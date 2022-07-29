Connect with us

Blockchain

TA: Bitcoin Price Gains Momentum, Why The Bulls Could Aim $25K

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

3 months ago

on

By

Bitcoin
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Bitcoin started a fresh increase above the $23,000 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC might continue to rise towards the $25,000 resistance zone.

  • Bitcoin started a fresh increase and climbed above the $23,000 resistance.
  • The price is now trading above the $23,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a short-term contracting triangle forming with resistance near $24,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair must clear the $24,000 resistance to continue higher in the near term.

Bitcoin Price Rises Steadily

Bitcoin price remained well bid above the $22,000 support zone. It formed a base above the $22,500 level and started a fresh increase. The price was able to gain pace for a move above the $23,000 resistance zone.

The bulls pumped the price above the $23,500 resistance. It even spiked above the $24,000 level and traded as high as $24,198. It is now trading above the $23,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a short-term contracting triangle forming with resistance near $24,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

It is also trading well above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $20,696 swing low to $24,198 high. Bitcoin price is facing resistance near the $24,000 level.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The next key resistance is near the $24,200 zone. A close above the $24,200 resistance zone could set the pace for more gains. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards the $24,500 level. The next major resistance sits near the $25,000 level.

Dips Limited in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $24,000 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $23,740 level.

The next major support now sits near the $23,370 and $23,350 levels. Any more losses might send the price towards the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $20,696 swing low to $24,198 high at $22,450. A close below the $22,450 support zone might restart downtrend.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now correcting towards 60.

Major Support Levels – $23,740, followed by $23,350.

Major Resistance Levels – $24,000, $24,200 and $25,000.

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

MATIC Looks To Hit $1 Target After Breaching Major Resistance

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 30, 2022

By

Matic
google news

MATIC didn’t have to wait for Bitcoin to initiate a price rally and cause the USDT dominance to decline just to have a bullish momentum.

In fact, according to tracking from Coingecko, the cryptocurrency managed to increase its value by 24.3% over the last 30 days – the same period where most digital currencies struggled to stay on the green zone.

  • MATIC dumped the block established by bears at the $0.93 resistance marker
  • The altcoin has increased by more than 24% over the last month
  • A rally towards the $1 marker is highly likely

At press time, the altcoin is trading at $0.93 and is up by 11.9% for the past seven days. In a span of 14 days, the asset was able to tally a 17.4%.

The asset was expected by analysts to experience rejection in attempting to test the $0.92 resistance marker.

MATIC, as it turns out, still had enough kick in it to move past the crucial barrier and sustain higher price levels at this moment.

Profit Opportunity For MATIC Buyers

Starting from the middle part of July this year, the native token of the Polygon network was trading at a narrow range between $0.72 and $1.03. Sometimes, MATIC would settle at $0.88.

At the start of this month, the crypto revisited the lower zone of its price range, giving bulls the chance to test sellers that resulted in positive gains.

Source: TradingView

Although the A/D indicator did not have any strong showing over the last few months, MATIC’s Relative Strength Index was swinging from 30 to 70. The upper portion of that zone was above the 50-neutral score, indicating that the asset was always headed for a surge.

That happened, pushing trading price to $0.93 where a bearish block was established. Bulls did a great job at demolishing this to make the bullish run possible.

In case that the bulls lose their grip, the cryptocurrency might once again fall to $0.87. This, however, can be an opportunity for buyers to make profit as it is likely that MATIC will bounce back and move up all the way to $1, or even $1.05.

Long-Term Forecast Dim

Online crypto data provider Coincodex re-echoed this sentiment with this short-term forecast for the 11th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization.

Its 5-day prediction puts MATIC at a trading price of $1, which would mean another significant climb for the asset that attained its $2.92 all-time high in December of last year.

But the long-term trajectory of the crypto, its 30-day forecast in particular, is not looking good as it points into a steep fall.

Coincodex forecasts MATIC will likely retreat to $0.56 one month from now. Therefore, it is imperative for buyers to always keep a close watch on the asset’s price movement in order to ensure they protect their interest for gains and profit.

Matic Looks To Hit 1 Target After Breaching Major Resistance

MATIC total market cap at $8.2 billion on the weekend chart | Featured image from PhotoDune, Chart: TradingView.com

Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Dogecoin Replaced Cardano to Rank as the Sixth-Largest Cryptocurrency

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 30, 2022

By

Dogecoin Replaced Cardano To Rank As The Sixth-Largest Cryptocurrency
google news
Altcoin News
  • DOGE has replaced Cardano’s native Token  ADA as the sixth-largest cryptocurrency in the world.
  • Hoskinson extended an invitation to Dogecoin to join Cardano as a sidechain.

With the surge to six-month highs, DOGE has replaced Cardano’s native Token  ADA as the sixth-largest cryptocurrency in the world. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, who has long been a supporter of DOGE, appears to be bolstering DOGE after completing his acquisition of Twitter. Musk has previously advocated for DOGE as a way to tax users for their tweets and stop spam and bots on Twitter.

Elon Musk‘s initiatives have boosted Dogecoin’s price momentum previously. Musk was sued for $258 billion in damages in June 2022 for allegedly running a pyramid scheme to fund Dogecoin, according to the lawsuit. Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, claims that Musk’s acquisition of Twitter has raised the likelihood that DOGE will converge with the social media network. 

Hoskinson extended an invitation to Dogecoin to join Cardano as a sidechain. Hoskinson asserts that he is prepared to perform the migration at no cost and that he will be able to incorporate smart contracts. Elon Musk said that Dogecoin could be used to purchase Tesla and Starlink goods last year. It caused Dogecoin’s price to increase by 17%. However, not all of Musk’s remarks led to a rise in Dogecoin’s value. In May 2021, Musk said that Dogecoin was his “hustle” during a US comedy gig. The remarks caused the price of Dogecoin to fall by 35%. 

Exactly what Musk intends to do with Dogecoin remains unknown. That lets speculation and price volatility continue unabated. At the time of writing,  Dogecoin’s current price is $0.1322 with a 24-hour trading volume of $13,440,926,716. Dogecoin has increased by 53.06% in the last 24 hours as per CoinMarketCap.

Recommended For You :

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Why FLOW Is Diverted By Bearish Current Amid Relative Inactivity

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 30, 2022

By

Flow
google news

Following a decline from October 10–October 20, FLOW is currently making a comeback. CoinGecko reports that FLOW is performing well across nearly all time frames shown by its platform, and at the time of writing, the coin was trading at $1.76.

Along with this rise in price comes an increase in TVL value. DeFiLlama reports that since yesterday, FLOW’s TVL has increased from $3.97 million to $4.168 million, an increase of about 5%.

Market slippage was noted earlier, but the market structure produced by FLOW price changes may prevent a recovery.

Going With The Flow

The coin has created a bearish descending triangle and cup pattern as of this writing. Due to the coin’s Stoch RSI readings being in the overbought zone, this is the case. After this metric enters the overbought zone, the market immediately begins to realign and correct itself.

The current value of Chaikin’s money flow indicator is -0.06, suggesting that selling pressure is prevalent in the market. There has been a slight pick-up in momentum, as shown by the indicator. This rise may be due to the inclusion of the cup’s rebound mechanism.

Chart: TradingView

Nonetheless, the RSI indicator, which displays a positive divergence at the time of writing, largely disregards these signs. This could be the moment from which the bulls can recover.

Currently, FLOW’s uptrend is maintained by the price support level at $1,601, with the current trading range between $1,398 and $1,781. With the price movement being influenced by two bearish patterns.

In light of this, we anticipate that the price of FLOW will drop dramatically during the following few days.

Downward Current

As evidenced by the market, FLOW is on a slippery slope. This notion is bolstered by its technicals, which indicate short- and long-term bearishness. For bulls to survive the forthcoming corrective period, they must defend the $1.398 support level of FLOW’s trading range.

However, the bulls might use the existing support at the $1.601 price level to trigger a breakout over the $1.781 resistance range. However, with the Stoch RSI at its highest level, a period of correction is inevitable, hence strengthening the resistance level.

At the current market price, investors and traders might initiate a short position in preparation of the forthcoming corrective phase.

Why Flow Is Diverted By Bearish Current Amid Relative Inactivity

FLOW total market cap at $1.89 billion on the weekend chart | Featured image from Freepik, Chart: TradingView.com

Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Ethereum Price Bounces Again But Touching These Levels Could Trigger A Sell Off

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

7 hours ago

on

October 30, 2022

By

Ethereum Price
google news

Ethereum price has rallied yet again in the last 24 hours. ETH has demonstrated an 8% jump over the past day.

This has made the altcoin break past a few trading levels and now flipped them into support lines. The altcoin was quite bullish at the time of writing.

In just one week, the coin gained more than 20%, turning the price action bullish. The technical outlook of Ethereum was also leaned towards the bulls as demand for the altcoin turned heavily positive at the time of writing.

As a result, buying strength also turned optimistic at the time of writing. Ethereum can target the $1,700 resistance mark only if the bulls can maintain the price above Ethereum’s immediate resistance mark.

If the bulls lose steam, the coin could again start to trade near the $1,500 price zone. The coin could witness a sell-off at the $1,690 resistance mark.

If the bulls manage to overturn the $1,690 level, then this could be the start of a broader trend change. Buying strength and wider market strength remain vital for Ethereum.

Ethereum Price Analysis: One Day Chart

Ethereum was priced at $1,620 on the one day chart | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView

ETH was trading at $1,620 at the time of writing. The coin had struggled to move past the $1,500 price mark over the last few weeks.

The recent bullish force has helped Ethereum topple above a number of resistance levels.

As Ethereum continues to remain quite favorable, the jump to $1,700 could be possible if the coin breaks past the immediate price ceiling of $1,630. It can experience weighty resistance at the $1,690 level.

If the price pushes above that mark, the bulls will stay around for a considerable period of time.

A fall from the current price level will bring ETH to $1,520 and then to $1,460, causing ETH to consolidate between those levels.

The amount of ETH traded in the last session was positive, indicating a rise in buyers.

Technical Analysis

Ethereum Price
Ethereum was overbought on the one day chart | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView

The altcoin has accumulated hefty buying strength on its 24-hour chart. The Ethereum price was overvalued due to excessive demand.

The Relative Strength Index was above the 80-mark, which is a sign that buyers have heavily outnumbered sellers in the market.

Once the asset has visited the overbought zone, the price usually experiences a pull-back.

The Ethereum price was above the 20-SMA line, which indicated that demand experienced a steep increase and that buyers were driving the price momentum in the market.

Ethereum Price
Ethereum displayed buy signal on the one day chart | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView

Other technical indicators have also pictured that the bulls were in complete control of the altcoin’s price. The Awesome Oscillator formed green signal bars which were growing in size.

These were the buy signals of the coin. AO exhibits the price momentum and the strength of the price direction. The Chaikin Money Flow depicts the capital inflows and outflows at a given time.

CMF was above the half-line, which revealed that capital inflows exceeded outflows, painting a positive price action for Ethereum.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Moonshot Commons Raised Seed Round from HashKey Capital to “break geo-barriers” for the next Gen-Z founders in Web3

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

8 hours ago

on

October 30, 2022

By

Moonshot Commons Raised Seed Round From Hashkey Capital To “Break Geo-Barriers” For The Next Gen-Z Founders In Web3
google news

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Founded by Wharton, Vassar engineering students, Moonshot Commons has recently raised a seed round to “break geo-barriers” for the next Gen-Z founders in Web3. More than 10 top-tier investors and funds participated in this round, including HashKey Capital, Hash Global, Mask Network, IoTex, ChainIDE, Paeonia Ventures, RSS3; in addition to the founders of IOSG, ODaily, and more.

Since inception in 2021, Moonshot’s community grew rapidly across the globe. With over 6,000 members, covering 20 university campuses in US and Asia, and partnerships with academia such as Crypto Fintech Lab @ Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Moonshot Commons has incubated 30+ Gen-Z Web3 founders, raising a total of 100 mm USD.

With its new funding round, Moonshot Commons continues to invest in its global community by curating high quality, vetted events: Mafia Mastermind Sessions (past speakers include founders of StepN, EthSign, DODO, Mask Network, RSS3, etc.), bi-annual Hackathons and Apollo Demo Day, and more. Upcoming in November, its 2023W Web3 Hackathon will open applications. Moonshot also plans on investing in technologies for its “graduated” founders to support them in recruiting, fundraising, and more.

Founders and long-time friends Kevin Li and Daniel Tian observe that Web3 enabled many of their scrappy peers living outside of Silicon Valley to build for a global market since Day 1. “With Moonshot, our goal is to end geographic barriers for the next ‘Gen-Z’ founders, and become the public infrastructure for smart, scrappy, globally-minded builders,” said Kevin and Daniel.

About Moonshot Commons:

Based in Hong Kong, Singapore, and New York, we’re a global builder community for Gen-Z engineers in Web 3. Within two years, our founders raised $100m+ from VCs — with many more launching soon!

Contacts

[email protected]

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Bitcoin Price Aims For $21,000, Will There Be A Wider Trend Change?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

10 hours ago

on

October 30, 2022

By

Bitcoin Price
google news

Bitcoin price has again registered an uptick in the last 24 hours. In that timeframe, the coin has surged by 3%. This has also helped other major altcoins turn green at press time.

In the past week, BTC has rallied almost 8%. If the bulls keep pushing, then claiming the $21,000 mark would not be a difficult move for the Bitcoin price.

The technical outlook has again turned towards the bulls. Buyers have taken control of the price in the market. Demand has also gone up for the asset.

The chance of a price pullback cannot be ruled out completely. The coin has to barrel past its overhead resistance in order to touch the $21,000 price mark.

Even if the coin revisits the $21,000 level, it is important that BTC trades above that level for a long enough time in order for the bulls to stick around, leading to a wider trend change.

There could be difficult resistance for the Bitcoin price at $20,800. Clearing that level can help the coin move to $21,000.

For Bitcoin to continue its bullish thesis, upon toppling over the $21,000 price level, the price ceiling of $21,200 has to be broken past.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: One-Day Chart

Bitcoin was priced at $20,700 on the one-day chart | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

BTC was trading at $20,700 at the time of writing. The Bitcoin price has again reclaimed the $20,700 price level as it fell south on its chart in the past two days.

If demand keeps up, then BTC will attempt to trade near the $21,000 price level. The overhead resistance for the coin was $20,800.

BTC can reach $21,000 if it breaks above this level. Another major resistance mark for BTC awaits at $21,600.

Going past the aforementioned level could be the beginning of a wider trend change.

On the other hand, losing $20,700 will bring BTC to $20,300 and then to $19,600.

The amount of BTC traded in the last trading session was in the green, which signified that buying strength had ascended on the chart.

Technical Analysis

Bitcoin Price
Bitcoin recorded increased buying strength on the one-day chart | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

BTC had documented a fall in buying strength, at the time of writing, however, the coin displayed a steep recovery on its chart.

The last time BTC registered this amount of buying strength was almost 8 months ago. The Relative Strength Index shot past the 60-mark, which suggested that buying strength was a lot more than selling pressure.

The Bitcoin price was above the 20-SMA line, pointing towards the accumulation in demand and that buyers were driving the price momentum in the market.

Bitcoin Price
Bitcoin displayed buy signal on the one-day chart | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

Other technical indicators have also exhibited bullish signals on the chart.

Bitcoin noted buy signal on the chart, indicating that the coin can move further up.

Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the price momentum and the strength of the price action.

The MACD formed green signal bars on the half-line, which was the buy signal for the coin.

The Directional Movement Index was optimistic, which meant that the price direction gained stability and was bullish. The +DI line was above the -DI line, which represented positive price action.

The Average Directional Index (red) was below the 20-mark but formed an upward movement, portraying that the momentum will gain strength.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending