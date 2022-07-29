News
Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan’s baby mum shares rare video of her son after claims the NBA star never met the child
KHLOE Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson’s baby mom has shared a rare video of her son.
Maralee Nichols posted a rare video of Theo to Instagram after claiming the NBA star still hasn’t met him.
The model took to her stories on Thursday to show off her seven-month-old child.
Theo wore a navy blue onesie in a boomerang as he played with a toy.
His back was to the camera as he lay on the floor.
She captioned the post: “@poshpeanut rompers are so soft! I can’t believe my baby is already 12 to 18 months pregnant.”
Maralee had Theo with Tristan when he was still dating Khloe.
She reportedly gave birth to a child in December 2021 after claiming to have fathered their child on the NBA player’s 30th birthday in March.
The couple revealed their son’s name as Theo Thompson in February 2021.
Thompson shares his daughter True with ex-girlfriend Khloe and his son Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.
BAD FATHER
According to a June report, Tristan has still not met his son.
He has “no immediate plans” to meet Theo, Us Weekly reported.
The source shared, “Tristan is very absent from Theo’s life. He has neither met Theo nor initiated any meetings.
“He has no immediate plans to meet his son face to face.”
The insider also revealed that the 31-year-old “hasn’t had any contact with Maralee and hasn’t sent her child support money to date.”
They added: “This aspect has not yet been legally resolved.”
Tristan and Maralee haven’t been exactly on the same page since she welcomed their child in December.
She has further claimed the athlete made “no attempt” to meet her little boy.
Maralee previously demanded that Tristan pay “$47,000” a month and $1 million in legal fees after he allegedly refused to pay child support.
Maralee filed the filings with a Los Angeles court in early March – in the legal documents she claimed the Chicago Bulls player had an “alone income of $9.7 million.”
The model has applied for a “monthly child support policy of $47,424.”
However, amid the argument, Tristan has dubbed his third baby mom a “gold digger.”
TRISTAN’S ENTRY
Khloe was rocked by Tristan’s love child scandal world — she even “cried and screamed” while watching it on the Hulu series The Kardashians.
After Tristan denied being the father of Maralee’s son for nearly a month, Tristan confirmed the paternity results in an Instagram Story post.
He said: “I take full responsibility for my actions.
“Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son.”
Tristan continued to apologize to his ex, writing: “Khloe you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I’ve caused you.
“You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. My actions certainly didn’t line up with the way I see you.
“I have the utmost respect and love for you, no matter what you think. I’m so incredibly sorry again.”
MAMA’S SON
Earlier this week, Maralee shared a photo of her and her son on Instagram.
The mother-son duo relaxed in bed while she read him a bedtime story.
The title of the children’s novel was Me and My Mom! with two teddy bears as a work of art.
On the right side of the photo, fans could spot little Theo’s chunky baby hand as he reached for the book.
The little boy wore a black onesie with a colorful lightning bolt pattern as he got ready for bed.
The NBA star was recently spotted partying in Greece with a new mystery woman.
Amid the athlete’s baby drama with Maralee, news recently broke that he will be welcoming a child via surrogate with Khloe sometime this year.
What is known about the attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home in San Francisco and severely beat her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer early Friday while the Democratic lawmaker was in Washington.
Paul Pelosi had surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, and his doctors expect a full recovery, the speaker’s office said. In a letter to congressional colleagues Saturday night, Nancy Pelosi said her husband’s condition “continues to improve.”
David DePape, 42, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary, police said.
“This was not a random act. This was intentional. And it’s wrong,” San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said.
The violence was the latest jolt to an increasingly splintered political system that is riven with extremism.
A look at what is known about the attack and the suspect:
WHAT HAPPENED?
An intruder wielding a hammer smashed his way through a rear door into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco shortly before 2:30 a.m. Friday. The man confronted Paul Pelosi and shouted, “Where is Nancy,” according to a person familiar with the situation who was granted anonymity to discuss it.
Paul Pelosi called 911 himself and when police arrived they found him struggling with the assailant. The man managed to strike Pelosi at least once with the hammer before he was tackled by officers and arrested, police said.
Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time of the attack.
___
HOW’S PAUL PELOSI DOING?
He underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, and his doctors expect a full recovery, the speaker’s office said Friday. Other than Nancy Pelosi’s letter to colleagues, there were no updates on his condition Saturday.
Nancy Pelosi arrived in San Francisco late Friday. The couple has been married since 1963.
In her letter, the speaker thanked colleagues for their prayers and warm wishes. “Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop,” she wrote. “We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving.”
___
WHAT ARE INVESTIGATORS SAYING?
Scott, the San Francisco police chief, said the attack was not a random act. “This was intentional,” he said.
Police didn’t immediately confirm a motive, but three people with knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press that the assailant targeted Pelosi’s home.
The FBI and Capitol Police are also part of the joint investigation.
___
WHO IS THE SUSPECT?
DePape was expected to be charged next week with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and burglary. After his arrest, he was taken to a hospital, where he remained as of Friday evening.
DePape posted frequently on social media, often making racist and rambling comments that included questioning the results of the 2020 election, defending former President Donald Trump and echoing QAnon conspiracy theories.
A two-decade resident of the San Francisco Bay Area, he was known locally as a pro-nudity activist who had picketed naked at protests against laws requiring people to be clothed in public.
He grew up in Powell River, British Columbia, before following an older girlfriend to California. He has three children with two women. Stepfather Gene DePape said the suspect had lived with him in Canada until he was 14 and had been a quiet boy.
“He was reclusive,” said Gene DePape. “He was never violent.”
___
HAVE OTHER MEMBERS OF CONGRESS BEEN THREATENED?
It’s been almost two years since the riot at the U.S. Capitol, when Trump supporters broke into the building and hunted for Pelosi and other members of Congress. Since then, threats to lawmakers and their families have increased sharply.
The U.S. Capitol Police investigated almost 10,000 threats to members last year, more than twice the number from four years earlier.
Lawmakers have pressed for better security, especially for their families and their homes outside of Washington. Security officials have promised to pay for upgrades to certain security systems and an increased Capitol Police presence outside Washington. But the vast majority of members are mostly on their own.
The attack on Paul Pelosi happened when Nancy Pelosi was out of town, which meant there was less of a security presence in their home.
The deadliest crowd crushes of the last decade | South Korea
The influx of mobs that killed at least 150 people in Seoul during a Halloween party is one of the worst heartbreaks of the past decade. Here are the deadliest:
Mecca: 2,300 dead
On September 24, 2015, a massive crushing at the site of the ritual stoning of the devil in Mina near Mecca during the annual pilgrimage left around 2,300 people dead, the deadliest disaster in the history of the hajj.
Iran, which said 464 of its pilgrims had been killed, accused Saudi Arabia of failing to stage the event properly.
Some pilgrims blamed the crush on the closure of a road near the stoning site, saying security forces mismanaged the flow of worshippers.
South Korea: at least 149 dead
On the night of October 29, 2022, at least 150 people were killed and around 150 injured in a crush in Seoul during a Halloween party, with several thousand participants in the narrow streets of a district of the southern capital. -Korean.
Indonesia: at least 133 dead
On October 1, 2022, a lightning strike at a football stadium in Malang, East Java killed 133 people, including more than 40 children.
Police had tried to push fans away with tear gas and many panicked victims were crushed or suffocated trying to use closed or too narrow exit doors.
Six people, including three police officers, were charged and the regional police chief transferred.
Kanjuruhan Stadium will be demolished.
India: at least 115 dead
On October 13, 2013, a lightning strike on the sidelines of a religious festival near a temple in Datia district, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, killed at least 115 people, for most trampled or drowned, and over 110 injured.
At the time of the accident, around 20,000 people were on a bridge over the Sindh River.
According to local authorities, a rumor about a possible collapse of the bridge caused a power surge.
Ivory Coast: at least 60 dead
On January 1, 2013, at least 60 people, many of them young people, died in a crush when a huge crowd of spectators left the Plateau district of the Ivorian economic capital, Abidjan, after watching the fireworks of the new Year.
Iran: 56 dead
On January 7, 2020, a crush in Kerman, southeastern Iran, at the funeral of Iranian General Qasem Suleimani, attended by a huge crowd, left 56 people dead.
Suleimani, killed on January 3 by an American drone strike outside Baghdad airport, was considered a hero in his fight against the jihadists of the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.
Ethiopia: at least 52 dead
On October 2, 2016, at least 52 people died, according to the authorities – or at least 100, according to the opposition – in a wave of crowds in Bishoftu, 50 km southeast of Addis Ababa.
Clashes between crowds and police during the traditional Oromo Irreecha festival that marks the end of the rainy season have erupted, causing a rush.
Tanzania: 45 dead
On March 21, 2021, 45 people died in a crush at a stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania’s economic capital, where a tribute to late President John Magufuli was being held.
Israel: 45 dead
On April 30, 2021, a crash during the Jewish holiday Lag B’Omer pilgrimage to Mount Meron in northern Israel killed at least 45 people, clouding the country’s largest gathering since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. .
Gwen Stefani Says Songwriting Has Helped Her Battle With Dyslexia: ‘It Unlocked Something In Me’
Gwen Stefani has opened up about how songwriting has helped her battle dyslexia.
The 53-year-old singer first revealed she has the learning disability, which is characterized by difficulty reading, spelling and writing, in 2020.
Stefani was honored at the New York Women in Communications 52nd Annual Matrix Awards on October 26 and spoke about the impact of dyslexia on her life in her acceptance speech.
“Being dyslexic has definitely had challenges for me in my life, and I will say the dyslexic edge has probably made me who I am,” the ‘Don’t Speak’ hitmaker told the audience, according to the DailyMail. com.
She continued, “At the time I wrote my first song, I had no idea I could do this. It just happened, it unlocked something in me.”
GWEN STEFANI ROCKS SHOES WITH BLAKE SHELTON’S FACE ON THEM
The three-time Grammy winner joked that despite her spelling issues, she “kept teaching the world how to spell bananas,” referring to the lyrics to her 2004 hit “Hollaback Girl.”
Stefani’s husband, Blake Shelton, presented her with the Matrix Award, which she received in recognition of her career achievements. In his speech, Shelton, 46, said he was “very excited” and “extra proud” of his wife, according to People magazine.
“Obviously my favorite award, Blake Shelton, for marrying me. Wow, that’s surreal — weird Blake talking about me like that,” Stefani said at the start of her speech.
“Thank you so much, you are really lovely, and you are so awesome. »
In a December 2020 interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Stefani shared that she first discovered she had dyslexia when her children started having difficulty learning to read.
“One thing I found out about having kids is that I have dyslexia — everyone has things that happen and that was mine,” she said.
“And I feel like a lot of the issues that I’ve had or even decisions that I’ve made for myself stem from that, because now the kids – obviously it’s all genetics – they have some of these issues. .”
The No Doubt singer shares sons Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 57.
“But now they have all these benefits,” she continued. “They have these amazing teachers and schools, and they have nothing to be ashamed of. They understand that their brains work differently. All of our brains do, you know what I mean?”
Stefani admitted she struggled to learn and “failed at school” when she was younger.
“I was a good girl. I didn’t do anything wrong. It was just really hard for me to function in this square box at school that everyone was supposed to understand,” she explained .
“And my brain didn’t work like that, it still doesn’t. But it works in different ways that are probably a gift that other people can’t give.”
Nancy Pelosi breaks silence on her husband Paul’s attack: ‘Heartbroken and traumatised’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to all members of Congress that her family was “heartbroken” after a “violent man” attacked her husband, Paul Pelosi, early Friday morning in the the couple’s residence in San Francisco.
“Yesterday morning a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul. Our children, grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the attack which has endangered our lives. We are grateful for the quick response from law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving,” Nancy Pelosi said in the “Dear Colleague” letter to all members of Congress on Saturday.
Nancy Pelosi said her family had received an “outpouring” of support from other members of Congress and wrote that “Paul Pelosi’s condition continues to improve.”
“Know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many members of Congress is a comfort to our family and helps Paul move forward in his recovery. His condition continues to improve,” Pelosi wrote. “We are also comforted by the words of the book of Isaiah: ‘Do not be afraid, for I am with you. Do not be afraid, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will uphold you with my right right.’”
PAUL PELOSI JR. UPDATES ON FATHER’S CONDITION OUTSIDE SAN FRANCISCO HOSPITAL AFTER HAMMER ATTACK
“We thank you and pray for the safety and well-being of your family,” Nancy Pelosi wrote.
San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said David DePape, 42, now faces charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and other crimes in connection with the attack, which occurred after 2 a.m. Friday.
When officers arrived at the Pelosi residence, Scott said Paul Pelosi and DePape were struggling with a hammer. Officers ordered the men to drop the gavel and, according to Scott, DePape began attacking Paul Pelosi.
DePape was later attacked by police officers and taken into custody. Authorities are investigating a possible motive.
PELOSI ATTACK: WOMAN CLAIMING SUSPICIOUS STEPDAUGHTER OF DAVID DEPAPE SAYS HE WAS ABUSIVE
Scott said Paul Pelosi was hit at least once with the hammer.
Paul Pelosi was sent to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery to repair a fractured skull in addition to other injuries, according to a spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi, who said he is expected to make a full recovery.
According to officials and sources, the suspect yelled “Where’s Nancy?” when he broke into the house.
The son of Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi spoke out on Saturday and said his father is doing well.
“So far so good, so far so good,” Paul Pelosi Jr. told Fox News Digital while outside Zuckerberg General Hospital in San Francisco.
Fox News’ Greg Norman and Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.
Big Ten volleyball: Badgers take down Gophers in four sets
The Wisconsin volleyball team dished out a little payback on Saturday, taking down Minnesota in four sets in Madison, Wis., to avenge an early-season loss to the Gophers.
The fifth-ranked Badgers (17-3 overall, 11-1 Big Ten) won 25-20, 25-20, 16-25, 25-23.
Taylor Landfair and Mckenna Wucherer had 15 kills apiece for the ninth-ranked Gophers (16-7, 8-4). Minnesota outhit Wisconsin .211 to .192.
The Gophers beat the Badgers in three sets in the teams’ first meeting this season, on Sept. 25 in Minneapolis.
‘He’s my forever guy’ – Will Smith reveals boxing legend Floyd Mayweather watched him for ten days right after Oscar slap incident
Will Smith has revealed that Floyd Mayweather called in to check on him for ten straight days after he controversially slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.
The 54-year-old actor lost his temper when the host made a misguided joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s buzzcut, Rock said, “Jada, I can’t wait for GI Jane 2,” prompting the wife of Smith rolling his eyes.
Smith took matters into his own hands and walked onstage to confront the comedian and appeared to punch Rock before returning to his seat and yelling twice, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”
The man who first rose to fame playing ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ went on to win the Best Actor Oscar for his lead role in King Richard, in which he plays the father and coach tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.
Smith, who has since apologized for his actions on multiple occasions, was in a dark place following the incident which happened on what should have been the biggest night of his career.
In the days that followed, Smith found an unlikely ally in Mayweather whom he had met before but did not consider a friend until he fell on hard times.
At a recent private screening of his new film “Emancipation” at the London Hotel, Smith took the time to thank Mayweather – who was in the audience – for tirelessly watching him after the Oscars slap fiasco.
“I also want to say something about Floyd,” Smith said in video obtained by TMZ Sports.
