Clarksville Walmart and Sam’s Club stores were evacuated due to bomb threats, with Indiana residents asked to avoid the area

Seoul:

More than 150 people were killed and dozens more were injured in a deadly stampede at a crowded Halloween event in central Seoul on Saturday night, officials said, in one of the worst accidents ever recorded in South Korea.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning on Sunday, saying the government would pay for medical treatment for the injured and funerals for those who died.

The influx and crush occurred in the popular Itaewon district of the capital, where local reports said up to 100,000 people – most in their twenties – were walkways to celebrate Halloween, clogging the area’s narrow alleys and winding streets.

“In central Seoul, a tragedy and a disaster happened that shouldn’t have happened,” Yoon said in a nationwide address.

The government “will thoroughly investigate the cause of the incident and make fundamental improvements to ensure that the same accident does not happen again in the future”.

“My heart is heavy and it’s hard to contain my grief,” he added.

Dressed in green jackets indicating a national emergency, Yoon and other senior officials went to the scene of the crash early on Sunday and spoke to rescue workers, footage shown on local television showed.

Earlier, eyewitnesses described being trapped in a narrow, sloping alley, rushing out of the sweltering crowd as people ended up piling on top of each other.

The paramedics, quickly overwhelmed by the number of victims, asked passers-by to administer first aid, just on the verge of chaos.

“There were so many people being pushed around and I got caught up in the crowd and couldn’t get out at first either,” Jeon Ga-eul, 30, told AFP.

Firefighters said at least 151 people, including 19 foreigners, were killed in the stampede, which occurred around 10 p.m. (1300 GMT).

The Home Office said another 150 people were injured.

“The high number of casualties is the result of many people being trampled during the Halloween event,” fire chief Choi Seong-beom told reporters at the scene, adding that the death toll could climb.

Seoul authorities said they also received 355 missing person reports as of Sunday morning.

AFP photos from the scene showed dozens of bodies sprawled on the sidewalk covered in sheets and rescue workers dressed in orange vests loading even more bodies onto stretchers into ambulances.

“People were layered on top of each other like a grave. Some were gradually losing consciousness while others appeared dead at the time,” an eyewitness told Yonhap News Agency.

In an interview with local broadcaster YTN, Lee Beom-suk, a doctor who administered first aid to the victims, described scenes of tragedy and chaos.

“So many of the victims’ faces were pale. I couldn’t take their pulse or breathe and many of them had bloody noses. When I tried CPR I also pumped blood from their mouths.”

– ‘Oh my God’ –

Twitter user @janelles_story shared a video which she said showed Itaewon shortly before the stampede began, in which hundreds of young people, many in elaborate Halloween costumes, are seen in a narrow street lined with bars and cafes.

The crowd appears cheerful and calm at first, but then a commotion begins and people start to be pushed and pressed against each other. Screams and gasps are heard and a female voice shouts in English “Shit, shit!” followed by “Oh my god, oh my god!”

Firefighters’ Choi said the bodies of the victims were being transferred to a gymnasium not far from the site of the stampede and to area hospitals to be identified.

Local television showed dozens of ambulances heading for Soon Chun Hyang University Hospital, where some of the victims had been taken.

President Yoon ordered authorities to dispatch first aid teams and quickly secure hospital beds for those affected, the presidential office said.

Meanwhile, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, who was visiting Europe, decided to return home following the accident, Yonhap reported, citing city officials.

In Washington, Seoul’s staunch ally, US President Joe Biden said America “stands with” South Korea after the tragedy.

– Emergency first aid –

At the scene, which had been cordoned off by police and bathed in the red of hundreds of flashing lights, music continued to play in some bars.

Dazed passers-by sat on the sidewalk, checking their phones. Others comforted each other, hugged each other even as others – seemingly unaware of the scale of the tragedy that had unfolded right next to them – continued to celebrate.

Ju Young Possamai, a bartender from Itaewon district, said he had attended several Halloween celebrations in Korea and was shocked by the tragedy.

“It was very sad to see something we never expected,” Possamai, 24, told AFP. “It’s always crowded, but nothing like this has ever happened before.”

This year’s Halloween event was the first since the start of the pandemic in 2020 in which South Koreans were not required to wear face masks outdoors.

