The New Era NFT Project on Ethereum Blockchain

3 months ago

The New Era Nft Project On Ethereum Blockchain
NFT News
  • Kryptoria NFT project will start to mint on Ethereum.
  • Kryptoria is sci-fi inspired massive multiplayer online game.

In August 2022, a new era of the NFT project Kryptoria will start to mint on Ethereum. It will be the first project to integrate an immersive game with tangible, and holders can get long-term benefits from the project.

Founders, Thomas McAlpine, and Will Askew have chosen to forego the anonymity traditional to Web3. They are implementing the most exciting roadmap ever seen in the NFT market while working openly with partners and holders. In their words:

We’ve built it from the ground up as a vehicle to embed commercial deals with irl brands. Bridging the gap between Web2 and 3 is vital for our goal in generating mass adoption of the space.

A New Era NFT Project Benefit 

Kryptoria, is VC-backed and developed by a fully-doxxed team, it adds a new level of accessibility to the NFT market. It offers a unique level of quality and sophistication. The engine powers 50% of games and 60% of virtual reality content.

The NFT project is a multiplayer online game with a science fiction theme that takes place in a wide. It is a kind of dystopian parallel universe, and holders are able to expand their kingdoms by conducting trade and engaging in battles with other players. 

With exceptional art, there is a significant emphasis on offering shared experiences for a community of holders. A world designed in Unity, and its the most immersive gaming mechanics in an NFT game until now.

Also, holders will be able to add or remove traits from their NFTs, such as clothing, weaponry, or accessories, for a small gas price. The web3 community has unique and dynamic demography and the majority of its members grew up just using the internet.

Dogecoin Records 10-Week Peak, ETH Gains Momentum And Other Altcoins Gain

15 mins ago

October 29, 2022

Dogecoin Records 10-Week Peak, Eth Gains Momentum And Other Altcoins Gain
A lot of positive price movement kicked off recently; the crypto market is enjoying a bullish run as Dogecoin and Bitcoin jumped beyond the previous levels, which had become a feat seemingly unachievable.

Ethereum also recorded some gains for the first time after its merge. However, recall that the upgrade was already priced in before it took place. So, while many investors expected the number two crypto to gain, ETH plummeted from above $1,500 to sit at $1,300 for a long time.

Other altcoins weren’t performing better following the continuous Feds interest rate hike due to the inflation. But the tides turned from October 25, and today, one of the altcoins showing bullish momentum is Dogecoin DOGE.

Dogecoin Takes The Lead In Price Gains

Currently, the memecoin DOGE is leading in price gain. However, in the next 24 hours following the market rally, the crypto surged by a significant score, reaching what analysts observe as its 10-week peak.

Dogecoin tried to sustain the gain but couldn’t. It later started a downtrend that landed it a 14% price gain. Surprisingly, even with the lower level, DOGE still leads the entire crypto market. While others are red in hourly, 24-hour, and seven days price growth, DOGE is pushing its price to $0.08596.

The price push for DOGE came after Elon Musk visited Twitter’s HQ. Recall that Musk is a great supporter of the memecoin. Activities around the billionaire affect the price of Dogecoin.

DOGE skies to moon l DOGEUSDT on Tradingview.com

BTC Experienced The $21K level

As the market rallied, Bitcoin, that have been sitting at the $19K price level, spiked. As of October 26, the number crypto even tapped the $21k price level, to the surprise of all. Analysts have connected the price increase to the reports that the Bank of Canada might relax its interest rate hikes.

BTC price currently stands at $20,695, showing a short gain. Even though BTC has climbed from its highest level of October 26, it still holds above the $20K mark.

Ethereum And Other Altcoins Gained During Rally

Many altcoins weren’t left out during the brief price rally. For example, the crypto market saw Ethereum jumping from the coveted $1,350 to above $1,500.

Currently, the price of ETH stands above $1,600 after. This increase is impressive, given that the coin hasn’t reacted positively since its September 15 upgrade. Other cryptocurrencies that gained massively relaxed at specific prices, while digital assets are currently in the red.

Featured Image From Pixabay, Charts From Tradingview

El Salvador Signs MoU With Lugano to Boost Bitcoin Adoption

31 mins ago

October 29, 2022

El Salvador Signs Mou With Lugano To Boost Bitcoin Adoption
