I’m reducing my electric bill by $330 a month with a simple trick that takes seconds before I leave my house for work

ENERGY BILLS continue to rise as record heat sweeps all parts of the country.

Millions of people are looking for ways to save money on their energy bills without sacrificing convenience.

While some states have offered energy discounts and free air conditioning, most people are paying more than they hoped.

One woman shared how she got her electric bill down to about $40 a month by going a step further than just unplugging her appliances.

Passing by the Alkemy goddess on TikTok, she shared how shocked she was at how high her energy bill was when she moved into her first apartment in Florida.

The first bill was $400 and she immediately started looking for ways to save.

She went to her electrical company’s website to see what they recommended and she found one tip that worked for her much better than the others.

How she did it

When she left the apartment for the day, she turned off the fuses for everything but the fridge.

She didn’t need electricity in her house while she was away, and she immediately saw a massive reduction.

Her first bill after she started turning off the circuit was only $70, which means she cut it by a sweet $330.

Eventually, she was able to lower it even further to just $40.

However, it is important to note that a circuit breaker will suffer some damage whenever you cycle it.

This means that while the occasional switch off isn’t a problem, repeated flicking of the switch can result in an electrical hazard, according to heating and electricity experts at Idealservice.com.

Alkemy Goodness also shared a tip from her grandfather, who worked for electronics company Con Edison.

He shared with her a common misconception about why lights in your home use so much electricity.

He said that constantly turning lights on and off actually increases light bills, not just leaving them on for long periods of time.

Turning a light off and back on uses more energy than leaving the light on.

Other ways to save

The US Department of Energy (DOE) reported that air conditioning uses about 6% of all electricity generated in the United States — an annual cost to homeowners of about $29 billion.

Another woman cut her electric bill in half simply by cleaning her air conditioner.

TikTok user Mrs_cantbebothered posted a video explaining that she realized she needed to clean her device and said her bill was reduced by almost 50% after the maintenance.

Kiley – who runs the account – was able to clean it herself so she didn’t have to spend anything to hire a maintenance worker.

However, she bought a fin tool to carefully clean the device without damaging anything.

After turning her device off so she could safely work on it, she began cleaning up the dust and dirt that had accumulated around her AC coil.

After removing most of the dust from the ribs, Kiley applied a foaming rib cleaner to the inside of the unit and rinsed it with water to remove more dirt.

Finally, she reached into the device and pulled out any sticks, leaves, or other debris that had fallen past the fan blades.

