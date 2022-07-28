News
Jessica Biel Sweetly Kisses Justin Timberlake While Rocking Leopard Thong Bikini
View gallery Image Credit: Ciao Pix/SplashNews Time for fun in the sun! Jessica Biel shared a sweet kiss with her husband Justin Timberlake during a beach day on their Italian vacation, on Thursday, July 28. The 40-year-old actress was absolutely beautiful in a tiny leopard print bikini, while smooching with the “Mirrors” singer, 41, from under an umbrella. […]
UK slams Russian claim UK Navy participated in Nord Stream blasts – Reuters
The British navy is accused by the Russian government, without evidence, of blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea, a claim the UK has dismissed as “false”.
“According to available information, representatives … of the British Navy were involved in the planning, supply and implementation of a terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea on September 26 this year – blowing up the gas pipelines North Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2,” the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday, according to media reports.
The prosecution did not include any other information or evidence to support the claims of state sabotage. The Russian government also said British agents helped plan a drone attack on its fleet in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea on Saturday.
The UK Ministry of Defense quickly denied Moscow’s claim.
“To distract from their disastrous handling of the unlawful invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defense is resorting to peddling false allegations of epic proportions,” the UK ministry said in a statement. Tweeter. “This fabricated story says more about the arguments taking place within the Russian government than it does about the West.”
Russia had already blamed the West in general terms for the underwater explosions that damaged the Nord Stream pipes last month. These explosions likely rendered the energy infrastructure unusable, according to the German government.
An investigation by Danish and Swedish authorities is ongoing into the blasts, which took place inside the two countries’ exclusive economic zones near the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea.
Russia had already halted gas transit through the pipeline, sparking fears earlier this year that it would use the gas supply to blackmail Europe as its brutal war on Ukraine continues.
While the first phase of Nord Stream had been in operation for nearly 11 years, the second phase of the project – dubbed Nord Stream 2 – had yet to enter commercial service.
KZ Okpala getting second chance with Kings after uneven Heat tenure that came at cost of three picks
From the start, KZ Okpala stood as a Miami Heat outlier, the Heat trading three second-round picks to acquire his rights in the second round of the 2019 NBA draft. Typically, the Heat bide their time, then pounce on such prospects after the draft, with Duncan Robinson part of such a delayed harvest.
From there, injuries and offensive limitations derailed the project, Okpala dealt at last February’s NBA trading deadline as a means of freeing salary cap space to sign Caleb Martin to a standard contract and add Haywood Highsmith. Okpala then immediately was waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder, out of the league the balance of the season.
But with the Heat completing their three-game western swing Saturday against the Sacramento Kings at Golden1 Center, there was a familiar face on the opposing bench, Okpala not only making the Kings’ roster, but playing as an opening-night starter.
“He got an opportunity, he took advantage of it and he seems to be having some success there,” Heat guard Gabe Vincent said of his former teammate. “So I’m happy for him.”
The question, though, is whether, as with the Heat, it is a fleeting success, going from that opening-night start to miniscule ensuing minutes.
For Okpala and Vincent there is another common bond on the Kings bench, with the two guided by new Sacramento coach Mike Brown with the Nigerian national team at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
It was out of that experience that Brown took note of Okpala’s defensive disposition, Okpala arguably thriving to a greater degree with the Nigerian national team than during his tenure with the Heat.
“A lot of the league is opportunity,” Vincent said. “A lot of the guys are talented. Outside some of the top premier talent, the gap is not very vast. Some of it is opportunity and situation. And hopefully this one is a better fit for him.”
Ultimately, Okpala was merely an opening-night placeholder for coveted Kings No. 4 first-round pick Keegan Murray. But the opportunity still is there.
“KZ’s a very capable and good defender,” Vincent said. “And I know Mike’s high on him with that. So hopefully he’ll find some opportunity and find a niche and go from there.”
As with the Heat, Okpala, still just 23, has been encouraged to stick to the basics.
“Cutting, offensive rebound, spot-up shots, 3-and-D, defensively really get up,” said the No. 32 pick out of Stanford in that 2019 draft.
To Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, Okpala has already somewhat beaten the odds.
“Just look at the stats of second rounders,” Spoelstra said. “The overwhelming majority of them don’t make it. And he’s fighting for his career right now and really creating a nice niche. And I think his years with us, yes, there were some injuries that he had to overcome, but I think in terms of really finding what his identity would have to be in this league, I think he took great strides in that area.
“His player development and his work capacity got better each year with us. I saw improvement on his overall skill set offensively.”
As was the case with the Heat, the 6-foot-8 forward said he embraces the role of defensive stopper.
“I like guys who try to score on me one on one,” he said. “I like that one on one, no help, it’s just me and another person. I like that.”
Together, Vincent and Okpala had their moments with the Nigerian national team, particularly in defeating Bam Adebayo and Team USA in a pre-Olympic exhibition.
Now it’s about the former Heat second rounder trying to maximize this second chance under Brown, after appearing in 70 games for the Heat over three seasons and starting nine.
“We’re rooting for him,” Spoelstra said, “because he really put in a lot of time with us and we saw improvement, and that’s a tough thing to do in this league is to carve out a niche, where you can see a vision of where you can make an impact.
“You also have to have the right fit and a coaching staff that values what you bring, and that’s clearly what he has there with Mike.”
The punk legend’s song quietly deleted by streaming platforms – RT Games & Culture
Punk queen Patti Smith’s song “Rock n Roll N****r” has been quietly removed by streaming services in recent months, Rolling Stone magazine has noticed.
The track from the Patti Smith Group’s 1978 album “Easter” has disappeared from platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal and Amazon Music, the outlet reported on Friday, adding that the exact date of the deletions was unknown.
The streaming services did not provide a reason for the decision, with Smith, who is now 75, declining to comment when asked about the issue by the magazine.
However, the singer had consistently defended the use of the “N” word in the song’s name and chorus for the past four decades. She said she wanted to redefine its meaning and used the term to describe any outcast who rejects generally accepted standards – like herself.
“You could have called Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci an****r – people who created art for the palace but had to enter through the back door”, Smith told Rolling Stone in 1996.
“I was taking this archaic use of the n****r word and kind of reinventing it. It was the idea of taking a word that was specific and hurtful to people and erasing it, destroying it, and reinventing it to be more like a badge of courage. Like the kids did with the word punk. It was part of my group’s attempt to break down boundaries, to erase labels,” she explained.
The song is still available on physical copies of the ‘Easter’ album, as well as for those who purchase the full album as a download, according to the report.
“Rock N Roll N****r” has been covered by a number of other artists over the years, including Marilyn Manson, whose version of the song still remains on streaming services and YouTube.
Crash involving Colerain school buses on I-75 sends 8 people to hospitals
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — A crash on an Ohio highway involving three school buses carrying a high school football team sent eight people to local hospitals, but no serious injuries were reported, officials said. authorities.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on I-75 in West Chester Township shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday. Troopers said the crash happened when buses from local Northwestern schools carrying players from Colerain High School to a Friday night game in Mason hit traffic that had stopped.
“The lead school bus came to an abrupt stop, causing a chain reaction involving the three school buses and a Ford pickup truck,” Hamilton soldiers said in a statement.
According to the police, seven of the eight people injured were students. Four people were taken to the Liberty Children’s Campus in Cincinnati and another four people were taken to West Chester Hospital, officials said.
Colerain sporting director Matt Stoinoff said the players and a coach had been taken to hospitals “as a precaution”.
The uninjured students were transferred to other buses and taken to Mason, where the first-round playoff game was delayed an hour.
What to know before the Rose Bowl kicks off
STANFORD AT No. 12 UCLA
Recordings: Stanford 3-4, 1-4 Pac-12; UCLA 6-1, 3-1
To start up: 7:30 p.m., Rose Bowl
Radio: KNBR 1050AM
Television: ESPN
Series history: Stanford have won 12 of the last 14 games, though UCLA have won two of the last three and lead 47-43-3 all-time.
Scenarios: The Cardinal has won two in a row despite just one touchdown in that streak, and the offense could struggle even more now that top receiver Michael Wilson and top running back Casey Filkins are both out indefinitely. Meanwhile, UCLA is coming off its first loss, 45-30 to Oregon, after its first 3-0 conference start since 2007. Dorian Thompson-Robinson ranks second in the nation in completion percentage (73.8 ) and Zach Charbonnet is averaging 127.7 rushing yards. one game – the only player in the Pac-12 to average 100 yards per game. Stanford was beaten against teams ranked in the AP’s top 20 at the time, losing 45-28 to No. 10 USC, 40-22 to No. 18 Washington and 45-27 to No. 13 Oregon. Bettors expect a similar outcome this time around – UCLA are a 17-point favorite at the Rose Bowl, where Stanford have beaten the Bruins six straight.
Stanford injuries: CB Ethan Bonner is doubtful, LB Jacob Mangum-Ferrar and EDGE Aaron Armitage are doubtful, and David Bailey is likely.
Game to watch: Dorian Thompson-Robinson vs. Stanford Secondary: USC’s Caleb Williams and Oregon’s Bo Nix might get more Heisman hype, but Thompson-Robinson leads the Pac-12 in passing efficiency. He threw for 1,772 yards with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions. Thompson-Robinson threw a 75-yard TD pass to break the fourth quarter tie at Stanford Stadium last year, then a 5-yard TD pass with 2:30 left to seal the 35-24 victory from UCLA.
Stats that matter: The road team has won four straight games in this series. … UCLA has won seven straight at home, including a victory over No. 14 Utah. … The Bruins are ranked 10th in the NCAA in total offense (497.4 yards per game) and have scored at least 40 points in their last four conference home games. … The Cardinal committed 29 penalties, the fourth-fewest in the country. … Stanford K Joshua Karty is 12 for 12 on field goals and 18 for 18 on extra points. … Saturday’s game will be the fifth time Stanford has started at 7:30 p.m. local time or later.
California Daily Newspapers
Miami Marlins open development academy in Dominican Republic
The Miami Marlins opened their new academy in the Dominican Republic on Friday, where they hope to develop talents such as current ace Sandy Alcántara, a candidate for the National League Cy Young award.
Sitting on 35 acres (14 hectares), the academy has three major league regulation playing fields, an area for agility drills, four tunnels for batting cages, a roofed set of six pitching mounds, a two-story administrative building and a residential complex.
The facilities are in Boca Chica, on the outskirts of the Dominican capital, where for years there have been academies of the New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels, Minnesota Twins, Philadelphia Phillies and Colorado Rockies.
The opening came three days after Skip Schumaker, the St. Louis bench coach, was named manager of the Marlins, replacing Don Mattingly.
Schumaker’s arrival isn’t the only novelty in Miami.
Marlins owner Bruce Shreman confirmed reports that Oz Ocampo, an Astros executive in charge of successful international signings such as Dominicans Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier, Mexican Jose Urquidy and Cuban Yuli Gurriel, will be the new assistant to Kim Ng, the general manager of Miami.
Ocampo “has been extraordinarily successful with the Houston Astros. Well, he’s working now for the Miami Marlins,” Sherman told The Associated Press during the opening.
He said Miami is striving to improve its results. This season, the Marlins were 69-93, the 12th time they finished with a losing record in the last 13 years. The exception was 2020, when they went 31-29.
“It’s not just about one year. It’s about long term,” Sherman said.
Martin Adames is a writer for The Associate Press.
