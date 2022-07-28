Bitcoin Makes Surprise Climb As Fed Discloses 0.75 Point Rate Bump

Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto market have been in a festive mood in response to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike, sending both Bitcoin and Ethereum climbing in prices.
The Fed’s announcement has sent Bitcoin’s price up by 5%. As of this writing, Bitcoin is trading at $22,837, up 7 percent in the last 24 hours. More so, Ethereum’s price also spiked by 11.6%; hitting $1,550, data from Coingecko show, Thursday.
In fact, the entire crypto market is on a positive outlook with the total crypto market cap at $1 trillion.
Bitcoin was down the past week with its price plunging below $21,000. But, with Fed’s latest 0.75% rate bump, the BTC price has skyrocketed once again.
Fed Battling Inflation With Interest Rate Hikes
The Federal Reserve attempts to buffer inflation with a 0.75% rate increase. The central bank’s move on the rate hike is said to be in the country’s best interest especially since the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently broke it to the public that the Consumer Price Index or inflation rate is at 9.1% in June, a 40-year high.
The Fed’s continuing rate hikes have sent the negative message that the country could be in danger of a recession.
It triggered a domino effect. Following the Fed’s rate hike, the U.S. interest rates have also spiked at a range of 2.25% and 2.5% which is at extreme levels since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The U.S. central bank has recently revealed this development at the Federal Open Market Committee held Wednesday.
Survey: 96% Of Americans Worried About Inflation
The Fed has been trying to put a rein on the high prices with an increase in interest rates for the longest time. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics disclosed that the biggest factors adding up to the inflation rate are shelter, gasoline, and food price hikes.
Reportedly, a CNBC poll revealed that around 96% of Americans have been particularly worried or concerned lately regarding the gas, shelter, and food price increase.
Image: Beinchain
To beat inflation, the Fed has the option to constrict the supply of money. So, it resorts to bumping the interest rates which in effect, makes loans expensive. The 0.75% rate hike was expected although it was earlier ruminated that the central bank may go for a 1% rate hike when inflation mellowed in June.
The recurring high prices and interest rate hikes have fueled fear in citizens as the danger of a recession continues to escalate. It has heightened levels of uncertainty in global markets especially because a recession would most likely happen following two straight quarterly GDP drops.
The GDP as presented by the Bureau of Economic Analysis has shown that the economy has dwindled by 1.6% as shown in the first financial quarter and economists are concerned that a decline is possible too for the second quarter.
GDP Q2 numbers will be announced tomorrow. And the White House has already prepared the public for this important announcement with an interview transcript and blog post by Janet Yellen, the Treasury Secretary who has set the records straight that two consecutive quarters is not indicative of a recession.
More so, U.S. President Biden made an assurance of sorts that the country is not going to face a recession.
Crypto total market cap at $1.02 trillion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image from Euronews, chart from TradingView.com
Chainlink price has been moving sideways over the past day. In the last 24 hours, the coin has only increased by 0.4%.
Broader market price sentiments have crept in and many major altcoins have followed suit. In the past week, Chainlink has gained close to 6%.
It continues to struggle within the $7 price zone. For the coin to see bullish force yet again, it is imperative that LINK travels above the $8 price level.
The technical outlook of LINK has also indicated that bullish strength has started to exit the market. Demand for the altcoin has fallen, which has caused sellers to increase in number.
Despite the recovery that Chainlink price registered in the past week, the coin has not experienced positive buying strength.
This emphasized that LINK has to move past its next resistance mark for demand to increase on the chart. If buying strength continues to remain low, Chainlink will soon visit its closest support level.
Currently, the altcoin is trading at an 86% low from its all-time high, which it secured in the month of May 2021.
Chainlink Price Analysis: One-Day Chart
LINK was trading at $7.14 at the time of writing. The altcoin has been moving sideways over the last 24 hours. This could prove difficult for the bulls as demand for the coin continues to decline.
Chainlink has to break past its overhead resistance of $7.36 and $7.71 to reclaim the $8 level. Once LINK starts to trade at the $8 level, the bullish momentum can re-enter the market.
Continued consolidation will cause Chainlink to move down to its local support line of $7 and then to $6.72. The coin might start to oscillate between these two levels if that happens.
The amount of Chainlink traded in the past session declined, which meant that sellers were back in the market.
Technical Analysis
Buying strength of Chainlink has consistently remained low for this month. The coin barely registered an increase in buying strength in the last several weeks.
The Relative Strength Index was below the half-line despite an uptick, which meant that sellers were still greater in number as compared to buyers.
Chainlink price was below the 20-SMA line as demand for the coin fell, and sellers were driving the price momentum in the market.
The other technical indicators, however, indicated that buyers could make a comeback. The chart displayed the buy signal for the altcoin.
Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the strength of the price momentum and the price direction of the altcoin.
The MACD underwent a bullish crossover and formed green histograms above the half-line, indicating that those were the buy signal for Chainlink.
If buyers act on it then the coin can have a chance to redeem its bullish price momentum. The Directional Movement Index also points at the price direction and the strength of the same.
DMI was negative as the -DI line was above the +DI line.
The Average Directional Index was below the 20-mark, which meant that the current price momentum lacked strength.
USPTO-licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis revealed details.
Trademark applications 97643605 and 97643607 were submitted on October 22.
Visa has filed two trademark applications in an effort to develop a crypto and NFT services platform and signal its intent to completely immerse itself in the cryptocurrency and NFT market.
Both the NFT community and the cryptocurrency industry as a whole have grown exponentially in recent years. Moreover, this expansion is being aided by the fact that a number of highly competent people have started thinking about entering this market.
U.S. Patent and Trademark Office-licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis said that shortly after Western Union’s trademark applications centered on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, Visa filed two trademark applications with the purpose of providing cryptocurrency and NFT services.
Active Involvement by Visa
As if that weren’t enough, the experienced trademark attorney and astrophysicist also uploaded a photograph revealing information from Visa’s applications. Trademark applications 97643605 and 97643607 were submitted on October 22.
Furthermore, Visa’s plans to enter the cryptocurrency, NFT, and Metaverse service markets are on full display in the company’s trademark filings. Visa offered five different trademark-related service touchpoints.
Two days after rival money transfer service Western Union intended to foray into cryptocurrencies. Western Union had applied to register three trademarks in an effort to break into the cryptocurrency, web3, and metaverse sector.
As one of the most crypto-friendly financial services providers, Visa’s aspirations to enter the cryptocurrency sector come as no surprise. FTX is just one of several crypto companies that have announced ambitions to produce crypto cards in partnership with Visa. In addition, the major cryptocurrency exchange Blockchain.com has just released a crypto card in collaboration with Visa.
Elrow’s participatory and immersive carnival and circus-themed events are well-known.
A-listers can get Proof of Attendance NFTs from Elrow Dubai.
Ticketing using NFT is growing in popularity and may significantly alter the industry. A statement from Binance made a few months ago said that NFT tickets will do away with ticket scalping and counterfeiting, which would help keep conflicts at sporting events to a minimum. The exchange had partnered with S.S Lazio for NFT tickets. In addition to granting access to events, NFT tickets entitled their holders to exclusive discounts in shops and during games, as well as free tokens and other perks from S. S. Lazio.
Massive VIP Event
SeatlabNFT, an NFT ticketing and experience platform, is Elrow Dubai’s exclusive provider of VIP tickets. All VIP tickets will be issued as NFTs, and there will be a wide range of digital collectibles, airdropped incentives, and gamified interactive blockchain installations to be had at the event itself. Elrow’s participatory and immersive carnival and circus-themed events are well-known.
Even more enticing is the fact that A-listers can get Proof of Attendance NFTs from Elrow Dubai thanks to the SeatlabNFT service. This is also a new perspective on mementos that will last forever because of the immutability of the blockchain.
On November 2, 2022, SeatlabNFT will sell the only VIP seats available for the 8,000-person Elrow XXL event. When it comes around in February of 2023, Dubai will play host to the event. This will be the first time that NFT has been used to facilitate such a massive VIP event.
The SeatlabNFT app has officially launched on both the App Store and Google Play, making it available to millions of music fans across the world.
It was about time that MLM made an appearance. Multi-Level Marketing explains a lot about the OneCoin story. In this ONE-HOUR episode of “The Missing Cryptoqueen,” we’ll learn about the secret ingredient that catapulted Dr. Ruja from the millions to the billions. We’ll meet interesting people and the plot will thicken. Also, the size of the OneCoin scam will increase significantly. This thing gets bigger by the episode, which is what makes the show so entertaining. What a clusterfuck this was.
It begins by answering the question posed in episode 4. Could an unrecognizable version of Dr. Ruja have been in attendance at the Miss OneLife beauty pageant? The production team shows a UK plastic surgeon pictures from the event. There was a person with OneCoin’s main directors that they suspect might’ve been Ruja Ignatova. He hesitates, but when Jamie Bartlett tells him that the person they’re looking for is a billionaire with an infinite budget, he changes his mind. “It’s possible, those things can be changed,” he says.
That being settled, let’s get into MLM.
Remember, you can download episodes directly from the BBC, or listen to “The Missing Cryptoqueen” through Apple, Spotify, or iVoox.
About MLM And “The Missing Cryptoqueen,” Episode Five – “What Dreams May Come”
This episode’s protagonist was the #1 seller of OneCoin at one point. He’s a professional multi-level marketer with an army of professional MLM salespersons at his disposal. His house is called “What Dreams May Come,” which inspired the episode’s title. This man’s tongue is the main reason this episode is one hour long. His stories are phenomenal, everyone should listen to them. Especially considering we’re going to skip them and stick to the core story.
So, network marketing, MLM, or multi-level marketing is the missing ingredient. When this man’s company started working for OneCoin, they put an army of top-level marketers to push the product. And it sold like hotcakes. “In the first year, it made more millionaires than Amway ever did in their 75 years of history,” he claims. The kicker to this part of the story is that the MLM marketer alleges that he believed Dr. Ruja and put more money into OneCoin than anyone on earth.
According to the released FBI documents we found last time, Dr. Ruja and company called this operation “The B*tch of Wall Street meets MLM.” You can’t make this stuff up. In an archival audio file, we hear her announce that OneCoin was going to inflate the supply 10X and the crowd cheered. Then, contradicting every economic law, she told them that the more OneCoin there were, the best it was for them. They Cheered. Then, by decree, she doubled the amount of OneCoin everyone had in their vaults. People lost their minds.
Besides MLM, two of the most mind-blowing revelations the episode contains are in the following quotes.
Quotes From “The Missing Cryptoqueen,” Episode Five – “What Dreams May Come”
Tim Curry, OneCoin critic, said:
“The math of this is just completely ridiculous. Every minute 50,000 OneCoins are mined, right? Now, the value of those at today’s “price” of €29.95 would be €1.5 million a minute, is what they’re claiming right? And per hour, that’s €89.85 million. And then, per day, they’re creating €2.15 billion out of thin air, right? And so, the logic of it is just ridiculous. Now, if you follow how many coins have been mined for the first quote “Blockchain.” And then, from October 1 to present, it’s nearing about 70 billion coins. If we take 70 billion coins and multiply that by the internal price of 29.95, you’re looking at, I think it’s like $1.8 trillion or $2.1 trillion. Which is greater than all of the US dollars in circulation on earth, which is about $1.67 trillion.”
About the fact that OneCoin did have a certificate saying they were Shariah-compliant that was issued from Pakistan, Amjad Mohammed, scholar from Bradford and OneCoin critic, said:
“What Sharia compliant is supposed to mean, is that somebody has carried out thorough research, gone through all the conditions, gone through all the terms with a fine tooth comb. There was no evidence of any research whatsoever. It was just a blank certificate saying “this is okay.” Amjad issued a fatwa against this, a ruling that OneCoin was not halal. And then, “within weeks, the conditions which I had highlighted as being problematic changed. So, clearly, somebody was keeping a watching brief of what I was doing because I only picked a couple in the initial fatwa. However, OneCoin does not actually exist. So, I can easily make any form of conditions for something, when the actual thing does not exist. It’s a fraud.”
MLM And The Perfect Scam
Near the end, Jamie Bartlett reflects on the story so far:
“There’s something strangely beautiful about the OneCoin scam. It’s like the perfect scam. It combines the hype and terminology of cryptocurrencies and the hard-nosed MLM selling of people like Igor Alberts. It uses glamorous events and household brands to create the veneer of respectability and protects it with a religious-like zeal. And who could ever doubt the intentions of the trustworthy Dr. Ruja.”
The cult-like aspects of the whole ordeal are ever-present in this episode. The whistleblowers tell the producers about the death threats they get like it’s nothing. For people inside of OneCoin, they’re traitors of the highest order. For these religious zealots, Dr. Ruja is still running the whole operation from the shadows, and the people that want to silence her are just jealous “haters.”
Before finishing, Jamie Bartlett explores the idea that, when it mixed with MLM, the OneCoin operation got too big. Maybe Dr. Ruja was scared, as she seems to show in an alleged email. Apparently, this was supposed to be a little scam, but it caught fire. And Dr. Ruja’s backers were not going to let a golden goose die.
Episode Credits
Presenter: Jamie Bartlett Producer: Georgia Catt Story consultant: Chris Berube Editor: Philip Sellars Original music and sound design: Phil Channell Original music and vocals: Dessislava Stefanova and the London Bulgarian Choir
Previous Companion Guides For BBC’s “The Missing Cryptoqueen” Podcast:
This Monday’s vote was not an executive vote but rather a ratification vote.
The move has been credited for advancing the project’s greatest restructure in its history.
As time goes on, MakerDAO gets closer to its “Endgame.” DeFi’s de facto central bank will establish so-called MetaDAOs and activate a new vault after a majority vote on Monday approved the introduction of eight Maker Improvement Proposals (MIP) to bring in additional money for the protocol.
The move has been credited for advancing the project’s greatest restructure in its history. But it has also split the DAO into two camps. The MetaDAOists and the Constitutionalists. Constitutionalists reject the Endgame plan, which was conceived by Maker co-founder Rune Christensen. While the former is in support of it.
MIP83 Proposal
Hasu, a pseudonymous researcher with the cryptocurrency investing business Paradigm, is one such constitutionalist who often posts on Crypto Twitter.
The crypto researcher tweeted:
“The Endgame Plan is an exceptionally bad proposal, and it’s really sad for Maker that it passed the signal (shoved through by Rune Christensen singlehandedly in face of strong and justified criticism).”
This Monday’s vote was not an executive vote but rather a ratification vote, which is significant. In order for any of the MIPs to be implemented on the blockchain, they must first pass further voting.
The radical nature of the planned modifications and their possible impact on the biggest decentralized stablecoin in the market, DAI, caused Christensen’s idea to get attention. The creation and maintenance of DAI is the responsibility of the MakerDAO protocol.
MetaDAOs and the “protocol-owned vault” are at the center of the two most consequential ideas that were approved by the vote today. The Maker community will be ready to be subdivided into smaller governance organizations inside the bigger MakerDAO according to MIP83, a proposal to begin creating MetaDAOs.
The DOGE price action brings reminisces of the 2021 bull run to crypto traders and market participants. The meme coin is trending to the upside, supported by the Elon Musk Twitter takeover. The billionaire purchased the social media for over $40 billion, and the market expects Dogecoin to play a role in its future.
At the time of writing, the DOGE price stands at $0.13 for the first time since May 2022. The meme coin records a massive profit of 56% in the last 24 hours and 121% over the previous seven days. The general sentiment in the market is optimistic for the first time since the Ethereum “Merge.”
DOGE Price Forecast Better Days For Altcoins?
Across social media platforms, crypto traders speculate about a potential upside move for altcoins and meme coins. In addition to the DOGE price, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has recorded positive momentum and a 35% profit in the past week.
According to a pseudonym trader, SHIB’s price lags behind DOGE and could see further upside in the short term. On its way to the upside, SHIB’s 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) could operate as critical resistance.
Traders are betting on the DOGE price failure. If too many shorts piled up on the token’s price action, DOGE might have fueled to extend its bullish momentum. However, if the DOGE price continues to trend upward, SHIB and other altcoins might break past their resistance levels.
In that sense, leverage positions to the upside or downside could risk more spikes in Dogecoin’s volatility. With the looming announcement of a Twitter integration, DOGE might see more price action finally breaking out from a tight sideways range.
Sam Trabucco, the former CEO at Alameda Research in 2021, highlighted that the DOGE price is susceptible to “bullish impetuses.” This phenomenon makes the meme coin’s moves more extreme, with the potential to surpass market expectations.
And even recently, this influenced how we bet on DOGE. We’ve held a long DOGE position for *months* and it’s gone great — all based on noticing how it goes up when Elon tweets: – likely some bullish impetuses (Elon, TikTok, ETFs, etc.) – more upside potential from liquidations pic.twitter.com/PChKs60xbr
Bitcoin About To Be Outperform By DOGE And Meme Coins
Dogecoin’s influence over the crypto market is starting to influence critical metrics. Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D), used to measure the percentage of the market formed by BTC’s market capitalization, is taking a massive loss.
This metric was starting to rebound after a massive selloff. The number one cryptocurrency by market cap is showing bullish momentum, but altcoins could be about to steal its shine.
If the downside trend in Bitcoin dominance continues, DOGE will likely trend higher, pushing the altcoin sector up with it. Still, at this point in the Dogecoin rally, any position is high risk and vulnerable to volatility.