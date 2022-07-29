Prince Charles drives Aston Martin and Malala inspired as Commonwealth Games kick off with lively opening ceremony

THE 2022 Commonwealth Games officially opened with a stunning Opening Ceremony in Birmingham.

Fans at the second city’s Alexander Stadium were treated to an epic show developed by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight alongside artistic director Iqbal Khan.

Those in attendance will be introduced to the 5,000 athletes from 72 nations who have come to Birmingham aiming for glory.

There are 283 medals to be won in 19 sports over 11 exciting days in Brum.

The show, which follows the narration of young athletes Stella and the Dreamers, began with a call for dancers to rally as Birmingham landmarks including the Bullring and Old Joe were celebrated.

A montage was then shown celebrating Queen Elizabeth as head of the Commonwealth.

With Her Majesty absent, it was left to Prince Charles to open the games.

He arrived alongside the Duchess of Cornwall in his favorite 1970 Aston Martin.

Samantha Oxborough then performed a rendition of God Save the Queen, accompanied by a 700-piece choir and the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.

Former Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai received a rousing reception from the crowd as she delivered an inspirational speech about her experiences growing up in Birmingham – while celebrating its diversity.

Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, 74, then performed a guitar solo while dancers from the Birmingham Royal Ballet performed to pay tribute to the Irish workers who played such a huge role in building the city’s canals.

The show’s heroine, Stella, then tamed a giant, terrifying electric bull with the offer of friendship – leaving his bonds behind.

Before that, dancers and musicians from different communities in Birmingham came together for a colorful performance.

Our old friend the bull was then stripped of its armor and became a symbol of peace, inspiration – and these games.

Local hero Lenny Henry then took over the microphone as the athletes were introduced to the crowd.

ALIGN STARS

Superstars like Laura Kenny, Mark Cavendish, Geraint Thomas, Adam Peaty and Katarina Johnson-Thompson attend the games.

Over the course of the next week and a half, a number of new heroes will also appear.

Not least because we have some new sports in mind.

Women’s T20 cricket, 3×3 basketball and 3×3 wheelchair basketball all make their game debuts in Birmingham this time around.

There will also be the added element of Team GB teammates fighting VERSUS each other for medals.

That’s because England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all compete separately in the Commonwealth Games.

