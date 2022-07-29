Celebrities On Vacation In Summer 2022: Photos Of Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Biel & More

By KIM TONG-HYUNG and HYUNG-JIN KIM (Associated Press)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul were trapped and run over as crowds surged through a narrow alley, killing at least 149 people and injuring 150 others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years.

Rescuers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying on the streets after the crash in the capital’s Itaewon entertainment district on Saturday night.

Choi Seong-beom, fire chief of Yongsan in Seoul, said the death toll could rise further and an unknown number of injured were in critical condition.

About 100,000 people had gathered in Itaewon for the country’s biggest outdoor Halloween festivities since the start of the pandemic. The South Korean government has eased COVID-19 restrictions in recent months. Itaewon, near where the former headquarters of US military forces in South Korea operated before it left the capital in 2018, is an expat-friendly neighborhood known for its trendy bars, clubs and restaurants.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the crowds to rush into the narrow, downhill alley near the Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul. A survivor said many people fell and toppled “like dominoes” after being pushed by others. The survivor, surnamed Kim, said he was trapped for about an hour and a half before being rescued, as some people shouted “Help me!” and others were out of breath, according to the Seoul-based Hankyoreh newspaper.

Another survivor, named Lee Chang-kyu, said he saw about five to six men push others before one or two started falling, according to the newspaper.

In an interview with YTN news channel, Hwang Min-hyeok, a visitor to Itaewon, said it was shocking to see rows of bodies near the hotel. He said rescuers were initially overwhelmed, leaving pedestrians struggling to administer CPR to injured people lying in the streets. People were crying next to the bodies of their friends, he said.

Another survivor in his 20s said he avoided being stepped on by managing to enter a bar with an open door in the alley, Yonhap news agency reported. A woman in her twenties surnamed Park told Yonhap that she and others stood along the alley while others caught in the middle of the alley had no escape.

Choi, the fire chief, said the bodies were sent to hospitals or a gymnasium, where bereaved family members could identify them. He said most of the dead and injured were in their 20s.

“Horrible news from Seoul tonight,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted. “Our hearts go out to those currently responding and to all South Koreans at this very trying time.”

Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, tweeted that the reports of the disaster were “heartbreaking” and said Washington “stands ready to provide the Republic of Korea with all the support it needs”.

South Korea’s latest deadly disaster has also hit young people the hardest. In April 2014, 304 people, mostly high school students, died in the sinking of a ferry. The sinking exposed lax safety rules and regulatory failures; it was blamed in part on excessive, loosely secured cargo and an ill-trained crew in emergency situations. Saturday’s deaths will likely draw public attention to what government officials have been doing to improve public safety standards since the ferry disaster.

It was also the second major disaster in a month in Asia. On October 1, Indonesian police fired tear gas at a football match, causing a crush that killed 132 people as spectators tried to flee.

More than 1,700 response personnel from across the country have been deployed to the streets to help the injured, including about 520 firefighters, 1,100 police and 70 government employees. The National Fire Agency said separately in a statement that authorities were still trying to determine the exact number of emergency patients.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a statement calling on authorities to ensure prompt treatment of the injured and review the safety of party venues.

It was the deadliest landslide disaster in South Korea’s history. In 2005, 11 people were killed and around 60 others were injured at a pop concert in the southern town of Sangju.