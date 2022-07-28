MUSIC duo Amy Grant and Vince Gill have been married for over 20 years.

On July 27, 2022, the Christian music artist was involved in a bicycle accident in Nashville, Tennessee.

2 Amy Grant and Vince Gill performed together at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee on December 13, 2021 Photo credit: Getty Images – Getty

Who is Amy Grant’s husband Vince Gill?

Vincent Grant Gill was born on April 12, 1957 in Norman, Oklahoma.

He is an American country music singer, songwriter, and musician best known as the frontman of the band Pure Prairie League in the ’70s.

It wasn’t until 1983 that he began his career as a solo artist and showed off his singing.

Gill has recorded more than 20 studio albums and has sold more than 26 million albums.

He has won 18 CMA Awards and 22 GRAMMY Awards throughout his career.

Gill was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2007 and the Guitar Center Rock Walk in 2016.

He began playing for the Eagles in 2017 in place of the late Glenn Frey.

When did Grant and Gil get married?

Gill met Christian music artist Amy Grant in 1993.

The couple married in 2000 after both finalized divorces from their previous marriages.

Gill and Grant share one daughter, Corrina.

Before Grant, Gill was married to country singer Janis Oliver.

The couple were married from 1980 to 1997 and have one daughter, Jenny.

What happened to Amy Grant?

Gill’s wife was injured in a bicycle accident in Nashville on July 27.

Grant’s publicist told Nexstar’s WKRN that the accident happened around 3pm Wednesday near Harpeth Hills Golf Course.

The singer was riding a bike with a friend when she fell while wearing a helmet.

Gill was treated in the emergency room at Vanderbilt Medical Center for cuts and abrasions and is stable but can be admitted as a precaution, her family said.

What is Vince Gil Net Worth?

Gill’s net worth is estimated at $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Gill's net worth is estimated at $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.