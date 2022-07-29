Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcoin Bounces Off Consolidation Range, What Lies In Store?

3 months ago

Bitcoin
Bitcoin has been on a steady increase over the last two weeks. It has not been on the uptrend for all of this time, but the majority of the time, the digital asset has maintained this upward trajectory. This has seen it touch above $24,000 at one point after bouncing off its strong consolidation point. Now, as the digital asset trails $23,000, a couple of technical levels have begun to form beneath it.

Bitcoin Begins To Form Support

Bitcoin has broken above $23,000 once more, and support has begun to form. After previously losing its footing and falling to $21,000, the digital asset had seen support pushed down to $19,000, but this would change soon after. As bitcoin continues its uptrend, it is now looking at support at $21,000, much stronger than previously established.

However, for the digital asset to continue on this bull rally, it would need to break some important technical levels. The first would be the $25,000 range, where the most resistance is currently being mounted. A widespread accumulation trend would be the only likely fuel to break through this level. After which, the nearest resistance would be formed at $28,000 due to it being the lowest point for the 2021 cycle.

BTC continues recovery trend | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

On the other side of this, the digital asset still has some potential to fall back down. This would put it in the direct path of the $21,000 support, but this is unlikely to hold for the long term. The next significant support level would fall to $19,700, which represents the peak of the 2018 bull cycle. Hence, the support put up here would be strengthened compared to that at $19,000. But if this fails to hold, $17,600 would present to be the next important level due to being the current cycle low.

For now, as bitcoin climbs up, it is still expected to meet resistance at $24,000, which was the point it failed to beat last week. This makes it the most immediate threat for bulls in the quest to retake $30,000. This point determines if bitcoin would be able to break above the 50-day moving average, which would determine a bearish or bullish trend for the short term.

Sell-offs remain the major thing that is pulling back the value of bitcoin, though. While the short term is beginning to turn in favor of buy, the long-term outlook still poses a sell for investors. These sell-offs, which are yet to reach a fatigue point, are most likely the culprit behind bitcoin’s inability to breach $24,000 successfully.

Featured image from The Financial Express, chart from TradingView.com

Related Topics:
Blockchain

Chainlink Price Consolidates, How Long Will The Bulls Stick Around?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

8 mins ago

on

October 30, 2022

By

Chainlink Price
Chainlink price has been moving sideways over the past day. In the last 24 hours, the coin has only increased by 0.4%.

Broader market price sentiments have crept in and many major altcoins have followed suit. In the past week, Chainlink has gained close to 6%.

It continues to struggle within the $7 price zone. For the coin to see bullish force yet again, it is imperative that LINK travels above the $8 price level.

The technical outlook of LINK has also indicated that bullish strength has started to exit the market. Demand for the altcoin has fallen, which has caused sellers to increase in number.

Despite the recovery that Chainlink price registered in the past week, the coin has not experienced positive buying strength.

This emphasized that LINK has to move past its next resistance mark for demand to increase on the chart. If buying strength continues to remain low, Chainlink will soon visit its closest support level.

Currently, the altcoin is trading at an 86% low from its all-time high, which it secured in the month of May 2021.

Chainlink Price Analysis: One-Day Chart

Chainlink was priced at $7.14 on the one-day chart | Source: LINKUSD on TradingView

LINK was trading at $7.14 at the time of writing. The altcoin has been moving sideways over the last 24 hours. This could prove difficult for the bulls as demand for the coin continues to decline.

Chainlink has to break past its overhead resistance of $7.36 and $7.71 to reclaim the $8 level. Once LINK starts to trade at the $8 level, the bullish momentum can re-enter the market.

Continued consolidation will cause Chainlink to move down to its local support line of $7 and then to $6.72. The coin might start to oscillate between these two levels if that happens.

The amount of Chainlink traded in the past session declined, which meant that sellers were back in the market.

Technical Analysis

Chainlink Price
Chainlink registered fewer buyers on the one-day chart | Source: LINKUSD on TradingView

Buying strength of Chainlink has consistently remained low for this month. The coin barely registered an increase in buying strength in the last several weeks.

The Relative Strength Index was below the half-line despite an uptick, which meant that sellers were still greater in number as compared to buyers.

Chainlink price was below the 20-SMA line as demand for the coin fell, and sellers were driving the price momentum in the market.

The other technical indicators, however, indicated that buyers could make a comeback. The chart displayed the buy signal for the altcoin.

Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the strength of the price momentum and the price direction of the altcoin.

The MACD underwent a bullish crossover and formed green histograms above the half-line, indicating that those were the buy signal for Chainlink.

If buyers act on it then the coin can have a chance to redeem its bullish price momentum. The Directional Movement Index also points at the price direction and the strength of the same.

DMI was negative as the -DI line was above the +DI line.

The Average Directional Index was below the 20-mark, which meant that the current price momentum lacked strength.

Blockchain

Visa Files Trademark Application in Regards to Crypto and NFT

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

24 mins ago

on

October 30, 2022

By

Visa Files Trademark Application In Regards To Crypto And Nft
  • USPTO-licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis revealed details.
  • Trademark applications 97643605 and 97643607 were submitted on October 22.

Visa has filed two trademark applications in an effort to develop a crypto and NFT services platform and signal its intent to completely immerse itself in the cryptocurrency and NFT market.

Both the NFT community and the cryptocurrency industry as a whole have grown exponentially in recent years. Moreover, this expansion is being aided by the fact that a number of highly competent people have started thinking about entering this market.

U.S. Patent and Trademark Office-licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis said that shortly after Western Union’s trademark applications centered on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, Visa filed two trademark applications with the purpose of providing cryptocurrency and NFT services.

Active Involvement by Visa

As if that weren’t enough, the experienced trademark attorney and astrophysicist also uploaded a photograph revealing information from Visa’s applications. Trademark applications 97643605 and 97643607 were submitted on October 22.

Furthermore, Visa’s plans to enter the cryptocurrency, NFT, and Metaverse service markets are on full display in the company’s trademark filings. Visa offered five different trademark-related service touchpoints.

Two days after rival money transfer service Western Union intended to foray into cryptocurrencies.  Western Union had applied to register three trademarks in an effort to break into the cryptocurrency, web3, and metaverse sector.

As one of the most crypto-friendly financial services providers, Visa’s aspirations to enter the cryptocurrency sector come as no surprise. FTX is just one of several crypto companies that have announced ambitions to produce crypto cards in partnership with Visa. In addition, the major cryptocurrency exchange Blockchain.com has just released a crypto card in collaboration with Visa. 

Blockchain

Elrow Dubai Collaborates With NFT Ticketing Platform SeatlabNFT

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

40 mins ago

on

October 30, 2022

By

The Fate Of Nfts In The Crypto Winter
