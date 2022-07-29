COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Former President Barack Obama kicked off his campaign comeback by taking on Georgia soccer icon and Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker.
Biden calls deal with Manchin ‘godsend’ for US families
By LISA MASCARO and ALAN FRAM
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden declared his support Thursday for the “historic” inflation-fighting agreement struck by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and holdout Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, an expansive health care and climate change package that had eluded the White House and seemed all but lost.
Biden said the bill will be a “godsend” for American families.
“This bill would be the most significant legislation in history to tackle the climate crisis,” Biden said. He said it will also lower healthcare costs for millions of Americans who buy their own health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.
Biden vowed the package will not raise taxes on anyone earning less than $400,000 a year. Instead the 15% corporate minimum tax will help fund the new costs, with extra going to deficit reduction.
He acknowledged the final product was a compromise, but was upbeat that it would win support in Congress.
“My plea is: Put politics aside. Get it done,” Biden said. “We should pass this.”
The $739 billion package, not as much as Biden once envisioned, remains a potentially remarkable achievement for the party, with long-sought goals of addressing health care and climate, while raising taxes on high earners and large corporations and reducing federal debt.
The Senate is expected to vote on the wide-ranging measure next week, setting up for the president and his party an unexpected victory in the runup to November elections in which their congressional control is in peril. A House vote would follow, perhaps later in August, with unanimous Republican opposition in both chambers seemingly certain.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told fellow Senate Democrats they now have an opportunity to achieve two “hugely important” priorities on health care and climate change, if they stick together and approve a deal he brokered with Manchin.
Schumer spoke at a private meeting after the startling turnaround over an expansive agreement he and Manchin struck that had eluded them for months. The Democratic leader’s comments were relayed by a person familiar with the meeting and granted anonymity to discuss it.
Manchin called the billion package a “win-win” that shouldn’t come as such a big surprise despite the long months of on-again, off-again talks. He bristled at suggestions he’d left his own party dangling when he refused to support an earlier, broader bill.
“I’ve never walked away from anything in my life,″ Manchin told reporters via video chat because he is isolating with COVID-19. Manchin called it “a good bill” that would benefit the country. “It’s a Democrat and Republican bill.″
But bipartisan the bill is not.
Schumer warned his colleagues in the 50-50 Senate that final passage will be hard. With staunch GOP opposition, Democrats have no votes to spare, relying on their own razor-thin majority.
One key vote, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., was still reviewing the agreement, said spokeswoman Hannah Hurley. Sinema backed Manchin last year in insisting on making the legislation less expensive but objected to proposals to raise tax rates, and the spokeswoman referred a reporter to her comments last year supporting a corporate minimum tax.
Manchin said Thursday he had not talked to Sinema about the new compromise.
Just hours before the announcement late Wednesday, Schumer, D-N.Y., and Manchin, D-W.Va., seemed at loggerheads and headed toward a far narrower package limited — at Manchin’s insistence — to curbing pharmaceutical prices and extending federal health care subsidies. Earlier Wednesday, numerous Democrats said they were all but resigned to the more modest legislation.
There was no immediate explanation for Manchin’s abrupt willingness to back the new bolder measure. Since last year, he has used his pivotal vote in the 50-50 Senate to force Biden and Democrats to abandon far more ambitious, expensive versions. He dragged them through months of negotiations in which leaders’ concessions to shrink the legislation proved fruitless, antagonizing the White House and most congressional Democrats.
Tellingly, Democrats called the 725-page measure “The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022” because of provisions aimed at helping Americans cope with this year’s dramatically rising consumer costs. Polls show that inflation, embodied by gasoline prices that surpassed $5 per gallon before easing, has been voters’ chief concern. For months, Manchin’s opposition to larger proposals has been partly premised on his worry that they would fuel inflation.
Besides inflation, the measure seemed to offer something for many Democratic voters.
It dangled tax hikes on the wealthy and big corporations and environmental initiatives for progressives. And Manchin, an advocate for the fossil fuels his state produces, said the bill would invest in technologies for carbon-based and clean energy while also reducing methane and carbon emissions.
The measure would reduce carbon emissions by around 40% by 2030, Schumer and Manchin said. While that would miss Biden’s 50% goal, that reduction, the measure’s climate spending and the jobs it would create are “a big deal,” said Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., an environmental advocate who had been upset with the absence of those provisions until now.
The overall proposal is far less aspirational than the $3.5 trillion package Biden asked Democrats to push through Congress last year, and the pared-down, roughly $2 trillion version the House approved last November after Manchin insisted on shrinking it. Even then, Manchin shot down that smaller measure the following month, asserting it would fuel inflation and was loaded with budget gimmicks.
Democrats said their proposal would raise $739 billion over the decade in new revenue, including $313 billion from a 15% corporate minimum tax. They said that would affect around 200 of the country’s largest corporations, with profits exceeding $1 billion, that currently pay under the current 21% corporate rate.
The agreement also contains $288 billion the government would save from curbing pharmaceutical prices. Those provisions would require Medicare to begin negotiating prices on a modest number of drugs, pay rebates to Medicare if their price increases exceed inflation and limit that program’s beneficiaries to $2,000 annual out-of-pocket expenses.
The deal also claims to gain $124 billion from beefing up IRS tax enforcement, and $14 billion from taxing some “carried interest” profits earned by partners in entities like private equity or hedge funds.
The measure would spend $369 billion on energy and climate change initiatives. These include consumer tax credits and rebates for buying clean-energy vehicles and encouraging home energy efficiency; tax credits for solar panel manufacturers; $30 billion in grants and loans for utilities and states to gradually convert to clean energy; and $27 billion to reduce emissions, especially in lower-income areas.
It would also aim $64 billion at extending federal subsidies for three more years for some people buying private health insurance. Those subsidies, which lower people’s premiums, would otherwise expire at year’s end.
That would leave $306 billion for debt reduction, an effort Manchin has demanded. While a substantial sum, that’s a small fraction of the trillions in cumulative deficits the government is projected to amass over the coming decade.
If Democrats can hold their troops together, GOP opposition would not matter. Democrats can prevail if they lose no more than four votes in the House and remain solidly united in the 50-50 Senate, where Vice President Kamala Harris can cast the tie-breaking vote. They are using a special process that will let them pass the bill without reaching the 60 votes required for most legislation there. The chamber’s parliamentarian must verify that the bill doesn’t violate the chamber’s budget procedures, a review now underway.
___
AP reporters Matthew Daly, Will Weissert, Kevin Freking, Seung Min Kim and Zeke Miller contributed to this report.
120 dead after Halloween wave in Seoul
By KIM TONG-HYUNG and HYUNG-JIN KIM (Associated Press)
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul were trapped and run over as crowds surged through a narrow alley, killing at least 149 people and injuring 150 others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years.
Rescuers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying on the streets after the crash in the capital’s Itaewon entertainment district on Saturday night.
Choi Seong-beom, fire chief of Yongsan in Seoul, said the death toll could rise further and an unknown number of injured were in critical condition.
About 100,000 people had gathered in Itaewon for the country’s biggest outdoor Halloween festivities since the start of the pandemic. The South Korean government has eased COVID-19 restrictions in recent months. Itaewon, near where the former headquarters of US military forces in South Korea operated before it left the capital in 2018, is an expat-friendly neighborhood known for its trendy bars, clubs and restaurants.
It was not immediately clear what prompted the crowds to rush into the narrow, downhill alley near the Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul. A survivor said many people fell and toppled “like dominoes” after being pushed by others. The survivor, surnamed Kim, said he was trapped for about an hour and a half before being rescued, as some people shouted “Help me!” and others were out of breath, according to the Seoul-based Hankyoreh newspaper.
Another survivor, named Lee Chang-kyu, said he saw about five to six men push others before one or two started falling, according to the newspaper.
In an interview with YTN news channel, Hwang Min-hyeok, a visitor to Itaewon, said it was shocking to see rows of bodies near the hotel. He said rescuers were initially overwhelmed, leaving pedestrians struggling to administer CPR to injured people lying in the streets. People were crying next to the bodies of their friends, he said.
Another survivor in his 20s said he avoided being stepped on by managing to enter a bar with an open door in the alley, Yonhap news agency reported. A woman in her twenties surnamed Park told Yonhap that she and others stood along the alley while others caught in the middle of the alley had no escape.
Choi, the fire chief, said the bodies were sent to hospitals or a gymnasium, where bereaved family members could identify them. He said most of the dead and injured were in their 20s.
“Horrible news from Seoul tonight,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted. “Our hearts go out to those currently responding and to all South Koreans at this very trying time.”
Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, tweeted that the reports of the disaster were “heartbreaking” and said Washington “stands ready to provide the Republic of Korea with all the support it needs”.
South Korea’s latest deadly disaster has also hit young people the hardest. In April 2014, 304 people, mostly high school students, died in the sinking of a ferry. The sinking exposed lax safety rules and regulatory failures; it was blamed in part on excessive, loosely secured cargo and an ill-trained crew in emergency situations. Saturday’s deaths will likely draw public attention to what government officials have been doing to improve public safety standards since the ferry disaster.
It was also the second major disaster in a month in Asia. On October 1, Indonesian police fired tear gas at a football match, causing a crush that killed 132 people as spectators tried to flee.
More than 1,700 response personnel from across the country have been deployed to the streets to help the injured, including about 520 firefighters, 1,100 police and 70 government employees. The National Fire Agency said separately in a statement that authorities were still trying to determine the exact number of emergency patients.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a statement calling on authorities to ensure prompt treatment of the injured and review the safety of party venues.
It was the deadliest landslide disaster in South Korea’s history. In 2005, 11 people were killed and around 60 others were injured at a pop concert in the southern town of Sangju.
Gophers running back Mo Ibrahim eats up Scarlet Knights and Gushers on his way to record books
When Mo Ibrahim set the Gophers school record for total touchdowns in Saturday’s 31-0 victory over Rutgers, the star running back went to sideline and ate some candy.
There was a pack of Gushers waiting for him on the bench after he passed Darrell Thompson with the 44th total touchdown of his career. Yet the fruit snack wasn’t part of some sort of special celebration.
“That’s my go-to snack in games, Gushers, and then sometimes you see me with the coconut water,” Ibrahim explained. “It’s just something that I like to drink and eat throughout the games.”
Quirky as that might be, it has been part of Ibrahim’s recipe for success. And given what he’s done at Minnesota since 2018, let the man eat.
Ibrahim rushed 36 times for 159 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday and now has 46 total touchdowns.
Quarterback Tanner Morgan said he doesn’t eat gummy bears or anything else on the sideline between offensive series. “I’m not as cool as Mo, that’s for sure,” he said.
On a serious note, Ibrahim went into the injury tent in the third quarter but came out with tape on the left ankle the has been giving him problems since the Michigan State game at the end of September.
Ibrahim missed the 20-10 loss to Purdue and was limited to 15 carries in the 26-14 loss to Illinois. Before that stretch, he hadn’t had more than 25 carries in a game. Since then, it’s been more, with 30 for a season-low 102 yards in the 45-17 defeat to Penn State las week.
“I’m ready to go,” Ibrahim said of his health. “I can get as many carries as I want to, so I have no pitch count now, so it’s not like the first two or three weeks. I got a green light.”
Thompson watched another one of his program records fall from up above in the KFXN-FM radio booth Saturday. He saw Ibrahim break his rushing touchdown mark earlier this season.
“They are falling left and right,” the current radio color commentator said of his records on the air.
Ibrahim has always been one to quickly credit those around him for what can be considered his personal success — whether it’s the offensive line and tight ends, Morgan, position coach Kenni Burns, or whomever. On Saturday, he was giving a shoutout to Rachel Stark, the assistant director of nutrition, for that little jolt of energy mid-game.
“She has got a great plan, and anything I ask for, she helps me out,” Ibrahim said. “She gets it done.”
Obama offers closing message as political tensions rise in the United States
“Georgia deserves better,” Obama said.
With just over a week to go before the midterm elections, Obama, 61, has been stepping into the political spotlight with rallies to drum up interest in midterm races in states of the battlefield.
A day after appearing in Georgia with Sen. Raphael G. Warnock, who is in a close race with Walker, and Stacey Abrams, who is trailing in her rematch with Gov. Brian Kemp, Obama headlined the rallies in Michigan and Wisconsin.
The former president is considered the Democratic Party’s best communicator to grassroots voters, more in demand than President Biden, who has not been the sought-after surrogate in top races amid a dismal approval rating. The president spent one of the cycle’s busiest campaign weekends at his home in Delaware, where he watched his granddaughter’s field hockey game and, separately, voted.
Democratic strategists say Obama is the only party leader who can draw large grassroots motivational crowds without simultaneously angering the other side.
Obama took the stage Saturday in Detroit, where he continued to use his withered humor, comparing Republican Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon to a fictional plumber spouting conspiracy theories about “lizard people.”
And in Wisconsin, Obama called some of the GOP TV ads that portray Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, who is black, as someone “different.”
“Mandela, get ready to dig up that birth certificate,” joked Obama, a reference to former President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory that Obama wasn’t actually born in the United States.
But he also argued that democracy was on the ballot and proposed that his party be more serious about solutions to issues that voters are concerned about, including abortion rights, inflation and crime.
Obama, who left office in 2017, is raising his profile at a complicated time, with polls showing Democrats losing momentum midterm. And political tensions have risen dramatically in recent days with heightened anxiety following the violent attack on Paul Pelosi by an assailant who was looking for his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
In Georgia, Obama took to the stage just hours after the attack. “I want to take a moment just to say a prayer for a friend of mine, Mr. Paul Pelosi,” Obama said.
He also spoke about the attack in Michigan on Saturday. “One thing we can feel, we know, if our rhetoric about each other that means that …which creates a dangerous climate,” Obama said.
But even as he spoke of civility in Michigan, Obama was heckled, prompting some in the crowd to chant “O-BA-MA.” The former president struggled for about two minutes to calm the crowd. “Wait, wait, wait, wait,” Obama said. “Hold on. Hold on. Hold on. Hold on.”
Later, Obama acknowledged that the political environment had become more difficult. Being on the campaign trail, he said, “feels a little harder than it used to — not just because I’m older and grayer,” Obama said. “One has the impression that this fundamental foundation of democracy is in danger. …Things won’t work out on their own.
“Obama has the ability to speak at the same time to ground the Democrats the party needs to mobilize and the suburban voters they need to win over in these final days,” said David Axelrod, Obama’s chief House strategist. White.
“Like Clinton, Obama is also good at telling a larger story about country, time, and choice,” Axelrod said, referring to former President Bill Clinton, who has been conspicuously absent from the campaign trail. as is his wife, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
Republicans said it was a sign of weakness that the biggest Democrat closest this year was a past president rather than a potential future leader.
“Never look back in politics,” said Dan Eberhart, a major Republican donor. “It’s a sign that you have a weak bench and no vision for the future. Bringing Obama in to make the case for the Democrats is acknowledging that the party is rudderless under Joe Biden. It’s not a strong movement.
On the GOP side, Trump, who could once again seek the White House, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis drew large crowds.
Obama’s message to voters touches on the same topics as the one coming from the current White House. He comes with the former president’s unique blend of folksy relatability, and he’s keen to recognize the challenges voters face when confronted with tough issues.
Abortion is “controversial,” Obama said Friday in Georgia, adding that “I sincerely believe that there are people of good conscience who may be different from me on this issue.”
Inflation “is a real problem right now,” Obama said, though he stresses it’s a global problem stemming from the pandemic and struggling supply chains. In Michigan, he added, “Sometimes we don’t want to talk about certain issues.”
And violent crime “has increased,” the former president acknowledges, though he points out that the trend extends to Democratic and Republican administrations and red and blue states.
“Who voted against more resources for our police departments?” asked Obama. “Is this someone wearing a fake badge and saying they’re law enforcement?” he joked, referring to an honorary sheriff’s badge Walker displayed during a debate to demonstrate his imperviousness to law enforcement.
Walker, reacting to Obama’s comments that the former professional soccer player is a “celebrity” who hasn’t worked to become a political leader, reportedly told reporters, “I’m not a celebrity, I’m a warrior for God.”
Dixon dismissed Obama’s appearance in Michigan as “a last-minute robbery” that would do little to “wipe out all the lies and broken promises” from Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has a slight ahead in the polls ahead of the final days of his re-election bid.
If there’s been one complaint from Democrats, it’s that Obama didn’t get on the trail soon enough.
“In my humble opinion, they should have done it about a month ago because it would have created more momentum,” said Carol Lewandowski, a retired nurse, waiting for Obama to speak in Detroit.
Obama’s clamor on the trail is a shift from 2010 – the first half-terms of his presidency. It was Biden, his vice president, in demand and traveling to districts where Obama himself was unwanted.
In Georgia, members of the public brought chairs and waited hours for him to speak to secure good seats, wearing 2008-era Obama T-shirts and exchanging stories about seeing his inaugural speech in the cold.
“He’s proven once again that he’s the leader of the party spiritually, mentally, I mean, he’s just the greatest speech given in our lifetimes,” Michael Tropp, 43, of Atlanta, said after Obama’s speech. “They’re bringing out the big guns, they’re bringing out President Barack Obama when they need him the most.”
“Part of that is a function of being an ex-president rather than a sitting president, on receiving all the incoming [criticism] in the midterm elections,” Axelrod said.
And after leaving the stage in Georgia on Friday night, Rep. Obama FaceTimed Karen Bass, a Democratic candidate for mayor of Los Angeles. And after his speech in Michigan, he headed to Wisconsin and ended up there for the Democratic ticket, where Barnes is in a tight race and Gov. Tony Evers is seeking re-election.
On Tuesday, Obama is due to travel to Nevada, where Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto and Governor Steve Sisolak, both Democrats, face tough re-elections. His team says further travel is planned. Obama, through a spokeswoman, declined an interview request for this story.
Much of his message is pushing Democrats to vote. Obama gave an interview on “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli,” known as “ManningCast,” which generated about 10 million views on a website with voting information, according to data from the office. ‘Obama.
He sat down last week with a group of Tik Tok influencers who are expected to roll out Obama content in the coming days, and he wrote emails on behalf of lesser-known Democratic committees, including the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State and the Democratic Legislative Campaign. Committee.
Obama also appears in a series of campaign ads for Democrats, including those running in a number of gubernatorial contests, including in Oregon, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Maryland. Obama’s team says there are more to come.
Remarkably, some Republicans running in traditionally blue states also invoked his name in paid ads during the general election season in a positive light.
Alek Skarlatos, a Republican running for a competitive Oregon House seat, highlights his connection to Obama in two ads. “Praised by Obama. Skarlatos will bring balance to Washington,” a narrator says in one, while another adds that he was “praised by Obama for his service.” An Obama spokeswoman called the ads “misleading.”
Obama has given some hints about his plans in recent interviews. Speaking to Pod Save America, a program hosted by his former aides, he said he wanted to play a mentoring role to the next generation of Democratic leaders.
“One of the things I hope to do over the next few years is maybe gather some of that talent between elections and see how I can nurture it and support it,” Obama said in the interview.
And while he was warned about the social media split, he noted his own following on Twitter. “Turns out I still have a lot of Twitter followers,” Obama said. “And that’s more than some people, although I don’t really talk about it all the time.”
Obama has 133.4 million followers on the social media platform. Trump, before he was banned, had 88 million.
Dylan Wells contributed from Detroit.
Joe Biden on Russia’s abandonment of the grain deal with Ukraine
Washington:
US President Joe Biden said Russia’s suspension of its participation in a deal allowing vital grain exports from Ukraine was “purely outrageous”, in an interview with reporters on Saturday.
There’s “no reason for them to do this,” the president said of the halt to the deal, which had been heralded as essential to easing the global food crisis caused by the conflict.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
ndtv
High school football roundup: Two Rivers storms back late to continue Cinderella run through sections
Two Rivers 32, Bloomington Kennedy 28
Cinderella isn’t quite done dancing.
Trailing 28-17 with 90 seconds to play, Two Rivers (3-7) — the No. 6 seed in Class 5A, Section 3 — scored twice in 70 seconds to stun the second-seeded Eagles (7-2) and cap a wild fourth quarter that featured 43 points.
Gabriel Goldenman threw the game-winning, 1-yard touchdown pass to Owen Watson with seven seconds to play. That came just 63 seconds after Goldenman ran in a score from 3-yards out. The senior had four total touchdowns for the game.
His second was a 20-yard rushing touchdown that put the Warriors up 17-14 with four minutes to play.
But the Eagles responded almost immediately, as Marques Monroe scored on a 68-yard touchdown run. That was his second rushing touchdown of the game, after also rushing in a 45-yard score. Monroe then hit Rayzjon Walker on a 38-yard scoring strike with two minutes to play in the game. That seemed to put the Eagles in the driver’s seat, until Two Rivers roared back.
The Warriors will meet St. Thomas Academy in the section title game Friday.
Simley 31, South St. Paul 13
Tay’vion McCoy ran in a score and returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown, and Gavin Nelson ran in two scores as top-seeded Simley raced out to a 31-0 lead in the Class 4A, Section 3 semifinals.
The Spartans (8-1) will meet second-seeded Hill-Murray on Friday for a trip to state.
Elijah Bryant hit Bruce Doeren for a pair of scoring strikes in the fourth for South St. Paul.
Mahtomedi 44, Cretin-Derham Hall 10
Corey Bohmert ran for 246 yards and three scores to move top-seeded Mahtomedi into the Class 5A, Section 4 title game against third-seeded Central on Friday.
Bohmert has 1,736 yards and 23 touchdowns this season for Mahtomedi (8-1).
Nolan Harris ran for 67 yards and the lone touchdown for the Raiders (2-8).
