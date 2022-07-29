News
Tejasswi Prakash sings romantic song, beau Karan Kundrra drops cute comment
Popular television actress Tejasswi Prakash has a humongous fan following. The beauty who is garnering love for her serial Naagin 6 has now displayed a new talent. Tejasswi has shared a video where she is seen singing a romantic number. The beauty has proved that she is not only a good actress but also a […]
News
Paul Krugman: Republicans have no inflation plan
Few things I’ve written in recent years have generated as much hate mail as a relatively low-key, somewhat nerdy newsletter I put out just before the release of data on gross domestic product for the second quarter of 2022. In that newsletter, I explained why, despite a lot of misinformation in the news media, a recession is not defined as two quarters of declining GDP and the first half of 2022 was unlikely to meet the actual, multidimensional criteria used by the committee that determines (after the fact) whether a recession has started.
The reason for the hate mail was, of course, that Republicans were eager to declare a “Biden recession” and falsely accused the administration of a double standard when it said that we were not, in fact, in a recession.
Well, Thursday’s advance GDP report for the third quarter of 2022 showed why a recession call based on two quarters of somewhat bizarre data would have been all wrong. Economic growth has rebounded, back up to 2.6% at an annual rate — putting GDP back in line with strong employment growth, which has continued throughout the year. Do you really want to say that we were in a recession from January through June but have miraculously recovered?
I’ll write more about the quirkiness of recent economic numbers, including the strange disconnect between jobs and GDP, soon. For now, suffice it to say, we weren’t in a recession earlier this year and aren’t in a recession now, although we could find ourselves in one in the future as delayed effects of rising interest rates kick in.
Politically, however, it may not matter much, because Republicans have largely given up on the recession story. Instead, their economic attacks, in both debates and campaign ads, have been focused overwhelmingly on inflation, especially gas prices.
It therefore seems worth pointing out that the GOP doesn’t have a plan to fight inflation. Actually, it doesn’t have any coherent economic plan at all. But to the extent that Republicans have laid out what they will try to do if they win the midterms, their policies would make inflation worse, not better.
When pressed about how, exactly, they would reduce inflation, Republicans often fall back on some version of “Gas was only $2 a gallon when Trump left office!” So let’s talk about that comparison.
First, it’s remarkable how the right has reimagined January 2021 as a golden moment for America. At the time, about 20,000 Americans were dying from COVID every week; there were still 9 million fewer jobs than there had been before the pandemic. Indeed, the still-depressed state of major economies, including that of the United States, was the main reason world oil prices were unusually low, which in turn was the main reason gas was cheap.
A better comparison would be with 2019, the year before the pandemic, when gas averaged $2.60 a gallon. Bear in mind that average wages have risen about 15% over the past three years, so gas would be as affordable now as it was in 2019 if its current average price were $2.99. As of Wednesday, it was $3.75. So yes, gas has become less affordable, but not by nearly as much as Republicans claim.
And despite GOP rhetoric, Biden administration policies have had little impact on gas prices, which have been driven by events affecting world markets — notably, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — and to some extent by bottlenecks in refining, which grew worse for several weeks starting in mid-September but have eased again.
So what is the Republican plan to bring gas prices down? There isn’t one.
What about inflation more generally? You can make the case that large deficit spending early in the Biden presidency fed inflation (although it had little effect on the most politically salient prices, for energy and food, which have soared around the world).
If you’re worried about the inflationary impact of budget deficits, however, you should know that almost the only concrete economic policy idea we’re hearing from Republicans is that they want to extend the Trump tax cuts, which would … substantially increase the deficit.
It’s true that many Republicans adhere to an economic ideology that doesn’t see deficits caused by tax cuts as a problem, either because they believe — in the teeth of all the evidence — that tax cuts somehow pay for themselves, or because they believe that government spending, not deficits per se, is what causes problems.
But if you believe that cutting taxes without any plausible plan for offsetting spending cuts isn’t a problem, even in a time of inflation, markets beg to disagree. Look at what happened to the pound and British interest rates after Liz Truss, the quickly deposed prime minister, announced an economic plan that, broadly speaking, looks a lot like what Republicans are proposing here. (There’s more to it than that, but still.)
The bottom line is that while the GOP’s election strategy is all about blaming the Biden administration for inflation, the Republican Party doesn’t actually have any plan to reduce inflation. To the extent it has an economic plan at all, it would make inflation worse.
Paul Krugman writes a column for the New York Times.
News
Prime Minister launches 22,000 crore aircraft project in Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the laying of the foundation stone for an aircraft manufacturing plant in Vadodara, Gujarat, said it was India’s giant step towards the future. autonomy in the aviation sector.
“In the coming years, the Defense and Aerospace sectors will be two important pillars in making India”Atmanirbhar‘. By 2025, our defense manufacturing scale would surpass $25 billion. The defense corridors being established in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu would feed into this scale,” he said.
This is the first time that such a huge investment has taken place in India’s defense aerospace sector, the prime minister said, adding that his government had carried out several economic reforms over the years. These reforms have greatly benefited the manufacturing sector and given it a boost, he added.
“The fastest growing aviation sector in the world today is in India. We are poised to be among the top three countries in the world in terms of air traffic,” he said. he declares.
Despite supply chain disruptions, despite the circumstances created by Covid and a war, India continues to drive growth in manufacturing, the Prime Minister has said.
The Prime Minister was congratulated by Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel and Chairman of Tata Sons N Chandrasekaran at the site of the C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing plant.
The transport aircraft to be built in Vadodara will not only strengthen our military but also develop a new ecosystem for aircraft manufacturing, Prime Minister Modi said.
“India, following the mantra of ‘Make in India, Make for the Globe’, is today increasing its potential,” he added.
The Indian Air Force’s C-295 transport plane will be manufactured by Tata-Airbus, the Ministry of Defense has announced. In addition to manufacturing 40 aircraft, this Vadodara facility will manufacture additional aircraft for Air Force requirements and exports.
The Tata-Airbus combination had said that the manufacturing of the C-295 is “the first Make in India aerospace program in the private sector involving the comprehensive development of a comprehensive industrial ecosystem; from manufacturing to assembly, testing and qualification, delivery and maintenance of the entire aircraft life cycle.
The Ministry of Defense said that the manufacture of more than 13,400 spare parts, 4,600 sub-assemblies and the seven major component assemblies of the aircraft will be undertaken in India.
He said various systems such as engines, landing gear and avionics will be supplied by Airbus Defense and Space and integrated into the aircraft by the TATA consortium.
With a proven ability to operate from short or unprepared airstrips, the C295 is used for tactical transport of up to 71 troops or 50 paratroopers, and for logistics operations to locations that are not accessible. to today’s heavier aircraft.
The aircraft can drop paratroopers and payloads, and also be used for medevac or medical evacuations. It is capable of performing special missions as well as disaster response and maritime patrol missions.
The project is expected to directly generate 600 highly skilled jobs, more than 3,000 indirect jobs and 3,000 additional employment opportunities for medium skills with more than 42.5 lakh working hours in the aerospace and manufacturing sector. defense.
Nearly 240 engineers will be trained at the Airbus site in Spain for the project.
ndtv
News
Cats and motors both purr at Turbo Tim’s in St. Paul
Most people don’t naturally think of cats when they think of auto shops. Or vice versa.
But when customers walk through the door of Turbo Tim’s Anything Automotive in St. Paul, the first greeting is not usually directed at the friendly staff, but toward the cats sleeping on the couches and cat beds or stretched across the front desk.
Yes, Turbo Tim’s has done the seemingly unthinkable — they’ve combined their love of kitties with their knack for the automotive. The shop has become a hit in the community.
“I saw there were cats, and the reviews were good,” said Hamline University student Olivia Nesgoda, 18, who stopped in to Turbo Tim’s to get her car fixed before driving home to Grand Marais, Minn. the following weekend. “But the cats piqued my interest.”
In the world of auto, Turbo Tim’s sticks out like a rainbow-colored sore thumb: The lobby of their St. Paul Midway location is brightly lit by the floor-to-ceiling windows, each garage door is painted a different color, and a giant cat tree is nestled in the corner, usually with a cat or two basking in the sunlight.
It all started with Bobby. About 10 years ago, Rachel Grewell said she got a call from her co-owner husband Tim Suggs who said he had picked up a stray cat and planned to give her a permanent home at their shop
“I was like, ‘Terrible idea! This is bad. How will this work?’” Grewell said. “And then she came into the shop and everyone fell in love with her and all the mechanics got all softy sweeties with the cat. Like — all the customers were excited to see her and I was like ‘Okay, this works.’”
Soon everyone knew there was a cat at Turbo Tim’s. And one cat quickly grew to many. Customers who were no longer able to take care of their cats brought them to live at Turbo Tim’s. Charlie, a large, cuddly Bengal cat, was a stray that an employee found. Stan, a regular at the shop, frequently shows up with cats needing a permanent home.
“The cats just come when they’re meant to be here,” Grewell said.
Today, there are six kitties roaming around Turbo Tim’s St. Paul location, which opened in June, and four in Northeast Minneapolis.
CUSTOMER-FRIENDLY, TOO
“The shops feel like a very welcoming environment for a variety of people,” Grewell said. “We really want it to feel that way and that they feel comfortable. They can talk to anyone and ask any questions they have.”
The cats are often stress relievers for customers and help create an atmosphere of gentleness around the shop.
“If you have to wait for your car and you’re stressed out, having a cat in your lap just makes it a little easier,” Grewell said.
In addition to automotive services, Turbo Tim’s participates in many community outreach services and projects, such as women’s workshops where women in the community are able to learn more about their cars and become more involved with the automotive industry. They have put on automotive workshops with the YWCA program, Girls Inc., as well as local Girl Scout troops.
“You just never know what people are going to want to learn,” Grewell said. They teach women how to check tire pressure, how to change their brakes, and practice starting a car and filling gas with some of the younger groups of girls.
Other humanitarian projects include a partnership with the Lift Garage, a nonprofit aimed to move people out of poverty and homelessness by providing low-cost car services, and highway cleanups. They partner with community members to host events in their space, from puppet shows to Art-a-Whirl.
“It was pretty early on where we were like, we have this space. We have resources. It’s available,” Grewell said. “We like to have fun, people need space to have events. Let’s do this.”
In March, Grewell and Suggs were named Humanitarian of the Year at the VISION HiTech Training & Expo out of thousands of attendees.
CONNECT WITH CUSTOMERS
Kevin McGrath, Turbo Tim’s marketing director, says he’s no expert on cars. He started working at Turbo Tim’s as the janitor. Being an outsider in the automotive industry has allowed him to connect with customers because he “thinks the way the customers think.”
“I’ve just really tried to focus on really honing what we do,” said McGrath. “If we weren’t doing these other things the cats would come across as a gimmick, maybe. By the fact that people see that they can trust us and we listen and that we’re active in the community, not just here putting out our business… now we’re here in Midway and that’s important to bring the same thing to a new neighborhood.”
Like the building itself, Turbo Tim’s website (turbotims.com) is brightly colored, and filled with kitties. McGrath even created fun bios to add to the website alongside a list of services the shop offers.
In turn for creating an inclusive community at Turbo Tim’s, customers also give back and add to the shop. Customers bring in cat toys and treats. Overnight security camera footage often reveals people stopping by to say hi to the cats, or even shoving treats under their door. Someone who picks up scrap metal from the shop constructed the cat logo from sheet metal for Grewell, McGrath and the gang to hang inside their shop.
“We’d like to let people have kind of the agency and freedom to feel like they can kind of add to what we’re doing here,” Grewell said.
At the heart of it all, the people of Turbo Tim’s created a business offering high quality services where workers and customers can march to the beat of their own drum.
“We’re really just doing what we enjoy. There’s a lot of joy in our work. There’s a lot of humor in our work. And there’s a lot of creativity,” Grewell said. “I have strongly felt like incorporating the arts and humor in the work that we do just makes it a better work environment.”
News
Biden admin discusses cutting Saudi military aid – NBC – RT World News
Riyadh could also be excluded from drills and regional conferences over its reluctance to increase oil production, sources say
The Biden administration is considering cutting military aid to Saudi Arabia as punishment for OPEC’s decision, which is de facto led by Riyadh, to cut oil production, US officials told the network. NBC news.
The measures could include a freeze on the delivery of Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia, the broadcaster reported on Saturday. The $3 billion deal, under which Riyadh would have received 300 Patriot MIM-104E (GEM-T) enhanced-guided tactical ballistic missiles, was approved by Washington in August. It is considered crucial for the Saudis to resupply their Patriot launchers with missiles, as the country is the target of frequent missile and drone attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen, in response to a long bombing campaign led by Riyadh. .
Another option on the agenda is to exclude the kingdom from upcoming military exercises and regional conferences, including those devoted to attempts by the United States and its allies to create a joint air defense system in the region, said the sources.
However, two US officials and another informed source stressed that no decision has yet been made in Washington. Much will depend on the OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) summit in December, they said, adding that if the meeting leads to an increase in production, the Saudis could avoid US retaliation altogether.
According to NBC, some US military leaders are opposed to reducing defense cooperation with Riyadh. They argue that leaving Saudi Arabia, which has been Washington’s main ally in the Gulf for decades, without Patriot missiles and other American equipment, could endanger American troops and civilians in the country and undermine the stability of any the region. Commanders have previously shared those concerns with the Biden administration, the sources said.
The United States has been urging the Saudis to increase oil production for months, saying lower prices would hurt Russia and make it harder for Moscow to fund its military operation in Ukraine. However, the OPEC+ group, which includes Russia, outraged Washington earlier this month by announcing an oil production cut of two million barrels a day from November.
There will be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia because of this decision, warned US President Joe Biden. Asked by CNN if it’s time for Washington to reevaluate its relationship with Riyadh, Biden replied: “yes.”
READ MORE:
US senators propose punishment for major ally
The Saudis have insisted that the oil production cuts were a unanimous decision by OPEC+ members, taken for purely economic reasons.
RT
News
Two vying for open county board seat among races in Ramsey County
Following the retirement of a longtime Ramsey County board member representing the East Side of St. Paul, the race between the two candidates vying to take his place has proven competitive.
Jim McDonough served as Ramsey County commissioner for District 6 for almost 22 years, leaving a vacancy that one of two Hmong-American candidates will fill.
Seven candidates competed in the primary election, with Ying Vang-Pao and Mai Chong Xiong advancing to the Nov. 8 general election. Xiong won about 40 percent of the votes and Vang-Pao won about 29 percent.
McDonough has thrown his support to Vang-Pao, as has Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher and former state representative Tim Mahoney. Xiong, who won the influential Democratic-Farmer-Labor endorsement this summer, has been endorsed by Congresswoman Betty McCollum, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and City Council Members Jane Prince and Nelsie Yang.
District 6 traditionally has the lowest voter turnout in Ramsey County, according to Ramsey County Elections Manager David Triplett. During the last midterm election in 2018, 14,767 ballots were cast in the district’s county commissioner race, 34 percent lower than the district with the second lowest turnout.
However, Triplett said the district has changed, and because McDonough ran unopposed in 2018, this year’s turnout should be higher. Vang-Pao and Xiong are each hoping to inspire more people to come out and choose her to represent that change at the county level.
“Candidates for that office have been very active in getting voters to our downtown voting location” for early voting, Triplett said.
Mai Chong Xiong
Xiong is the longtime legislative aide to St. Paul Council Member Dai Thao, who recently stepped down to move to another state, and serves as co-chair of the board for progressive political organization TakeAction Minnesota.
“I am ready in the sense that I put in the time and the work,” Xiong said. “Every legislative policy that I’ve been a part of, folks who have worked with me can say that I’m the one who gets things done.”
Xiong said over the course of McDonough’s tenure as commissioner, District 6 has changed demographically, and she is equipped to bring about change meaningful to a younger, more racially diverse population.
Increasing affordable housing is Xiong’s top priority as commissioner.
“It’s near and dear to me,” Xiong said. “I’ve experienced housing instability most of my life, and I want to make sure we get targeted funds to the East side.”
Xiong said she plans to make more loans and grants available for people looking to make improvements to their homes, preserve current affordable housing and invest in the construction of new housing. She said she also plans to prioritize environmental conservation and improve road and transportation safety.
“We have so much at stake,” Xiong said. “I want to make sure the county is going to be competitive in terms of retaining our people, the wealth and the talents that we have here currently, making it a place where people want to be.”
Ying Vang-Pao
Vang-Pao said she came to the U.S. as a nine-year-old refugee from the civil war in Laos, married early, raised four children and then went back to school at age 42 for her business degree.
She uses the county’s social services for her daughter, who has a rare illness — Bardet Biedl Syndrome — that caused her to develop blindness as an adult. She said she was inspired to seek office in part to improve the resources available to people with disabilities.
“I want to create resources, look at the workforce, maybe more training,” Vang-Pao said. “There’s not enough resources to help them and also transportation is not very efficient because it sometimes takes hours to go to school.”
Vang-Pao’s father, General Vang Pao, was a well-known figure in Minnesota’s Hmong community for his work commanding Hmong military officers in Laos following the Vietnam War.
Vang-Pao said as county commissioner, she plans to increase transparency in county government by instituting an “open-door policy,” so District 6 residents feel comfortable coming to her to voice feedback or ask questions.
“Residents are just really concerned about what’s happening, whether their opinion counts,” Vang-Pao said.
She said she plans to hold regular meetings and town halls in the community to connect with residents.
“I’m a people person,” she said, “and I like to talk to all the residents and just get their input because I feel as a county commissioner, the residents are voting to represent their interests at the county level and I would be a really good asset to bring people closer to the county and bring in transparency.”
Outside perspective
John Yang, chair of the Minnesota Hmong Chamber of Commerce, said his advocacy work with Hmong residents in District 6 has revealed similar levels of support for both candidates within the population.
“It’s kind of divided,” he said. “Mai Chong and Ying both have strong state and city leaders and the community supporting and endorsing them, so it’s going to be an interesting race.”
He said each candidate brings her own strengths to the position, with some residents favoring Xiong’s experience in public service and others attracted to Vang-Pao’s commitment to community engagement.
“Regardless of who wins, it’s a win for the Hmong and Ramsey county community,” he said. “Having a person of color in office, I think they can see it from a different lens and be able to work for everyone, especially the underserved communities.”
St. Paul’s Ward 6 Council Member Nelsie Yang, Xiong’s campaign co-chair, said Xiong’s role in efforts such as TakeAction’s campaign to raise the minimum wage in St. Paul to $15 per hour demonstrates her ability to accomplish change.
“She’s someone who has a big vision for how our community can transform, to really work for people across race, class, gender, age and disability,” Nelsie Yang said. “The county seat is not just about having someone at the county who will vote the right way, it’s having someone at the county who will be able to see their relationships and build relationships within our communities to make sure that we’re able to move funding where it needs to be so that it is invested in communities that have been left out and marginalized for way too long.”
McDonough, the sitting county commissioner, said his own experience in the position led him to endorse Vang-Pao because she has demonstrated a strong commitment to building relationships with residents and a genuine interest in their lives, which he said is essential to good governance.
“You can’t just say, ‘I’m transparent;’ you have to earn it,” McDonough said. “Door-knocking with her, there are times when Ying asks more questions of the resident than they ask of her because she wants to know what they think.”
“I never forgot why I was in that chair, why I ran in the first place and who put me there, and I see those are things that Ying understands, appreciates and values,” McDonough said.
Other Ramsey County races
Meanwhile, in the Ramsey County District 3 race incumbent Trista MatasCastillo will face challenger David Singleton. In District 4 former state Rep. Rena Moran will face Darryl Spence. And, in District 5 incumbent Rafael Ortega will face Bill Hosko.
For more information on candidates for Ramsey County Board go to:
Ramsey County Attorney John Choi and Sheriff Bob Fletcher are each running unopposed.
News
Massive learning setbacks show COVID’s toll on students
The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the well-being of poor children, not only closing their schools, but also taking away their parents’ jobs, sickening their families and teachers, and adding chaos and fear. to their daily life.
The scale of the disruption to American education is evident in a district-by-district analysis of test results. The data provides the most comprehensive look yet at school children falling behind.
The analysis found that the average student lost more than half a school year of math learning and nearly a quarter of a school year in reading – with some district averages slipping more than double those amounts, or even worse.
While the picture was not so bleak in California, here too there was delayed or lost learning. At Los Angeles Unified — the nation’s second-largest school district — math loss translates to about six months of learning. In reading, however, test scores remained fairly stable, resulting in a loss of just over a week of learning.
The data release was the latest in a busy week for test scores, with results from the National Education Progress Assessment as well as the state of California’s own testing program. The national assessment allows for a rough state-by-state comparison using a relatively small sample of fourth- and eighth-grade students. State testing offers a more comprehensive look at California, as the state attempts to test all students in grades 3 through 8 as well as 11th grade.
The latest data – collated by researchers from Stanford and Harvard – attempts to build a unified picture by combining these state and national results. The researchers also wanted to understand what led to the variable results, but ended up with incomplete answers.
Generally, students learned less the longer they stayed in remote learning before returning to in-person instruction, but the correlation was inconsistent. Students lost a lot of ground even when they quickly returned to campus, especially in math in low-income communities.
“When you have a massive crisis, the worst effects end up being felt by the less endowed people,” said Stanford education professor Sean Reardon, who compiled and analyzed the data with Harvard economist Thomas Kane. .
Some educators have opposed the very idea of measuring learning loss after a crisis that killed more than a million Americans. Reading and math scores don’t tell the whole story of what’s going on with a child, but they are one of the only aspects of children’s development reliably measured nationally.
“Test results are not the only thing, nor the most important thing,” Reardon said. “But they serve as an indicator of how the kids are doing.”
And the children are not doing well, especially those who were most at risk before the pandemic. The data shows that many children need significant intervention, the researchers said, adding that school systems across the country are not doing enough — and funding for this task is likely insufficient in most places.
Kane likened the current effort to the space program to reach the moon.
“What many districts are doing now is actually launching bottle rockets to the moon, launching small-scale interventions, which are directionally correct, but won’t be enough to help students catch up,” said Kane.
“Think about it,” he said. “The average child has missed six months of math learning. And we’re not going to make up for half a year of learning with a few extra teaching days or by tutoring 5 or 10 percent of kids.
Together, Reardon and Kane created a map showing how many years of learning the average student in each district lost compared to what students in that district were learning in 2019. Their project, the Recovery Dashboard of education, incorporates national assessment results, from a test known as the “nation report card” with scores on various state-level tests from 29 states and Washington, D.C.
The amount of learning students lost – or gained, in rare cases – over the past three years varied widely. Poverty and time spent in remote learning affected learning loss, and learning losses were greater in districts that stayed online longer, according to Kane and Reardon’s analysis. But neither was a perfect predictor of declines in reading and math.
Campuses remained closed in California longer than elsewhere, but student outcomes were no worse there than in Florida or Texas, which reopened campuses quickly.
In California, the picture varied widely for reasons that are difficult to explain or simply unknown.
In ranking the rise or fall in reading scores, LA Unified was 142nd among 557 school systems with data that could be analyzed. That means 141 school systems were ahead of LA Unified when judged by a comparison of scores before and after the pandemic. A few school systems have actually seen their reading scores improve from tests taken before the pandemic.
Among those same 557 districts, LA Unified ranked 138th in terms of poverty level.
In math, none of California’s 557 districts had higher scores than before the pandemic.
LA Unified tied with 10 other school systems, including Riverside Unified, for 247th in the state ranking, according to the analysis. LA Unified scores were below the state average before the pandemic.
In some districts, students are more than two years behind in math learning, the data shows. In Hopewell, Va., a school system of 4,000 students, mostly from low-income families, 60% are black. The scores showed an average loss of 2.29 years of schooling.
“That’s not what we wanted to see at all,” Deputy Superintendent Jay McClain said.
The district began offering in-person learning in March 2021, but three-quarters of students stayed home. “There was so much fear of the effects of COVID,” he said. “Families here were just hunkered down.”
When schools resumed in the fall, the virus swept through Hopewell and half of all students stayed home sick or in quarantine, McClain said. A good 40% of students were chronically absent, meaning they missed 18 days or more.
Chronic absenteeism for similar reasons was also a major problem in Los Angeles and other local school systems.
The pandemic has brought other challenges unrelated to remote learning.
In Rochester, NH, students lost nearly two years in reading, even though schools offered in-person learning for most of the 2020-21 school year. This was the largest decline in literacy among all the districts in the analysis.
The district of 4,000 students, where most are white and nearly half live in poverty, had to close schools in November 2020 when too few teachers could report to work, Superintendent Kyle Repucci said. Students studied online until March 2021, and when schools reopened many opted to stick with remote learning, Repucci said.
“The students here were exposed to things they never should have been exposed to until much later,” Repucci said. “Death. Serious illness. Working to feed their families.
It is difficult to know what explains the very different results in some states. In California, where students on average remained stable or only slightly declined in reading, this could suggest that educators there were better at teaching over Zoom or that the state made effective investments in technology. Reardon said.
But the differences could also be explained by what happened outside of school. “I think the variation is much more about things that were out of the school’s control,” Reardon said.
Now it falls to American adults to work on student recovery, the researchers said. For the federal government and individual states, advocates hope recent test data releases could inspire more urgency to direct funding to students who have suffered the greatest setbacks, whether a academic or other support.
School systems are still spending nearly $190 billion in federal relief funds earmarked for recovery, a sum that experts say falls short of addressing the scale of learning loss in schools. According to Kane and Reardon’s analysis, nearly 70 percent of college students live in districts where federal relief funds are likely insufficient to address the scale of their learning loss.
The implications are alarming: Lower test scores are predictors of lower salaries, as well as higher rates of incarceration and teen pregnancy, Kane said.
Kane said it was important for parents to understand the seriousness of the situation and most don’t. He cited data indicating that more than 90% of parents believe their child is at grade level.
“I don’t blame the parents,” Kane said. “What they see is that their child comes home from school happy or happy to go to school.”
But parents need to grasp the real picture, he said.
“Parent perception is a significant constraint to district action,” Kane said. “No district leader will be able to come up with potentially unpopular things — like using school vacation weeks for extra teaching or extending the school year, extending the school day — if parents think the children are doing well.”
“It’s actually less dollars and more of a common sense of urgency,” he said.
Toness and Lurye are writers for the Associated Press. Blume is a Times writer.
The Associated Press education team receives support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
California Daily Newspapers
