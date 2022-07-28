News
Can Liv make it out alive? (Spoiler)
survival drama keep breathing is now available on Netflix and the main character Liv (Melissa Barrera) must fight tooth and nail to survive after being stranded in a plane crash in the Canadian wilderness.
Spoilers ahead for keep breathing
Using her natural ingenuity, Liv does her best to stay alive, but it’s not without challenges. For starters, food is scarce, she struggles to start a fire, and navigating the forest without directions is a potential recipe for disaster.
Throughout the six-episode limited series, we watch Liv do her best to get through one day at a time, while also looking back into her life before the crash and even her childhood to understand how she got into this one situation is advised. which forces them to reckon with many personal demons.
Keep Breathing Ending Explained: Will Liv Survive?
The end of keep breathing is somewhat open to interpretation and follows the show’s pattern of splitting into two realities, one in the present and one seemingly in the future.
After escaping the underground cave and then falling off a cliff, Liv is certainly worse. But she wanders to the edge of a river flowing downstream. She slides into the water and lets herself be carried away. Luckily for Liv, she is eventually rescued by two nearby fishermen. They bring her to shore and she wakes up coughing up water a few seconds later.
During the rescue scene, the show goes to a hospital where Liv gives birth to her baby with Danny (Jeff Wilbusch) by her side. We can expect the show to give us a glimpse into Liv’s future, especially since motherhood is such a widespread topic. It’s possible that the hospital scene is just Liv’s dream or hope, but I think so keep breathing is more optimistic and uplifting than that. I feel like we should see that as Liv’s true end when she finally gets out of this awful situation.
She did what she was supposed to do, right? She breathed until the end. Even against unimaginable obstacles, she always put one foot in front of the other. Particularly impressive was the scene in which she leaves behind her mother’s vision in the cave to move on and not succumb to the darkness and give up on life.
Keep Breathing: Will Liv reunite with her mother?
Sadly no. We don’t see Liv reunite with her mother. The only “scene” they have together is when Liv hallucinates her in the cave. But we never know if Liv could have caught her in Inuvik. Seems like that’s for the best.
keep breathing now streaming on Netflix.
How brands part ways with celebrity partners
Adidas AG this week became the biggest brand to end a partnership with Kanye West after the rapper and designer’s anti-Semitic outbursts.
Adidas said it had severed ties with Mr West, who goes by the name Ye, at considerable cost to its own business because his recent comments and actions had been “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the values of the company on diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.
Mr. West could not immediately be reached for comment.
Some like-minded observers and writers have questioned why it took Adidas so long to announce its conclusion, more than two weeks into the partnership review.
“Every day you delay can hurt your brand,” Alan R. Friedman, a partner at entertainment industry law firm Fox Rothschild, said of such situations.
An Adidas spokesperson declined to comment beyond the company’s initial statement. But the process of separating a company from a famous business partner can be more complicated than it seems.
Bureaucracy can slow decision-making in times of crisis, said Mark DiMassimo, founder of New York-based ad agency DiMassimo Goldstein.
““When something comes along that requires quick, humane and unambiguous action, very few companies are prepared.””
Brands often ask their ad agencies to gauge public opinion and determine whether to act while simultaneously working internally on potential responses, DiMassimo said. The resulting competing narratives may facilitate more delays, he said.
“When something happens that requires quick, humane and unambiguous action, very few companies are prepared,” DiMassimo said. “Customers can be like frogs in the proverbial pot of heating water.”
Marketers who have made up their mind can often quietly terminate a contract if it is relatively basic, such as those requiring a celebrity to appear at an event or allowing brands to use the name and likeness of someone for promotional purposes, said Christopher R. Chase, a specialist partner. in advertising and entertainment law at Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.
But cases in which celebrities help design products that bear their name and may even own some equity in the company are harder to solve, he said.
“If the talent retains some ownership, then you have to stop making the product entirely instead of just taking the name off,” Chase said. “It literally shuts down the factory to some extent.”
““If the talent retains some ownership, then you have to stop making the product entirely instead of just removing its name.””
Brands are increasingly relying on so-called morality clauses, which give them the right to terminate a contract when a spokesperson behaves in a way that could be perceived as damaging the reputation of the customer.
Offensive behavior may be specific to the company in question; Liquor brands typically include contract clauses prohibiting DUI arrests or drunken and disorderly behavior among their representatives, Chase said.
But moral clauses widened during the #MeToo movement, as backers of projects promoted by celebrities accused of sexual misconduct insisted on rewriting contracts so that any behavior deemed inconsistent with a brand’s stated values could trigger the termination, Mr. Fridmann said.
At the same time, vaguely worded moral clauses can lead to costly and potentially damaging litigation as lawyers argue over whether a spokesperson’s behavior constitutes a violation. While a brand may wish to terminate a contract if a spokesperson’s behavior does not please them, the celebrity legal team often argues that the language should only apply to much more specific breaches, as an arrest, Mr. Chase said.
Brands can also try to insure against potential monetary loss with liquidated damages clauses, which require the spokesperson to reimburse the company a certain amount as compensation for breach of contract. But these types of clauses aren’t particularly common, because the language defining the types of offenses that warrant such action must be very specific to be taken seriously by the courts, Chase said.
Brands should also carefully assess the risk when considering signing a spokesperson with a history of erratic or offensive behavior, especially if the person will play an outsized role in their marketing efforts. And it’s not just because such behavior could happen again, Chase said.
A brand may struggle to justify voiding a contract over new behavior when a celebrity’s legal team can point to similar instances that predated the agreement, Chase said.
“The talent lawyers said, ‘Look, you hire her because she’s kinda out there, so I’m not going to let you fire her because she’s doing something that’s kinda out there’” , did he declare.
Write to Patrick Coffee at [email protected]
Copyright ©2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8
wsj
News
Jim Kerr: “I spent a night in the cells after climbing the walls of the Russian embassy while tripping on LSD” | simple minds
BGlasgow-born Jim Kerr, 63, formed Simple Minds with Charlie Burchill in the late 1970s. The group had hits with Promised You a Miracle and Don’t You (Forget About Me) – which featured in the 1985 film The Breakfast Club – and had five UK No. 1 albums. Their new album is called Direction of the Heart. Kerr has two children with his former wives Chrissie Hynde and Patsy Kensit. He lives in Sicily.
What is your biggest fear?
I have a slight fear of not being grateful enough for the chance that has come my way. It is more or less that.
Which living person do you most admire, and why?
A friend named Paul Hill [one of the Guildford Four] spent 15 years in prison serving sentences for crimes he did not commit. We communicate almost every day. I admire him to no end.
What trait do you most deplore about yourself?
I learned to give myself a break. Everyone should.
What was your most embarrassing moment?
Once I fell on a big stage in Holland. Chipping my collarbone and front teeth was painful. Not as much as embarrassment, however.
What makes you unhappy?
I hate to feel like we haven’t fully delivered during a live performance.
What do you dislike the most about your appearance?
Don’t get me started.
What is the worst thing someone did you say?
“Oh it’s you! I love you! Uh… What’s your name again? You’re the lead singer of Simply Red. Right?”
Who is your favorite star?
Michael Sheen.
If you could bring something dead back to life, what would it be?
Jim Morrison.
What is your most unpleasant habit?
I tend to fall asleep no matter what company I’m in.
What scares you about getting old?
I would like to think that I have made peace with all that is inevitable.
What book are you ashamed of not having read?
Ulysses. Boy oh boy, how I tried!
What did you want to be when you were growing up?
At the Beatles.
What does love look like?
Like Celtic hitting the back of the net in the 90th minute of a Champions League football game.
What was the best kiss of your life?
Bruce Springsteen gave me both a bear hug and a kiss on the cheek backstage at his Broadway show.
What was your biggest disappointment?
I traveled to the Arctic Circle to see the Northern Lights, then fell asleep and missed it.
What do you consider your greatest achievement?
It’s easy. I constantly punched above my weight.
What was your closest run-in with the law?
The day before we started recording our album Sons and Fascination, I spent a night in the cells after being caught climbing the walls of the Russian Embassy in London. To make matters worse, I was tripping on LSD. I couldn’t determine if what was happening was really happening. Unfortunately, it was! Fortunately, no charges were laid.
What keeps you up at night?
Not a lot. Since I’m up and active most mornings around 5am, I’m tired of everything by 9pm.
What happens when we die?
We make room for others.
theguardian
News
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral leaves at least 6 injured, police arrest two people of interest
At least six people were injured when gunfire erupted outside a funeral in the Brighton Heights neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Friday, police said.
Pittsburgh Police Commander Richard Ford told reporters one victim was in critical condition and five others were stable after a shooting outside Destiny of Faith Church around 12:04 p.m.
“At this time, we have no information regarding the suspects we are going to release,” Ford told a news conference.
He added that there was “most likely” more than one suspect.
Later that evening, at around 11:35 p.m., Pittsburgh Public Safety said two people of interest had been arrested in connection with the shooting.
AT LEAST 3 KILLED IN ST. SHOOTING AT LOUIS HIGH SCHOOL
Pittsburgh Public Safety said there were a total of six casualties after gunfire broke out in the area of the 3700 block of Brighton Road. Five of the victims suffered gunshot wounds.
“First responders found a victim with gunshot wounds in the immediate area of Destiny of Faith Church. Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition,” Public Safety said.
“Four other people were also shot. Three self-transported to local hospitals and another victim was found in the Langtry Street area and transported by EMS,” the statement continued.
“A sixth person was also injured and treated in hospital. It was later determined that he was not shot, but injured while trying to escape,” officials added.
A staff member at Destiny of Faith Church told Fox News Digital that the shooting happened during a funeral service.
“It was a funeral. It was outside the church. All of our staff are fine,” Reverend Nicita Moses said.
According to Action News 4, the funeral service was for John James Hornezes Jr., who was killed in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Uptown on Oct. 15.
RISE IN JUVENILE CRIME IS A “PROBLEM THAT STARTS AT HOME”: JACK BREWER
A witness reportedly said that someone drove past the church in a vehicle and fired shots.
Police could not confirm it was a drive-by shooting and said the matter is still under investigation.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“I just pray to God, whoever it is, whatever it is, they’re going to repent,” said Page Davis, Hornezes’ godmother. She was reportedly inside the church when shots rang out.
“They better get down on their knees and repent. God is sitting high, looking down, and everyone will reap what he has sown. It’s so devastating for families,” she added. .
LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS SOUND THE ALARM ABOUT POLICE EXODUS AMPLIFYING CRIMINAL CRISIS
Another witness told Channel 11 News the shooting was “senseless”.
“We have to stop with this violence. We have to love each other. We have to communicate with each other. We have to reason with each other. It’s not the way. It’s not the way, it’s out of hand” , she says.
The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS, and Pittsburgh Emergency Management & Homeland Security also responded to the initial scene.
Fox
News
Matignon disavows Dupond-Moretti and refuses to sanction the PNF judges – RT in French
The Prime Minister followed the opinion of the Superior Council of the Judiciary and considered that there was no need to sanction the PNF magistrates prosecuted in the case of the “fadettes”, launched by Eric Dupont-Moretti when he joined. to the government.
Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne decided to “follow the opinion of the Superior Council of the Judiciary” which had considered that there was “no need” to sanction two magistrates of the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) suspected of “breaches” in the affair of the “fadettes”, indicated Matignon to AFP on October 28.
The decision, which fell to the head of government, balances the proceedings initiated by the Keeper of the Seals Eric Dupond-Moretti shortly after his entry into the government, when he had been targeted as a lawyer by telephone records (“fadettes” ) ordered by these magistrates in an instruction, which is now worth prosecution for “illegal taking of interest”.
In two separate opinions issued ten days ago, the Superior Council of the Judiciary (CSM) considered that the former director of the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office, Eliane Houlette, and her current number two, Patrice Amar, had “committed no disciplinary fault” and that there was “no need” to sanction them.
The final decision belonged to the Prime Minister, while this double opinion already sounded like a disavowal for Eric Dupond-Moretti. Just before arriving Place Vendôme, the lawyer had denounced the methods of “barbouzes” of the PNF who had gone through some of his telephone records during investigations aimed at flushing out a mole who had been able to inform Nicolas Sarkozy that he was wiretapped .
Dupond-Moretti referred to the CJR
Opened under the supervision of Eliane Houlette and dismissed in 2019, this controversial investigation was carried out on the sidelines of the so-called “Bismuth” corruption case, involving the former head of state, his lawyer Thierry Herzog and a senior magistrate. All three were convicted at first instance and will be retried on appeal at the end of the year.
Accusing Eric Dupond-Moretti of having used his ministerial functions to settle scores linked to his past as a lawyer, magistrates’ unions and the Anticor association had filed a complaint against him at the end of 2020, triggering the opening of an investigation. which led to his referral to the Court of Justice of the Republic for “illegal taking of interests”.
The minister appealed against this unprecedented decision and affirmed that his resignation was “not on the agenda”. Emmanuel Macron, for his part, defended himself by considering that the lawsuits against him did not concern “in any way, obviously, what he did as minister”.
RT All Fr Trans
News
RHOC Alum Alexis Bellino Provides Miles Update on Transgender Sons
Alexis Bellin couldn’t be more grateful to her fans.
Three days after announcing his 14-year-old son Miles is transgender on Instagram, the former Real Housewives of Orange County The star gave fans an update on how her family was doing.
“Thank you for all the love and support,” the Bravo alum exclusively told E! New. “Miles and our family are overwhelmed with the amount of love from everyone. We are enjoying our time together as a family and loving his new found freedom.”
She concluded her statement by asking fans, “Please continue to remember that love, kindness and acceptance is the way to make this world a better place.”
Alexis introduced Miles, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jim Bellino— in an Instagram post on Oct. 25. Having already come out “over 16 months ago,” Alexis said Miles decided he wanted to officially come out on social media.
“I can’t imagine the strength and courage it took my baby to do this,” she captioned a selfie with her son, “but I’m extremely proud of him and want everyone everyone understands that love doesn’t change in these situations. It’s unconditional love.”
Entertainment
News
Halloween 2022: Get into the spooky spirit with these teen thrillers
Grab some fun-sized candies and settle in, because we’ve got the perfect Halloween frenzy for you.
Whether you’re looking for something to watch after a sleight of hand or choose to celebrate Halloween on the couch, we’ve got the definitive list of teen thrillers that are sure to send shivers down your spine this fall. First of all, the Sarah Michelle Gellar-directed supernatural drama buffy the vampire slayer. This late ’90s show has it all: forbidden romance, a wide selection of monsters, and various Halloween-centric episodes. Watch the whole series or just a few episodes, we promise you won’t be disappointed.
Looking for a more modern mystery? Then we recommend consecutive viewing of Pretty little Liars and its spooky successor, HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. While the shows have a similar structure, the 2022 iteration was found to be even more horror-leaning than the original.
Original sin star Maia Reficco says as much, telling E ! News in July, “Not only do we have the same A-base plot, but there’s also a slasher and horror aspect to it that pays homage to so many iconic slasher movies from the 90s, but with a 2022 twist. is telling these stories through a different lens and from a different perspective, which is incredibly exciting.”
Color us intrigued.
Entertainment
