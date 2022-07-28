Season 2 of The Wheel Of Time: Renewal for the Third Season Already What is the Pursuit Of The Horn Of Valere?

Scoreless at halftime against Irondale on Saturday afternoon, Spring Lake Park quarterback Brayden Talso couldn’t help but think back to last year.

Expected to be in the mix for a state tournament berth for the sixth time in seven seasons, the Panthers were upset in the first round of the sectional playoffs by a Buffalo team that had won just two games in the regular season.

“We weren’t expecting to lose, and we didn’t come in ready,” said Talso, pausing before he added, “We didn’t want that to happen today.”

Through 24 minutes of football Saturday, a similar outcome was on the table. Spring Lake Park, the No. 1 seed in Class 5A, Section 6, didn’t lack preparation but its offensive execution was spotty with the score tied 0-0. Several drives stalled out in Irondale territory without any points.

“We just needed one big play,” Talso said.

They finally got that on their opening drive of the third quarter, a 35-yard touchdown run by freshman Lamari Brown. That seemed to settle the team’s nerves and opened the floodgates to four-second half Panthers touchdowns and a 28-7 victory over Irondale in a sectional semifinal game.

Spring Lake Park (7-2) has now beaten Irondale (6-4) in eight consecutive matchups.

“We went into the second half knowing it was just the little things to breaking something loose, and we knew we’d punch it in eventually, and the second half we did,” Talso said.

The Panthers did that repeatedly in the second half. On the next Spring Lake Park drive, Talso found a seam and gashed Irondale for a 32-yard touchdown on a quarterback keeper, his 15th rushing touchdown of the season.

Later in the game, Talso and Brown combined for another explosive run, Talso getting just past the first-down marker before pitching the ball outside to Brown, who took it the rest of the way for a 36-yard touchdown.

“We just said, ‘Let’s stay patient and keep up the plan of attack.’ ” Spring Lake Park head coach John Stewart said. “Sure enough, we broke a big one, and it just kind of got going from there.”

All the while, Spring Lake Park’s defense kept Irondale under control. Irondale pushed the ball across midfield on several occasions but each time drives were thwarted by turnovers, which the Knights had a pair of, and a sound Spring Lake Park defensive line that swallowed up their potent rushing attack.

Spring Lake Park has allowed just 20 points combined in its past three games combined, including a 21-6 win two weeks ago against Robbinsdale Armstrong, which was ranked No. 9 in Class 5A at the time.

“They’ve been really good about showing up and working and trying to fix the little details,” Stewart said of the defense.

The end result is a familiar one, with Spring Lake Park back in position to win its way into another state tournament. The Panthers will play Rogers in the section championship on Friday for the opportunity.

It will come with a year’s worth of anticipation.

“I think they knew the expectation was to be competing longer into the postseason than we did last year, and it was just one of those years where it didn’t happen,” Stewart said. “Come playoffs, everything matters. … We’ll be ready.”