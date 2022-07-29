Finance
Best Practices For Litigating Chronic Pain and Fibromyalgia Cases
For many years, plaintiffs suffering from chronic pain and/or fibromyalgia have been subject to ridicule by insurers as well as the Courts. Some of the skepticism towards such plaintiffs was alleviated by the Supreme Court of Canada’s decision in Martin v. Nova Scotia (Workers’ Compensation Board, The Court stated:
“There is no authoritative definition of chronic pain. It is, however, generally considered to be pain that persists beyond the normal healing time for the underlying injury or is disproportionate to such injury, and whose existence is not supported by objective findings at the site of the injury under current medical techniques. Despite this lack of objective findings, there is no doubt that chronic pain patients are suffering and in distress, and that the disability they experience is real… Despite this reality, since chronic pain sufferers are impaired by a condition that cannot be supported by objective findings, they have been subjected to persistent suspicions of malingering on the part of employers, compensation officials and even physicians.”
Personal injury lawyers for plaintiffs who suffer from chronic pain or fibromyalgia have been forced to develop and implement legal strategies to tackle the challenge of representing men and women who experience pain, often extreme pain, when the basis for their pain experience cannot be proven by an objective test such as an x-ray. Whether in the context of a lawsuit involving a third party insurer, or a long term disability (“LTD”) policy with a first party insurer, lawyers depend on the use of experts to assist in demonstrating that their client is suffering from a serious condition, or disability, that is impairing their ability to work and live their lives without constant pain. It is important for lawyers to understand the difference between strategies for proving disability in the LTD context from those cases involving third party insurers. In either context, choosing the best medical experts to evaluate the client and knowing how to use them to most effectively advance the client’s case are essential components of any personal injury law practice. Since every client is unique and because chronic pain and fibromyalgia are essentially subjective medical conditions, each case will require its own strategy based on the unique circumstances of the particular client. In order to provide their clients with superior legal representation, lawyers handling LTD cases must have a firm understanding of the definitions of both chronic pain and fibromyalgia, the knowledge of what it means to be suffering from these conditions and how to treat them, the ability to consult the medical experts best suited to evaluate and report on chronic pain and fibromyalgia and the skill and expertise to successfully represent their client suffering from chronic pain and/or fibromyalgia through the litigation.
The Difference between LTD and Third Party Insurer Cases
It is important to note that a significant difference exists between a lawsuit involving a third party insurer and an LTD case. Where the former involves an action arising out of a specific event such as a motor vehicle collision or a slip and fall accident, an LTD case is less focused on a “before and after” analysis. In non-LTD actions involving pain-associated disorders, lawyers litigating these cases must possess a complete picture of the plaintiff’s pre-accident history. Acontrast must be drawn between the plaintiff’s life prior to the accident and the significant changes that have occurred since the accident in areas such as physical and mental health, employment, recreational and social activities and personal relationships. For the lawyer to gain an understanding of what the plaintiff’s life was like prior to the accident, he or she must obtain and review the client’s pre-accident clinical notes and records from their family doctor(s) and the client’s decoded OHIP summary. In the non-LTD context, some of the most challenging cases to prove causation are those where the plaintiff already had a history of medical complaints prior to the accident giving rise to the lawsuit.
In LTD cases, a claimant’s medical history is much less of an issue, unless of course a policy is being denied due to misrepresentation(s) on the application for LTD benefits. In LTD cases, the issue is often whether or not the claimant meets the definition of “disability” in order to qualify for benefits under the policy. For lawyers, much time and energy can be saved because medical histories do not have to be extensively reviewed in preparation of Discovery, Mediation or Trial. In LTD cases, the emphasis for lawyers is on how, with the right evidence, one can prove that their client should qualify for benefits under the specific policy. The focus is more geared towards the present and future, with less of a concern for the past. This is why lawyers must know which medial experts are most suitable to provide evidence to demonstrate why their client is entitled to benefits under an LTD policy.
Understanding the Medical Terminology
Pain is defined by the International Association of the Study of Pain as “an unpleasant sensory and emotional experience associated with actual or potential tissue damage, or described in terms of such damage” (Merskey and Bogduk 1994). Chronic pain is a serious health care problem in North America. Chronic pain is often associated with soft tissue musculoskeletal pain disorders such as whiplash, low back pain and repetitive strain injuries that have not and may never subside over a person’s life. Fibromyalgia can be thought of as a form of chronic pain. The majority of fibromyalgia sufferers are permanently injured and many never return to work. Most fibromyalgia sufferers are not able to enjoy the same quality of life as before they began suffering from the condition.
It has long been understood that chronic pain cannot be proven by objective evidence. Therefore, the evidence that has been relied upon by the Courts is subjective evidence, which is a combination of the plaintiffs’ verbal description of their pain and their doctors’ description of the pain. The inability to provide objective evidence to demonstrate chronic pain and fibromyalgia emphasizes the need to retain doctors experienced in diagnosing and treating these conditions to provide the reports for the clients. What distinguishes a condition like cancer from chronic soft tissue pain disorders is the ability to turn to radiographical structural abnormalities accounting for the pain. As technology continues to advance and the search for objective evidence of pain becomes more possible, the use of CAT scans and MRIs in advancing chronic pain cases may become more common. However, the usefulness of these diagnostic tests to prove chronic pain and fibromyalgia at this time is uncertain. Part of the problem is that when scanning the cervical and lumbosacral spine, CAT scans and MRIs frequently demonstrate structural abnormalities in asymptomatic individuals and yield normal results in symptomatic individuals.
Clients diagnosed with fibromyalgia may also develop other conditions such as anxiety disorder, sleep disorder, irritable bowel syndrome, fatigue and/or depression. Psychological disorders are common among individuals suffering from chronic pain and fibromyalgia. Chronic pain sufferers often demonstrate a combination of symptoms including physical, psychiatric and psychological issues. It is important for the lawyer to explore the interaction of these three variables (as well as others) and how each contributes to the particular client’s overall diagnosis as a chronic pain or fibromyalgia sufferer. In chronic pain sufferers there needs to be a determination as to whether a particular psychological feature is in fact causative of the pain or whether it occurs as a consequence. The fact that psychological disorders are frequently encountered in association with chronic pain has not been adequately explained. Therefore, depending on the client, it may be cause, effect or both. As our understanding continues to grow, we have come to appreciate that the relationship is complex but trending more towards chronic pain leading to psychological disorders than psychological problems causing pain. However, there is a widely held belief that has not been refuted, that psychological difficulties may serve to exacerbate chronic pain. The determination of cause and effect with respect to these variables must be explored and reported by the medical experts in each case.
Doctors Best Qualified to Diagnose Chronic Pain and Fibromyalgia Disabilities
When searching for the right doctors to diagnose chronic pain and fibromyalgia, it is important to set up medical and medical/legal assessments with experts who are not only well-respected, but experienced and knowledgeable in the areas of chronic pain and fibromyalgia. As a result of the problems associated with the inability to demonstrate the conditions objectively, there are doctors who will dismiss chronic pain and fibromyalgia as not being “real” problems or conditions at all. If a lawyer is unsure about a particular doctor’s stance on chronic pain, he or she should consider speaking to the doctor prior to an appointment, or inquire with colleagues to determine if the doctor has provided them with useful reports on chronic pain clients in the past. Even a brief conversation with a doctor can provide a lawyer with a good sense of whether it would be useful for the client (and the case) to send the client to that doctor. In LTD cases involving pain-associated disorders such as chronic pain and fibromyalgia, lawyers should hesitate to immediately send their clients to orthopaedic surgeons for medical/legal reports. While their expertise in broken bone cases is invaluable, they will have to overcome the reality that objective findings can be elusive in chronic pain cases. It seems that in a chronic pain case, an orthopaedic surgeon is a doctor who the insurer would want the client to see for an assessment. Another reason to stay clear of orthopaedic surgeons in chronic pain cases is that they rarely treat chronic pain patients in their practice. Most orthopaedic surgeons refer chronic pain sufferers back to their family doctor or other specialists who treat chronic pain.
Clients suffering from chronic pain and/or fibromyalgia should be referred to physiatrists and/or rheumatologists. These types of doctors are best suited to diagnose, evaluate and report on these serious conditions. Their training is geared towards understanding these conditions and their opinions can go a long way to proving the severity of these otherwise ‘invisible’ conditions. A psychologist may assist in tying in the psychological aspect that exists as a result of the chronic pain. A vocational expert should be consulted for his or her opinion on the client’s future employability.
Successful Strategies for Communicating with Medical Experts
It is essential to provide the medical expert with any information which may help them formulate an opinion or diagnosis of a particular client’s disability. While historical medical data of the client may not be necessary to show how a particular accident affected the client, it will certainly give the doctor an important background into the circumstances of the client’s life. Just as a lawyer offering to review a potential case will require as much relevant information as possible in formulating an opinion, a doctor should be equipped with any relevant medical information pertaining to the client, including his or her medical history. No doctor will be able to draft a complete and detailed expert report without being provided with sufficient medical documentation prior to the assessment. The doctor may only spend an hour or two with the client (patient), so providing doctors with the tools to adequately prepare for assessments is vital. Above anything else, a lawyer must make it clear to any medical expert the purpose of the assessment and what the goal of the assessment is. In the third party insurer context, the question is often one of whether the client meets the verbal threshold for a permanent and serious impairment of an important bodily or psychological function. In LTD cases, the doctor should have a clear understanding of what he or she is to report on. Generally, the focus will be on whether the claimant is suffering from a disability and what the impact of that disability is on the claimant’s ability to work.
If a lawyer is sending a client to a vocational expert, the expert should certainly be provided with the client’s complete employment file, including a detailed job description and any other information regarding the work history. As in the case of the medical expert, the vocational expert must be advised of what he or she is to report on for the purpose of the assessment. This may depend on the wording of the particular LTD policy. This is especially important in chronic pain cases.
Duty to Mitigate?
While many LTD policies may be silent with respect to mitigation of damages, Canadian Courts generally impose a common law duty to mitigate for lawsuits involving a breach of contract or tort if the LTD policy is silent in that regard. That is, the aggrieved party must take all reasonable steps to mitigate the loss and cannot claim for avoidable loss. A plaintiff cannot sit back and allow his losses to accumulate and then expect to recover damages for losses he ought to have avoided.
Thus, in a breach of contract claim such as one involving an LTD policy, the damages for breach are reduced by the amount of the loss that should have been avoided if the plaintiff had taken reasonable steps to mitigate. The failure to mitigate is not a bar to recovery, it merely reduces the claim. In the LTD context, a Court may either fix a percentage and reduce the recovery by that percentage or it may rule that payment of benefits should have ceased at the time where the plaintiff was able to mitigate his loss.
The case of Martin v. Mutual of Omaha Ins. Co. presents a similar situation. Here a 46-year old woman labourer was unable to return to work on the production line due to pain and swelling in her legs. She was diagnosed as having soft tissue rheumatism, and she felt that all available treatment was doing her no good. All attempts at rehabilitation had failed, and the prognosis was poor. The Court found the insured to be entitled to continuation of payment of benefits. Although she had a duty to mitigate her damages, the likelihood of success in her rehabilitation was not high and her claim was not reduced by her failure to enter therapy.
A different result occurred in Flewelling v. Blue Cross Life Ins. Co. of Can. where the insured suffered from chronic fatigue syndrome and was found to have been totally disabled as of a certain date. The Court concluded that it was possible that if the claimant had taken the treatment suggested by her physicians, including a course of psychiatric treatment, she would have not become totally disabled. However, the insured did not seek out that form of treatment and allowed herself to be totally disabled. The Court was satisfied that she failed to mitigate her losses by not following the medical recommendations she received. The Court found that she would have been able to return to work approximately three months after her total disability date.
What about the claimant who delays in seeking out medical treatment? Courts have found that claimants who delay or wait years before seeking out medical help have failed to mitigate their damages. And if the claimant’s condition has worsened due to the delay, then the claimant may substantially have reduced his or her claim.
Litigating the Case
While it can be difficult to demonstrate that a client is suffering from chronic pain or fibromyalgia, another challenge is to convince a judge or jury that such pain-associated disorders are disabilities. Before a case goes to trial, the lawyers for both parties know not only the case but also the other side’s position on all the issues. The system is designed to prevent surprises. In the discovery phase, a lawyer will ask questions under oath of the adverse party. This form of oral testimony provides both the plaintiff and defendant with the clearest view of anticipated trial evidence. The views of the deponents become “locked down” and difficult to alter later during trial. Keep in mind that the defence will attempt to use the examination to undermine your client’s credibility by obtaining admissions, which are contrary to your case or commit your client’s evidence so that it can later be contradicted through expert opinions or surveillance. It is vital to any case that the client is fully prepared for the discovery process. A preparation meeting that includes a practice session will give the client an opportunity to experience a simulation of what the actual discovery will be like.
As any case progresses, it is a good strategy for lawyers to develop a theme. The theme is the word or phrase that constantly reappears in the litigation to focus the jury’s attention upon what the case is really about. Possessing a developed theme will not only help a lawyer prepare for trial, but will provide him with a concise overview of the case that can be utilized and referred to at a mediation or pre-trial. Selecting one or more themes is of crucial importance. Themes are like magnets, which constantly attract notice. They must be designed to trigger both rational and emotional responses in jurors. In formulating trial themes, lawyers should focus upon facts, which may be expressed using high impact language, and illustrated by high quality demonstrative evidence. Themes that emphasize “employability” issues would obviously be useful in LTD cases where the burden on plaintiff lawyers is to prove that their client has a disability.
Updated Recent Ontario Case Law
(Below are some brief outlines of recent decisions involving chronic pain and fibromyalgia)
1) Halbot v. Little [2003] O.J. No. 5514
- 37-year old female plaintiff in a motor vehicle accident in 1998.
- Chronic Pain – Emotional and Physical.
- General Damages: $70,000.00 (less applicable deductible of $15,000.00 at the time).
- Special Damages: $500,000.00 for loss of future income and $12,407.00 for past income loss.
* In this case, the Plaintiff’s credibility was key, and helped the judge reach his decision in light of conflicting evidence from Plaintiff medical experts and defence medical experts.
2) Place v. Ali (2007 CarswellOnt 4134)
- 23-year old female plaintiff injured in a rear-end motor vehicle accident.
- Injuries to her neck and upper back, to her low back and hip area, and an inner ear injury. She was left with chronic and permanent pain in her neck, back, shoulder and hip.
- As a result of her physical injuries and their failure to resolve, plaintiff developed a psychological injury consisting of a major depression/adjustment disorder. Because of the chronic physical pain, plaintiff would be more prone to suffer a recurrence of her depressive mental illness in the future.
- Plaintiff’s injuries would substantially interfere with her enjoyment of life and with her ability to do the many things required as a young mother and wife. There was a significant possibility that her ability to find and maintain employment would be compromised. She would continue to suffer from chronic physical pain.
- Borkovich J. awarded the plaintiff general damages in the amount of $125,000.00, as well as $250,000.00 for loss of future earning capacity.
Borkovich J. stated:
“With respect to the plaintiff’s physical injuries, I find soft tissue injuries to her neck, shoulder, low back and hip are chronic and permanent. With respect to the psychological injuries, I find that as a result of her other physical injuries she suffered a major depressive illness. Given the chronic physical pain she suffers from, she has become more prone to a re-occurrence of the depressive mental illness.”
3. Abel v. Hamelin 2007 (CarswellOnt 3108)
- 48-year old female plaintiff, working as a health care aide.
- Injured when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street.
- She suffered relatively minor injuries in this incident, yet seven years later, she was substantially disabled from a combination of a chronic pain condition, depression and significant cognitive impairment (the causes of which were contested vigorously).
- Plaintiff exhibited symptoms of soft tissue injuries. Her knee was swollen and her shoulders exhibited a reduced range of motion. Her condition did not improve over time, and her level of functioning had deteriorated significantly due to musculoskeletal problems caused primarily by the accident, depression over her chronic pain and her poor quality of life and an overarching cognitive impairment.
- The cognitive impairment was a pre-existing condition which prevented her from effectively remediating her physical complaints or from developing any insights into or effective coping mechanisms to deal with her cognitive limitations.
- Nevertheless, her cognitive problems had been significantly exacerbated by her accident-related chronic pain syndrome. Her quality of life had been seriously and permanently impaired.
- Hackland (C.T.) J. awarded plaintiff general damages in the amount of $120,000.00, as well as $123,140.18 for loss of future earning capacity.
4. Garratt v. Orillia Power Distribution Corp. (2006 CarswellOnt 2328)
- Female plaintiff, a freelance cleaner, was injured as a result of a motor vehicle accident.
- Prior to the accident, plaintiff suffered back problems, neck problems, type-II diabetes and thyroiditis.
- These pre-existing conditions did not contribute to her post-accident level of dysfunction.
- As a result of the accident, plaintiff was left suffering from problems with her neck and back, as well as headaches. She had less energy and had developed chronic pain. This affected her life dramatically and made her a totally different person. Her chronic pain and disability had seriously inconvenienced her.
- The pain had reached maximal medical recovery and her pain was constant and disabling. Her problems were particularly disabling because her job required much lifting and standing. The consequences of these injuries did and would continue to have an effect on her health and ability to enjoy the normal activities and pleasures of life including recreational, social and work-related activities.
- Prior to the accident, plaintiff and her husband had an active life. They enjoyed walking and camping, hosting family events and dancing. Their formerly active sex life became non-existent. The accident caused quite a bit of stress in their relationship.
- J. Ferguson J. awarded plaintiff general damages in the amount of $63,750.00 and the husband damages for loss of care, guidance and companionship in the amount of $17,000.
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
Whether you are leading a booming company with huge annual turnover or owning a small business house, you can’t ignore daily meeting with investors, clients & your employees. The advance formulas of conferencing solutions will help you in attending to these meetings from anywhere in the world.
These days, the conference calling services are increasingly used by trade houses to engage multiple parties in an audio/video conference meeting regardless of their distance from the place of conference call. The conferencing solutions have made it possible for them to interact with business associates all over the world during an emergency.
For making conference calls a company will have to buy or hire the conference calling services from either a web conferencing solutions provider or telephone company. The organizer of the conferencing call will have to inform about its schedule to all of the attendees in advance & they need to trace the call in the said time. The conferencing call can be arranged to make all the attendees hear what the presiding authority will have to say or express their opinions on the discussed matter.
If you are seeking an entry into the interactive world of conference call you may feel confused to find so many conferencing solutions providers in market. Just like a perfect business man you would like to compare them & have the best conference calling services matching to your business needs & budget.
You will have to take into consideration a number of factors while choosing from a number of conference call companies. First of all you’ll have to find out the number of people that can participate in a conference call. In most of the cases the number is found to be falling in a range of 20-150. Since there are different types of conference calling you will have to choose the one that will prove out to be most convenient & effective for you. For example, the web conferencing call will enable you to display important presentations & data to other attendees in a system. If you want to make the conferencing call at your free time then you can use the option of Reservationless conference call.
When you analyze the competence of conferencing solutions companies, don’t get overwhelmed by the term “free conference call”. It is a fact that a sign up account with a conferencing call company will make you access its service for free but all the parties involved will have to pay for the long distance call charge for a specific duration.
The conferencing call has led the way to powerful & interactive corporate meetings where nobody is required to be present physically. These conference calls are easy & more than one can be made at a time. Thus business men can conference with his counterpart from India, China, Africa or Spain at once.
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Upon establishing your presence in the internet by creating your website, the next thing to do is promote to have higher ranking and better popularity. There are many ways to promote a website: you can have the organic way of acquiring traffic like using different SEO strategies or paid advertisements.
If you are want to get visible results in no time, then Google AdWords is the one for you. It is a pay per click (PPC) platform developed by the popular search engine to provide better ad placement services to advertisers.
Basically, Google AdWords is composed of text lines for an ad copy that usually appears on the right side of related search result pages. It easily boosts your website’s popularity as your ads are easily visible.
It might cost you a bit as you pay for every click made on your ad copy but other online marketers who are using this platform for quite some time now have a technique on how to save on the marketing cost. And this is by availing a Google AdWords coupon.
A Google AdWords coupon is a voucher that offers discounted or even free services that let you save big time on the PPC program. Usually, the banners that are regularly used will be replaced by keywords.
To avail a Google AdWords coupon, all you have to do is find websites through the use of search engines that give away such coupons for free.
However, these websites give the coupons for free but along with a purchase so you will still be spending some money. But if you find the product interesting, then you can do some calculations and when you have proven that you can still save with what the site offers, you can do the purchase and enjoy the Google AdWords coupon.
You can also join a business network that uses Google AdWords. Being a member of such network, you can also avail the incentives that Google provides to the whole network.
To utilize your Google AdWords coupon, you must ensure that your site is interesting and worthy of visit. If it is, then you can offer Google to use several parts of your site to be used as advertising space.
But make sure that your website has been established for quite some time now and has already earned a number of followers so you can assure them that the ads posted will get good number of clicks. Moreover, having an interesting website can lure more people visiting your site thus making the ads more visible – remember that people become interested once you are able to stir their curiosity.
Now, acquiring a Google AdWords coupon that can save you from expensive operational costs is easy.
Choosing an Affiliate Business Internet Marketing Program – The Journey Begins!
The most commonly asked question I hear is how to choose a marketing program for a new online venture among all the affiliate program business opportunities. The question is valid. Online is just about the only place you can decide where you want your business to go.
It is scary and every doubt you ever had seems to come slithering out of your mental woodwork.
Here’s how you can go about it without taking years off of your life:
1. Unless you were born with a silver spoon in your mouth, you want to keep your launch on the cheap. I know there is all kinds of guru advice about Pay Per Click and all that, but the truth of the matter is that unless you know your way around PPC or PPL, you can lose money very quickly, sometimes a large amount.
You want to learn the ways of the internet so that:
- You will know how to generate organic free traffic.
- An opt-in list is the way to make really good money. On average, it takes seven visits before someone buys something on the internet. An opt-in keeps you in their face. You want to know how to create one.
- A beautiful way to generate long term, free traffic is to build web pages properly. Over a period of time, your site becomes known as an authority site.
2. Web hosting is critical and just about everybody is trying to do some. Go only with reputable companies. An even better step is to go with a company that gives you all kinds of free training. Get a company that shows you about search engine optimization, web traffic, organic traffic and article marketing.
3. The best internet marketing program is one that is built on free traffic. That means good quality web pages on your site, a well designed list of keywords and long tailed keyword phrases. It should include software to optimize your affiliate business internet marketing program.
Can you see now the basics of what you need for your small business? Highly targeted traffic generated free from the engines should be the bedrock of your program.
Pro and Con List For Deciding Whether to Sue For a Car Accident
If you are unable to reach a settlement you are comfortable with the insurance company after a car accident you will have to decide whether or not you wish to pursue your case in Court by filing a lawsuit. As with all other major decisions there are pros and cons that need to be weighed in advance in order to make the best decision for you.
Pro
Filing a lawsuit can take the decision making authority away from the insurance company and vest it in a neutral judge or jury. The insurance company professional adjusters make decisions in the best interest of the company. A Court should make a decision based on an application of the law.
Con
It is not unusual for cases to take several years to reach trial after a lawsuit has been filed. During this time the insurance company earns interest on the money, not you.
Pro
After a lawsuit is filed frequently the adjuster initially assigned to the case is replaced by a more experienced litigation adjuster, who may revalue the case and be willing to continue negotiations. The majority of cases eventually settle, and you may not have to wait years for a trial if you are able to come to an agreement.
Con
Litigation is expensive. Even if your lawyer is working on a contingency basis you are still going to be responsible for paying for filing fees, process servers, depositions, and witness appearance fees.
Pro
A judge or jury may be willing to consider other forms of damages that an insurance company will tell you they won’t. This may include lost income from a second job, loss of spousal companionship or punitive damages.
Con
At the conclusion of a lawsuit if either side is not satisfied with the result they may file an appeal. This may add years onto the process and an additional layer of cost onto the case.
Pro
Once a lawsuit is filed you have the ability to conduct what is called pre-trial discovery. This may include a compulsory process for interviewing witnesses and the ability to issue subpoenas for important evidence.
Con
You may have to appear for depositions and court proceedings that are scheduled at inconvenient times.
Pro
In serious cases you will have the ability to obtain a judgment in excess of the insurance policy limits and may be able to collect directly from the assets of the at-fault driver.
In order to determine if you should, or should not sue, you will have to carefully weigh these options. You have to consider not only your desire for the maximum award possible but also how quickly you need your case resolved. An experienced car accident attorney who has trial experience will be your best source of guidance in making this decision.
NetSuite and Google Analytics: How Can You Distinguish a Customer From a Visitor?
Over the last decade, online businesses have grown from boutique online retailers to market players such as Amazon and eBay. As the online market share continues to grow relative to traditional retail, and as the online experience becomes a crucial part of all business planning, web analytics and analysis will move to the forefront for tracking growth and revenue.
For website analysis, the standard that most everyone uses is the free Google Analytics tool. By applying some simple codes to your web pages, Google can track referrals, visitors, time on site, search keywords, on page clicks, and many other valuable pieces of data. Most everyone uses Google Analytics because it is good and quite comprehensive – and considering that it’s free, it represents a great value. Google Analytics has a great system for reading referral traffic; and considering that Google is the standard for pay per click, it is easy to hook up PPC campaigns and track their performance.
The challenge with Google, however, is the same challenge one faces when using Salesforce.com. In most instances, once someone places an order, we have to move to a different system to track that order. This same issue crops up when working in an ecommerce environment and the analytics are disconnected from the order system.
Some of the benefits of a NetSuite based ecommerce system is that NetSuite can track most, if not all, of what Google Analytics tracks, including search keywords. For example, to match up keyword conversion tracking from Google to NetSuite, you define all the keywords you want to use in Google and then manage the inventory in NetSuite which will generate unique campaign URLs that reference your landing pages. These URLs are then used as landing pages for keyword campaigns in Google. Once you do this, as people click through PPC ads, NetSuite will track the information. Now that you have both NetSuite and Google Analytics tracking the same data, you can use both reporting systems to compare results to get a comprehensive perspective of your web site visitor behavior.
NetSuite’s Reporting Goes Beyond Google Analytics
NetSuite can also go further because it can distinguish between a visitor and a customer. Because NetSuite is an integrated CRM and ERP, the reports will have information on customers and their order history, and is capable of giving a more comprehensive view of how a visitor and customer behaves on your site. Simply, NetSuite’s offers more data, providing a more robust reporting structure.
Lead conversion is available because we are tracking the speculative activity on the shopping system, as well as the orders taken. From here, we can view conversion percentages – this is where Google may have a difficult time tracking. Even though there are ways Google can do this, such as by setting up analytics scripts on receipt pages and informing Google of the order and the amount, in experience, they are often inaccurate. NetSuite’s holistic system provides a more error free environment to analyze conversion data and metrics.
Bottom line, when using web analytics on a NetSuite eCommerce site, you will want to code for both NetSuite and Google Analytics, and compare the data. That way, you will be getting the best of both worlds, and have more comprehensive – and insightful – web reports.
Copyright © Marty Zigman 2011
Small Business Internet Marketing Tips
Small business internet marketing is when you promote and try to sell your product or service on the internet. Marketing your company on the internet is very simple, but there are a variety of tasks involved in developing a successful marketing strategy. It’s not about putting up banner ads and graphics. Developing a online presence is about presenting good, quality information. When done right, your business will flourish and you can have an enjoyable career. There are a variety of ways to market your small business on the internet. We will go over four marketing strategies, Pay Per Click(PPC), Press Release/Ezine Marketing, Comment Marketing, and Social Website Marketing.
Pay Per Click Advertising
PPC is the process of signing up with large traffic sites and putting an advertisement on their site. You get charged a set amount each time a visitor to the site clicks on your ad. You will compete against other advertisers for a particular phrase or keyword. This strategy is guaranteed traffic. People want to come to your site or they would not have clicked on the ad. PPC is great at obtaining feedback for your business. PPC is a professional tool that tracks each ad and how well it is working. PPC is simple, its quick and cheap. PPC is a great tool for small business owners regardless if you are a web based businesses or a brick and mortar store. Don’t forget to sign up with your local phone company. Local customers will find you online now because its faster then pulling out the huge phone book they send to your front door. PPC is attracting new businesses everyday. PPC is not going anywhere any time soon. With the way it is going right now, PPC advertising will one day be the majority of listings on all sites. PPC is flexible as it allows for guaranteed placement of your ads without requiring any web site changes. PPC is an easy way for any business to generate lots of traffic and promotion.
Press Release/Article Marketing
Press releases and article marketing are similar in some ways. They both promote your organization and its products. Essentially you write an article/press release about your product or service and submit it to article or press release sites that send your information across the internet. For the most part you can get this done for free. There are a lot of sites that can be easily found with a quick search. Sending releases and articles frequently works effectively as a marketing tool. You can use this internet marketing strategy again and again to build your small business. It is a quick and easy way to get your company noticed.
Comment Marketing
Comment marketing is a little known tool that when used properly can promote a website all over the internet for free. This is one strategy that needs to be enforced. Pretty much how this marketing concept works is you find sites over the internet that are like yours and you leave a comment about something they wrote and put a link back to your site in the comment section. If the site you are leaving a comment on get’s a lot of traffic your site will be get a link from the search engines. You also have the opportunity to have that sites visitors click on your link too. If you are a small business owner, you should get in the habit of doing this every time you are on a site you read for pleasure or business.
Social Website Marketing
Social website marketing is becoming very popular. This is the practice of making a account with a social website such as myspace or Facebook and making a page about your small business. Some sites will not allow you to do this, but there are ways around it. Make your own personal page and put links to your business website from it. Get your friends to put links to your business or start a group that is all about your product. Its very simple to do. Make sure you stay within the sites guidelines. A lot of larger companies are asking their employees to put links to the companies website on their personal site. It helps with free traffic and the search engines like links. Make this apart of your internet presence and you will see results in traffic and sales.
The four internet marketing strategies are unique in their own way. PPC is the only one that costs any money, and the best part is that you pay as you go. Article Marketing/Press Releases, Comment Marketing, and Social Website Marketing are cheap and effective ways to get your company noticed. Small business owners should include all of these internet marketing strategies to get their business up and running.
