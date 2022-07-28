Best Gifts For the Coffee Lover in Your Life

Pin 0 Shares

Anyone who truly loves coffee knows that it can be so much more than a mindless part of your everyday morning routine. Coffee can be a little moment of joy that you give yourself in the morning (or any time of day) to start your day on a positive, thoughtful note. And there’s a reason “grabbing a cup of coffee” is such a popular meeting, hangout or first date option – it’s such a simple, enjoyable way to slow down and really get to know someone.

Many coffee lovers have a favorite bean, brewing process and local coffee shop, but part of the fun of being a coffee connoisseur is trying new things and adding new flavors and routines to your daily cup (or cups).

Next time you want to send a gift to the coffee-lover in your life, try to think beyond their typical bag of beans and ask yourself how you can help them expand their palette, explore new flavor profiles or simply have a more enjoyable coffee-sipping experience on an everyday basis. Here are a few fun gift ideas for your loved one (and here’s hoping they invite you to join in!):

Subscription to a coffee bean box

It really does seem like there’s a subscription box for anything nowadays! If you’re stuck trying to figure out what type of coffee to get your friend, let the pros take the guesswork out of the process. A coffee bean subscription box will send personalized mini bags of beans to your friend every month based on their current tastes and interests.

This is the perfect gift for a friend who loves to mix things up and doesn’t always have time to sample a bunch of different coffees on their own. Subscription boxes also have the added bonus of continuing to bring joy and value beyond the initial moment of gifting – who wouldn’t love a beautiful box of new coffee beans delivered right to their door every month?

A collection of gift cards to local shops

Does your friend love finding cute new coffee shops and supporting local businesses? Make it easy for them to do so by creating a mini gift basket filled with $5-10 gift cards to a few adorable local coffee shops! If you want to go above and beyond to make the experience even more inviting, grab a little knick-knack from each shop, like a mug, sticker, or fresh-baked pastry.

This is an especially fun gift for a friend who has just moved to a new city and is still trying to find their go-to spot. It can also be a fun gift to give to loved ones who love trying new places, but don’t necessarily know where to start.

Travel-sized coffee makers

Ever meet a person who is so immersed in their coffee obsession that they refuse to drink plain coffee from hotels or offices? A portable coffee maker may be the perfect solution for them.

A mini espresso machine, single-cup pour over kit or a mini cold brew kit makes the perfect gift for a coffee connoisseur on-the-go who wants the best of the best at all times. Even if they aren’t traveling, they can keep it at their desk at work to give them the perfect pick-me-up (much needed, especially on a Monday).

Before you send a gift like this, it may be a good idea to figure out what method of brewing your friend prefers in general. Do they love iced coffee, even in the winter? Opt for a cold brew maker. Do they swoon over a full-bodied cup of black coffee? A pour over is always a good option.

All the accessories their coffee-loving heart could ever want

Someone who loves coffee as much as your loved one does is unlikely to turn down the gift of a cute new mug. A high-quality home or travel mug is always a welcome gift – or, if you want to go above and beyond, paint a mug for them yourself!

A mug is far from the only coffee accessory you can give to your friend. Help them jazz up their typical morning cup with a frother or a selection of unique flavors of creamer.

If your friend is exceptionally adventurous, another amazing idea is to introduce them to different types of coffee from around the world. For example, Turkish coffee and Cuban coffee are often prepared very differently than your standard American latte – why not introduce them to a new way of enjoying coffee by giving them a book about coffees around the world or even a beautiful new Turkish coffee set?

At the end of the day, coffee lovers will always appreciate any opportunity to explore new flavors and add some excitement into their everyday cup. Whether you’re sending a gift to a friend far away or sending your loved one on a scavenger hunt through local coffee shops, your friend is sure to be excited.