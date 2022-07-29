Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan’s baby mum shares rare video of her son after claims the NBA star never met the child

KHLOE Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson’s baby mom has shared a rare video of her son.

Maralee Nichols posted a rare video of Theo to Instagram after claiming the NBA star still hasn’t met him.

The model took to her stories on Thursday to show off her seven-month-old child.

Theo wore a navy blue onesie in a boomerang as he played with a toy.

His back was to the camera as he lay on the floor.

She captioned the post: “@poshpeanut rompers are so soft! I can’t believe my baby is already 12 to 18 months pregnant.”

Maralee had Theo with Tristan when he was still dating Khloe.

She reportedly gave birth to a child in December 2021 after claiming to have fathered their child on the NBA player’s 30th birthday in March.

The couple revealed their son’s name as Theo Thompson in February 2021.

Thompson shares his daughter True with ex-girlfriend Khloe and his son Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

BAD FATHER

According to a June report, Tristan has still not met his son.

He has “no immediate plans” to meet Theo, Us Weekly reported.

The source shared, “Tristan is very absent from Theo’s life. He has neither met Theo nor initiated any meetings.

“He has no immediate plans to meet his son face to face.”

The insider also revealed that the 31-year-old “hasn’t had any contact with Maralee and hasn’t sent her child support money to date.”

They added: “This aspect has not yet been legally resolved.”

Tristan and Maralee haven’t been exactly on the same page since she welcomed their child in December.

She has further claimed the athlete made “no attempt” to meet her little boy.

Maralee previously demanded that Tristan pay “$47,000” a month and $1 million in legal fees after he allegedly refused to pay child support.

Maralee filed the filings with a Los Angeles court in early March – in the legal documents she claimed the Chicago Bulls player had an “alone income of $9.7 million.”

The model has applied for a “monthly child support policy of $47,424.”

However, amid the argument, Tristan has dubbed his third baby mom a “gold digger.”

TRISTAN’S ENTRY

Khloe was rocked by Tristan’s love child scandal world — she even “cried and screamed” while watching it on the Hulu series The Kardashians.

After Tristan denied being the father of Maralee’s son for nearly a month, Tristan confirmed the paternity results in an Instagram Story post.

He said: “I take full responsibility for my actions.

“Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

Tristan continued to apologize to his ex, writing: “Khloe you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I’ve caused you.

“You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. My actions certainly didn’t line up with the way I see you.

“I have the utmost respect and love for you, no matter what you think. I’m so incredibly sorry again.”

MAMA’S SON

Earlier this week, Maralee shared a photo of her and her son on Instagram.

The mother-son duo relaxed in bed while she read him a bedtime story.

The title of the children’s novel was Me and My Mom! with two teddy bears as a work of art.

On the right side of the photo, fans could spot little Theo’s chunky baby hand as he reached for the book.

The little boy wore a black onesie with a colorful lightning bolt pattern as he got ready for bed.

The NBA star was recently spotted partying in Greece with a new mystery woman.

Amid the athlete’s baby drama with Maralee, news recently broke that he will be welcoming a child via surrogate with Khloe sometime this year.

