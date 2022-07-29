Finance
More Strategies For Household Savings
We’re all in the same boat nowadays. An ever worsening national economy has seen prices for most everything rise seemingly by the day. It’s not just gas – though the global oil shortage has much to do with associated cost hikes. Even food manufacturers and distributors are suffering through tough times and must raise prices. Fact is, we are experiencing an inflationary period similar to the Carter years, and most American heads of household (weaned through the unprecedented expansions of the 80s and 90s) don’t know how to handle the current financial paradigm. We’ve become so accustomed to consumer debt and carefree purchases that we no longer even understand the notion of spending discipline.
Nevertheless, as unemployment continues to rise and property values continue to fall, most families now recognize that something has to be done to halt the endless reliance upon credit cards. The quickly growing mountain of personal debt amongst our citizenry, after all, has much to do with the problems facing our national economy, and most economists agree that things shall not get better any time soon. It’s time to tighten our belts and face the music.
There’s a number of obvious solutions to household budgeting that shouldn’t need to be explained. Take account of family spending habits and cut back where needed. Clip coupons and shop, whenever possible, at bulk markets that offer bargain pricing – though not before making sure you aren’t buying more than your family can use. Trade down your vehicle for something with better gas mileage. Avoid expensive vacations. Do not presume things will improve.
For this article, we asked a variety of different consumers across the nation for their own saving strategies midst these trying times. Most, once again, were rather obvious (the Sports Utility Vehicle would be a poor idea; purchasing necessary household goods at a fraction of cost from estate sales would be an excellent one) or too personal to the specific consumer (a wood stove for those three weeks of relative frost may make sense for Sacramento but would not well serve our readers up north), but a number of their suggestions were actually quite helpful. In the following piece, we have compiled the most helpful tips so that all may benefit from practical solutions to our spiraling economic crunch.
Insure Savings!
To be sure, especially with so many Americans foregoing necessary check-ups and doctor visits because their employment (and government) do not sponsor preventative treatments, we don’t suggest that anyone avoid paying for health insurance. For many American families, that should – reasonably! – be one of their largest monthly expenses. At the same point, the costs of many other insurance plans may be overly protective or, in many cases, not needed at all. Life insurance for bachelors might have made sense your grandfather’s era, when one needed something to borrow against later in life, but, this age of instant credit availability, there are better investments. Similarly, too many vehicle or home owners are tricked into absurd premiums to off-set negligible deductibles. Think of it this way – how often do you crash your car? Wouldn’t saving a hundred dollars a month within a creditable program clearly make more sense than paying an extra hundred dollars a month just to avoid another thousand dollars should the worst happen?
Phoenix, Arizona’s Mr. Jean Papillcoch told us: “An old buddy sold me on this car insurance package. Seemed great at the time – collision, theft, even took care of me personally if I was in an accident. And, you know, you get used to just paying the bills, but I haven’t driven that car in over a year. Just money down the drain. The wife finally saw the paperwork, showed me what I was actually paying for, and … I don’t even have a boat.”
Drink Responsibly!
The problem with many household budgets is that they do not take into full account what family members actually spend their money on. That daily can of Diet Coke after the gym (more about that later) and morning cup of Machiatto would actually be greater than most families’ electric bills once added up. Alcohol, as well, has it’s own diminishing effects upon personal economy, but most oenophiles insist the distinction between a well researched four dollar bottle of wine and the average supermarket find for twenty dollars would barely be noticed. Simply by carrying thermoses or using the office blend, buying generic sodas from bulk discount stores, and choosing taste over label provenance, consumers can easily save thousands of dollars each year!
Mrs. Lisa Munnepenne of Fairbanks, Alaska reports: “It felt weird, the first time, just walking by the Starbucks on the way to work. I mean, I could feel the people behind the counter staring at me. It wasn’t like they waved or anything, but I did feel like I was snubbing them or something. And, Monday morning, the coffee at work tasted just exactly as bad as I thought it would. But, you know what, by Friday, I couldn’t even tell the difference! I didn’t notice at all. Actually … actually, it was exactly like my first week at work.”
Eat In!
There’s so many excuses. The kids want pizza. We have so few hours alone. I’ll make lunch tomorrow. Much the same as with beverage choices, convenience and brand labels control consumer shopping patterns to a ridiculous and inevitably debt aggravating degree. Office workers and young professionals spend too much of their income upon dining out. They might blame a lack of time or wherewithal, but all it takes is a change of habit. Most people actually find that they enjoy their time in the kitchen, and the eventual meals prepared are not only more healthy but, since they’re precisely to the tastes of the chef, genuinely more rewarding. And, regardless of the protestations of fast foodies, home cooked meals are always more affordable.
Mr. Raj Meekaaf; Kalamazoo, Michigan: “There was this café right next to our building, had the best breakfasts, and, even when times got tight, I wouldn’t give it up. Some mornings, that was the only reason I got out of bed. That’s what I thought, seriously. After the firm went under, I had to start cooking for myself. Turns out – food isn’t nearly as important as you might think.”
Invest In Savings!
This is a tricky aspect to treat in limited space. We, obviously, would not advise against well thought out investment strategies – though most employees of larger firms should take advantage of 401k plans should their company promise to match funds. At the same point, too many consumers gamble their money away with representatives of internet speculators that, in all likelihood, have neither the training nor experience to accurately vouchsafe their client’s funds. Even for those web sites that do maintain an attractive rate of return, most of them simply refer business to one of the larger mutual funds accounts – while collecting an extraordinary percentage for transactions that can literally be done by anyone within twenty seconds. Over the course of a lifetime’s investment, these transaction costs can climb to tens of thousands!
Ms. Jessie Williams; Lake Osakus, Minnesota: “I run a home business, and the business has done pretty well in the last few years. Seemed time that I should start thinking about investments, and – I don’t know anything about that. And, also, I live in a rural area, there was nobody in my town that I could talk with, so I started up with one of the on-line firms you see on the TV commercials. After a few months, I started to get the hang of it, and I thought to myself – ‘why am I paying three percent of every trade just so these jokers can push a few buttons?’ No complaints with the service, they treat you like a princess, but is that me?”
Drugs Are Drugs!
Generic brands have always been a source of comedy – well, for as long as there has been advertising; wasn’t that long ago that every commodity would’ve been considered generic. Still, for folks that watch the commercials, bargain priced staples or supplements of even necessary medications are something for the poor folks. Understandable that a century of advertisement has prized brand loyalty for consumers, but, once something – especially medication – has been approved for sale by the Federal Drug Administration, there is no reason Americans should doubt quality. Many pharmacies and hospitals benefit from the largesse of medical sales reps and have good reason to promote one brand above another despite demonstrably equivalent results and a sharp reduction of price.
Mr. Bryan Shadd; Fargo, North Dakota: “My doctor had recommended this pharmacist. You have to follow your doctor, am I right? Took me two years to finally wise up and listen to my friend about his friend and this cheaper way of going about things. Same drugs. Absolutely the same. Maybe they come from Canada or wherever. Should I care where they come from? Should I care who’s selling? They’re half the price, that’s what matters.”
Give It A Day!
Habitual spendthrifts should not carry around credit cards. Before deciding anything of permanence (romantic issues, perhaps, aside), consumers should always take advantage of the “rain check” option offered by most stores or realtors or dealerships. A waiting period is simply necessary for a concerted effort toward efficient and reasonable household finances. If, after two days, you still want to make the purchase, the truck or television or suit will almost always still be available. Honestly, for families concerned about maintaining a budget, anything over seventy five dollars should enforce a twenty hour minimum for studied consultation. You’ll find that, often as not, the product in question does not really seem that important after all.
Ms. Sally Falk; Chicago, Illinois: “I used to be an impulse shopper. I mean, IM-PULSE! Whatever I saw, I just had to have. Right! Then! And, just waiting out two days, like they said, I found … ehh. I mean, it was like I just totally changed minds.”
Keep On The Grass!
This will be of less service to our more urban readers, but one of the first suggestions from financial analysts in suburban communities is simply for homeowners to mow their own lawn. On average, property-owners spend over five hundred dollars a year just on lawn maintenance! In the nicer residential communities, even though the homeowners themselves may be crippled by financial burdens, topiary costs can reach five figures. In part, this is meant as an object lesson by debt professionals: you reap what you sow and you should bear the brunt of your vanity.
Mr. Jon Hansom; Corvallis Oregon: “We’ve a pretty big spread in the back, and, this fellow comes around, has his own mower, I figure, sure, it’s worth a few bucks to help a guy out and save the sweat off my back. Then, before you know it, I’m paying him to mend the fence, bury the chickens – we have a few chickens – and his girlfriend’s babysitting the kids while we go out to eat. End of the month, turns out we owe them more than we owe the electric company. I’m worried my wife’s gonna think I’ve gone crazy.”
Call It Quits!
Do you even know anyone under forty who maintains a traditional telephone service nowadays? With the sudden ubiquity of cellular service and seeming necessity for digital internet, a generation might not even recognize the entire concept. At the same point, the average monthly stipend for cell phone nears eighty dollars a month – or, to put it more plainly, nearly four percent of the average American’s gross monthly income. They are, to be sure, helpful conveniences and some people (largely, cell-tower repairmen and that Verizon guy) genuinely require them for their work. For most of us, though, the money could be better spent. If the mobile is honestly integral to your work, then there is no reason to maintain long distance service at home.
Tim MacMurray; London, Ontario: “I just realized after a certain point … I mean, if I’m already out, why do I need to talk to someone else? It’s just dumb jokes or ‘hey, call me back’. I can’t talk to anybody when I’m at work. Why do I need a cell phone? What’s wrong with land line?”
Lights Out!
This, perhaps, is the least needed lesson. Most every commercial these days advertises the need of light bulb efficiency, sweaters in place of sweltering winter heating, any small change needed to forestall global warming. Still, a regrettable number of our countrymen refuse to acknowledge both the coming energy crisis and their own culpability – not to mention their own sweeping debt loads. Just making sure that all unnecessary appliances have been turned off and that (though it may take an uncomfortable hour to warm up afterwards) the heat has been turned down those long weekends out of town would save the average American an estimated three thousand dollars a year. And, y’know, help save the planet for their grandchildren.
Mr. Jack Trevors; New York City, New York: “Took a while to sink in. I’m the kinda guy that used to leave the TV blaring, lights on, whatever, when I left the house. Then, bills start running tight, you start thinking about where the money’s going, where your priorities are at, and you end up making a change. That last summer – seemed like we didn’t use electricity almost at all.”
Friends Don’t Let Friends Spend!
One of the more unfortunate consequences of budget maintenance may be (temporarily, we would hope) distancing yourself from acquaintances with either more money or less regard to their emerging debts. Many analysts proficient in personal economics would counsel the newly thrifty to spend their time and money with only those friends engaged in similar cost cutting measures. Seems a bit harsh, we know, but those worthy of lifelong allegiance should understand that you are attempting to plan for a brighter future.
Mrs. Pauline Merriam, Au Claire Wisconsin: “Awful hard time, about two years back, we’d just left California and had to depend on some old friends that were themselves barely scraping by in Chicago. Once we explained that we just didn’t have any money … there were looks, of course … why, the people we were staying with didn’t ask for anything at all whenever the check came around. And we’re friends to this day! Just goes to show.”
Don’t Mail It in!
To be sure, anyone that’s worried about even the annual postage costs for their various debts and utility payments likely has greater issues than we could possibly aid through glancing at this article. However, there are other issues at play advising the advantages of electronic payments well beyond the cost of stamps. For one part, individuals can request a small percentage of their checking balances to automatically be moved to their investment accounts every month – thereby tricking capricious spenders towards helpless savings. For another, the definitive separation between business and checking accounts dramatically aids tax accountants when preparing deductions and defending against potential Internal Revenue Service audits.
Beyond which, most every creditor and utility now actively assists electronic transfers and virtually every utility will literally reward consumers for automatic payments (often, banks will as well) set up through their personal or business accounts. They won’t be large rewards, five dollars a month at most for the gas bill, but that could equal a free month of gas for consumers willing to spend the extra ten minutes setting up such a plan. Beyond even that, automatic payments stop the risk of late fees from forgotten bills or mistakenly posted items. This day and age, there’s really no reason anything besides mash notes and a grandparent’s birthday card need be sent by the US Postal Service.
Mr. Marc Duper; Danbury, Connecticut: “Honestly? I have not mailed a check to anyone in over ten years.”
Find Your Own Fun!
From premium cable services to movies every Friday, Americans somehow believe they are entitled to historically unprecedented entertainment upon whim. This should not be thought of as a utility. Humans need shelter, food, water, (for some cultures) clothing, and little else to survive. Western civilization has taught the importance of education and hard work for satisfied lives. Avoidance of pressures through the exploits of better looking others rarely enables self growth. Even gym memberships, where personal trainers are highly paid to force their clients toward labor, would seem ridiculous to past generations. Leave the HBO and family fun nights aside. Use the library. Start running in the park. Start managing and settling your debts. It will be a long life, and a better one can start right now.
Larry Brattner; Colorado Springs, Colorado: “There was a period, right after college, where I think I went to the theater every night. Didn’t really help anything. Liked some of the movies. Most of them were crap. In no way did it help me save money or pay down any of my debts. Do I miss those days? Not. At. All.”
Finance
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
Whether you are leading a booming company with huge annual turnover or owning a small business house, you can’t ignore daily meeting with investors, clients & your employees. The advance formulas of conferencing solutions will help you in attending to these meetings from anywhere in the world.
These days, the conference calling services are increasingly used by trade houses to engage multiple parties in an audio/video conference meeting regardless of their distance from the place of conference call. The conferencing solutions have made it possible for them to interact with business associates all over the world during an emergency.
For making conference calls a company will have to buy or hire the conference calling services from either a web conferencing solutions provider or telephone company. The organizer of the conferencing call will have to inform about its schedule to all of the attendees in advance & they need to trace the call in the said time. The conferencing call can be arranged to make all the attendees hear what the presiding authority will have to say or express their opinions on the discussed matter.
If you are seeking an entry into the interactive world of conference call you may feel confused to find so many conferencing solutions providers in market. Just like a perfect business man you would like to compare them & have the best conference calling services matching to your business needs & budget.
You will have to take into consideration a number of factors while choosing from a number of conference call companies. First of all you’ll have to find out the number of people that can participate in a conference call. In most of the cases the number is found to be falling in a range of 20-150. Since there are different types of conference calling you will have to choose the one that will prove out to be most convenient & effective for you. For example, the web conferencing call will enable you to display important presentations & data to other attendees in a system. If you want to make the conferencing call at your free time then you can use the option of Reservationless conference call.
When you analyze the competence of conferencing solutions companies, don’t get overwhelmed by the term “free conference call”. It is a fact that a sign up account with a conferencing call company will make you access its service for free but all the parties involved will have to pay for the long distance call charge for a specific duration.
The conferencing call has led the way to powerful & interactive corporate meetings where nobody is required to be present physically. These conference calls are easy & more than one can be made at a time. Thus business men can conference with his counterpart from India, China, Africa or Spain at once.
Finance
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Upon establishing your presence in the internet by creating your website, the next thing to do is promote to have higher ranking and better popularity. There are many ways to promote a website: you can have the organic way of acquiring traffic like using different SEO strategies or paid advertisements.
If you are want to get visible results in no time, then Google AdWords is the one for you. It is a pay per click (PPC) platform developed by the popular search engine to provide better ad placement services to advertisers.
Basically, Google AdWords is composed of text lines for an ad copy that usually appears on the right side of related search result pages. It easily boosts your website’s popularity as your ads are easily visible.
It might cost you a bit as you pay for every click made on your ad copy but other online marketers who are using this platform for quite some time now have a technique on how to save on the marketing cost. And this is by availing a Google AdWords coupon.
A Google AdWords coupon is a voucher that offers discounted or even free services that let you save big time on the PPC program. Usually, the banners that are regularly used will be replaced by keywords.
To avail a Google AdWords coupon, all you have to do is find websites through the use of search engines that give away such coupons for free.
However, these websites give the coupons for free but along with a purchase so you will still be spending some money. But if you find the product interesting, then you can do some calculations and when you have proven that you can still save with what the site offers, you can do the purchase and enjoy the Google AdWords coupon.
You can also join a business network that uses Google AdWords. Being a member of such network, you can also avail the incentives that Google provides to the whole network.
To utilize your Google AdWords coupon, you must ensure that your site is interesting and worthy of visit. If it is, then you can offer Google to use several parts of your site to be used as advertising space.
But make sure that your website has been established for quite some time now and has already earned a number of followers so you can assure them that the ads posted will get good number of clicks. Moreover, having an interesting website can lure more people visiting your site thus making the ads more visible – remember that people become interested once you are able to stir their curiosity.
Now, acquiring a Google AdWords coupon that can save you from expensive operational costs is easy.
Finance
Choosing an Affiliate Business Internet Marketing Program – The Journey Begins!
The most commonly asked question I hear is how to choose a marketing program for a new online venture among all the affiliate program business opportunities. The question is valid. Online is just about the only place you can decide where you want your business to go.
It is scary and every doubt you ever had seems to come slithering out of your mental woodwork.
Here’s how you can go about it without taking years off of your life:
1. Unless you were born with a silver spoon in your mouth, you want to keep your launch on the cheap. I know there is all kinds of guru advice about Pay Per Click and all that, but the truth of the matter is that unless you know your way around PPC or PPL, you can lose money very quickly, sometimes a large amount.
You want to learn the ways of the internet so that:
- You will know how to generate organic free traffic.
- An opt-in list is the way to make really good money. On average, it takes seven visits before someone buys something on the internet. An opt-in keeps you in their face. You want to know how to create one.
- A beautiful way to generate long term, free traffic is to build web pages properly. Over a period of time, your site becomes known as an authority site.
2. Web hosting is critical and just about everybody is trying to do some. Go only with reputable companies. An even better step is to go with a company that gives you all kinds of free training. Get a company that shows you about search engine optimization, web traffic, organic traffic and article marketing.
3. The best internet marketing program is one that is built on free traffic. That means good quality web pages on your site, a well designed list of keywords and long tailed keyword phrases. It should include software to optimize your affiliate business internet marketing program.
Can you see now the basics of what you need for your small business? Highly targeted traffic generated free from the engines should be the bedrock of your program.
Finance
Pro and Con List For Deciding Whether to Sue For a Car Accident
If you are unable to reach a settlement you are comfortable with the insurance company after a car accident you will have to decide whether or not you wish to pursue your case in Court by filing a lawsuit. As with all other major decisions there are pros and cons that need to be weighed in advance in order to make the best decision for you.
Pro
Filing a lawsuit can take the decision making authority away from the insurance company and vest it in a neutral judge or jury. The insurance company professional adjusters make decisions in the best interest of the company. A Court should make a decision based on an application of the law.
Con
It is not unusual for cases to take several years to reach trial after a lawsuit has been filed. During this time the insurance company earns interest on the money, not you.
Pro
After a lawsuit is filed frequently the adjuster initially assigned to the case is replaced by a more experienced litigation adjuster, who may revalue the case and be willing to continue negotiations. The majority of cases eventually settle, and you may not have to wait years for a trial if you are able to come to an agreement.
Con
Litigation is expensive. Even if your lawyer is working on a contingency basis you are still going to be responsible for paying for filing fees, process servers, depositions, and witness appearance fees.
Pro
A judge or jury may be willing to consider other forms of damages that an insurance company will tell you they won’t. This may include lost income from a second job, loss of spousal companionship or punitive damages.
Con
At the conclusion of a lawsuit if either side is not satisfied with the result they may file an appeal. This may add years onto the process and an additional layer of cost onto the case.
Pro
Once a lawsuit is filed you have the ability to conduct what is called pre-trial discovery. This may include a compulsory process for interviewing witnesses and the ability to issue subpoenas for important evidence.
Con
You may have to appear for depositions and court proceedings that are scheduled at inconvenient times.
Pro
In serious cases you will have the ability to obtain a judgment in excess of the insurance policy limits and may be able to collect directly from the assets of the at-fault driver.
In order to determine if you should, or should not sue, you will have to carefully weigh these options. You have to consider not only your desire for the maximum award possible but also how quickly you need your case resolved. An experienced car accident attorney who has trial experience will be your best source of guidance in making this decision.
Finance
NetSuite and Google Analytics: How Can You Distinguish a Customer From a Visitor?
Over the last decade, online businesses have grown from boutique online retailers to market players such as Amazon and eBay. As the online market share continues to grow relative to traditional retail, and as the online experience becomes a crucial part of all business planning, web analytics and analysis will move to the forefront for tracking growth and revenue.
For website analysis, the standard that most everyone uses is the free Google Analytics tool. By applying some simple codes to your web pages, Google can track referrals, visitors, time on site, search keywords, on page clicks, and many other valuable pieces of data. Most everyone uses Google Analytics because it is good and quite comprehensive – and considering that it’s free, it represents a great value. Google Analytics has a great system for reading referral traffic; and considering that Google is the standard for pay per click, it is easy to hook up PPC campaigns and track their performance.
The challenge with Google, however, is the same challenge one faces when using Salesforce.com. In most instances, once someone places an order, we have to move to a different system to track that order. This same issue crops up when working in an ecommerce environment and the analytics are disconnected from the order system.
Some of the benefits of a NetSuite based ecommerce system is that NetSuite can track most, if not all, of what Google Analytics tracks, including search keywords. For example, to match up keyword conversion tracking from Google to NetSuite, you define all the keywords you want to use in Google and then manage the inventory in NetSuite which will generate unique campaign URLs that reference your landing pages. These URLs are then used as landing pages for keyword campaigns in Google. Once you do this, as people click through PPC ads, NetSuite will track the information. Now that you have both NetSuite and Google Analytics tracking the same data, you can use both reporting systems to compare results to get a comprehensive perspective of your web site visitor behavior.
NetSuite’s Reporting Goes Beyond Google Analytics
NetSuite can also go further because it can distinguish between a visitor and a customer. Because NetSuite is an integrated CRM and ERP, the reports will have information on customers and their order history, and is capable of giving a more comprehensive view of how a visitor and customer behaves on your site. Simply, NetSuite’s offers more data, providing a more robust reporting structure.
Lead conversion is available because we are tracking the speculative activity on the shopping system, as well as the orders taken. From here, we can view conversion percentages – this is where Google may have a difficult time tracking. Even though there are ways Google can do this, such as by setting up analytics scripts on receipt pages and informing Google of the order and the amount, in experience, they are often inaccurate. NetSuite’s holistic system provides a more error free environment to analyze conversion data and metrics.
Bottom line, when using web analytics on a NetSuite eCommerce site, you will want to code for both NetSuite and Google Analytics, and compare the data. That way, you will be getting the best of both worlds, and have more comprehensive – and insightful – web reports.
Copyright © Marty Zigman 2011
Finance
Small Business Internet Marketing Tips
Small business internet marketing is when you promote and try to sell your product or service on the internet. Marketing your company on the internet is very simple, but there are a variety of tasks involved in developing a successful marketing strategy. It’s not about putting up banner ads and graphics. Developing a online presence is about presenting good, quality information. When done right, your business will flourish and you can have an enjoyable career. There are a variety of ways to market your small business on the internet. We will go over four marketing strategies, Pay Per Click(PPC), Press Release/Ezine Marketing, Comment Marketing, and Social Website Marketing.
Pay Per Click Advertising
PPC is the process of signing up with large traffic sites and putting an advertisement on their site. You get charged a set amount each time a visitor to the site clicks on your ad. You will compete against other advertisers for a particular phrase or keyword. This strategy is guaranteed traffic. People want to come to your site or they would not have clicked on the ad. PPC is great at obtaining feedback for your business. PPC is a professional tool that tracks each ad and how well it is working. PPC is simple, its quick and cheap. PPC is a great tool for small business owners regardless if you are a web based businesses or a brick and mortar store. Don’t forget to sign up with your local phone company. Local customers will find you online now because its faster then pulling out the huge phone book they send to your front door. PPC is attracting new businesses everyday. PPC is not going anywhere any time soon. With the way it is going right now, PPC advertising will one day be the majority of listings on all sites. PPC is flexible as it allows for guaranteed placement of your ads without requiring any web site changes. PPC is an easy way for any business to generate lots of traffic and promotion.
Press Release/Article Marketing
Press releases and article marketing are similar in some ways. They both promote your organization and its products. Essentially you write an article/press release about your product or service and submit it to article or press release sites that send your information across the internet. For the most part you can get this done for free. There are a lot of sites that can be easily found with a quick search. Sending releases and articles frequently works effectively as a marketing tool. You can use this internet marketing strategy again and again to build your small business. It is a quick and easy way to get your company noticed.
Comment Marketing
Comment marketing is a little known tool that when used properly can promote a website all over the internet for free. This is one strategy that needs to be enforced. Pretty much how this marketing concept works is you find sites over the internet that are like yours and you leave a comment about something they wrote and put a link back to your site in the comment section. If the site you are leaving a comment on get’s a lot of traffic your site will be get a link from the search engines. You also have the opportunity to have that sites visitors click on your link too. If you are a small business owner, you should get in the habit of doing this every time you are on a site you read for pleasure or business.
Social Website Marketing
Social website marketing is becoming very popular. This is the practice of making a account with a social website such as myspace or Facebook and making a page about your small business. Some sites will not allow you to do this, but there are ways around it. Make your own personal page and put links to your business website from it. Get your friends to put links to your business or start a group that is all about your product. Its very simple to do. Make sure you stay within the sites guidelines. A lot of larger companies are asking their employees to put links to the companies website on their personal site. It helps with free traffic and the search engines like links. Make this apart of your internet presence and you will see results in traffic and sales.
The four internet marketing strategies are unique in their own way. PPC is the only one that costs any money, and the best part is that you pay as you go. Article Marketing/Press Releases, Comment Marketing, and Social Website Marketing are cheap and effective ways to get your company noticed. Small business owners should include all of these internet marketing strategies to get their business up and running.
