noise is keeping you up at night, tell them that they need to limit the number of guests they have over.
If they are not cleaning up after themselves, set a rule that they must clean up any messes they make within 24 hours. If your roommate is not respecting your boundaries, you may need to have a serious talk with them about their behavior, and whether or not living together is feasible for you any longer.
- Create a chore chart to follow and check in daily
If you want to keep your living space clean but your roommate doesn’t seem to care, one solution is to create a chore chart. Assign specific tasks to each person and make sure that they are completed on a daily basis.
You can even create a check-in system where you check in with each other every day to make sure that the chores are being done. This can help to hold your roommate accountable and ensure that the living space is being kept clean.
- Be respectful of your roommate’s privacy and personal space
It’s important to remember that even though you are living with someone, they still deserve to have their privacy and personal space respected. This means that you should not go through their things without their permission, and you should knock before entering their room.
If your roommate feels like you are invading their privacy, it can make living together very difficult. So, it’s important to be respectful of their personal space and give them the privacy they deserve.
Conclusion
If you have an irresponsible roommate, it’s important to establish rules and expectations early on. You should also discuss financial responsibilities and create a budget. Additionally, you may need to set boundaries if your roommate is being disruptive or destructive. Finally, be respectful of your roommate’s privacy and personal space. By following these tips, you can keep an irresponsible roommate in check and make living together more pleasant for everyone.
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are typically acquired by sexual contact. They are all viruses, bacteria, or parasites that cause detrimental health implications, although some STDs have no outward symptoms until the advanced stages. STDs pass from person to person in blood, semen, vaginal, or other bodily fluids.
Occasionally, these infections can transmit non-sexually, such as during pregnancy, childbirth, blood transfusions, or sharing needles. Although medical professionals can treat all STDs, only a few diseases are cured completely, with some lasting a lifetime.
Preventing the Spread of STDs
There are several ways to reduce or avoid your risk of STDs. These include in following methods:
Abstain
Arguably one of the most effective ways to avoid all STDs is not having sexual contact with anyone else.
Stay with one partner (as long as they’re uninfected).
If you’re in a long-term relationship with someone that isn’t infected with an STI, it’s a reliable way to avoid catching anything new.
Wait and test.
Avoid all vaginal and anal intercourse with any new partner until you’ve both been tested for STIs. Oral sex is considerably less risky, but always use latex barriers to prevent skin-to-skin contact.
Regularly use barrier methods.
Always use a new latex condom or dental dam for sexual activity, whether vaginal, anal, or oral. Never use oil-based products. Condoms made from natural membranes aren’t effective at preventing STIs. While condoms will lower the risk of exposure, they don’t protect against STIs involving sores (including HPV or herpes.)
Avoid excessive drug or alcohol use.
You’re more likely to engage in a risky activity if you’re under the influence.
Communicate clearly.
Always talk to your partner about safer sex. Make sure you agree on what activities are okay and not okay before having intimate relations.
Consider male circumcision.
There’s evidence to suggest that circumcision will reduce the risk of acquiring HIV from a woman with HIV by approximately 60%. Male circumcision can also prevent the transmission of herpes or HPV.
Consider using pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).
Currently, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved using two combination drugs to reduce the risk of HIV infection. People looking for PrEP in Ontario will need a prescription. You will also need an HIV test before taking this medicine. You must complete an HIV test every three months if you’re taking the medication.
Get Vaccinated.
The most common STD can be prevented by a vaccine, helping you avoid health issues like some cancers and genital warts. The HPV vaccine is available to anyone aged 9-45. Talk to your doctor if you haven’t received your HPV vaccine.
Always get checked.
Many STIs don’t have symptoms, meaning you can spread the infection even if you don’t know it. Make sure you get screened regularly, especially if you have a new partner.
Getting an STD isn’t the end of the world.
All STDs are treatable, and some are entirely curable. If you or your partner has an STD that doctors can cure, starting treatment immediately is essential to avoid reinfection. Although no one likes telling potential partners of STDs, it’s a critical part of sexual health. Always be straightforward and transparent about your history, especially if you have a life-long condition.
Discuss your sexual health before in the heat of the moment, explaining any risks or potential exposures. If you take medication for your condition, explain what the pharmaceuticals do, and the last time you had an active outbreak. Informed consent is crucial to intimacy. While it might seem embarrassing, letting someone know exactly what you bring to the bedroom is integral in limiting the spread of STIs.
