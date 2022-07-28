Rihanna Rocks Short Shorts At Whole Foods With A$Ap Rocky 2 Mos. After Baby

By Kristie Rieken AP Sports Editor

HOUSTON — JT Realmuto homered in the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies, saved by a slippery catch from right fielder Nick Castellanos, rallied the Houston Astros 6-5 on Friday night in Game 1 of the World Series. .

Trailing 5-0 early to Astros ace Justin Verlander, the Phillies became the first team in 20 years to overcome a five-point deficit to win a World Series game.

They can thank Castellanos for having this chance. Known far more for his bat than his glove, he rushed to grab Jeremy Peña’s blooper with two outs in the ninth inning and a runner in the second.

Realmuto, who scored an even two-run brace in the fifth against Verlander, completed the comeback when he led in the 10th by sending a Luis García fastball into the right field seats.

Kyle Tucker homered twice for the Astros, who were 7-0 in the playoffs.

Houston had a chance in the 10th when Alex Bregman doubled with one out. After Yuli Gurriel walked two out, David Robertson rebounded on a wild pitch that put the runners up for second and third.

Pinched hitter Aledmys Díaz was then hit by a 2 and 0 pitch from David Robertson – but plate umpire James Hoye ruled Díaz had hunched over the field and not allowed him to go first for load the goals.

Díaz failed on a 3 and 1 pitch to end it.

The last team to take a 5-0 World Series lead was the 2002 San Francisco Giants, who wasted their chance in Game 6 to close out the Angels and win the title under Dusty Baker.

Baker saw it happen again this time as Astros manager, by the same final score of 6-5.

The Astros, who have 106 wins, hadn’t lost to anyone since Philadelphia beat them Oct. 3 to clinch a wildcard berth as the third-place team.

Houston took a big lead thanks in large part to Tucker’s two homers. But the Phillies surged as Verlander struggled again in the World Series.

Perfect as he took a 5-0 lead in the fourth, he came out after the fifth with the score at 5-all. That left him 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight career World Series starts — nowhere near the line for a pitcher who is set to earn his third Cy Young Award soon.

The Astros fell 0-5 in early World Series games and dropped their first game this postseason after sweeping the American League Division Series and AL Championship Series.

Seranthony Domínguez threw a scoreless ninth to claim the win when Castellanos made another stellar catch in the ninth inning this postseason, this one definitely a game-saver.

With Jose Altuve at second base after his two single and stolen bases, Peña hit a ball that went off the bat at 68 mph and only traveled about 200 feet. Castellanos ran a long way, then with a lunge made the end-of-round hold while sliding to the floor.

In Game 1 of the NLDS against Atlanta, Castellanos made three runs and helped retain the lead with a somewhat similar hold in the ninth of that 7-6 victory.

In the World Series for the fourth time in six years — and after losing to Atlanta in six games last year — these Astros are looking to give Baker his first managerial title and secure their second championship after winning him. won in 2017, a title marred by a placard theft scandal.

The surprising Phillies, who have two championships, are participating in the World Series for the first time since 2009. They rebounded from a 21-29 start that led manager Joe Girardi to fire with a 66-46 finish to reach the playoffs.

They won their eighth pennant by eliminating the San Diego Padres in five games in the NLCS under the management of Rob Thomson.

Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler takes on Framber Valdez when the best-of-seven series continues Saturday night.

PETTIS BACK COACHING THIRD FOR ASTROS

Gary Pettis was back as the Houston Astros’ third base coach in Game 1 after missing the entire ALCS due to illness.

Baker said before Friday night’s game that Pettis was doing fine and had been cleared by the team doctor to return to the field.

“I didn’t think he was going to be, but he wants to be here,” Baker said. “He’s done everything necessary to clear the health protocols, and so he’s doing great.”

Omar Lopez returned to practice from first base after moving to third to replace Pettis. Quality control coach Dan Firova coached first base while Pettis was out.

Pettis, a former Angels center back, has also been the club’s outfield and core coach since joining the Astros before the 2015 season.

The Astros did not elaborate on the nature of the illness that kept Pettis out of the ALCS.

Pettis was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in September 2020 and was absent from the team until July 2021 while undergoing treatment for blood cancer.

NO REPEAT

While the Astros are in the World Series for the second straight season and the fourth time in six years, there will be no repeat champion for the 22nd straight season.

The Atlanta Braves beat Houston in six games in last year’s World Series, winning the title at Minute Maid Park.

Atlanta’s pursuit of a second straight championship ended in the best of five National League Division series, when they were eliminated in four games by the underdog Phillies.

The New York Yankees were the last team to win back-to-back World Series, with three straight titles from 1998-2000.

NO WEAPONS AT BALLPARK

The City of Houston tweeted a reminder to fans heading to Game 1: Leave your guns at home.

People can qualify under Texas law to carry a handgun in a public place without a license, but there are still situations where it’s not allowed.

In a tweet on the city’s official account, a Houston police sergeant welcomes everyone to town for the World Series by reminding that guns are not allowed at Minute Maid Park.

The post encouraged fans to leave their guns at home or in their hotel room, and also said that having a car safe was great. But he also said 3,700 firearms were stolen from cars in Houston last year.

LYRICS OF SINGER FLUBS ANTHEM

Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton lost track of the lyrics during “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of Friday night’s World Series opener between Houston and Philadelphia.

With players and staff lined up on the pitch for the traditional pre-match ceremony and a giant American flag unfurled on the outfield, the Black Pumas’ group leader skidded down the second line. He sang, “What we so proudly hailed at the last trickle of twilight” instead of “shining”.

It continued correctly with: “Whose broad stripes and shining stars through perilous combat.” But then, instead of “O’er the ramparts we watch’d was so gallantly streaming?” he returned to “What We So Proudly Greeted at Last Twilight” before again singing “streaming” instead of “shining.”

Burton then picked up correctly with “And the red burst of the rocket, the bomb bursting through the air” and finished without incident.

Burton performed at last year’s televised concert for President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

