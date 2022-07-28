I found Lululemon and Steve Madden Dupes for 50% off Amazon and they look exactly the same

Week 10 of the high school football season concludes tonight with a number of games that play into the postseason picture.

Rain fell in the afternoon but conditions improved for kickoff time in most places.

Three Thursday night games were postponed due to inclement weather. That included the afternoon Lake Howell at East River game, where both teams paid tribute to Falcons quarterback Nick Miner, who was killed in a roadside accident on Sunday.

Winter Park’s bid to wrap up a district championship against Timber Creek was shifted to tonight at Showalter Field.

This is a live report that will be updated often as games progress, so keep checking back in. Also keep tabs on our live Scoreboard for the Week 10 schedule and results of all games played Monday, Tuesday Thursday and Friday.

Here is the Friday lineup. Rankings are from the Sentinel Super 16. All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted:

No. 2 Seminole (7-1, 2-0) at No. 9 Lake Mary (5-2, 1-2)

Seminole leads 29-6 going into the final quarter.

Seminole answered with a 30-yard touchdown pass by sophomore David Parks to junior Michael Key. PAT is good and Seminole leads 29-6 with 1:30 remaining in the third quarter.

Seminole senior Luke Rucker, who returned from injury to start, has not been on the field since the first quarter.

Lake Mary’s Eli Straker forced a Seminole fumble that led to a Rams’ score. Carson Hinshaw caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Noah Grubbs to make it 22-6 at 6:21 of the third quarter.

Seminole led 22-0 at halftime.

Seminole’s Chasen Johnson blocked a Lake Mary’s field goal try and scooped up the loose ball and returned it for a long touchdown play. ‘Noles followed with a gadget play two-point conversion: offensive lineman Josiah Chenault throwing a pass to Darren “Goldie” Lawrence for a 22-0 lead with 39 seconds to go in the first half.

The Rams moved into scoring position by faking a punt and completing a fourth down pass to move the chains.

A 3-yard touchdown run by Lawrence increases Seminole lead to 14-0 with 5:06 to go in the second quarter. Lawrence also ran in a two-point conversion.

End of first quarter: Seminole 6, Lake Mary 0.

Lake Mary’s defense got a stop on a fourth down try in Rams territory by the ‘Noles.

Seminole scored on its first possession on a 3-yard TD run by Rory Thomas. Seminole senior Luke Rucker passed to Key for 61 yards on the second play of the game to set up the touchdown. Rucker sat out the past two games due to back spasms.

Seminole, ranked No. 2 in the Sentinel Super 16 and the FHSAA Class 4M (Metro) state rankings, has a Tuesday night makeup game to play at Apopka (6-2, 3-0) for the District 2 title on the line.

But it’s hard to imagine the ‘Noles looking past this rivalry game. Seminole vs. Lake Mary is always a big deal for the communities and programs.

Lake Mary is No. 4 in the FHSAA rankings and seems certain to receive a playoff invite.

The Seminoles won 29-12 in the regular season and 18-7 in a playoff rematch last season. That gives them an 11-9 edge in games played since 2002.

Orlando Sentinel staff writer JC Carnahan is covering this game.

Horizon (6-2, 0-2) at No. 3 Jones (6-2, 1-1)

Halftime: Jones leads 47-7.

And Jones got that running clock lead back on with the ensuing kickoff. James Chenault returned the kick 94 yards for the touchdown. Jones 47, Horizon 7 with 4:34 remaining in the half.

Horizon gets on the board to avoid the running clock for the moment as Trei Ginn runs 71 yards for a TD with 4:51 to go in the first half. Jones 40, Horizon 7

Tigers make it 40-0 on a 54-yard punt return TD by Tigers speedster Jamauri Sands. 6:50 to go in the first half. That’s the second touchdown punt return of the night for Sands.

Jones expands its lead to 34-0 on an 18-yard TD pass from Christopher Tooley to Derrick Rogers. 7:53 to go in the first half.

Tooley scores his second touchdown on a 65-yard keeper. Jones extends the lead to 28-0 with 10:50 left in the second quarter.

Jones leads 28-0 with 10:50 left in the first half.

Tigers 21, Hawks 0 heading into the second quarter.

Jones’ defense stops the Hawks and Sands took the ensuing punt 62 yards for a touchdown. Tigers lead 21-0 with 2:25 left in quarter number one.

Jones adds to it’s lead with a 50-yard TD run by Jayden Gillens. Jean-Denis added a two-point conversion run to make it 14-0 Tigers over Horizon at 4:32 of the first quarter.

Tigers took 6-0 lead with a a 27-yard TD run by backup quarterback Christopher Tooley. He scored with 6:47 to go in the first quarter.

Maxson Jean-Denis is on the sideline not playing tonight.

Jones is No. 3 in the FHSAA Class 3M (Metro) power rankings behind Edgewater and reigning state champion Fort Lauderdale Aquinas. That means the Tigers are in position to claim the second seed behind the Eagles, who have wrapped up the District 3 title.

Horizon stands to finish fourth in the rugged district behind Wekiva, unless it shocks Jones.But the Hawks are in position to receive an at-large playoff berth, as is Wekiva.

Steve Gorches is covering this game

Timber Creek (4-4, 2-1) at No. 6 Winter Park (7-1, 3-0)

Halftime: Winter Park 27-3.

Amaris Shaw runs 42 yards around left end for a touchdown that ups Winter Park’s lead to 27-3 with 1:16 go to in the first half. Shaw has 106 yards rushing with two TDs.

Winter Park Zion Gunn takes an interception back 76 yards for a pick-six touchdown. He weaved through traffic on an amazing runback. PAT kick was blocked by the Wolves. Wildcats lead 20-3.

Alex Davis kicks a 39-yard field goal to get Timber Creek on the board. Winter Park leads 14-3 early in the second quarter.

End of first quarter: Wildcats 14, Wolves 0.

Winter Park quarterback Aidan Warner hits Oliver Van Dyke on slant pass for 21-yard catch-and-run touchdown. Wildcats lead 14-0 with 5:06 to go in the first quarter.

Winter Park’s Hudson Gibbs intercepted a Timber Creek pass, setting up Amaris Shaw’s 11-yard TD run. Wildcats lead 7-0 just 25 seconds into the game.

Winter Park won its previous 4M District 3 games by a combined score of 114-0, including last week’s 35-0 thrashing of previously unbeaten Hagerty.

The Wildcats are district champs with a victory at fabled Showalter Field.

If Timber Creek pulls the upset it creates a three-way tie for first including Hagerty, which is done with district play at 3-1. That would keep the door open for all three to make the playoffs.

Winter Park and Timber Creek have met every year since 2011, including a playoff rematch in 2016. The Wildcats hold a 9-8 edge but lost by a 9-7 score last year on a last-second Timber Creek field goal.

Jeff Gardenour is covering this game

Playoff picture

Tohopekaliga (5-3, 1-1) at No. 4 Osceola (5-3, 2-0)

It’s 55-0 after Kowboys TD with 9:25 remaining in the third quarter.

Halftime: Osceola 49-0.

Osceola led 21-0 after one quarter, then scored early in the second to go up 28-0. Kowboys lead 42-0 in the second quarter.

Osceola, ranked No. 7 in 4S (Suburban), is heavily favored to wrap up its 18th football district title since 1982. The Kowboys won 45 consecutive district games (and nine straight titles) before a loss to West Orange last season. They are 48-1 in district play since 2011.

Tohopekaliga started 5-0 but has lost three straight, including a 21-20 defeat vs. Celebration on Monday.

The Tigers are 0-2 against Osceola, having been outscored 98-0 in games played the past two years.

No. 10 Oviedo (7-1, 3-0) at Winter Springs (0-8, 0-3)

Oviedo clinched the 3M District 2 championship with last week’s win against Lyman. The Lions are No. 6 in the FHSAA 3M rankings, third best in Region 1 behind Edgewater and Jones.

This is a school Hall of Fame inductioin night for Winter Springs.

No. 14 Hagerty (7-1) at Port Orange Spruce Creek (4-3)

Hagerty, coming off a lopsided loss to Winter Park on Monday, hopes to bounce back and lock down a likely at-large playoff berth. The Huskies are No. 5 in the 4M Region 1 rankings.

Centennial (5-3) at No. 15 Lake Brantley (4-4)

Halftime: Lake Brantley 27, Centennial 18.

Lake Brantley is on the bubble in 4M Region 1. A victory would help the Patriots stay in front of Timber Creek in the rankings.

Boone 43, Oak Ridge 0 (final)

The Braves (6-3, 4-0) led 37-0 at halftime against the host Pioneers (1-8, 0-4).

Boone wrapped up 4M District 4 by beating Lake Nona on Monday night. This was Boone’s third game in nine days.

Mount Dora (6-2, 2-0) at Eustis (3-4, 1-0)

Mount Dora is the 2S District 10 champion if it wins this rivalry game.

Eustis can clinch the title if it wins and Villages Charter loses to Umatilla. If the Panthers and Villages both win, Eustis would need to win its Tuesday game at Villages for the title.

Palm Bay Heritage (3-5, 1-1) at Harmony (5-3, 1-1)

Harmony lost 9-7 to 4S District 9 frontrunner Melbourne last week and is in a precarious position at No. 8 in the region rankings. Eight teams make the playoffs. Wins tonight and against St. Cloud next week might be needed.

Orlando Christian Prep (4-4, 3-0) at Trinity Prep (1-7, 0-2)

OCP is already the 1M District 4 champion.

Akelynn’s Angels (0-4) at The First Academy (7-1)

TFA leads 37-0 at halftime.

TFA sits at No. 8 in the FHSAA Class 1M power rankings and looks like a lock for a playoff berth.

The Royals have allowed more than one touchdown in a game only once – in their loss to OCP.

SSAC playoffs

Four Orlando area teams are in the top tier playoff bracket for the Sunshine State Athletic Conference. That includes undefeated teams Central Florida Christian Academy and reigning champion Lake Highland Prep, which is riding an 18-game winning streak after going 11-0 last season.

Here are the quarterfinal matchups, all kicking off at 7 p.m.

Gainesville Oak Hal (7-0) at Central Florida Christian Academy (7-0). CFCA leads 43-6 at the half.

Mount Dora Christian (4-4) at The Master’s Academy (5-3)

Fort Myers Canterbury (5-1) at Lake Highland Prep (7-0)

Jupiter Christian (5-3) at Fort Lauderdale Westminster (6-1)

Other games

Lake Howell (5-3, 1-2) at East River (3-5, 1-2), 2 p.m. (this game is final)

Cypress Creek (5-3, 1-2) at Freedom (3-5, 1-2). This game is tied 7-7 at halftime.

Lake Nona (3-5) at Winter Haven (5-3)

Gateway (2-5, 1-3) at Davenport (1-6, 1-3)

Tavares (0-8, 0-2) at Belleview (3-5, 1-1), 7:30

Liberty (0-8, 0-4) at Lake Region (3-5, 2-2)

South Lake (0-8, 0-3) at East Ridge (2-6, 1-2)

Celebration (1-7, 1-1) at St. Cloud (5-3, 0-2)

Pine Ridge (0-8, 0-1) at Deltona (5-3, 0-2)

West Oaks (2-5) at Foundation Academy (4-3)

Windermere Prep (4-3) at Orangewood Christian (1-6). Visiting Lakers lead 7-6 at the half.

The Villages (2-5, 0-1) at Umatilla (4-4, 0-2)

Ambassadors Christian (1-8) at Poinciana (5-2)

First Academy-Leesburg (1-7) at Berean Christian (1-7)

Faith Christian (3-5) at Eagle’s View (3-5)

This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com. Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at [email protected].

