Inside Shania Twain’s turbulent life – husband and pal’s swapping affair and a shocking health struggle with the ruined voice

I Feel Like A Woman and That Don't Impress Me Much are playlist favorites for weddings and karaoke classics.

But behind the beaming smile of country-pop queen Shania Twain lies a moving story riddled with heartbreak and tragedy.

In a new Netflix documentary – Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl – the 56-year-old opens up about the harrowing death of her parents, the devastating breakdown of her 14-year marriage and a health struggle that left her terribly afraid of never singing again.

Born Eilleen Regina Edwards in Ontario, Shania’s parents separated when she was two years old.

Her mother’s new partner, Jerry Twain, adopted her and her two sisters when they married, and Shania legally changed her name.

While growing up calling Jerry her father, she has previously spoken out about her difficult childhood, claiming he was violent towards her mother Sharon at times.

“He was just having issues … It was like he was two people,” she told 60 Minutes.

“I got physically involved in my parents’ fights at times… I just thought he was going to kill her. One of those times – he wanted to kill her.”

Shania’s music career began when she joined a cover band called Flirt after high school.

She toured and performed throughout Ontario, but her music career stalled in November 1987 when her mother and stepfather died in a car accident.

Shania, then 22, moved home to look after her younger siblings and supported them by earning money while performing at a local holiday park.

When they moved out, Shania recorded a demo tape of songs that caught the eye of record labels like Mercury Nashville Records, who signed her within months.

Shania rose to fame at the age of 30 when her second studio album – The Woman in Me, released in 1995 – sold over 10 million copies worldwide, a number that has since doubled.

Two years earlier she had met the South African record producer Robert John “Mutt” Lange, 17 years her senior, who was a fan of her music and offered to write songs for her next album.

The couple married after a whirlwind romance and they co-wrote their iconic tracks You’re Still The One, Any Man of Mine, Man! I feel like a woman! And that doesn’t impress me very much.

Shania’s 1997 album Come on Over was the second best-selling album of the ’90s at 15.6 million, surpassed only by Metallica.

Shania and Mutt had a son, Eja, in 2001.

Shocking health fight

But during her £71million grossing Up! Tour, which ran 113 shows between 2003 and 2004, Shania secretly battled Lyme disease after being bitten by a tick while horseback riding.

She tells in the documentary how she got dizzy on stage until she feared falling off and experienced millisecond blackouts “regularly, every minute or every 30 seconds”.

Having yet to receive a diagnosis, she prevailed – but believes the condition, which can cause nerve and muscle pain, facial paralysis and encephalitis, helped her develop the voice disorder dysphonia.

While treating it with multiple throat surgeries and therapy, Shania admits her voice was “never the same again.”

The five-time Grammy winner explains, “I thought I’d lost my voice forever. I thought that was it [and] I would never sing again.”

betrayal of the man

In 2008, Shania was devastated when Mutt suddenly announced that he wanted a divorce after 14 years together.

She told Oprah she went to her best friend and longtime secretary, Marie-Anne Thiébaud, and asked her if she thought her husband was “acting oddly,” which Marie-Anne denied.

But Shania later discovered that Mutt and Marie-Anne were having an affair behind her back – although both claimed it wasn’t true.

Of the moment she found out, Shania said: “I had a total panic attack.

In the documentary, she compares the end of her marriage to her parents’ fatal car accident.

She says: “It was like death was the end, a permanent end to so many facets of my life. And I never got over the death of my parents.

“So I’m like, ‘S***, I’ll never get over this.’ How do you get over it?

“So all I can do is determine how I’m going to move on from there. How am I supposed to crawl out of this hole I fell into? Just like that, you know?”

She adds, “In trying to find the cause of this lack of control over my voice and this change in my voice, I was faced with a divorce.

“My husband is leaving me for another woman. Now I’m at a whole different low point. And I just don’t see the point of pursuing a music career.”

In a bizarre twist, Shania found love again in 2011 with Marie-Anne’s ex-husband, businessman Frederic Thiébaud, who had been her shoulder to cry on during the split.

The couple in love regularly shared loved-up snaps on social media.

comeback queen

Shania struggled for years to return to producing music without the influence of Mutt in her life.

In September 2017, she released her fifth studio album Now – 15 years after her fourth – which she described as her “most personal” compilation.

Despite mixed reviews, it debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, Canadian Albums and Top Country Albums charts and has since reached number one in several countries worldwide.

Regarding the recording after her long hiatus, Shania admits it was “difficult” to hear herself back on her recording tapes.

She says, “It was really more about becoming independent … It was an exercise in being like, ‘Okay, look, you can’t just never do music again because you don’t have Mutt. You just have to dive in.”

“And I was petrified, I really was. So now I said, ‘okay, listen, not only am I going to go back into the studio without him, I’m going to write all the music by myself and just rediscover myself as an individual creative’, like I would have been all my teens. “

Shania has been filming Joss Crowley’s rock documentary Not Just A Girl during the pandemic.

To coincide with its release on Netflix on Tuesday, she released a new digital compilation album of the same name.

With that, Shania proved that she still has the power to rock this country.

