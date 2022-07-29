Kelis Accuses Beyonce of Stealing Sample for Her Album

The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the well-being of poor children, not only closing their schools, but also taking away their parents’ jobs, sickening their families and teachers, and adding chaos and fear. to their daily life.

The scale of the disruption to American education is evident in a district-by-district analysis of test results. The data provides the most comprehensive look yet at school children falling behind.

The analysis found that the average student lost more than half a school year of math learning and nearly a quarter of a school year in reading – with some district averages slipping more than double those amounts, or even worse.

While the picture was not so bleak in California, here too there was delayed or lost learning. At Los Angeles Unified — the nation’s second-largest school district — math loss translates to about six months of learning. In reading, however, test scores remained fairly stable, resulting in a loss of just over a week of learning.

The data release was the latest in a busy week for test scores, with results from the National Education Progress Assessment as well as the state of California’s own testing program. The national assessment allows for a rough state-by-state comparison using a relatively small sample of fourth- and eighth-grade students. State testing offers a more comprehensive look at California, as the state attempts to test all students in grades 3 through 8 as well as 11th grade.

The latest data – collated by researchers from Stanford and Harvard – attempts to build a unified picture by combining these state and national results. The researchers also wanted to understand what led to the variable results, but ended up with incomplete answers.

Generally, students learned less the longer they stayed in remote learning before returning to in-person instruction, but the correlation was inconsistent. Students lost a lot of ground even when they quickly returned to campus, especially in math in low-income communities.

“When you have a massive crisis, the worst effects end up being felt by the less endowed people,” said Stanford education professor Sean Reardon, who compiled and analyzed the data with Harvard economist Thomas Kane. .

Some educators have opposed the very idea of ​​measuring learning loss after a crisis that killed more than a million Americans. Reading and math scores don’t tell the whole story of what’s going on with a child, but they are one of the only aspects of children’s development reliably measured nationally.

“Test results are not the only thing, nor the most important thing,” Reardon said. “But they serve as an indicator of how the kids are doing.”

And the children are not doing well, especially those who were most at risk before the pandemic. The data shows that many children need significant intervention, the researchers said, adding that school systems across the country are not doing enough — and funding for this task is likely insufficient in most places.

Kane likened the current effort to the space program to reach the moon.

“What many districts are doing now is actually launching bottle rockets to the moon, launching small-scale interventions, which are directionally correct, but won’t be enough to help students catch up,” said Kane.

“Think about it,” he said. “The average child has missed six months of math learning. And we’re not going to make up for half a year of learning with a few extra teaching days or by tutoring 5 or 10 percent of kids.

Together, Reardon and Kane created a map showing how many years of learning the average student in each district lost compared to what students in that district were learning in 2019. Their project, the Recovery Dashboard of education, incorporates national assessment results, from a test known as the “nation report card” with scores on various state-level tests from 29 states and Washington, D.C.

The amount of learning students lost – or gained, in rare cases – over the past three years varied widely. Poverty and time spent in remote learning affected learning loss, and learning losses were greater in districts that stayed online longer, according to Kane and Reardon’s analysis. But neither was a perfect predictor of declines in reading and math.

Campuses remained closed in California longer than elsewhere, but student outcomes were no worse there than in Florida or Texas, which reopened campuses quickly.

In California, the picture varied widely for reasons that are difficult to explain or simply unknown.

In ranking the rise or fall in reading scores, LA Unified was 142nd among 557 school systems with data that could be analyzed. That means 141 school systems were ahead of LA Unified when judged by a comparison of scores before and after the pandemic. A few school systems have actually seen their reading scores improve from tests taken before the pandemic.

Among those same 557 districts, LA Unified ranked 138th in terms of poverty level.

In math, none of California’s 557 districts had higher scores than before the pandemic.

LA Unified tied with 10 other school systems, including Riverside Unified, for 247th in the state ranking, according to the analysis. LA Unified scores were below the state average before the pandemic.

In some districts, students are more than two years behind in math learning, the data shows. In Hopewell, Va., a school system of 4,000 students, mostly from low-income families, 60% are black. The scores showed an average loss of 2.29 years of schooling.

“That’s not what we wanted to see at all,” Deputy Superintendent Jay McClain said.

The district began offering in-person learning in March 2021, but three-quarters of students stayed home. “There was so much fear of the effects of COVID,” he said. “Families here were just hunkered down.”

When schools resumed in the fall, the virus swept through Hopewell and half of all students stayed home sick or in quarantine, McClain said. A good 40% of students were chronically absent, meaning they missed 18 days or more.

Chronic absenteeism for similar reasons was also a major problem in Los Angeles and other local school systems.

The pandemic has brought other challenges unrelated to remote learning.

In Rochester, NH, students lost nearly two years in reading, even though schools offered in-person learning for most of the 2020-21 school year. This was the largest decline in literacy among all the districts in the analysis.

The district of 4,000 students, where most are white and nearly half live in poverty, had to close schools in November 2020 when too few teachers could report to work, Superintendent Kyle Repucci said. Students studied online until March 2021, and when schools reopened many opted to stick with remote learning, Repucci said.

“The students here were exposed to things they never should have been exposed to until much later,” Repucci said. “Death. Serious illness. Working to feed their families.

It is difficult to know what explains the very different results in some states. In California, where students on average remained stable or only slightly declined in reading, this could suggest that educators there were better at teaching over Zoom or that the state made effective investments in technology. Reardon said.

But the differences could also be explained by what happened outside of school. “I think the variation is much more about things that were out of the school’s control,” Reardon said.

Now it falls to American adults to work on student recovery, the researchers said. For the federal government and individual states, advocates hope recent test data releases could inspire more urgency to direct funding to students who have suffered the greatest setbacks, whether a academic or other support.

School systems are still spending nearly $190 billion in federal relief funds earmarked for recovery, a sum that experts say falls short of addressing the scale of learning loss in schools. According to Kane and Reardon’s analysis, nearly 70 percent of college students live in districts where federal relief funds are likely insufficient to address the scale of their learning loss.

The implications are alarming: Lower test scores are predictors of lower salaries, as well as higher rates of incarceration and teen pregnancy, Kane said.

Kane said it was important for parents to understand the seriousness of the situation and most don’t. He cited data indicating that more than 90% of parents believe their child is at grade level.

“I don’t blame the parents,” Kane said. “What they see is that their child comes home from school happy or happy to go to school.”

But parents need to grasp the real picture, he said.

“Parent perception is a significant constraint to district action,” Kane said. “No district leader will be able to come up with potentially unpopular things — like using school vacation weeks for extra teaching or extending the school year, extending the school day — if parents think the children are doing well.”

“It’s actually less dollars and more of a common sense of urgency,” he said.

Toness and Lurye are writers for the Associated Press. Blume is a Times writer.

The Associated Press education team receives support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. The AP is solely responsible for all content.