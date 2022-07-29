NEW DELHI – At least 32 people have died and several fear injuries after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday night, according to the Press Trust of India news agency. .
News
Ex-NFL Player Charged in Girlfriend’s Killing
Former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. was charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend Taylor Pomaski
The post Ex-NFL Player Charged in Girlfriend’s Killing first appeared on Sandra Rose.
News
India bridge collapse kills dozens – officials – RT World News
Several hundred people are believed to have been on Gujarat’s newly renovated suspension bridge at the time of the incident
At least 35 people have been killed in the collapse of a newly renovated bridge in the Indian state of Gujarat, a state government minister has said.
“The deceased character was 35 years old until now”, Brijesh Merja, who is currently at the scene of the tragedy, was quoted by local media.
He also revealed that some people died after being rescued.
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said the tragedy happened around 6:30 p.m. local time on Sunday when 150 people were on the bridge.
According to witnesses, there could have been up to 500 people on the bridge at that time.
The 230 meter bridge was built in the 19th century, during British rule. It reopened to the public this week, after a six-month renovation. It is believed that the structure was unable to support the weight of the large number of people walking on it.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the tragedy with senior Gujarat officials.
“Relief and rescue operations are in full swing and all necessary assistance is being provided to those affected,” Modi said.
PM @Narendra Modi talked to Gujarat CM @Bhupendrapbjp and other officials regarding the Morbi accident. He called for the urgent mobilization of teams for rescue operations. He asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored and provide all possible assistance to those affected.
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2022
India’s President Draupadi Murmu has expressed his condolences to all those affected, saying the Morbi tragedy has left him “concerned.”
“Relief and rescue efforts will bring relief to the victims,” the president said on her official Twitter account, which is managed by her office.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
You can share this story on social media:
RT
News
The Astros took the lead, beat the Phillies 5-2, tied the World Series 1-1
HOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez traded his glove and spikes midgame. He rubbed his hands several times.
The moment he walked off the mound to a standing ovation and gave the Houston Astros bullpen a seventh-inning lead, it was clear he had thrown a curveball at the Philadelphia Phillies.
“It was a very good game for the fans, a very good game for our team and also for me,” he said through a translator after starting the Astros over the Phillies 5-2. Saturday night to tie the World Series at one game apiece. . “I just played really inspired.”
Valdez took a five-run lead after Houston’s lightning first-inning burst and Alex Bregman homered as the Astros raced to a 5-0 lead for the second straight night. Unlike ace Justin Verlander in Game 1, Valdez and Houston held on.
“His curve ball was on tonight,” Phillies star Bryce Harper said after going 0 for 4. “It was big, sharp.”
Houston became the first team to open a series game with three extra base hits, and Valdez kicked the white ball in the seventh, rebounding from a pair of poor outings against Atlanta last year that left him with an ERA. of 19.29 in series.
He threw 42 curveballs on 104 pitches and had six of nine strikeouts with that pitch, including three seeking. He allowed four hits and a run in 6 2/3 innings, allowing a double in the seventh to Nick Castellanos, who scored on Jean Segura’s sacrifice against Rafael Montero.
Valdez said his hand rubbing was inconsequential.
“No one should think of it as anything the wrong way. I do it in the open,” he said. “It’s all the trends I do. I do that throughout the game, maybe distracting the hitter a bit from what I’m doing, like maybe looking at me, rubbing different things, and nothing on the pitch that I’m going to throw. I did it all season.
Valdez started the match in a tan glove and spikes with orange and yellow trim, then switched before round two for a dark glove and dark cleats with a white stripe.
“Normally I have different spikes when I warm up and those I go into the game. Today I decided to start the game with the ones I warmed up in,” he said. he said, “I had a long run there and I was like, you know what, I’m going to change everything. I’m going to change gloves, belt, crampons. And these are just things that we Dominicans do, just a few trends here and there.
When the Phillies put two runners for the only time against him in the sixth, Valdez knocked out Game 1 star JT Realmuto with high heat, then forced Harper to bounce a lead off the first pitch in a late-game double play. sleeve.
Phillies manager Rob Thomson didn’t take issue with Valdez rubbing his palm – social media was abuzz, wondering if there was a banned sticky substance.
“Referees check these guys after almost every inning and if something happens, MLB will deal with it,” Thomson said. “We saw him the last time he started too.”
Jose Altuve, Jeremy Peña and Yordan Alvarez all doubled as Houston took a two-point four-shot lead against Zack Wheeler. Shortstop Edmundo Sosa’s throwing error allowed another run in the first.
Bregman added a two-run homer in the fifth when Wheeler left a slider in the middle of the plate, Bregman’s sixth career homer in the series.
A day after coming back for a 6-5 win in 10 innings, Philadelphia also tried to rally for this one.
With the Phillies trailing by four runs, Kyle Schwarber hit a drive deep in the right field line with a man in the eighth against Montero that was originally ruled a two-run homer by the umpire of right field line James Hoye.
First base umpire Tripp Gibson signaled the conference umpires and the call was overturned during a team manager’s review when it was determined the ball was right on the foul side of the post.
Schwarber, who led the NL with 46 home runs this season and added three more in the playoffs, hit the next pitch 353 feet to the right, where he was caught by Kyle Tucker just past the wall.
Ryan Pressly completed a six-hitter for a bullpen that lowered his playoff ERA to .89, giving up a run when a first baseman Yuli Gurriel allowed Brandon Marsh’s ground past him and down the right field line for an error.
After the split in Houston, the series resumes Monday night when Citizens Bank Park hosts the series for the first time since 2009.
Out of 61 previous series tied 1-1, the Game 2 winner has won the title 31 times – but only four of the last 14.
“I just can’t wait to get out on Monday and keep going,” Segura said.
Altuve, who came off a 4-for-37 playoff slump with three hits, fielded a lead left on Wheeler’s first pitch and Peña tossed a curveball into the left-field corner at second for a lead 1-0. Alvarez fouled a pitch and drove a high slider up the wall 19 feet to the left.
Wheeler allowed five runs – four earned – six hits and three walks in five innings, a day after Aaron Nola struggled.
“I think everyone deserves a bad start every once in a while,” Thomson said. “These guys have been so good to us for so long, and I expect them to come back and be ready to go and throw well for us.”
BIG DIFFERENCE
Houston won 106 games during the season and Philadelphia 87, the second-biggest winning disparity in the series behind the 93-win Chicago White Sox beat the 116-win Cubs in 1906.
NEXT
RHP Noah Syndergaard will start Game 3 for the Phillies and RHP Lance McCullers Jr. for the Astros. Phillies LHP Ranger Suárez will take the mound for Game 4, and likely LHP Cristian Javier for Houston.
___
More AP MLB: and
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez celebrates a double play to top off the sixth inning of Game 2 of the World Series of Baseball between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Fans cheer during the seventh inning of Game 2 of the World Series of Baseball between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday Oct. 29, 2022 in Houston. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Houston Astros’ Jeremy Pena celebrates his RBI double in the first inning of Game 2 of the World Series of Baseball between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday October 29, 2022 in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#version=v2.11&xfbml=1”
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
Delaware
News
Xavien Howard, Emmanuel Ogbah active for Dolphins at Lions; Miami makes surprise healthy scratch
Miami Dolphins three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard is active for the team’s 1 p.m. kickoff against the Lions at Ford Field, as is defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.
Howard was questionable with a groin injury that has pestered him since the Sept. 18 Week 2 game at the Baltimore Ravens. At one point, the 2020 All-Pro had both groins injured and missed the Oct. 9 game at the New York Jets.
On top of the injury designation, Howard traveled to Detroit separate from the rest of the team ahead of Sunday’s game to attend a funeral for a death in the family.
Howard’s availability is a boost to a secondary that also got fellow cornerbacks Kader Kohou and Keion Crossen back from oblique and knee injuries, respectively. The defensive backfield, however, lost safety Brandon Jones (knee) and cornerback Nik Needham (Achilles) for the season in the past two weeks and hasn’t had cornerback Byron Jones (PUP list) all season.
Ogbah returns from a one-game absence and improves Miami’s pass rush after outside linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Andrew Van Ginkel had solid outings in last week’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In addition to Howard and Ogbah, the other four Dolphins that entered Sunday questionable were available: tight end Durham Smythe, safety Clayton Fejedelem, punter Thomas Morstead, tight end Tanner Conner.
Miami had a surprise healthy scratch among its five inactives. Safety Eric Rowe will not play, despite not having an injury designation going into Sunday and with the Dolphins short at his position with Brandon Jones on injured reserve.
Pregame, Rowe tweeted, “I’m just as shocked too…”
Miami will likely use a combination of Fejedelem and practice-squad elevation Verone McKinley against the Lions.
Other Dolphins inactives were wide receiver River Cracraft, who was ruled out with a neck injury on Saturday, quarterback Skylar Thompson, running back Myles Gaskin and wide receiver Erik Ezukanma.
The Lions have wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown active after clearing concussion protocol and running back D’Andre Swift making a return since being out injured dating back to Week 3.
The Dolphins will go through a third consecutive Sunday where offensive lineman Austin Jackson does not play since returning to practice from his ankle injury. Jackson’s 21-day window to be activated off injured reserve is approaching this week. He practiced on Oct. 12 and 13 but has not been seen on the practice field since. If he doesn’t get activated, he must spend the season on IR. Brandon Shell remains Miami’s starting right tackle on Sunday in Detroit.
This story will be updated.
()
News
Argument leads to murder of 29-year-old man outside 7-Eleven in City Heights
An argument between two men outside a 7-Eleven store in City Heights on Saturday night escalated into a shootout, with the victim sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg, San Diego police said.
Police say the 29-year-old victim and suspect had an argument around 10 p.m. outside the college store
Avenue near Fairmount Avenue.
The suspect briefly left the scene and upon returning allegedly shot the victim in the upper thigh, police said.
The assailant then fled, heading north on 44th Street as the victim walked into the store to seek help, police said.
Paramedics transported the victim to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was described as a clean-shaven male, 5ft 10in, 35-39 years old, weighing approximately 200lbs with straight dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with yellow lettering and
dark pants.
He was also seen driving a late-model black four-door sedan with tinted windows, police said.
Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call them at (619) 531-2000.
California Daily Newspapers
News
At least 32 dead and many injured after bridge collapse in India
According to local media, hundreds of people plunged into the Machchu River when the bridge in the state’s Morbi district collapsed. It was not immediately clear how many people were on the bridge.
The bridge, which was recently reopened to the public after renovations, caved in as it could not handle the number of people on it, officials told PTI.
“Due to the collapse of the bridge, several people have fallen into the river. A rescue operation is underway,” State Minister Brijesh Merja said. “According to reports, several people have been injured. They are rushed to hospitals.
Rescue operations are underway, authorities said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced compensation to the families of the dead and called for swift rescue efforts, his office said in a tweet.
washingtonpost
News
Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar says she does NOT trust Elon Musk to run Twitter
Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar said Sunday she was “concerned” about billionaire Elon Musk’s ownership of Twitter.
The Minnesota lawmaker even suggested that his relatively lax views on content moderation could lead to more incidents like the robbery of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home.
A man who espoused QAnon beliefs, anti-Semitism and other extremist views broke into Pelosi’s home on Friday night and assaulted her husband, Paul Pelosi, when he tried to confront the ‘intruder. DailyMail.com revealed earlier that the attacker was also accused of sexual abuse by his stepfather.
Klobuchar accused the social media giants of profiting “from this violence”.
Speaking to NBC News’ Meet The Press on Sunday, the moderate Democrat said she would unveil a ‘bipartisan amendment’ to the annual defense spending bill to strip lawmakers’ private data from the internet in response to Pelosi’s attack.
Social media watchers were on high alert Friday. Musk has officially completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter and fired three of its top executives.
When asked if she trusts Musk’s ownership, Klobuchar replied bluntly, “No, I don’t.”
Earlier in the interview, she accused the internet of amplifying the threats against Pelosi that led to the break-in.
Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar told Meet The Press that she was “concerned” about what Elon Musk might do to Twitter’s content moderation.
“A vicious attack that she was vicious in for years, and – big surprise – it went viral, and it went violent,” Klobuchar said.
When she later explained her concerns about Musk’s ownership of Twitter, she referenced David DePape’s disturbing and extremist online presence prior to his assault on Pelosi’s family.
“I think you have to have content moderation because when you watch what this guy was watching, he was watching horrible things that you don’t even want to talk about on your show,” Klobuchar said.
“He was posting anti-Semitic pictures. It showed memes that showed violence and all that pro-Trump MAGA mob rhetoric that denies the election. That’s what this is about.
She added that Musk’s intention to add a content moderation board “was a good sign”, but admitted she was still “concerned”.
He officially acquired the company on Friday. This video grab from a video posted to billionaire Tesla Chief Musk’s Twitter account on October 26, 2022 shows himself wearing a sink as he enters Twitter headquarters in San Francisco
“I just don’t think people should make money passing on this stuff which is a bunch of lies,” the Minnesota senator said. “They’re making money off of us. They’re making money out of this violence.
When asked what could be done now to better protect lawmakers, Klobuchar said “various levels of protection” that include new funding for law enforcement should be on the table when lawmakers return to session. .
She also suggested legislation to bolster the privacy of elected officials.
“I have a bipartisan amendment that will allow members to remove their private information from the internet,” Klobuchar said.
“A similar provision has been proposed for judges, and this is part of the National Defense Reauthorization Act. So I’m hopeful that I can finally get the support I need to get there. And again, it’s bipartisan.
On Friday, hours after the burglary at Pelosi’s home, the federal government issued a bulletin, obtained by CBS News, warning of growing threats against officials and election workers less than two weeks before the midterms.
”Potential targets of domestic violent extremism (DVE) violence include candidates for public office, elected officials, election workers, political rallies, representatives of political parties, racial and religious minorities or opponents perceived ideologies,” the bulletin, which was published on Friday, states.
Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill revealed on Friday that Paul Pelosi required surgery to repair a fractured skull and “serious injuries to his right arm and hands.”
Klobuchar also condemned the burglary of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home while she was not there. Her husband Paul Pelosi was seriously injured in the attack
dailymail us
India bridge collapse kills dozens – officials – RT World News
The Astros took the lead, beat the Phillies 5-2, tied the World Series 1-1
Xavien Howard, Emmanuel Ogbah active for Dolphins at Lions; Miami makes surprise healthy scratch
Argument leads to murder of 29-year-old man outside 7-Eleven in City Heights
At least 32 dead and many injured after bridge collapse in India
Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar says she does NOT trust Elon Musk to run Twitter
4 hospitalized after apparently overdose at River North nightclub – NBC Chicago
Senator Rick Scott condemns Paul Pelosi attack as ‘despicable’
Win $1,000 Risk Free NFL Week 8 Bet
Cuba announces at least 5 dead after boat crashes heading to US: NPR
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News4 days ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches