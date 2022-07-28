Connect with us

Blockchain

Tron (TRX) Extends Gains As Prices Break Away From Support Point

3 months ago

Tron
While the rest of the crypto market is in a state of frenzy, Tron (TRX) price dominance is on for the second day in a row as its price swerves away from the support line. Tron has had a swift recovery so far.

TRX/USD swished to a 3% jump and intraday high of $0.06631 today in contrast to yesterday’s low that registered at $0.06383. The rebound was seen after TRX has been moving in the red zone for several days now.

The cross signals seen in the daily chart usually hint a downtrend but it somehow triggered a bull run.

TRON RSI To Cross 49.85 Resistance Line

This will be tested soon as the RSI is seen to cross the 49.85 resistance level. The current price of the TRX/USD pair is at $0.064 and has declined by 2.15% in the past 24 hours. In addition, trading volumes have reduced by 1.89 as seen overnight. TRX bears are seen to ascend in the coming days.

A few days ago, technical indicators all show a bearish perspective for Tron which has to retrieve the resistance level at $0.07 to gain back the confidence of investors and step on the gas for a bull run.

But, it seems the odds aren’t in favor of a bullish standpoint considering that the bears have already been collared in the market. Once the support level is hauled back to $0.06, then it’s the break the bulls needed to reclaim the market.

Crypto total market cap at $1.02 trillion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Can Bulls Tilt The Boat?

TRON’s RSI is transacting at around 40.85 following the failure to maintain the bullish streak impeding the bears’ dominance. Currently, the RSI line reveals a divergence showing that transactions are happening below the 14-day average line.

With that being said, it means trouble in paradise for the bulls who are eyeing the resistance line. The bears seem to have dominated on the red line but can the bulls tilt the boat? Can TRX beat the selling pressure? Tron is gaining in prices today and the bulls are definitely taking the lead hinting that anything is indeed possible.

Tron has been trying to outstage Ethereum since day one. It’s a platform that supports DeFi applications and smart contracts. Tron is looking to decentralize the internet and outperform Google and Facebook.

Users will need to buy and hold TRX to use the network’s storage, CPU, RAM, and other resources. Following that, users can freely transact on the network.

Featured image from AAX Academy, chart from TradingView.com
Related Topics:
Blockchain

Bitcoin Reclaims $20,500; Here Are The Levels You Should Pay Attention To

50 mins ago

October 29, 2022

Bitcoin
  • BTC’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $20,800 with eyes set on $21,600. 
  • BTC could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias as the price builds more bullish momentum above $20,300.
  • BTC’s price remains strong on the daily timeframe above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the price aims for more rallies.

The price action displayed by Bitcoin (BTC) in the past few days has been nothing short of tremendous, creating a more bullish scenario across the crypto market. The crypto market is looking increasingly welcoming as many altcoins continue producing over 30% gains. The likes of DOGE have seen some great runs in recent times rallying from a low of $0.055 to a high of $0.1 after the news broke out of Elon Musk taking over Twitter, considering he is referred to as DOGE father. This has affected DOGE positively. (Data from Binance)

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.

Bitcoin (BTC) has struggled to regain its bullish momentum in recent times; despite the uncertainty that has befallen the crypto space, the price of BTC has enjoyed a measure of relief after showing so much strength on the weekly low, rallying to a high of $20,800.

Previous weeks have been nothing short of a tough and boring time for BTC price as price continued in its range movement around $19,000, leading to some altcoins losing their key support zone despite the market having low liquidity.

After its weekly close of above $19,500, the price of BTC rallied to a high of $20,300; the price has faced a minor rejection to break higher to a region of $20,500; the price struggled to break above this region as the price overcame to rally to $20,800. 

The price of BTC has maintained its bullish structure above the $20,500 region, the price of BTC eyes a rally to a region of $21,600 which could prove to be very key in its price rally to $22,000. If the price of BTC fails to overcome $21,600, we could see the price drop to $20,500 or lower as support regions.

Weekly resistance for the price of BTC – $21,600.

Weekly Support for the price of BTC – $20,500.

Price Analysis Of BTC On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily BTC Price Chart | Source: BTCUSDT On Tradingview.com

In the daily timeframe, the price of BTC continues to look strong as the price broke out of its descending triangle, with good volume rallying to a high of $20,800. ; 

BTC currently trades at $20,750, just above its key Support formed at 20,300 after its successful breakout from a descending triangle. The price of BTC trades above the 50 EMA, and the 50 EMA corresponds to $19,800, which will act as Support for the future price decline.

The price of BTC is struggling to break and close above $21,200, which corresponds to the 32.8% Fibonacci retracement value (Fib Value); if the price breaks and closes, we could see the price rally to $22,500 at 61.8% Fib value.  

Daily resistance for the BTC price – $21,600.

Daily Support for the BTC price – $20,300-$19,800.

32.8% Fib Value – $21,200

61.8% Fib Value – $22,500.

Featured Image From coingape, Charts From Tradingview

Blockchain

Chiliz Bulls Remain Watchful As CHZ Feeling Bearish Impulse

2 hours ago

October 29, 2022

Chiliz
Since a prospective trend reversal appeared on the charts, Chiliz bulls have been hesitating. The Scoville Testnet’s fourth and final phase, Cayenne, was released by the Chiliz team on October 24. A new developer’s guide and associated GitHub repository were also made available.

In addition to this, Chiliz has seen other positive changes. The token issued by the Italian Football Federation has just been offered on many cryptocurrency platforms. A few days ago, Chiliz also launched ChilizX, a token exchange specifically for Chiliz fans.

The network’s native coin, CHZ, is experiencing strong bearish momentum as of this writing, despite encouraging indicators of growth for the network and the token.

However, with the FIFA World Cup just around the corner, the question remains: will suffering befall CHZ? Or, will the cautious bulls finally find some respite?

The Technicals Aren’t Looking So Rosy

CoinGecko reports that while CHZ has depreciated over the past 24 hours, it has gained almost 13% over the past week and 2.4% over the past two weeks. Long-term investors are responsible for this trend.

An inverted triangle formed as a result of previous price activity, adding weight to $0.2078 as a point of imminent resistance. As the commencement of the FIFA World Cup is expected to drive up the price of CHZ, this could be an issue for long-term investors.

As of this writing, the CMF index is 0.18, indicating that bulls continue to control the market. However, this positive CMF value could be surpassed by a bearish Stoch RSI cycle. The link between CHZ and BTC is also strengthening.

The current correlation coefficient between CHZ and BTC is 0.49, indicating that CHZ will track Bitcoin’s price fluctuations relatively closely. Nevertheless, despite the bearish Stoch RSI cycle, the momentum indicator favors the bulls.

Chiliz: Reluctance Unwarranted

The charts seem to show that the bulls’ current reluctance is mostly unwarranted. The bearish Stoch RSI cycle could drag the price of CHZ below its present support of $0.1863, though.

The exchange reserves of CHZ decreased by 4.3% in the past 24 hours, but increased by 13.77% in the past week, according to CryptoQuant statistics.

In order for the bullishness to continue as the trading day progresses, CHZ must conclude with a lengthy bottom wick. Currently, this may be the case, as CHZ is trading at $0.1903 with a red candle that has a lengthy bottom wick.

CHZ market cap at $1.2 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from Somag News, Chart: TradingView.com

Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.

Blockchain

Why XRP Holders Should Check These Data In The Coming Days

4 hours ago

October 29, 2022

Xrp
XRP has struggled to break out of a narrow range over the last few weeks and has failed to make any significant progress in terms of price pump.

  • XRP struggles to surpass he crucial $0.53 resistance marker
  • The altcoin is swinging between narrow ranges in terms of price movement
  • Whales continue to accommodate despite previous selloff

The asset’s trading data chart reveals it is trapped within a Fibonacci support and resistance region where it encounters strong challenge surpassing the $0.53 marker.

Source: TradingView

Every time XRP tries to move past this certain price point, it ends up testing the $0.43 support level. This cycle has been ongoing for the altcoin since the month of September.

Despite the recent rally of the crypto market, the virtual coin declined by 1.3% over the last 24 hours and is still down by 4.4% for the past two weeks. At press time, according to tracking from Coingecko, the digital currency is trading at $0.47.

A bit of good news for investors is that its Relative Strength Index is within an ascending support line which denotes a bullish signal for the asset that is the subject of an ongoing court battle between Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ripple Focusing On Development To Help XRP

Despite being in a long-standing legal tussle, Ripple is turning its focus to network development activities that will help XRP recover from its losses.

The company recently announced the launching of its third wave of $250 million creator fund which is open for all creators of both digital and physical non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Ripple said the application is open until December 30, 2022 and all interested applicants are welcome to try their luck for the millions worth of creator fund.

This is still in line with the company’s goal of increasing network activity of Ripple users and also underscores their interest to grow their NFT market.

Should Investors Buy XRP Today?

As the crypto is not moving much in terms of price range, investors might opt to buy right now and hold their tokens while waiting for the next bullish market rally.

XRP whales are doing the same, accumulating as much as they can even during the mini surge that helped the crypto space push its overall valuation back to over $1 trillion.

It is, however, important to note that addresses holding more than 10 million tokens have sold their XRP and trimmed their balances.

This would mean that while some big investors are buying, the others are selling, ensuring balance to the asset’s distribution.

Some analysts believe it is wise to hold the asset for now as the Ripple Labs is on the verge of finally winning its legal battle against SEC.

They are looking at this development as a catalyst to trigger an XRP rally that will finally break its bearish cycle.

Vwiedylv

XRP market cap at $23.6 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from The Daily Hodl, Chart: TradingView.com

Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.

Blockchain

Shiba Inu Gains 15% As Price Breaks Out Of Range; Will Price Perform Like DOGE?

4 hours ago

October 29, 2022

Shiba Inu
  • SHIB’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $0.0000122 with eyes set on $0.0000135. 
  • SHIB could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias breaking out of its range channel with good volume as SHIB army could push the price to $0.0000135. 
  • SHIB’s price remains strong on the daily timeframe above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the price aims for more rallies.

The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB)has had a tough time dealing with this current bear market, with the price suffering so much decline in the past six months. The crypto market is looking increasingly welcoming as many altcoins continue producing over 30% gains. The likes of DOGE have seen some great runs in recent times rallying from a low of $0.055 to a high of $0.1 after the news broke out of Elon Musk taking over Twitter, considering he is referred to as DOGE father. This has affected DOGE positively, with many speculating if Shiba Inu (SHIB) can follow in the footstep of DOGE. (Data from Binance)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.

SHIB has struggled to regain its bullish momentum in recent times; despite the uncertainty that has befallen the crypto space, the price of SHIB hasn’t enjoyed a measure of relief after showing so much strength on the weekly to how its key support zone of around $0.00000850.

After the price of SHIB rallied to a high of $0.00004, the price has faced rejection to break higher to a region of $0.00007, and the price has continued to struggle to stay afloat, considering how tough the crypto market has been lately.

The price of SHIB dropped to a low of $0.00000800 after rejection from the high of $0.00004; the price of SHIB bounced from that region to a high of $0.000017, where the price was rejected into a range channel. 

Weekly resistance for the price of SHIB – $0.00002.

Weekly Support for the price of SHIB – $0.00000800.

Price Analysis Of SHIB On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily SHIB Price Chart | Source: SHIBUSDT On Tradingview.com

In the daily timeframe, the price of SHIB continues to look strong as the price narrowly broke out of its range; it has found itself for the past few days. 

SHIB currently trades at $0.00001220, just above its key Support formed at 50 EMA after forming a range channel as the price builds more strength to break out for a rally.  

The price of SHIB needs to hold above $0.000012 for the price to trend higher to a region of $0.000013 and possibly $0.00002, which is a key supply zone for most traders. 

Daily resistance for the SHIB price – $0.000013.

Daily Support for the SHIB price – $0.00000950.

Featured Image From Adobe, Charts From Tradingview

Blockchain

Polygon (MATIC) Keeps Shining With Over 14% Gain In Value

4 hours ago

October 29, 2022

Matic
MAtPolygon (MATIC), the Ethereum layer-2 protocol, is swimming in gains throughout October. The last seven days alone have seen the coin increase by over 12% and currently sits at a value of $0.941. Polygon is one of the highest-performing coins on CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of just above $8 billion.

Polygon suffered a devastating dip in price this June. However, it has slowly recovered since then, reaching a peak of $1.04 in the middle of August. The MATIC price reached $0.95 on October 26th, close to its August all-time high. This was possible thanks to significant community support, strategic alliances, new product releases, and developer activity.

The coin has now stabilized in price, trading around $0.94 at press time. But this makes it something of an exception in the red crypto market.

MATIC Looks Pretty With Weekly/Monthly Gains

In the past week and month, MATIC has gained more than 12% and 26%, respectively. Polygon’s favourable price performance in this period has been driven by dramatically increased user activity. According to CryptoSlate’s analysis, the number of unique IP addresses on the network has increased significantly, reaching levels not seen since July.

There has been a rise in Polygon’s user base, but this hasn’t resulted in a MATIC sell-off just yet. More and more MATIC is being withdrawn from exchanges, suggesting that users are shifting their attention away from trading. They are now using the tokens on the many dApps and services sprouted on the Polygon platform.

According to CryptoSlate data, the highest exchange outflow for MATIC occurred in April 2021. This was exactly when MATIC’s rapid surge brought its price to an ATH of $2. The growth in Polygon’s user base in October is a direct outcome of the platform’s overall popularity. It has quickly become the preferred platform for various organizations, services, and products, including Reddit and its ambitious NFT plans.

MATIC’s price is currently trading around $0.94. | Source: MATICUSD price from TradingView.com

Polygon (MATIC) Price Analysis: Where Is the Token Headed?

Polygon has been flat since August, but there has been an uptick in bullish activity as of late. After gaining over 12% over the past week, the price is once again testing the critical resistance level at $1. In the event that MATIC can rise beyond $1, this prolonged consolidation period will come to an end.

So far, traders have been successful in keeping the price above the important support level of $0.86. If current momentum continues, we could see a test of the critical resistance as soon as the first week of November. Although the bears were able to push the price down in August, a repeat of that low might be seen as favourable.

The future seems bright for MATIC since its price grew by over 20% in October. This token may enter a continuous rally in November, which may take it to $1.3, which will be the next target. However, this might only happen if the bulls can maintain the strong momentum it has been experiencing throughout the month.

Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com

Blockchain

Jack Dorsey Beta-Testing “Bluesky” App Amid Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal

5 hours ago

October 29, 2022

Jack Dorsey Beta-Testing “Bluesky” App Amid Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal
Altcoin News
  • Bluesky, a decentralized social network, is aiming for the beta test.
  • Bluesky would act as a robust and transparent norm for public conversation.

Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and former CEO of Twitter is beta-testing a new social networking platform. Dorsey had announced that his decentralized social service Bluesky was calling for beta testers a week before Elon Musk took complete control of Twitter.

In February, the company reported that establishing Bluesky PBLLC, a Public Benefit LLC will implement that strategy as an independent organization.

And, Jack Dorsey said in a recent statement that;

It requires coordination from many parties once a network is deployed, so we’re going to start in private beta to iron out issues.

Twitter to Bluesky-Where it Started

At first, Twitter established Bluesky in 2019 to aid in the creation of a related decentralized concept for the dominant social media platform. Bluesky’s most significant and long-term aim is to launch a robust and transparent norm for public discussion. But currently, Bluesky is not owned by any specific firm.

Further, Dorsey resigned as CEO of Twitter in November 2021, following that, Musk made a takeover proposal for the social network in April. After a long battle, Elon Musk took control of Twitter on Thursday and immediately fired its CEO Parag Agrawal and two other top executives.

However, Bluesky would utilize the federated social network known as the Authenticated Transfer Protocol (AT Protocol). The AT protocol is managed by multiple sites rather than just one. Moreover, Bluesky would enhance the protocol specifications and reveal details about how it functions as it performs beta tests. In addition, Jack Dorsey joins support to the Zion v2 Project which is building on Web5. 

