Angourie Rice: Photos Of The Hollywood Rising Star

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia’s president said at least 100 people were killed in Saturday’s two car bombings at a busy junction in the capital and the toll could rise.
Somalia leader says at least 100 people were killed in Saturday’s attack
It is the deadliest attack in Somalia since a truck bomb in the same location in October 2017 killed more than 500 people.
The Somali government has blamed the al-Qaeda-linked extremist group al-Shabab, which often targets the capital. The group does not claim responsibility when large numbers of civilians are killed, such as in the 2017 explosion.
Somalia’s president, elected this year, said the country remains at war with al-Shabab “and we are winning”. The government, along with militia groups, has embarked on a new offensive against the extremists who hold large parts of the country and put pressure on the group’s financial network.
The extremists, who seek an Islamic state, have responded by killing prominent clan leaders in an apparent effort to deter popular support for the offensive.
The attack in Mogadishu came on a day when the president, prime minister and other senior officials were meeting to discuss increased efforts to counter violent extremism and in particular al-Shabab.
In hospitals and elsewhere, distraught relatives peered under plastic sheeting and into body bags, searching for loved ones.
“I couldn’t count the bodies on the ground because of the (number of) dead,” said witness Abdirazak Hassan. He said the first explosion hit the perimeter wall of the Ministry of Education, where there were street vendors and money changers.
An Associated Press reporter at the scene said the second blast happened outside a busy lunchtime restaurant. The explosions demolished tuk-tuks and other vehicles in an area full of restaurants and hotels.
The Somali Journalists Syndicate, citing colleagues and police officers, said one journalist was killed and two others injured in the second blast as they rushed to the scene of the first. Aamin’s ambulance service said the second blast destroyed one of its response vehicles.
The United States has described al-Shabab as one of al-Qaeda’s deadliest organizations and has targeted it with dozens of airstrikes in recent years. Hundreds of US service members have returned to the country after former President Donald Trump withdrew them.
How South Korea’s Halloween Tragedy Unfolded
Seoul:
More than 150 people were killed and dozens more were injured in a deadly stampede at a crowded Halloween event in central Seoul on Saturday night, officials said, in one of the worst accidents ever recorded in South Korea.
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning on Sunday, saying the government would pay for medical treatment for the injured and funerals for those who died.
The influx and crush occurred in the popular Itaewon district of the capital, where local reports said up to 100,000 people – most in their twenties – were walkways to celebrate Halloween, clogging the area’s narrow alleys and winding streets.
“In central Seoul, a tragedy and a disaster happened that shouldn’t have happened,” Yoon said in a nationwide address.
The government “will thoroughly investigate the cause of the incident and make fundamental improvements to ensure that the same accident does not happen again in the future”.
“My heart is heavy and it’s hard to contain my grief,” he added.
Dressed in green jackets indicating a national emergency, Yoon and other senior officials went to the scene of the crash early on Sunday and spoke to rescue workers, footage shown on local television showed.
Earlier, eyewitnesses described being trapped in a narrow, sloping alley, rushing out of the sweltering crowd as people ended up piling on top of each other.
The paramedics, quickly overwhelmed by the number of victims, asked passers-by to administer first aid, just on the verge of chaos.
“There were so many people being pushed around and I got caught up in the crowd and couldn’t get out at first either,” Jeon Ga-eul, 30, told AFP.
Firefighters said at least 151 people, including 19 foreigners, were killed in the stampede, which occurred around 10 p.m. (1300 GMT).
The Home Office said another 150 people were injured.
“The high number of casualties is the result of many people being trampled during the Halloween event,” fire chief Choi Seong-beom told reporters at the scene, adding that the death toll could climb.
Seoul authorities said they also received 355 missing person reports as of Sunday morning.
AFP photos from the scene showed dozens of bodies sprawled on the sidewalk covered in sheets and rescue workers dressed in orange vests loading even more bodies onto stretchers into ambulances.
“People were layered on top of each other like a grave. Some were gradually losing consciousness while others appeared dead at the time,” an eyewitness told Yonhap News Agency.
In an interview with local broadcaster YTN, Lee Beom-suk, a doctor who administered first aid to the victims, described scenes of tragedy and chaos.
“So many of the victims’ faces were pale. I couldn’t take their pulse or breathe and many of them had bloody noses. When I tried CPR I also pumped blood from their mouths.”
– ‘Oh my God’ –
Twitter user @janelles_story shared a video which she said showed Itaewon shortly before the stampede began, in which hundreds of young people, many in elaborate Halloween costumes, are seen in a narrow street lined with bars and cafes.
The crowd appears cheerful and calm at first, but then a commotion begins and people start to be pushed and pressed against each other. Screams and gasps are heard and a female voice shouts in English “Shit, shit!” followed by “Oh my god, oh my god!”
Firefighters’ Choi said the bodies of the victims were being transferred to a gymnasium not far from the site of the stampede and to area hospitals to be identified.
Local television showed dozens of ambulances heading for Soon Chun Hyang University Hospital, where some of the victims had been taken.
President Yoon ordered authorities to dispatch first aid teams and quickly secure hospital beds for those affected, the presidential office said.
Meanwhile, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, who was visiting Europe, decided to return home following the accident, Yonhap reported, citing city officials.
In Washington, Seoul’s staunch ally, US President Joe Biden said America “stands with” South Korea after the tragedy.
– Emergency first aid –
At the scene, which had been cordoned off by police and bathed in the red of hundreds of flashing lights, music continued to play in some bars.
Dazed passers-by sat on the sidewalk, checking their phones. Others comforted each other, hugged each other even as others – seemingly unaware of the scale of the tragedy that had unfolded right next to them – continued to celebrate.
Ju Young Possamai, a bartender from Itaewon district, said he had attended several Halloween celebrations in Korea and was shocked by the tragedy.
“It was very sad to see something we never expected,” Possamai, 24, told AFP. “It’s always crowded, but nothing like this has ever happened before.”
This year’s Halloween event was the first since the start of the pandemic in 2020 in which South Koreans were not required to wear face masks outdoors.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
‘Momentum is with us’ in PA Senate race
Republican Dr Mehmet Oz told Sirius XM Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle that the momentum of the U.S. Senate race from Pennsylvania is driving his campaign as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris race to save his Democratic challenger, Lt. Governor John Fetterman.
Oz has passed Fetterman in many of the latest polls, including two that followed Tuesday night’s debate between the candidates, where voters got a candid glimpse of Fetterman’s post-stroke challenges. The Democrat suffered a stroke in May, days before the Democratic primary, and relied on a captioning system during the debate due to his auditory processing issues. All night he struggled with his words.ABC News 27
On the heels of Fetterman’s performance and subsequent polls that showed fleeting momentum, Biden and Harris attended a fundraiser for the Democrat in Philadelphia on Friday night, which Boyle said appears to be the only campaign event. which the couple appeared together during the midterm election cycle. He added that Biden and Harris’s “emergency” fundraising dispatch, coupled with the latest poll, indicates the energy favors Oz.
The candidate agreed momentum was behind his campaign, saying it’s because he focuses on issues that matter to voters, while Democrats and the Fetterman campaign favor personal attacks.
“Matt, the momentum is with us because from day one we’ve focused on the kitchen table issues that plague Pennsylvanians — the ones that keep them up at night and worry them when they wake up — and my opponent attacked me for personal issues, you know, who I am, what I am, where I’m from,” Oz said.
LISTEN:
Oz added that “gossip types of attacks” may be interesting for the media, but not for voters who are much more concerned with the issues that affect them, like inflation and crime, and the solutions. that candidates have to these problems.
“’The voters – they want to know, ‘How are you going to help deal with the economic challenges we face. How are you going to help me deal with the fact that I can’t go out on the streets because there is so much crime and violence? What are you going to do to… lighten my load because I’m worried my kids will overdose and die from fentanyl? “Oz explained. “We are the third state in the nation for fentanyl-related deaths. This makes every state a border state, by the way.
“’So what are you going to do to help me, voter?’ And I focused on this question because I am a doctor. This is what we do. I don’t walk into the exam room with a patient and talk about superfluous issues, I focus on the ones I know are of most concern to you,” Oz added. “And that’s why we’re going to win this election, and until or when the Democrats decide to focus on these issues, we’re going to keep winning, and I’m very confident in our race.”
News
Hiroshima survivors plead for a nuclear-free world as global tensions rise | Nuclear weapons
Joshiyuki Mimaki was playing outside his family home in Hiroshima on the morning of August 6, 1945 when he saw a flash of lightning in the sky – the moment the three-year-old witnessed the world’s first atomic bombing.
Nearly eight decades later, the specter of nuclear war has returned with greater threat than at any time since the Cold War, amid Vladimir Putin’s threats against Ukraine and the seemingly unstoppable rise of North Korea to nuclear-weapon state status.
Despite their advanced age, Mimaki and other survivors of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and – three days later – Nagasaki are once again urging world leaders to ensure that the human misery of nuclear war remains relegated to the catastrophic last days. of the Pacific War.
“My biggest fear is that the conflict in Ukraine will escalate,” Mimaki, 80, told The Guardian at the Hiroshima office of Hidankyo – a confederation of A-bomb survivor groups he has co-chaired since last year.
“When I think of what Putin said recently, I wouldn’t be surprised if he used nuclear weapons. And what would be the response of the United States? We could be on the brink of another world war. I don’t think Putin is listening.
The destruction of Hiroshima has become a horrific benchmark since Putin first threatened to use nuclear weapons in an attempt to dissuade the United States and its allies from supporting Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion.
The prospect that he could order the use of a smaller ‘battlefield’ nuclear weapon to alter the tide of war in Moscow’s favor prompted Joe Biden to warn that the world was on the brink of ‘Armageddon’ for the first time since the Cuban missile. crisis.
As Biden conceded this month that the United States would soon face two major nuclear-weapon states — Russia and China — North Korea claimed its recent volley of missile tests was aimed at simulate a tactical nuclear strike against South Korea.
“The power of Hiroshima’s message of peace is stronger than ever, but its resonance is even greater given the current international situation,” said Makoto Kubo, deputy director of the city’s international peace promotion department. from Hiroshima. “It’s not only relevant for North Korea and Russia, but for all countries that possess nuclear weapons.”
More than 60 countries have ratified a 2021 treaty banning the possession and use of nuclear weapons, but that doesn’t include any of the recognized nuclear states or countries, including Japan, that fall under the US nuclear umbrella.
The lack of progress on disarmament prompted UN Secretary-General António Guterres to warn in August that humanity risked “forgetting the lessons forged in the terrifying fires of Hiroshima and Nagasaki”. Nagasaki Mayor Tomihisa Taue said he feared the devastation suffered by his city in 1945 had “not spread well enough to the world, and [is] seeks to become a reality”.
Relying on faint memories and conversations with her mother, Mimaki knows these horrors all too well.
He and his family were living in Tokyo when his father, originally from Hiroshima, evacuated them to his hometown after large areas of the Japanese capital were destroyed in the March 1945 firebombings.
Months later, the Enola Gay, an American B-29 bomber, dropped a 15 kiloton nuclear bomb on Hiroshima, instantly killing between 60,000 and 80,000 people, with the death toll reaching 140,000 by the end of the war. ‘year.
Mimaki recalls seeing, petrified, people who were in downtown Hiroshima when the bomb exploded pass by his house, 17 km from the center, as they fled the fires raging in the city , the air thick with radioactive ash. “Their hair had been burned and they were begging for water,” he said.
Today, the number of people officially recognized as having died from the effects of the Hiroshima bomb stands at just over 330,000, while the average age of the 118,000 survivors has risen to 84.
“I am in reasonably good health, but I feel my physical strength and my memory are weakening,” said Mimaki, who delivered his message to UN headquarters and spoke to school children about his experiences. “But our goal is always to achieve a world without nuclear weapons while we are still alive.”
Hiroshima’s recovery began immediately after the attack; today, the burning shell of the “A-bomb dome” and the sprawling Peace Park are among the few physical reminders of the attack.
She will have the opportunity to remind world leaders of the horrors of nuclear annihilation – whether in a Japanese city or, potentially, on a Ukrainian battlefield – when she hosts the G7 summit next May.
“I want them to go to the peace museum and look at the pictures of children with their skins and their clothes hanging up,” Mimaki said. “Let’s show them the reality of nuclear war, so they go home with these images imprinted on their minds.”
North Carolina convicted felons charged with drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms
Two convicted North Carolina felons are facing drug-related charges after police executed a search warrant at a home and discovered illegal narcotics.
Joshua Cureton, 31, and LaKisha Harris, 40, were taken into custody after High Point police searched the home on Thursday.
The police department’s street crimes unit had received a tip that morning about two people selling crack cocaine and heroin from doorsteps, FOX 8 reported.
AS US FENTANYL DEATHS SOAR, MISCONCEPTIONS REMAIN
Investigators seized 38 grams of heroin, 68 grams of crack cocaine, 29 patches of Suboxone, a loaded AR-15 rifle, a shotgun and more than $2,500 in cash from the Triangle Lake Road home.
GEORGIA MEN TAKEN IN TESLA FILLED WITH STOLEN AMAZON PACKAGES, DRUGS
Cureton and Harris are both charged with trafficking heroin and cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance of Schedule II, maintaining accommodation for drug-related activity near a school/daycare centre, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a criminal.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Harris was also served with three existing non-appearance warrants, police said.
Police say Cureton has been arrested nine times since 2018, and six of those times were on drug charges.
Murder for hire of Oakland dentist suspect Nelson Chia dies in prison
OAKLAND, Calif. — A 73-year-old man arrested on suspicion of hiring someone to kill his longtime girlfriend, a prominent San Francisco Bay area dentist, killed himself when he was in custody, authorities said.
The fatal shooting of Lili Xu, 60, last August in Oakland was believed at the time to be a robbery that ended in homicide. But this week, investigators alleged Nelson Chia hired 33-year-old Hasheem Bason to kill Xu.
Both men were arrested on Thursday for murder, the Bay Area News Group reported. The next day, Chia was found dead in a holding cell at Santa Rita Jail, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department.
The murder drew attention both because of Xu’s prominence in the Oakland Chinatown community and because of fears of anti-Asian violence, stoked by past hate crimes in the Bay Area.
Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said at a news conference Friday that as investigators investigated the case, it “didn’t appear to be a typical robbery-related murder…something seemed not to work”.
“It’s not about race or hate,” Armstrong said, “it’s about greed.” He did not specify the possible financial motive behind the crime.
Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said before Chia’s death became known that her murder charge would include a special enhancement of seeking financial gain as a result of the murder.
It was unclear on Saturday whether Bason, of Stockton, had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. He was held without bond and is expected to be arraigned next week.
Investigators believe Bason fired the gun that killed Xu on Aug. 21 in an Oakland neighborhood where she and Chia went to visit a spa. According to initial reports, a suspect got out of a car and attempted to steal her purse from Xu before shooting her and fleeing in the vehicle. Chia was not injured.
Xu, who came to the United States from Shanghai in 1995, had lived in the area for decades and ran dental practices in Oakland’s Chinatown and the Castro Valley, according to the Bay Area News Group.
She and Chia had been partners for over a decade and had lived together in a house in the hills of Oakland.
If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free, confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.
