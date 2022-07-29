Connect with us

Blockchain

Algorand CEO Steven Kokinos Steps Down, Interim CEO Announced

Published

3 months ago

on

By

  • Sean Ford, currently the Algorand COO, has been designated interim CEO.
  • FIFA has appointed Algorand its official cryptocurrency sponsor.

Steven Kokinos, the CEO of Algorand who joined the company in 2018 after creating the software development company Fuze, left in order to pursue “other interests,” although he intends to stay on as a senior advisor till mid-2023.

Focus on Key Projects in Algorand Ecosystem

Kokinos departs from Algorand the business but stays with the blockchain. According to a statement released early on Wednesday morning, Kokinos will “focus on key projects in the Algorand ecosystem that will help scale adoption.” Sean Ford, currently the Algorand COO, has been designated interim CEO.

Kokinos stated:

“Today I want to share with the #algofam that I’m transitioning out of my current role as @Algorand’s CEO to focus on key projects in the @Algorand ecosystem that will help scale adoption.”

The “blockchain trilemma,” which is the notion that no blockchain can accomplish scalability, security, and decentralization at the same time, is addressed by Algorand, which was developed by MIT professor Silvio Micali in 2017. Ford, who also joined Algorand in 2018, previously served as LogMeIn’s chief marketing officer. He has been in charge of Algorand’s go-to-market execution and operations.

Mr. Micali stated:

“We thank Steven for his time and dedication to Algorand. He has been instrumental to the initial success of our business, and we appreciate his commitment to a seamless transition. Sean is well positioned to partner with me to keep the company operations running business as usual, and to help us transition Algorand to our next phase of growth.”

As a platform for smart contracts and decentralized applications (dapps), Algorand has gained traction. LimeWire and Napster are utilizing it for their blockchain initiatives, while FIFA has appointed Algorand its official cryptocurrency sponsor.

Solana All Set To Open Physical Store ‘Solana Spaces’ in New York

Blockchain

ApeCoin Shows Bullish Bias; This Level Needs To Be Broken For A Rally To $7

Published

13 mins ago

on

October 30, 2022

By

  • APE’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $5 with eyes set on $7. 
  • APE could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias by breaking out of a downtrend triangle with eyes set on rallying higher.
  • APE’s price remains strong on the daily timeframe below the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the price aims for more rallies.

The price action displayed by Apecoin (APE) in the past few days has been tremendous, with Bitcoin (BTC) creating a more bullish scenario across the crypto market; this has also propelled the price of Apecoin (APE) from its key support area. The crypto market is looking increasingly welcoming as many altcoins continue producing over 50% gains. The likes of DOGE have seen some great runs in recent times rallying from a low of $0.055 to a high of $0.15, with many others, like APE showing great recovery signs. (Data from Binance)

ApeCoin (BTC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart

Apecoin (APE) has struggled to regain its bullish momentum in recent times; despite the uncertainty that has befallen the crypto space, the price of APE has enjoyed a measure of relief after showing so much strength on the weekly low, rallying to a high of $5.

Previous weeks have been nothing short of a tough and boring time for APE price as price continued in its range movement around $4.2, holding above key support area haven enjoyed some great rally during the “Otherside” metaverse sale.

After its weekly close of above $4.3, the price of APE rallied to a high of $6; the price has faced a minor rejection to break higher to a region of $6-$7; the price struggled to break above this region.

The price of APE has maintained its bullish structure above the $4.3 region, as the price of APE eyes a rally to a region of $6 which could prove to be very key in its price rally to $7. If the price of APE fails to overcome $5-$6, we could see the price drop to $4.5-$4.3

Weekly resistance for the price of APE – $6-$7.

Weekly support for the price of APE – $4.5.

Price Analysis Of BTC On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily APE Price Chart | Source: APEUSDT On Tradingview.com

In the daily timeframe, the price of APE continued to look strong as the price broke out of its descending triangle, with good volume rallying to a high of $5 but faced a little rejection to flipping this resistance into support and trending higher to a region of $7.

APE currently trades at $4.9, just above its key support formed at $5 after its successful breakout from a descending triangle. The price of APE trades below the 50 EMA, and the 50 EMA corresponds to $5, acting as support for the price of APE. 

Daily resistance for the APE price – $5-$6.

Daily support for the APE price – $4.5.

Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview 

Blockchain

Why This Bitcoin Indicator Points To Bullish Double Bottom

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 30, 2022

By

Bitcoin continues to push to the upside closing several daily candles on the green, positively impacting the crypto market. At the same time, the benchmark cryptocurrency trends upwards, and the general sentiment shifts into greed territory for the first time since May 2022. 

At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $20,850 with a 1% profit in the last 24 hours and a 9% profit in the previous week, respectively. Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are the best performers in the top 10 by market cap on similar timeframes. 

BTC’s price trends to the upside on the 4-hour chart. Source: BTCUSDT Tradingview

Bitcoin Rally Likely To Continue?

Bitcoin and the crypto market displayed a high correlation with traditional finances. However, digital assets have been moving against the trend over the past few days. 

While Amazon, Netflix, Apple, Meta, and other big tech companies tanked due to low earnings, Bitcoin broke above critical resistance at $20,500. In that sense, BTC and the crypto market closed in the green with the weekend approaching. 

With traditional markets closed, cryptocurrencies are free to score more profits. The bullish momentum extended on traders’ disbelief and because of Dogecoin and Ethereum’s push to the upside. 

The king of the meme coins rallied this Friday after Elon Musk confirmed the acquisition of the social media platform Twitter. The bullish price action in the crypto market led many traders to open short positions, fueling any higher upside trend. 

When highly leveraged positions are liquidated, the market can continue the trend. This status quo will likely persist over the weekend but might face headwinds during the week. According to crypto analyst Justin Bennett:

That strong close to the week from equities is probably reason enough for #crypto to pump this weekend. Throw in the massive $BTC short liquidations above $21k, and you have another reason. I’m less optimistic about Monday though given where equities closed on Friday (…). Shorts are still piling in, and there are still a ton of liquidations above these highs. This pump most likely isn’t done yet.

If traditional markets rebound from last Friday’s levels, Bitcoin and the company will follow. A pseudonym trader pointed to the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) indicator, a metric used to measure market momentum. The metric formed a double bottom and resumed its uptrend, hinting further appreciation. 

Blockchain

Genesis Trading’s Q3 Report Below Par Amid Sluggish Market

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 30, 2022

By

