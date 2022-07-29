TA: Ethereum Rockets Towards $1,800 as Bulls Take Over Crypto Market

- DOGE has replaced Cardano’s native Token ADA as the sixth-largest cryptocurrency in the world.
- Hoskinson extended an invitation to Dogecoin to join Cardano as a sidechain.
With the surge to six-month highs, DOGE has replaced Cardano’s native Token ADA as the sixth-largest cryptocurrency in the world. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, who has long been a supporter of DOGE, appears to be bolstering DOGE after completing his acquisition of Twitter. Musk has previously advocated for DOGE as a way to tax users for their tweets and stop spam and bots on Twitter.
Elon Musk‘s initiatives have boosted Dogecoin’s price momentum previously. Musk was sued for $258 billion in damages in June 2022 for allegedly running a pyramid scheme to fund Dogecoin, according to the lawsuit. Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, claims that Musk’s acquisition of Twitter has raised the likelihood that DOGE will converge with the social media network.
Hoskinson extended an invitation to Dogecoin to join Cardano as a sidechain. Hoskinson asserts that he is prepared to perform the migration at no cost and that he will be able to incorporate smart contracts. Elon Musk said that Dogecoin could be used to purchase Tesla and Starlink goods last year. It caused Dogecoin’s price to increase by 17%. However, not all of Musk’s remarks led to a rise in Dogecoin’s value. In May 2021, Musk said that Dogecoin was his “hustle” during a US comedy gig. The remarks caused the price of Dogecoin to fall by 35%.
Exactly what Musk intends to do with Dogecoin remains unknown. That lets speculation and price volatility continue unabated. At the time of writing, Dogecoin’s current price is $0.1322 with a 24-hour trading volume of $13,440,926,716. Dogecoin has increased by 53.06% in the last 24 hours as per CoinMarketCap.
