Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya working with Karan Johar? See PICS

A Baltimore father has pleaded with prosecutors to keep his 15-year-old son behind bars – and says he was threatened with jail for neglect after telling cops to keep the boy locked up after his latest carjacking offence.

Santiago Garcia-Diaz says his 15-year-old son Bryce has been arrested multiple times for carjacking and thefts in both Baltimore and Washington, D.C., and he hoped the law would back him up when he gets away with it. would be teaching Bryce a lesson.

But so far he has had no joy, with just one of the 19 charges brought against Bryce. The teenager hasn’t been hit with any kind of custodial sentence, and his father is terrified that Bryce will end up dead if he isn’t scared of a time behind bars.

He says they not only did not help subdue his son, but made the situation worse through inaction.

“He started breaking into cars to steal cigarettes and chains and then you steal cars and run from the police,” the worried dad told Fox 45. “He won’t be alive, that’s which I’m afraid of. It’s getting progressively worse.

Santiago Garcia-Diaz says his 15-year-old son Bryce constantly smokes marijuana and steals cars

The concerned father spoke to local media in Baltimore to share his concerns about law enforcement’s inaction regarding his son’s out-of-control behavior.

The father says his son is out of control and local prosecutors are not helping him because his son has been released multiple times.

Santiago shared his son’s arrest record earlier this year with Fox45 in Maryland.

Documents he handed over to the outlet showed Bryce, just 15, was arrested alongside a friend for stealing two cars and embarking on a high-speed chase.

Bryce and his friend stole a Lexus and a Honda CRV, then led cops through busy streets.

Santiago says her child nearly killed two police officers trying to arrest her during the incident.

“They were trying to barricade my son. Someone tried to stop and he got on the gas and tried to run through them, knocked them off his shoes,” he said.

Santiago claims that not only are law enforcement not helping him by teaching his son a lesson, but they have threatened to charge him with abandonment and neglect for not showing up to pick up his child.

After the high-speed chase with the police, Santiago claims the police told him he had three hours to get to the station or he would be arrested.

Father says son has had 18 charges dropped and only one misdemeanor conspiracy charge remains, resulting in probation whose terms he repeatedly violated

“I don’t know what to do anymore,” he said. “I looked at training camps and I just can’t afford it.”

Santiago says he was threatened when he tried to teach his son a lesson.

He is a father who believes his son must be punished to be saved.

“I want my son to get help. I mean, if it’s the prison that’s going to take; then jail. What my son needs, he needs mental help.

Santiago says he now faces restitution fines for his son’s crimes which weigh heavily on his family, he has also set up a GoFundMe page in response.

The Garcia-Diaz family lives in Baltimore, which has recorded more than 600 carjacking cases in 2022 alone

The father says he has had local judges sign petitions so that Bryce can be sent away for a psychological evaluation.

However, the petitions came to nothing, as hospitals would not accept him without a file, Santiago claims.

After one incident, Bryce was reportedly sentenced to six months probation.

His father says he violated every term of his probation “on day one”.

“Nothing ever happened,” he said.

Bryce, 15, has had several run-ins with the law in Baltimore, pictured above, and also in Washington, DC

According to a GoFundMe set up by Baltimore’s father, Bryce is one of three children and has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, attention deficit hyperdisorder and oppositional defiant disorder.

“I have three beautiful children that I would lay down and die for, but I have a son and I’ve tried everything to get him to help himself,” the father said.

The incidents began to escalate about two and a half years ago, he says. Prior to this, Bryce had only minor issues with “stealing” and “sneaking”.

Now he’s been arrested more than five times, hijacked individuals, and constantly smokes marijuana and “pop pills.” Santiago says it has become a problem for their whole family.

The first month of 2022 saw 51 carjackings and 203 robberies. Those numbers have since climbed to 533 and 2,400, respectively.

Santiago says Bryce’s story perfectly sums up the problems with the criminal justice system in Baltimore right now.

He believes cases like Bryce’s are causing an increase in youth crime.

“It’s not even about my son, it’s about the kids of Baltimore City, it’s about all the juvenile delinquents,” he said.

Across all incidents, Santiago says 18 total charges against Bryce were dropped and the remaining one is the one that ended in probation.

Crime statistics in Baltimore remain high with more than 330 homicides in 2021

Santiago claims Bryce crashed a stolen vehicle into a house and hit a police officer with the car.

This arrest was accompanied by an assault and a battery of an officer who was also dropped. Bryce faced a conspiracy charge, which is a misdemeanor.

The father says he tried to write to the mayor and the governor and they helped him by putting a GPS tracking device on him, but he already cut it off once.

Santiago says he feels he’s out of ideas and just doesn’t know what to do at this point.

Baltimore has become a crime hotspot in recent years

Baltimore’s streets no longer seem safe for many residents as shootings, carjackings and robberies appear to be rampant

Despite a heavy police presence throughout the city, crime is still heavy in the Maryland city

“I’m so worried that my son won’t turn 18,” he said.

Santiago says he’s terrified that his child will die in a chase involving the police or that he might kill someone in a chase.

He also says he has now been summoned to court for damages caused by Bryce during one of his “outings”.

Santiago has been advised to consult a lawyer, as he believes the owner of the house Bryce crashed into in an incident and the owner of the stolen vehicle he was driving will want to sue.

The GoFundMe must help cover legal costs and any restitution it may have to pay.

“Please say a prayer for me and say a very special prayer for my son,” Santiago wrote. “Our whole family would be lost if something happened to take them off this planet.”

Baltimore State Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in 2021 that “the era of ‘crime crackdown’ is over”

In 2021, Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced that she was making permanent a policy put into effect during the pandemic to no longer prosecute drug possession, prostitution, and non-violent crimes.

“The era of ‘tough on crime’ is over,” she said in an interview with The Washington Post, promising instead to divert offenders to substance abuse and mental health programs.

According to the city of Baltimore, more than 25,000 crimes have been reported this year alone.

Two months into 2022, there have been more than 4,600 aggravated assaults, 533 carjackings, 2,400 robberies and 603 shootings.

As of October 30, there have also been 278 homicides in the city.